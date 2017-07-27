UPS: Put Option Idea For Income

United Parcel Service (UPS) has turned lower after being higher after earnings were released. The shares are $107.20 with the August 18 $105 strike put bid at $1.10.

The risk management strategy used is to sell an out of the money put option to either purchase the shares at a discount or earn the put option premium. The investor knows the potential risk-reward of the trade and must determine if it is right for them.

Put Option Sale Idea

The sale of the $105 strike put at $1.10 looks attractive.

UPS Price data by YCharts

The sale of the August 18 $105 strike put at $1.10 would generate a 1.05% return on the strike price or 17.14% annualized. Should the put be assigned then, the effective purchase price would be $103.90 or 3.18% lower than the current share price.

United Parcel Service currently pays a $0.83 quarterly dividend. Should the shares be assigned then, the dividend yield on cost would be 3.20%, which is attractive compared to the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield of 2.31%.

Dividend Yield History

Not all investors may wish to purchase shares when the market puts them on sale. I am not one of those. Shares that experience weakness are what is looked for. If it is felt that the selloff is overdone, then the sale of a put option is considered to either earn the option premium or purchase the shares if assigned. As with any investment, there is risk with the strategy. The shares can continue falling.

The sale of the August 18 $105 strike put at $1.10 looks attractive and should the shares be assigned then the sale of a covered call option will be considered.

One-Year Chart

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduced the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.