The Fed Had No Reason To Raise Rates This Week

Raising rates now will lead to cost push inflation and not demand pull inflation.

Existing high levels of private debt mean there is little demand for more.

Why the Fed has no reason to raise rates.

There are many key indicators pointing to a decelerating credit market where an increase in the price of lending would not be helpful.

The chart below shows commercial and industrial loans creation is now barely positive at just over 1%. Down from a massive 9.5% in September 2016. A clear collapse in credit growth.

The chart below shows the demand for consumer loans is falling. The rate of growth has halved since August 2016.

The chart below shows the growth rate for auto loans is falling. In less than a year it has more than halved.

Final sales of autos have been flat since the first quarter of 2015, as the chart below shows.

The chart below shows the growth rate for real estate loans is falling. Auto and real estate loans make up the lion's share of the credit market. Nearly everyone needs accommodation and a car. The interest rate raised at the end of last year must have brought forward a bit of demand, but that appears exhausted now. The growth rate is now just over half what it was a year ago.

Existing home sales have flat-lined and been the same for over two quarters as the chart below shows.

Building permits for new homes has also stalled as the chart below shows. Flat since January 2017.

The supply of credit to the private sector from commercial banks has stopped growing as the chart below shows. It peaked in October 2016 and flat-lined since then.





The last two times that private credit creation rolled over and headed south were significant events as the chart below shows. Recession. What private credit creation does now is critical. Will it keep rolling over or will it recover and keep rising? What role will public policy from the FOMC play in this matter?

Raising interest rates depends on the situation.

In good times, if rates go up when loan demand is strong the borrowing continues, the added loan payments flow back to earnings for the lender, and the government pays more interest, so it can all not only keep going but accelerate.

However, if demand is weak, like now, and rates go up as they did late last year due to an anticipation of Fed hikes, borrowing and spending can decelerate, as the charts above show is happening.

With total bank credit just over $12.5 trillion, it’s about $500 billion less than it would have been had last year’s loan growth continued on track.

If this lower rate of loan growth continues and is not replaced by some other channel, such as government spending or export income, the implication is that GDP could be a full 2% less than last year. A substantial portion of bank lending finances purchases of real goods and services and with less aggregate demand from private credit creation these goods and services will remain unpurchased.

Sectoral Flow Analysis

To more fully explore the impact of the decline in private credit growth and its impact on GDP an analysis of sectoral flows will be used.

Growth inflows come from three broad sources:

1. Private credit creation. [P] - Banks lend out more than is repaid.

2. Government spending. [G] - The government spends more than it taxes.

3. Externally from overseas trade and commerce. [X] - Exports earn more than exports cost, less capital flows.

GDP = P + G + X

This is an accounting identity and correct by definition.

If we add the sector flows we can work out how much money is flowing to the private sector and how much the GDP growth rate is. If the result is positive then financial assets in the private sector, such as stocks and bonds, can be expected to rise in value.

We have examined the private sector in the previous section and know that private credit growth is at best flat. Loans are being repaid at about the same rate as new ones originated.

The chart below shows the government net spending into the economy. Spending is greater than taxation.

The chart below shows the external sector removing money out of the economy. Imports cost more than exports.

The sector flows at present, and for the GFC boom-bust, are shown in the table below.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2017 Now 0 % -2.5 % 3.2 % 0.7 % 2009 GFC Trough 1.04 % -2.7 % 9.8 % 8.14 % 2007 GFC Peak 1.17 % -5.1 % 1.1 % -2.83 %

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

The FOMC Dual Mandate

The monetary policy goals of the Federal Reserve are to foster economic conditions that achieve both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment."

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank)

Prices are stable and not near or exceeding the FOMC's 2% target as the chart below shows.

In point of fact, the reverse is true, inflation is falling and has been since peaking at 2.7% in February 2017.

Employment of land, labor, and capital is not maximized as the charts below show.

The number of employed persons has peaked and flatlined since March 2017 as shown in the chart below.



Capacity utilization has been falling for decades and is low at just over 75%, as the chart below shows.

Unemployment and underemployment of labor is also relatively high as shown in the chart below. One to two percent is a full employment economy with frictional unemployment caused by people moving between jobs. Eight percent unemployment is a social disaster and a big drag on aggregate demand needed to purchase goods and services.

U6 Unemployment statistics

(Source: Burea of Labor Statistics)

Why the Fed will raise rates

The only conceivable reason to raise rates is a political one in that there is a "feeling" that they are too low. A feeling that they need to be higher to give the Fed future monetary space to make them lower again to meet future problems.

Another reason to raise is that the Fed is a conglomeration of private banks with a charter to act as the government's banker. Private banks profit more when interest rates are higher as their spread increases. Also, they can lend the government its money to it at a higher rate of risk-free investment.

The super wealthy have a large portion of their stock of savings held as risk-free "government debt" Treasury bonds and want a higher return.

The rich influence the politicians (via campaign contributions and promises of lucrative employment later). The rich influence the media (via advertising dollars and ownership of media). The rich influence the economists (via contributions to universities and employment at "think tanks").

By controlling all sources of economics information -- the politicians, the media, and the economists -- the rich can influence policy outcomes that benefit them at the expense of the rest of the population.

Puzzling economic policy decisions make sense when viewed from the perspective of super wealthy bond holders.

For the moment, the FOMC has made the right decision, based on the evidence before it, and can be commended for doing so. Investors can export lower rates for longer which helps asset prices rise and keeps borrowing costs down.

Recommendation, Conclusion, and Summary

The sectoral flow analysis shows overall fiscal flows are positive thus allowing GDP to rise and all assets in the private sector scope to increase in value.

Past trends show the US economy can tolerate negative flows of up to -2.83% before tipping over into a recession and stock market panic and we are thankfully not there yet. With wise economic management of the sector fiscal flows, there is no need for any recession or related stock market panic.

There is still opportunity and upside pre-programmed into the largest and most powerful stock market on the planet

One can get investment access to the U.S. via these ETF funds.

