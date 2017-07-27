Venezuela's Downward Spiral: Oil Implications

Venezuela's Options

As President Maduro heads towards a July 30th vote to elect a new National Assembly that would allow him to rewrite Venezuela's constitution and further consolidate power, the risk to Venezuelan oil production becomes quite real. As opposition protests have intensified, the threat (and eventuality) of US sanctions could be the factor that destabilizes Venezuela and pushes the country into default, and threatening its 2M bpd of crude production.

Here are some of our quick thoughts on the implications of this vote for Venezuela:

This vote is first and foremost a political issue, meaning the threat of sanctions by the US or the increase risk of a Venezuelan default and its economic implications is secondary to President Maduro's political survival. As evidence by the vote itself and the years of mismanaging Venezuela's economy, economics are a means to an end; a tool for him to solidify political control. Thus, we believe President Maduro will proceed with the vote regardless of the threat of US (and potentially EU) sanctions and their economic implications.

The current narrative plays to his strengths. He's historically painted himself as a South American leader who stands-up against foreign intervention and someone who's willing to fight against the "Yanquis" powers. Proceeding with the vote furthers his political message and panders to his base of supporters. The fact that the potential sanctions are a byproduct of his actions matters little, the implications match his political message, and are proof positive that outside influencers are playing a role in "his" country.

Even if he wanted to reverse course, we think he has little choice but to proceed. This is where consistency bias and self-interest join hands. Domestically, he needs to consolidate power given the intensifying political opposition. Backing away from the vote would embolden both domestic and foreign opponents and cast doubt on his ability to finish his term in 2019. It may also weaken the military's resolve to support him. Any perceived weakness could threaten the economic benefits they currently enjoy under the regime, and may motivate them to contemplate switching sides. Thus faced with these unappealing choices, the best path forward is to proceed with the vote. As we think through the consequences of the vote, we believe a few things will occur:

Sanctions

Proceeding with the vote will surely mean that US sanctions are forthcoming. How the sanctions will impact US refiners and customers is still undetermined because the nature of the sanctions are unclear. What is clear, however, is that US refiners would be disproportionately impacted because whether the sanctions are financial (i.e., barring Venezuela from undertaking US denominated transactions) or physical (i.e., barring Venezuelan crude imports) means US refiners will need to find alternate sources of heavy oil as the US imports over 600K barrels of Venezuela crude per day. The alternative will likely come from the Middle East, but recall that the sailing time alone is 6-8 weeks, so a temporary shortage would occur. Now some refiners could "lighten-up", converting refineries to use higher API grades of oil, but not all could, which would result in heavy oil hoarding. Therefore, heavy crude will likely trade at a premium, until new sources could be sourced to replace the sanctioned crude. The US may also temper any shocks by releasing reserves from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves, but again these are mostly light oil, and the impact would be limited, and likely widen the light / crude differential.

Russia's Actions Tell You the Odds

We believe Rosneft's recent negotiations with Venezuela to exchange its 49.9% stake in Citgo Petroleum Corporation for upstream Venezuelan oil assets and greater control over oil pre-existing Russian/Venezuelan joint ventures means the vote and its follow-on consequences are very likely. Russia, with its "warm" relationship with the US administration and President Maduro likely has insights into both governments' thinking, and wouldn't negotiate such a swap unless the vote was likely to proceed and the threat of US sanctions were real. Throw in the mix that US sanctions on Russia may happen, we can clearly see the motivating factors.

Renegotiating now helps Russia side-step a problem if its investment becomes "trapped" in the US. Russia is also likely protecting itself, because if sanctions do force Venezuela into default, it will want to have more control over the actual reserves and oil assets themselves vs. a minority stake in a US midstream asset. Further embedding itself into upstream assets also helps Russia in the event President Maduro is forced out, and opposition led parties refuse to honor prior agreements. If Russia controls the operations, there may be little choice but to rely on Russian expertise to continue producing oil as the new government would need all the funding sources it could get. So as a "worst case" scenario, this is essentially a creditor trying to step-up their security interest in the event of a default.

The threat of default, however, is also one reason why Russia and China may throw Venezuela another lifeline if sanctions occur. China, which has lent Venezuela over $63B from 2007-2014, and is being repaid in the form of crude barrels, could extend even more credit to Venezuela and continue propping up President Maduro's regime in the event of US sanctions. Such a move could delay a default, but not prevent one.

In exchange for another loan, Venezuela could commit to exporting additional barrels of oil to Russia or China as the barrels destined for the US is now redirected for loan repayment purposes. This wouldn't be a permanent solution, however, as the barrels formerly sold to the US and now redirected to Russia and China would effectively yield little to no cash, and any credit line extended would eventually be exhausted.

With Friends Like These . . . Who Needs OPEC / Non-OPEC

Having concluded their recent Joint Market Monitoring Committee meetings in St. Petersburg, is it that surprising that there were no additional cuts or caps? Why would any country voluntarily accept production cuts when 8% of OPEC's production is at risk from a potential Venezuelan default. Sure there was a bit of "wait and see approach" because of recent efforts to reduce exports and the higher summer demand season, but the unsaid for every participant in the OPEC meeting is they don't have to outrun the default bear, they just have to outrun Venezuela.

A default wouldn't reduce Venezuela's production to zero, but would severely hamper its ability to pay for transportation costs, light oil to blend its heavy oil and maintenance/capex, which means exports would fall dramatically and decline rates would accelerate. Since June 2016, production has already fallen by 10%, so even if we conservatively estimate a 20% production decline caused by US sanctions and a Venezuela default for 6 months (i.e., 400k bpd of lost production for 6 months), the outage would be the equivalent of loosing Oklahoma's oil production and its prolific Scoop/Stack play. Oil prices would likely spike and promote additional OPEC/Non-OPEC production, but oil production outside of unconventional project take time to ramp. For unconventional projects the need again will be for heavy oil, so US shale may be a significant help (unless refiners lighten-up). Canadian producers will certainly welcome the increase in WCS prices, but limited takeaway capacity would constrain production growth.

For Venezuela, what could eventually turn this spiral around is if the opposition could force President Maduro to step down, obtain international loans to rebuild its upstream/midstream assets and incentive foreign investments, but this will take months to years to occur even if he were to step-aside on Day 1. Add Russia and China's interests as creditors, and we can see a situation where production eventually increases again, but not cash-pay exports as the barrels are redirected to pay down debt.

Venezuela will become a key risk factor in the second half of 2017. Whether it defaults shortly after the vote or whether it defaults when some of its bonds comes due in late-2017 matters little, oil prices at sub-$50/barrel are unsustainable for everyone, most of all Venezuela. As the musical chairs of geopolitical crisis continues, Venezuela may be the first to lose out.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.