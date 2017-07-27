Gilead: The Greyhound Leaves The Doghouse

It is now not difficult to think of GILD attracting bargain hunters and trading at a higher multiple, and for EPS to grow powered by HIV/AIDS drugs.

Focusing on the TAF-based line of HIV/AIDS drugs, this article suggests significant commercial upside to this product line that again is dominant within GILD.

Introduction

There were some positives in Gilead's (GILD) story per its earnings report and slide show that may bode well for the stock turning around. There is nothing like GILD's beat and raise quarter to energize a depressed stock.

The key, though, was the playing out of a theme on which I was an early adherent, namely the rapid commercial success of GILD's TAF-based new line of anti-HIV/AIDS combination products. Back in October 2014, I devoted an article to TAF, well before anything was going to reach market, saying in some bullet points introducing The Importance Of TAF To Gilead that:

I expect that TAF will be a cornerstone of Gilead's efforts to sustain its dominance in the anti-HIV market for many years to come.

The success of TAF represents a rarity in Big Pharma, namely a life-cycle management version of a major drug that is an important improvement over the existing drug.

This is exactly what is playing out, along with a sudden brightening of the HCV treatment landscape, at least for a while, both in the US and EU.

The investment thesis in this article is that the TAF story may take away most of the downside risk in GILD shares, even though they are up $10 from their bottom. The stock is still more or less just where I first bought it nearly 3 1/2 years ago, despite now being a much larger and stronger company than it then was. In contrast, earnings for the S&P 500 (SPY) have not changed much, but the price of the SPY is much higher now.

Thus, both on absolute and relative grounds, GILD may be attractive for new money investment, and I have added to my holdings Thursday morning.

Background of TAF

This was addressed in the above-linked article. The following cut-and-paste from one of the sections of the article may be of interest to readers unfamiliar with this compound:

How TAF works (and how Gilead may make a new fortune from it): Gilead's approach to improving TDF was to minimize the exposure of the body to tenofovir, which may be directly toxic to the kidneys and also causes loss of bone. To do this, Gilead chemically attached tenofovir to a lipid side chain that enhances intracellular concentrations of tenofovir. The goal is to get tenofovir released from the parent prodrug within the white blood cells, which are infected with the human immunodeficiency virus. This is an important and sophisticated achievement. With this adaptation, targeted delivery of tenofovir was in fact achieved. Apparently there is at least a 10:1 improvement in potency with TAF compared with TDF, according to Gilead literature, though I have also seen 25:1 mentioned - which fits the rationale for only using 10 mg of tenofovir in the Phase 3 trials.

So, TAF is safer than the old version of TDF, which is now obsolete, and the much lower doses of TAF needed to give similar efficacy allow smaller tablets to be produced. This in turn has two benefits: better patient adherence to treatment and the ability to put more of other drugs into a single tablet.

The questions about TAF are being answered by the marketplace

There were a lot of worries that TAF was just a weak line extension, that the kidney and bone benefits on patients were not going to drive a big success for the TAF line of drugs.

I did not agree, and now we see the evidence in dollars and in launch success, as GILD is thrilled to point out.

As a reminder, there are now 4 TAF products on the market. Vemlidy is TAF as a solo drug. It is indicated for hepatitis B, as a Viread (= TDF) follow-on, but not specifically for HIV/AIDS. However, there certainly will be difficult-to-treat HIV infections where Vemlidy will be combined with one or two other drugs.

In the combination arena, the 3 TAF drugs are:

Genvoya, the flagship, containing 3 drugs in one tablet.

Descovy, a 2-drug combo that is the TAF version of Truvada.

Odefsey, a 3-drug combo that is the TAF version of Complera.

Genvoya is the TAF version of Stribild, a blockbuster that's now aging.

GILD provides graphic data about the success of TAF products on slides 24-26.

These show that the launches of Genvoya and next, Descoy, look like the most successful HIV launches ever in the US. The same is true for Genvoya in France, the largest HIV market in the EU. In Germany, Descovy looks like the best HIV launch ever, with Genvoya next.

These key markets suggest to me that GILD is poised to validate the comment I made nearly 3 years ago, that GILD may make a new fortune from TAF.

