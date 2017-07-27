Sinking: The Curious Case Of Capstead

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) has just reported earnings and surprise, surprise, the stock is sinking. I recently wrote about how the name was a sinking ship to be avoided. A few months ago I went so far as to say that I wouldn't buy this stock with YOUR money. Is my bearish sentiment on the name coming in clear? Of course, in the context of that statement, it means there are simply many more names I prefer, as I feel the sector is in a good position overall to see some positive momentum in the last part of the present decade. The dividend has been cut left and right, of which I warned multiple times. Again, there are simply many more names I prefer than this one. The company has had a rough 6 to 8 quarters. While performance has been decent, the earnings have not been enough to cover the dividend, and prepayments have been a central reason.

I previously noted that the key metrics suggested the name was to be avoided. It didn't matter, though, because thanks to sector strength, the name rallied a bit, but now the divergence is happening once again. Compare the 2017 year-to-date chart of CMO versus sector leaders and you will see what I mean. This is happening because performance wise this name has been weak. On that note, let us turn to the numbers.

In Q2 the company missed consensus estimates on the top and bottom-line results. That is the type of performance we are used to seeing over the last two years. Not good enough right from the start. Capstead reported net income of just $17.5 million, or $0.14 per share. Mind you this is a major sequential decline compared to net income of $122.7 million or $0.20 per share in Q1 2017. These earnings completely missed consensus estimates by $0.06. Shocking. Do not forget, the company of course paid its newly cut dividend of $0.21. While core income isn’t reported here, surely we have to be concerned with coverage. Can you guess where the dividend might be headed?

It was a rhetorical inquiry. As you know, there are some key metrics we have to watch every quarter. Specifically, these are most importantly the book value, net interest rate spread, and the constant prepayment rate. Well, book value fell. Back to our old ways I guess. Three years ago, this was the most stable book value you could buy. But here in Q2, it fell 2.5% to $10.72. This metric has been declining for two years straight (except for Q1 which saw a 1.2% gain), so this should surprise no one. What was quite amazing is that name was trading at a premium-to-book value for a few weeks. Now it has cratered and the name at $9.70 is at a $1.02, or 9.5% discount-to-book. Dare I say, this is where it belongs. But I still wouldn't touch it here. A year ago the discount was 25%.

How about the net interest rate spread and the constant prepayment rate? The constant prepayment rate has been way too high for this company. Back in Q1 it actually fell a little, but here in Q2 we are right back up. This spike helped pressure the spread and income. In the present quarter it was 24.69%, rising from the 22.93% last quarter. This led to the total financing spread to come in at an industry leading low of just 0.52%. Let me repeat. This is pretty much an industry leading low.

Look, the name saw its key metrics, and subsequently its headline numbers continue to suffer because of the prepayment rate. The prepayments are disgustingly high. All of the key metrics are still poor right now. When would I be a buyer? If prepayments get down to 15% or less, maybe I will change my tune. If you are in this name you must like pain. If you are in this I pray you are at least in the preferred shares. But it is still trash.

