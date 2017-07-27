Ichor Systems: An Unknown Gem

Ichor (ICHR) is one of the most interesting small-cap plays on the Nasdaq at the moment. Riding the same hype train as its cousins Micron (MU), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), ICHR plays in the hot semiconductor space. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up 44% in the past 52 weeks showing the strength of this sector. Ichor specializes in gas and chemical delivery systems across all areas of semiconductor creation. They provide specialized systems for their OEM clients in many cases. Ichor has a strong customer base including Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bot have been customers for over 15 years. They have designed over 10 platforms for each of those top two customers This gives them a steady source of growth as they have actually been outpacing these key customers. In 2016 they grew revenue at a 40% rate while their customers only grew revenue at a 14% rate. This is due to the subsystems they provide becoming more important over recent years. These strong relationships give them a big advantage over their other smaller competitors in their niche in the semi space. As they ramp at other customers they can continue to take share from others in the liquid and gas space.

Ichor_-_Cowen_Presentation_26MAY17.pdf

The key behind any bull thesis in Ichor is the exceptional financials. They have led to the stock price more than doubling since its IPO at $9 per share on December 9 of this past year. ICHR trades at a modest PE of 12.59 and a PEG of only .49. Ichor has grown revenue every quarter since Q4 2015 with revenue increasing from $64M to $152M in Q1 2017. Since 2014 revenue has increased at a 28% year over year rate with 2017 looking even better. They have also grown net income much faster than revenues. Much of this is due to the low-cost structure and excellent margins. The long-term model laid out by ICHR has a strong 10% adjusted net margin. With only 1.5% in research and development and 5% in SG&A, costs are kept low allowing revenue to flow quickly to the bottom line. Q1 2017 they managed 10.5% operating margin and 57 cents per share in earnings. With guidance of 57 to 63 cents in Q2 2017, they do not see any slowing of the business for some time. They reiterated on their Q1 earnings call the year should be stable from start to finish based on comments from their customers.

ICHR also continues to make small acquisitions. They have an 8% or 9% market share in their sector which is increasing by taking market from the many small players in the sector. Many of them can’t make the necessary capex to grow and ICHR can take advantage of those opportunities as they arise. This gives them a nice combination of organic and inorganic growth to take advantage of going forward.

Technically ICHR has pulled back from highs along with the other high flying semis such as NVDA and MU. After peaking in early June, ICHR has bottomed near 20 and begun to resume its uptrend. I would be adding to my position which I started at 20 at any pullback to the 50-day moving average. The cycle is still in the growth phase as we have seen continued strong results in recent earnings from Micron and Advanced Micro Devices. Ichor should be a strong under the radar holding for the next 12 months. Watching the space closely will be important for any signs the cycle is slowing as the stocks will lose ground quickly when that happens. As such I would recommend this security to those who are actively watching their accounts and are looking for an alternative to NVDA or AMD at their high valuations. So while Ichor is unknown by many investors that will not be the case for long.