Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment's (DDE) CEO Denis McGlynn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Denis McGlynn - President, Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Horne - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President Finance, Treasurer

Analysts

Operator

Now, I will turn the meeting over to your host, Mr. Denis McGlynn. Sir, you may begin.

Denis McGlynn

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'm joined here by Tim Horne, our CFO. And after Tim reads our forward-looking statement disclaimer, we'll get underway.

Timothy Horne

In order to help you understand the company and its results, we may make certain forward-looking statements. It is possible the company's actual results might differ from any predictions we make today. Additional information regarding factors that could cause such differences appear in the company's SEC filings.

Denis McGlynn

Thanks, Tim. Well, several factors influenced our performance in the second quarter. The declines in slot and table games win can be attributed in part to Easter falling in the second quarter this year versus the first quarter last year, with the balance of our performance reflecting the expected impacts of our increasingly competitive market.

We're continuing to analyze the market changes and adjusting our response accordingly. And simultaneously, we're continuing to press our case to the current administration that more marketing resources are needed in order to improve the Delaware casino industry's competitiveness.

Despite the increased competition, our internal statistics demonstrate our ability to compete for high-end players as our top-two players club tiers continue to show growth on a rolling 12-month basis. Our customer service ratings remain among the highest in the industry and our entire team remains dedicated to fostering customer loyalty. Reduced gaming taxes would provide resources for marketing and capital improvements, which would broaden our ability to succeed across a broader spectrum of players.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Tim, for his review of the financials. Tim?

Timothy Horne

Thanks, Doug. So if you look at the second quarter statement of earnings, you will see our total revenues of $43.3 million were down just over 6%, compared to the second quarter of last year.

Gaming revenues which consist of slot win, table game win, and to a lesser extent, horse racing commissions and iGaming win, decreased 6.8%, compared to last year, to about $36.4 million, largely the result of lower slot play with smaller decreases from a slightly lower table game hold percentage and lower simulcasting revenue. Additionally, there was one fewer day in the second quarter this year as we were required to be closed on Easter, which probably accounts for about 1 point of the decline.

Our slot win was down 6.4% compared to the second quarter of last year. MGM's National Harbor property is obviously doing well and it has increased the competitiveness in an already crowded market.

Our table win was down a little more than 5%, with a slightly lower hold percent than last year. And the second quarter of both years had a hold percent that was a little lower than normal.

Regarding our operating profits, we did a pretty good job of keeping expenses down in the quarter, but the lower volumes and the extremely high gaming tax rates obviously impact our margins and our gaming margins were about 4% for the quarter.

Other operating revenues, which are net of promotional allowances of approximately $4.3 million this year versus $4.6 million last year, consist of cash hotel, food and beverage, and other miscellaneous revenues. And they were down 3.9% compared to last year, at almost $6.9 million. And that was primarily from lower banquet business this quarter.

The slightly lower revenue led to lower gross profit and margins for those non-gaming activities compared with last year. Our hotel occupancy was about 85% versus 88% last year and our pure cash rate was $148 for the second quarter, which was slightly lower than last year.

G&A expenses were almost identical from year-to-year. So, our EBITDA for the quarter was about $2.3 million versus $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2016. That increase is for most areas, but primarily lower slot volume and lower banquet business.

Interest expense was $208,000, which is a little lower than last year, from lower average borrowings, offset by slightly higher rates this year. As you can see, we had net earnings for the quarter of $32,000 or $0.00 per diluted share, compared with $796,000 or $0.02 per diluted share of last year.

Regarding the attached balance sheet, our total debt was $23 million at June 30, and was reduced by $1 million this quarter. We recently extended our credit facility to September 30 of 2018, and as such, that debt is classified as non-current at June 30.

Also attached is a cash flow statement for the six-month period. Our operating cash was approximately $2.3 million, which is lower than last year, primarily from the lower earnings and the timing of gaming receipts from the state and the timing of other payments. We had almost $1.2 million of capital expenditures for the six-month period, and paid down $2.25 million of debt so far this year. Our expectations for total capital spending in 2017 remain in the $2.5 million range.

That concludes our prepared remarks and our second quarter call. Thank you for your interest.

