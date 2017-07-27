Visa Is Still Growing Fast

Visa (NYSE: V) has shown satisfying growth and we expect the current trend of growth to continue because of the firm's strong strategic position in the industry, global economy improvements and strategic maneuvers.

Financial recap

Visa has reported strong Q3 results, reporting an EPS of $0.69, which beat estimates by $0.03. Revenue increased by 26% over the prior period and net operating revenues amounted to $3.6 billion, up 3% over the prior period. Now Visa shares are trading at its historic high at the $100 level. The 1-year return of the stock is ~26.17%, which is 1.86x of that of the S&P 500. Despite the satisfying results, some investors wonder how long Visa's growth can be sustained.

It is common knowledge that Visa has the best strategic position within the payment processing industry which already has a moat as an industry and Visa's dominance internationally is helping the firm to grow. In 2017 Q3, payment volume as a whole grew by 38% and total transactions increased by 40%. The jump in revenue is mainly from the international segment, which saw a $807 million, which is a 50% increase in revenue compared to that of the same period from 2016. In the earnings call, the CEO pointed out that growth is strong in India, Russia, Mexico and Australia. As we have mentioned in our previous article, we continue to expect India to be the growth engine as the society is progressing towards a cashless society. However, China payments volume remained low in the quarter driven by the dual-badged card runoff.

Of all key business revenue sources, International transaction revenues saw the biggest increase of all, increasing by 45% when compared to Fiscal 2016, while service revenues increased by 19% and data processing revenues increased by 29% in the period.

Total operating expenses of nine months have decreased by 18% comparing to that of the same period in 2016. The significant decrease in expenses is due to the absence of one-time professional fees incurred last year because of the acquisition of Visa Europe in 2016. Of all expenses, personnel expense and network processing expense increased by 28% and 20% respectively. In addition to that, Visa is also spending heavily in R&D and it had just opened up a new facility in Palo Alto focused on research.



Visa maintained a healthy cash flow and used most of its cash by repurchasing its common stock. The firm has bought $1.7 billion worth of shares in Q3 and the CEO has pointed out in the conference call that the firm will continue to accelerate the firm's share buyback activity to offset the equity dilution from the Visa Europe transaction.

From the financials, it is apparent that Visa is in a great shape. We expect the firm to continues to grow for the following reasons.

Growth Catalyst

China

Visa has filed an application with the People's Bank of China in order to participate in the China domestic market as a Bank Card Clearing Institution. Currently, the processing and clearance of RMB denominated payments via cards in China is performed by China UnionPay, which is currently the sole major payment processor in China with a processing volume of ~ $6 trillion, if Visa successfully became one of China's Bank Card Clearing Institution, international growth of the firm will definitely accelerate.

China is the perfect market for Visa. Aided by the prevalence of payment applications like Alipay and Wechat Pay, China is quickly approaching a cashless society in which most transactions are done by mobile payments. One can now order fast food or a cab via their phone in China. According to the Financial Times, the Market of mobile payments in China is almost 50 times of that of USA and the transaction volume is expected to continue to grow.

India

The CEO of Visa has mentioned that India processed transaction growth stayed above 100% and we expect India to be the main growth engine for Visa for following years. GDP of India is growing at 7.1% and GDP per capita has increased by 3 folds in 16 years and is expected to increase at a faster rate in the coming years. We are expecting the country to grow rapidly like China did in the past decade. In other words, disposable income per capita will increase significantly, which will benefit payment processing companies like Visa.

In the hope of eradicating the prevalence of black money and funding of illegal activities, the Indian government is supporting demonetization in the country. Before that, almost 87% of transactions in India use cash and only 39% of bank account holders in India own a credit card. Banks see a huge jump in deposits after the invalidation of old notes. Though facing fierce competition from Airtel and PayTM in the domestic payment processing market, we believe Visa will still gain substantially by the demonetization because of its Mvisa product. Also, the fact that both Airtel and PayTM do not have an international presence also benefits Visa. Indians will need another means of payment when they travel abroad. As the number of Indians traveling abroad in 2015 has reached 20.4 million and the number is still consistently increasing, demand for Visa's service will only increase.

Partnership with PayPal

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has recently announced that the firm has formed a partnership with Visa. Some agreements included are:

Visa cards will be presented clearly as a payment option during enrollment and subsequent payments. PayPal will not encourage Visa cardholders to link to a bank account via ACH. PayPal will gain certain economic incentives and Visa will secure a greater long-term Visa fee certainty.

With the prevalence of Paypal in the online transaction market and the popularity of Venmo, we expect this partnership to accelerate Visa's growth in the US market.

Outlook

We expect both Transaction and Payment volume will continue to grow at current levels for at least 2 years. The growth contributed by the US market will be mild as it is already a mature market, but given the points mentioned in grow catalyst part, we believe growth contributed by India and China will be more than enough to propel Visa forward. In addition to that, the economic recovery in Europe will also benefit Visa.

We are certain that Visa's growth is the reason for good management instead of general industry improvement because American Express's (NYSE: AXP) revenue showed little growth during the same period while expenses increased by 21%.

Value

Visa is currently trading at 37.32 times earnings, which is slightly higher than its 5 years average of 32.67 times earning. However, as Visa is still rapidly expanding, we believe the PEG ratio will be a better indicator of the firm's value. Currently, Visa's PEG ratio is 1.74x; comparing to that of AXP and MasterCard (NYSE: MA), which stand at 1.45 and 1.95 respectively, we consider Visa's number to be acceptable.

Using the DCF valuation method, with an earnings growth rate over 5 years to be 16% (which is slightly higher than the annualized growth rate of the past 3 years because of the acquisition of Visa Europe and potential in International market), a perpetual growth rate of 3% (which is in line with IMF's global growth forecast), and WACC rate of 7.3%, we find that Visa is approximately worth $266,000 B, which converts to $111.53 per share.

Visa's main competitor, MasterCard, is currently trading at 30.12 times forecasted earnings. Given that Visa is in a better position within the industry, we believe it can be given a higher multiple than MasterCard. We believe 30-33 times forecast earnings is a reasonable range for Visa. Using that range, we find that Visa should be priced at the range between $102.6 and $112.86.

Taking an average of three numbers mentioned, we find the fair value of Visa is $109 (9% upside as of 7/25/2017)

The momentum of the stock is strong. It has broken through the upper ceiling of the long term up trend and is currently trading at the top of the steeper up trend.

Conclusion

Visa is doing great. The firm has shown healthy global growth in the previous quarter, and because of its distinctive comparative advantage over its competitors, this trend of growth is likely to continue in the foreseeable future.

Given the stock is trading at almost its fair value, we believe now is not the time to accumulate a large position in the stock for long-term investors as the current price does not offer enough margin of safety. Combining all information, we upgrade our rating of Visa from hold to long-term buy. Our approach for Visa will be the dollar-cost averaging approach, which is to buy a fixed dollar amount of the stock every month in order to capture growth while limiting risk.

