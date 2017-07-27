AT&T And Time Warner:  Strong AT&T Earnings Enhance The Case For The Combined Entity

Obviously AT&T (T) is in the news thanks to its strong earnings report. Our core belief is that the vertical integration with Time Warner (TWX) will vault AT&T from a low growth utility to a high margin, steady growth stock that still pays handsome dividends. Of course, AT&T’s legacy businesses will still be a driver of the stock in the future, so it would be naïve to not consider current strategy and execution. To this end, we are quite pleased with the quarter! Sure, there were some adjustments and one-offs, but financial fundamentals and subscriber metrics generally surprised on the upside.

We have posted a few articles recently about the merger situation with Time Warner (here and here). In these, we have espoused our desire to not execute the traditional arbitrage via shorting T stock. Instead, we noted that we liked the future Newco, so we were happy to be buying TWX to get T at a roughly 6% discount. Technically speaking, the deal price premium is moving around because the stock has jumped across the lower collar point. We figured this might be the case and did not want to get caught in a short-gamma type of situation. Whatever the case, we now have better information on operations (still waiting on TWX earnings which are slated for next week). So our positive slant is becoming more solidified.

There are obviously lots of bears on AT&T out there. The negative commentaries tend to center on 1) the high notional debt load of the new combined entity 2) the commoditized telecom market in the US 3) the DirecTV acquisition not bearing fruit. So we’ll try to focus our energies here. With over $300b in market cap involved in ever-evolving sectors (telecom, content, and content delivery), getting the broad strokes right is more than half the battle.

So let us start off with taking a look at the debt in the two legacy business. For AT&T and TWX combined (pro forma), total net debt equals about $210b. This is about 3x Net Debt/EBITDA ratio. Combining Free Cash Flow growth of 10% along with a modest drop in debt offset by a 30% increase in cash towards dividends, this cuts the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio down to 2.7x. Alternatively, with EBIT growing and expected to be just shy of $28b at AT&T, interest coverage is supposed to increase to over 6x in 2018 compared to 5x in 2016 (these numbers assume static TWX EBIT). There is a lot of metric -jargon in here (and clearly there are a lot of moving parts and assumptions at play here). We have tried to use conservative figures and calculations, but there will always be angles to be argued including what should be included in Net Debt. The point is that the combined entity will have a lighter, real debt- burden than the stand alone AT&T. And we are assuming very limited cost synergies.

Some fret that the increased notional debt-burden will hamper the ability of the new AT&T to pay its dividend. But this message just does not jibe with an increased earnings outlook and overall smaller proportionate debt-burden. The bear’s like to cite T’s trailing payout ratio of about 90%. But this is on Basic EPS not Normalized EPS (GAAP versus non-GAAP). The forward Normalized payout ratio is in the mid 60%’s. We can understand the legitimate use of GAAP for a company that is always tinkering with its adjusted earnings. But in the case of AT&T and the Newco, we think non-GAAP will converge with GAAP as the merger integrations become a thing of the past. Obviously this will not happen overnight, so perhaps using a blended payout ratio is pragmatic. Whatever the case, we are not declaring the payout ratio to be super low and conservative. We would certainly love to see it lower. But we do think a blended level in the 70%’s does allow us to sleep comfortably at night.

Moving on to AT&T’s legacy wireless business, the first quarter painted a mixed picture. Due to Verizon’s new unlimited campaign to which AT&T had not responded yet, post-paid subscribers dropped by 349k. This contributed to a drop in total Revenues of 2.9% (consensus was for an unchanged Rev number).

The just-announced 2Q earnings paint a different picture. There were net-adds of 2.8mm in the wireless business with 500k coming from the growing Mexico business. The high US net-adds are dismissed by the bears since they came during a period of low promotional activity from competitors. This certainly may be true, but we think it is fair to look at a period without excessive promotions as a normalized period. After all, T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) do have a lower bound to which they can cut prices. Churn, or subscriber turnover, in the post-paid phone business was a record low of 79bps. Average Revenue Per User, aka ARPU, for postpaid phones was a strong $58.30 which was about $1 ahead of expectations. Furthermore, operating margins continue to grow (30.4%) with wireless service EBITDA margins hitting a record of 50.4%

Looking at the DirecTV business, we see signs of strength in the strategy. AT&T experienced total video subscriber losses of 199k, but all of this (351k) came from traditional video subs. DirecTV Now gained 152k subs. Sure, a headline loss of subs does not look good. But we must remember that AT&T is focusing on its DirecTV Now platform. The idea is to go for the higher margin, bundled packaging. And this is exactly what AT&T experienced. We understand that DirecTV Now is not a perfect consumer platform yet. But AT&T is making strides and a new rollout is just over the horizon with some beta platforms already out there. Of course, execution will be key. This will be an important area to watch.

As always, we try to examine all of the bearish thesis points in the marketplace. Aside from the notional debt and the operating execution and strategy, another theme that popped up surprised us. Merrill Lynch recently downgraded AT&T due to 1) lower probability of tax reform in the US 2) anticipated deal “flowback” once the TWX merger is completed. For starters, we do not think that the market has priced in any success of any Trump agenda item. Under the guise of avoiding political biases, we think political grid lock is here to stay for the immediate future. If we were to get a reasonably robust tax reform, this would be a pleasant surprise. As far as the deal flowback goes, Merrill references the Verizon Wireless deal and how that led to fairly stark underperformance by Verizon (VZ). But these deals are not the same. Most Vodafone (VOD) shareholders could not structurally hold VZ shares (predominantly UK vs US listed). Moreover, it was not as clear cut of a corporate action because a JV was essentially dissolving with parent company shares being used as the currency. That is, not all shareholders were aware of what was taking place. With the AT&T and TWX deal, there are no structural problems to ownership. And we dare say that almost everyone is aware of this deal. Yes, there will be some TWX shareholders that dump the new T shares when they hit their accounts. But we think it is fair to say that most of this has been accounted for. Even if we are wrong here and there is some post-deal selling, we do not think this is a reason to sell T now. It would just be a technical overhang which some savvy investors might be able to capitalize on. But a better course of action is to trade for the long haul. Maybe hold back some bullets for some future stock weakness if you are not convinced that this is priced in, but we would caution against trying to time the market perfectly as Merrill is suggesting.

To wrap it up for now, AT&T’s earnings were good. The reports of the wireless business's demise have been greatly exaggerated. DirecTV and the bundling that go with it seem to be working. Bringing TWX's vast content on board will transform the company. On the balance sheet, the high debt load carries some shock value, but the combined entity will have an easier time servicing it. For sure, these are complex businesses. Wall St does not make it easy to follow these stocks with all of the changing metrics and financial data points. But the strategy seems clear and management is executing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long TWX