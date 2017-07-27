Apple A Buy For The Total Return Investor

This article is about Apple (AAPL) and why it's a buy for a total return investor. Apple is not being considered for The Good Business Portfolio because I'm not good at picking tech companies and the five-year price chart is not steady enough for my retirement portfolio as a separate position. I do have a piece of Apple in that my IRA portfolio does own Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) which has a large percentage of the hot tech companies like Apple. This is how The Good Business Portfolio invests in tech. Apple products are almost like a commodity that go in and out of fashion like the wind creating price volatility.

Fundamentals of Apple will be looked at in the following topics: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business Overview, and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Apple passes nine of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a fair score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Apple is a mega-cap company with a capitalization of $793 billion. They are the largest company in the electronic computer products business. This size will allow AAPL the ability to buy smaller companies and develop new products to continue its great long-term growth.

Apple has a dividend yield of 1.8% and its dividend has been increased for the last six years, not meeting my requirement for dividend growth. The payout ratio is low at 22%. Apple therefore is not a dividend income story but a total return play as the demand for more and more electronic devices grows with the younger population. My three-year-old grandson knows how to use an iPad to watch his videos.

Apple's last quarter income was great at $2.10/share which leaves Apple plenty of cash flow, allowing it to pay its slightly below average dividend and have plenty left over for its continued growth investments and increase its dividend for many more years. Yearly cash flow is estimated at $57 billion, a very large amount of cash.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.0%. Apple has a three-year CAGR of 6% meeting my requirement. Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,300 today (from S&P Capital IQ). This makes Apple a good investment for the total return investor with its steady 1.8% increasing dividend and earnings growth.

Apple S&P Capital IQ rating is five stars, a strong buy with a target price of $170.0. Apple is underpriced at present by 11% and a good choice for the total return investor. This is a fair entry point. While some may want to wait for a better entry point, it's hard to buy good businesses at a large discount.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a fair yield and the growth of the dividend is almost guaranteed for years to come with the company's large cash flow. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Apple interesting is the growing business they are in with the need for more portable electronic products growing day by day.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Apple did much better than the Dow baseline in my 54.8-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.8-month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return makes Apple appropriate for the total return investor with the 1.8% dividend fair for the income investor. The dividend is below average and easily covered by the earnings and has been paid and increased for six years, with more growth yet to come.

DOW's 54.8 month total return baseline is 64.7%

Company Name 54.8 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Apple 119.0% 54.3% 1.8%

The five-year chart below is impressive going up and to the right strongly but has much too much volatility for my retirement account as a direct buy.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 2, 2017, Apple reported earnings of $2.10 that beat expectations by $0.08 and compared to last year earnings of $1.90. Revenue was higher at $52.9 billion, higher than a year ago by 4.6% and missed expected by $190 million, a small amount. This was a great report with both top line and bottom line increasing. Next quarter's earnings are expected to be $1.78 compared to last year at $1.68 showing continued growth.

The steady growth in Apple should provide a company that will continue to have above average total return and provide steady growing dividends income for the income investor.

Source: Apple web site

Apple is in a growing segment of the American economy as the young population needs more electronic means to communicate and watch video content. The company's management has shown over the last few years that they know how to grow the business with increasing revenue and earnings.

From the recent earnings call Timothy Donald Cook (Chief Executive Officer) said:

Today we are reporting strong March quarter results, with accelerating revenue growth and earnings per share up 10% over last year. We feel great about this performance. Revenue was $52.9 billion, near the high end of our guidance range. Global revenue was up 5% year on year, with growth accelerating from our December quarter performance. That's despite a $1 billion year-over-year revenue headwind from foreign exchange in the March quarter and a larger iPhone channel inventory reduction this year versus last year. iPhone sales were line in line with our expectations, and we're thrilled to see the continued strong demand for iPhone 7 Plus with its beautiful large display and dual-camera system. Our active installed base of iPhones grew by double digits year over year. And based on the latest data from IDC, we gained market share in nearly every country we track. Late in the quarter, we released the stunning (Product)RED Special Edition versions of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in recognition of 10 years of our partnership with RED. This relationship has given our customers an unprecedented way to contribute to the global fund and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation. We've seen wonderful customer response to these eye-popping new iPhones. For the second quarter in a row, our Services revenue topped $7 billion, and it's well on the way to being the size of a Fortune 100 company. We're very happy to see the deep level of customer engagement with the Apple ecosystem across all of our services.

The comment from the top management shows the intent of the company to increase revenue and earnings with continued development of new products. This will give value to the stockholder and with its high cash flow should increase dividends going forward.

Apple also increased its share buyback program to $210 billion.

Apple has a overhang which I believe is that strong dollar will hurt the company's earnings as interest rates are increased. The economy is showing moderate economic improvement right now but I think the Fedwill only increase the interest rates one more time this year Later in the year, they do not want to trigger a recession.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Considering Apple's growing current dividend yield of 1.8% and its total return much better than the Dow average, Apple is a buy for the total return investor in a volatile business. Apple will not be directly bought by The Good Business Portfolio but will have a presence with other tech companies in the EOS fund position. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently on July 26 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.8% of the portfolio to 10.5%. Great company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Wrote some HOG August 4 strike 50.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the calls remain in the money they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. They projected forward lower sales and this drove the stock down. S&P Capital IQ recently lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for this year. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.5% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the second quarter were great, beating expectations by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income. They just increased their dividend to $0.64/Qtr. the 20th in a row.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing is 10.5% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and Home Depot are now in trim position. Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom and but Mr. Market liked the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. It is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Recently S&P Capital IQ raised its target price on JNJ to $148.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over in a few weeks.

I have written individual articles on HOG, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, Omega Health Investors, TXN and HD that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.