Gap In Oil Narrative Widening - Which One Will Win Out?

The comments by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) Chief Executive Ben van Beurden after a solid performance in the last quarter, concerning the future of oil demand, underscores the division between those who see peak demand coming sooner rather than later, and those who believe it won't happen until approximately 2040 at the earliest, and possibly further out.

Pushing against that narrative is BP's (NYSE:BP) CEO Bob Dudley, who is in the 2040 camp. One thing both agree on is that the price of oil will be lower for longer. In the case of Dudley, he's making decisions based upon oil being at an average of $50 per barrel over the next five years.

Much of the outlook of those like Shell is predicated on the assumption electric vehicles are going to explode in sales, taking a lot of demand for gasoline off the table. The other view, in general, is it's going to take a lot longer for that to play out.

Also in play is the reality gasoline isn't the only product coming from oil, and autos aren't the only vehicles to consider in regard to fuel. Many in the delivery and transportation industry will almost certainly go with non-electric vehicles for a long time. It's not probable that heavy trucks, ships and planes will stop using fuel for fuel. There is of course petroleum-based products that will continue to grow in demand as disposable income from emerging markets increases.

Shell's outlook

According to van Beurden, if there is "a high use of biofuels in the mix," peak oil demand could come before 2030. Even without that, he sees demand peaking at latest by the early 2030s.

Some of this has to be taken with a grain of salt because the company launched a new energies unit in 2016 which has as it purpose the development of "renewable energy, biofuels and hydrogen."

Since it's investing as much as $1 billion annually through 2020 in the unit, it needs to justify that to investors by explaining why that's positive thing. The belief that oil demand will peak sooner than others assert is that explanation.

If the company is wrong, which I believe it is, it'll have to sit on that unit for a long time before it starts to make a positive impact on the top and bottom lines of the company.

BP's outlook

Using Shell and BP as proxies for the two different outlooks, we'll now consider BP, which as mentioned earlier is making decisions based upon oil being lower for longer, but also on its belief it'll take at least a decade or more longer than 2030 for peak oil to occur.

Outside of interference in the market by some countries, demand will continue to rise in most nations. Some emerging markets are just starting to generate enough disposable income for consumers to start acquiring cars. The infrastructure in those countries is being put in place for that to be a significant catalyst for gasoline demand for many years.

Also, in China consumer demand has transitioned from electric vehicles to SUVs, even though the Chinese government has tried to push for EVs as the vehicle of choice. Estimates are the Chinese people will be driving about 150 million SUVs by 2025. That will generate a lot of demand for gasoline.

That demand isn't going to suddenly fall off the cliff and move toward electric vehicles.

Another factor not many are talking about is the inevitable recessions that will hit between now and 2030. Based upon history, there will be at least two recessions before that date. There is no doubt consumers will go with less expensive cars as their vehicle of choice during that time. And if you extend this out to 2040, we'll have at least another two recessions, and probably three, before we hit that date.

All of that will slow down the adoption of EVs and increase demand for gasoline-powered vehicles.

Political influence

One of the major things investors must start to consider is the rising move toward nationalism, which is much more favorable to fossil fuels than those favoring globalism. If the populist move increases in intensity and grows in influence and political power, the entire narrative in favor of peak oil happening sooner would collapse.

The reason I say that is that at least in the EU, a lot of the change in demand is coming from lawmakers and not consumers. If the lawmakers favoring a move toward renewables are removed and replaced by those with a more balanced view of the energy market, it will extend peak demand well beyond 2040. That could even happen in the existing narrative when considering demand for gasoline from emerging markets mentioned earlier.

Even in the most positive scenario for those seeing earlier peak demand, it'll be a bifurcated market at best over the next couple of decades. If the globalists win out over the nationalists, which I don't think is going to happen, it would still mean the world would be divided in regard to oil demand. The West in general, would have shrinking demand, and most of the rest of the world would have demand for oil climbing.

There could be exceptions like India, which is trying to act more like the EU in regard to energy policy, but it's very debatable with the lack of disposable income among the Indian people if that's based in reality.

As for nationalism and its impact, we don't have to go any further than President Trump to see how energy policy can quickly change.

Conclusion

As usual, there are a lot of moving parts with oil, such as potential disruptions for geopolitical events and the pace of growth in demand.

My view is in line with those who see peak demand for oil being further out than those thinking it'll happen in a little more than a decade. That's far too optimistic of an outlook. I'm not convinced 2040 is even a realistic time frame to look at. Again, that's because of the recessions we'll go through over the next couple of decades.

Even if the politics of the West were to align and control the auto market by eliminating vehicles that require gasoline to run them, there would be a lot of demand outside of those markets that will continue to grow. The question there is how much declining demand in developed countries will be offset by increasing demand in emerging markets.

I think it'll take a lot longer than even 2040 for oil demand to peak. Where my thesis could be proven wrong is if the overall global economy soars to the point many markets without much disposable income today have improved to the point they are able to build infrastructure and afford electric vehicles. By that time of course EVs should be much more cost-competitive with gasoline powered vehicles.

Although the number of electric vehicles in the West will continue to increase, the number of consumers will as well, which means traditional cars and trucks could increase in usage at the same time. That's the more probable future that will come, with the exception of those few countries that make laws that don't allow consumers to make those choices.

As for Shell and BP, their futures will be determined by the accuracy of their outlooks. If Shell transitions to renewables at the expense of fossil fuels too quickly, shareholders will get burned from its weak performance. BP on the other hand should do very well if its narrative is the more accurate one, which I think it is.

Extrapolating that out to other energy companies, this is how investors should consider the long-term viability of investing in companies with a lot of exposure to oil.

