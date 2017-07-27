Caterpillar: OK, What Now?

How an investor sees that path likely determines his or her attitude toward CAT going forward.

I've argued for some time that the easy bear case toward Caterpillar (CAT) - that the stock didn't deserve an EPS multiple over 30x - was too simplistic. As a cyclical stock, CAT's multiple is supposed to expand at the bottom. And given the carnage in oil & gas and mining end markets over the past couple of years, Caterpillar almost certainly was at the bottom.

That said, I found my own way to miss out on the upside in CAT, failing to see just how much costs Caterpillar had taken out of the business, and being too slow to see the cyclical swing that has led to back-to-back guidance hikes. CAT now has doubled from early 2016 lows and trades at a five-year high.

The EPS argument has been undercut by cyclical improvements. In fact, at the moment, CAT doesn't necessarily look that expensive. 2017 EPS guidance has been hiked to $5 on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring costs and mark-to-market pension adjustments. 2018 estimates now are at $6, and may rise further over the next few weeks. As such, CAT now trades below 19x forward adjusted EPS, a multiple not terribly out of line with longer-term levels:

The fundamental case for CAT, then, looks perhaps easier now that the company appears to have bounced off the bottom. Margins should certainly be improved during this cyclical expansion, even if demand is unlikely to reach the 'supercycle'-boosted levels seen earlier this decade. If you believe CAT can get to double-digit EPS - a target analysts are starting to support - back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest the rally has much further to go. Even a compressed 14-15x multiple on $10+ gets the stock to $150, another 31% upside from current levels.

But there are some concerns here, still, at least from a mid- to long-term standpoint. And I'm still a bit skeptical that Caterpillar is closer to the end of its cycle than to its beginning. I have no interest in shorting CAT, as I did earlier this year with a small option spread, and I'd expect its rally to last as long as the broad market's does. That said, from a fundamental standpoint, there remain real concerns that keep me from being too bullish on the stock.

The Path To $10

Reverse-engineering CAT's numbers gives a reasonable road map to $10 in EPS - a figure which almost certainly would imply solid upside for CAT stock. That road map, in turn, helps frame the bull/bear argument toward the stock at the moment.

Coming out of Q2, Caterpillar raised full-year revenue guidance $3.5 billion (at the midpoint), and moved adjusted EPS up about $1.25 per share. Using a guided 29% non-GAAP tax rate, and the current share count, those moves imply that Caterpillar's incremental margins - what it calls 'pull-through' - should be right at 30%.

That's down from the 35% used in the Q1 hike, and a step down from the nearly 50% in Q2 cited on the Q2 conference call. But it's in line with longer-term goals of 25-30%, and the lower incremental margins intuitively make some sense. At the moment, Caterpillar is capturing the lowest-hanging margin fruit, and with short-term incentive compensation rising by over $1 billion this year, according to the company's Q2 release, the gains will moderate over time.

Assuming that 30% rate holds going forward, revenue would have to increase from a guided $43 billion at the moment (again, midpoint of 2017 guidance) to about $57 billion. (That assumes a 29% tax rate, in line with 2017 levels.) And depending on how one views Caterpillar's future, that can be seen as either clear support for the bull case - or a sign that CAT has run too far, too fast.

The Key Questions

1. Where in the cycle are we?

As always, the most important question is where Caterpillar sits in its cycle. In this scenario, the estimate of Caterpillar's cyclical positioning has two key effects.

The first is in understanding just how quickly Caterpillar can get to that $57 billion level. 32% growth might sound like a lot - it's basically three years' worth of 10% growth. But Caterpillar generated $55 billion in sales in both 2013 and 2014. If an investor sees a 'V-shaped' recovery on the horizon, CAT could hit that run rate by the second half of 2020 (assuming low double-digit going forward, in line with a guided ~12% this year).

The second impact is the estimate of the out-year multiple for CAT assuming that $57-$60 billion level is reached. If CAT indeed sees a multi-year rebound to $10 in EPS by, say, 2021, where's the market going to price CAT?

And it's there that from an overall view, I get a bit skeptical of CAT's longer-term upside. Assume CAT can grow revenue high-single digits over the next four years, hitting $55-$60 billion in 2021 sales and hovering around our $10 target. At that point, the economic recovery in the West would have lasted for twelve years; China would be on a streak of something like 30 years of 6%+ growth (more on that in a moment). It's likely the O&G and mining markets have normalized somewhat in this scenario. A 16x multiple to $10 values CAT at $160. Discounted back at 8%, that implies a current fair value of $118 - modestly above current prices.

To me, that's a pretty rosy scenario that implies very little in the way of alpha. The dividend isn't included in this rough model, and to be fair, it still results in double-digit annual total return over four years. But there also appear to be many better cyclical plays for an investor expecting four-plus additional years of a reasonably beneficial macro environment.