Quantifying the success of TAF products

There is one old former mainstay for GILD that uses TDF, namely Atripla. This was not replaced by a TAF drug; its sales are declining well in advance of its US patent expiration. Leaving that significant $475 MM quarterly sales chunk aside, down sharply from $673 one year earlier, and headed much lower as the product falls out of medical favor, we see real dynamism in the combined portfolio.

This calculation adds the Q2 2017/16 sales of the TAF and TDF versions of the three pairs described above, in billions of $USD:

Genvoya + Stribild: 1.15/0.73, up 57%.

Descovy + Truvada: 1.10/1.00, up 10%.

Odefsey + Complera/Eviplera: 0.51/0.43, up 20%.

All TAF versus all TDF: 2.76/2.15, up 28%.

This represents impressive momentum, especially as the TAF drugs have a much slower EU and international roll-out than in the US. I expect that the large number of patients on Atripla will largely migrate to Genvoya.

Slide 21 shows the substantial gain that Genvoya has been making in new-to-treatment HIV/AIDS patients.

Note that J&J (JNJ) is on the way to gaining regulatory approval for yet another TAF-based product, Symtuza, as GILD's CEO, John Milligan, noted in his prepared remarks in the conference call.

The potential sales growth for TAF products is large

Slide 22 shows something that GILD has been presenting for years, that about 30% of the US population that has the HIV infection is on treatment. Some have not been diagnosed; others have been diagnosed but are not on treatment.

Since in the US and EU, not a lot of people are dying of AIDS anymore, and there are new cases at some rate, the patient population is expanding. Add in a higher percentage of patients getting diagnosed (not certain), and in what I think is a high probability bet, a higher percentage of those who are diagnosed getting treated, then even without price increases, GILD appears likely to grow its HIV/AIDS sales significantly. Given a long patent life for Genvoya and then the upcoming "bic" line extension that may make Genvoya semi-obsolete, I like the odds now for GILD's HIV/AIDS line to thrive for many years.

What about ViiV?

ViiV is a threat, including from its potential 2-drug combos. However, if physicians in both the EU, where ViiV has been especially strong; and the US like TAF as much as they appear to, then it may simply be difficult for ViiV to compete on price with a stripped-down product offering. HIV/AIDS is special, due to its contagious nature as well as the varied lifestyles of many patients with the disease. Even though I would like GILD to have studied 2-drug combos, for medical/scientific and defensive reasons, GILD's CSO, Dr. Bischofberger, finally offered a defense of its not having done so during the conference call:

So again, we need to see more data and I know that the Phase 3 studies are ongoing, the GEMINI studies [from ViiV] and hopefully we'll get the answer from that. But as I said, at this point I have great doubts whether that dolutegravir/3TC [Viiv's Triumeq minus one of the three drugs in it] is enough to cover a broad patient population.

Having "great doubts" is stronger language than I have heard Dr. Bischofberger use in the past about this potential threat.

Moving on from HIV...

HCV expectations increase

While GILD did increase its HIV sales projections moderately, and I think there are more to come in that sphere, it surprised analysts by increasing its 2017 HCV sales projections from $8.25 B to $9 B (midpoint of the ranges).

Also, more patients have been getting diagnosed with HCV, and most of them have good insurance. In the EU, some payor restrictions to treatment have been loosened.

There appears to be a healthy amount of fear of AbbVie's (ABBV) G/P doublet for HCV, expected to be approved by the FDA very soon.

Perhaps GILD is a little too hopeful here, but Dr. Bischofberger downplayed the competitiveness of G/P in response to a question, saying:

Ying, I would like to add, if you look at the data on... they had excellent clinical results in genotype 1 in treatment-naïve very early disease mostly F0 and F1. Actually, 80% of the population was F0 and F1 and in treatment-naïve patients. But the data in the other genotypes and also in treatment-experienced and cirrhotic patients were less good, particularly if you look at genotype 3 where they compared in eight weeks to 12 weeks to 12 weeks of sofosbuvir/daclatasvir, the regimen that had the most virological failures was the eight weeks of the AbbVie dual followed by the 12 weeks of the AbbVie dual, and the best-performing regimen was actually sofosbuvir/daclatasvir. So as Kevin said, we just have to really look at what the U.S. label will look like, then we will be in a better position to comment on the competitive nature.

