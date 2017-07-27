ETF Trends: Fixed Income, Currencies, And Commodities - 7/27/17

U.S. Oil leads the charge this week among the universe of ETFs we track daily, while Oil Services continues its struggles. Base Metals is up over 3%, while Silver, Telecoms, and Energy also have all seen solid gains over the past week. Natural Gas tops the list of worst performers for the 2nd straight day, down over 3%, and is joined by other notable underperformers Pharma and Transports.

