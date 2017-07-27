Generation Why? A Guide To Millennial Investors

Generation Why?

Millennials, also known as Generation Y, have turned their backs on investing. According to bankrate.com, only 1 in 3 millennials own stock, and the reasoning is a mixture of cultural and societal influences that have plagued millennials for quite some time. As a millennial, I see these trends among my peers and it is evident that these trends are here to stay and will only evolve further over time. The tech boom and financial crisis are two critical events that have shaped the way many millennials think. Instead of buying their first home, student debt has forced up to 36% of older millennials into the basements of their parents. Here, many of them dwell in hopes of paying off debt, finding the perfect job and avoiding the stresses of everyday life. Now, should there be a general sense of caution due to the experience many of us had experienced as young adults? Of course. But this does not mean millennials should hinder their economic potential strictly due to fear of another crash or unfortunate event.

The Culture

You know what really gets a millennial's juices flowing? Many believe it is making money on an investment that has taken due diligence and practice to achieve a great return. Wrong. Many would also argue it is the opportunity to buy a new home, hoping it will eventually become a rental property in a few years. Wrong again. Unfortunately, most millennials find gratification through social media where most of their effort comes from posting a picture and receiving a “like” in return. Millennials either brag or complain about the “likes” they receive on a picture and at times this emotional currency seems to be more important than the good ol’ greenback.

These habits then carry over to a millennial's first job, and since seeking validation is a way of life, living well beyond their means is worth the price. As much as millennials may seem social due to their social media accounts, they are quite the opposite. Imagine as a college student, going to a bar and the majority of people in a social environment are glued to their phones all night. I know few peers who are willing to negotiate anything, rather they give in and prefer to not deal with rebuttals. For a millennial, getting the best deal isn’t as important as avoiding a headache, which validates their lack of communication skills. Technology has made millennials a jack of all trades, but a master of none. Long gone are the days of reading books because now, the internet gives you a summary and YouTube can inform you on a topic faster than reading a book. Yet this just adds to the instant gratification generation, and the value of reading a book is traded for saving time. Now that you’ve read my basic “roasting” of the average millennial, it is time to ask yourself, how does this pertain to investing?

Millennial Investing

For all the trash talking about my fellow millennials, I have to say that there is an underlying toughness to being a millennial. Withstanding the Great Recession may have brought about negative side-effects for the average millennial, but I believe it has also increased our tolerance for risk. Millennials are notoriously low on cash; this forces them to create a budget for things that are of importance to them. And while many millennials want to travel the world, unfortunately their checking account doesn’t have sufficient funds. Such a shame it is that even in a period of historically low mortgage rates, millennials who wish to buy a home are unable to do so. This brings some millennials to invest in the stock market in hopes of higher returns with little to invest in a short time.

There are two factors to weigh when understanding millennials: The first is that millennials are emotional beings, which is why behavioral events will shape their investing styles. The second is that as technology progresses, there will be more information, more opinions and more generalizations for millennials to absorb. These two factors will one day bring about large market swings based on the principles of behavioral finance. As AI (artificial intelligence) advances, the details may only be understood by few. Which in turn, is going to create a division in investing. We will no longer speak of investing as an art & science, rather art (behavioral/emotional) vs science (technical/algorithms). This could eventually lead to an investing landscape that will be dominated by behavioral events, causing algorithms to react accordingly based on market movement. The contrarian investor has the potential to make good returns in the future due to the conformity of millennials.

Most millennials hope to invest at some point before 35 years of age, and with increasing life spans due to medical advances, owning stock and exposure to risk will become even more important. Even today, we look for value, and although many companies do not deserve the valuation they are given, they perform better than expected in disappointing times due to biased investors. Interest in small-cap stocks will decrease, and blind investing into brand names will continue to go on. In a time where information is at our fingertips, it seems that many use the wrong information.

Simplicity

The way services are provided to millennials will be just as important. Millennials love simplicity and ease of use, which is why this process must be as painless as possible. Managing a millennial’s portfolio is going to consist of little to almost no verbal communication, performance-based fees and technological ease. Millennials prefer to communicate through text, email, and messaging. Creating an account should become as simple as downloading an app on your iphone and almost instantly connecting you to an investment advisor. Most millennials will prefer a selection of funds that allows them to place a minimal amount money into multiple funds rather than a personal portfolio. It is to be expected that millennials will have little loyalty to those investing for them since we are generally impatient. Expect high turnover and little loyalty from millennials should things take a turn for the worst. Low fees will be crucial to attracting millennial investors since only those with advanced knowledge of financial markets will pay a higher fee for higher returns. It is safe to say that most millennials will go with the flow of their peers.

Conclusion

While speculative, we have yet to experience this generation of investors long enough to understand the forthcoming market landscape. Being a contrarian in relation to most of my peers has allowed me to swim against the current of my generation and see our flaws. And while I am a contrarian, growing up and experiencing this generation my entire existence gives me an edge. It is comparable to mastering a trade and knowing what to expect.