With the approval of GILD's 3-drug HCV salvage therapy Vosevi and the growing success of Epclusa, GILD has the upper hand in HCV treatment. Presumably ABBV has had enough of price wars, but we shall have to wait and see.

There was one positive bit of information on the pipeline that helped tip me to like GILD stock more. This is on filgotinib, from Galapagos (GLPG), a Janus kinase, or JAK, inhibitor.

Filgotinib may be looking better

This was a deal I liked from the start, a derisked, truly Phase 3-ready molecule that ABBV let go to focus on a similar drug that it had developed internally. The whole field was thrown into some turmoil when a major pipeline product for Lilly (LLY), baricitinib, developed by Incyte (INCY), was not approved by the FDA. Apparently, the grounds for non-approval revolved around dosage and side effect issues.

GILD's filgotinib was suggested by Dr. Bischofberger in the conference call to have a better chance of success for two reasons. One was that the company was using two doses as suggested by the FDA. The other was that baricitinib had blood clotting as a side effect. However, that drug raised platelet levels in the blood, while filgotinib lowers platelets.

That's a bit of encouraging news. Filgotinib has some strong pharmacologic characteristics. It is in Phase 3 for three major autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis and both major inflammatory bowel diseases. It is also in Phase 2 for two other autoimmune diseases. There will be an interim analysis by mid-year next year in the ulcerative colitis study.

While GILD shares revenues with GLPG, GILD also owns some equity in GLPG, which has appreciated since the deal was struck.

This is the sort of deal that I like and would like to see more of, but I agree with GILD that until it knows where it is going with filgotinib, in NASH and its other, less-promising R&D ventures (my opinion), it just does not make sense to pay today's high prices for pharma assets. Rather, GILD's stock is a good enough investment based on current trends.

Risks

As always, biotech investing, even in a relatively low P/E stock that pays a dividend, is not suitable for many investors. GILD discusses its risk factors in its 10-K and elsewhere, and investors should in my humble opinion be aware of them if they own or invest in this security.

GILD as a somewhat derisked bargain

As you very likely know, I only care about GAAP numbers unless there are truly special cases, such as the sale of a major division of a company. In GILD's Q2 release and slide show, it provides the tools to guesstimate GAAP EPS for 2017. Using a 25% tax rate, which may be too low, I come up with $7.90.

Looking out to 2018, if that number is roughly correct, less pessimism about HCV sales deterioration and superior prospects for TAF-based HIV/AIDS drugs might easily allow a 10X P/E on TTM GAAP EPS. If so, this $75 stock could trade within about half a year around 80%, giving perhaps a 7-8% total return in that half a year. One of the advantages of low P/E investing is that it becomes easy to think of much higher numbers. For example, what if it is January 2019, and GILD has earned $8.25 per share in 2018? Why should it not trade at 12X TTM EPS, or $100? (This price happens to be an interesting chart point.)

Then one can wander on. Maybe filgotinib will look good on all its indications, and maybe GILD's NASH pipeline is also looking very promising? Further, if the company is restrained on deal-making, it can shrink its float significantly, and financially engineer a higher stock price; i.e. finally do share buybacks that are accretive. It would be very nice to see some insider buying at this company. At least John Cogan, a director, did accumulate almost 7000 shares via options exercise and partial sale of the block in May.

Finally, as a detail that was good to see, the conference call had a more coherent feel, in large part due to the active participation of the CEO and Dr. Bischofberger.

Putting it all together, GILD is a cheap stock in a pricey market. Cheap is not good enough, though, and resilience in HCV sales, very encouraging uptake of the TAF-based HIV/AIDS line of drugs, and a little more reason to think that filgotinib could move the needle for GILD in the 2020s lead me to think that the shares are undervalued, both on their own merits and relative to the S&P 500.

As per the title of this article, while GILD may be too big and mature to actually race as a greyhound does, the stock trades so cheaply that perhaps it can begin to race upward again on some unpredictable time frame.

Thanks for reading. I look forward to any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.