A CAT bull might see it very differently, however. If there's more room for cyclical expansion in North America, particularly with infrastructure spend and a good but hardly roaring housing market, and China has a few good years left, the out-year multiple probably looks closer to 18-20x - implying further improvements into the next decade. And maybe Caterpillar gets there a bit quicker. 19x $10 discounted back at 8% for 3 years values CAT at $150 right now, and ~$190 by the end of the decade.

2. Where do you stand on China?

Caterpillar's direct exposure to China, to my knowledge, hasn't been broken out. But the APAC business as a whole has generated over 20% of YTD sales, and is closing on EAME (as Caterpillar refers to Europe/Middle East/Africa) as the second-largest segment by sales. Caterpillar filings repeatedly refer to China, and China alone, as driving results in that geography, and the country was cited on the Q2 conference call as a key driver of the above-expected performance.

So what do you think about this?

Source: CAT Q2 earnings presentation

Does this chart summarize the massive opportunity in China for Caterpillar? IR Director Amy Campbell said on the Q2 call that replacement demand in the market was 45-50,000 excavators a year - and the company projected 55K shipments this year. In a market that size, there's clear room for a rebound to continue. Perhaps the 100K+ seen in the 2010-2011 period is asking too much, but if Caterpillar can gain greater share as the market grows to, say, 80-90K, it's a huge opportunity - and a key source of further EPS growth.

Of course, if the chart just shows that China once again is outspending, this time in an election year, then the chart simply shows the building of inventory that will depress demand once the bubble finally bursts. China bears have been waiting for a decade or more in some cases for that end, of course. But it does seem like Chinese demand has to be a real driver of the bull case here. And Caterpillar itself wrote that the Q2 strength was driven by "increased government support for infrastructure."

That support has come and gone in the past, and hit industries well beyond construction (semiconductor equipment for instance, particularly in the LED space). As such, investors concerned that China's growth is largely artificial and/or propped up by the central government likely would see this chart as a risk to CAT stock - not a pillar of the bull case.

3. Are mining and O&G coming back? And how far?

This, I think, is the most interesting question relative to CAT. I've long argued that the recent historic weakness - Caterpillar had never seen four straight years of revenue declines, not even during the Great Depression - isn't the standard macro downturn CAT has faced many times over its 90-year-plus history.

Rather, early-decade numbers were massively inflated by what even former CEO Doug Oberhelman called a "supercycle" in commodities, the shale boom and Chinese subsidies (as seen above). From that standpoint, the nearly $66 billion in revenue generated in 2012 isn't a 'top' to which Caterpillar will return - but an abnormal, almost bubble-like, level that shouldn't be considered in estimating future demand.

Q2 numbers in the Resource Industries segment show real optimism in both end markets. Total revenue increased a whopping 21% year over year, and a segment operating loss reversed to a nearly $100 million profit. And it's worth noting that equipment sales at the dealer level still were basically flat, per the Q2 release. Higher aftermarket part sales and higher dealer inventories both helped. And both suggest further cyclical improvements. Higher part sales implies more equipment toward the end of its useful life. And increased dealer inventories should - in theory - suggest improving demand trends from end customers.

There's going to be more growth in the Resource Industries segment. The question is how much. The collapse there has been stunning - and responsible for most of Caterpillar's multi-year decline. 2012 revenue was $21.1 billion - more than the Construction Industries segment. Operating profit was $4.3 billion. By 2016, segment sales had fallen over 70 percent, and the company was losing $1 billion. That $5.3 billion swing is responsible for something like $6.30 in lost earnings per share.

But, again, it's not like RI is going to return to $20 billion-plus in sales or anywhere close to $4 billion. And mid-term, I'm skeptical of a major rebound in either market. Certainly, the market isn't pricing O&G equipment and services plays as if demand is going to rise - look at Halliburton (HAL) or Schlumberger (SLB). Commodity prices are better, but miners aren't exactly roaring, either, and political problems persist around the globe.

There's a benefit from getting the Resource Industries business just back into the black (roughly $1.25 per share simply getting to break-even, though much of that appears built into 2017 guidance). But here, too, I'm skeptical that there's some multi-year ramp on the horizon in either end market. And without a contribution from RI, the case for Caterpillar's EPS doubling in 4-6 years gets a lot tougher. And if that double doesn't come, I'm not sure how much upside an investor can really expect from $113.

Valuation

Admittedly, I've been too cautious on CAT stock, and I'm still kicking myself for being late to the story. But I still think the optimism here is a bit much. Fundamentally, I don't think $10 in EPS is guaranteed over the mid-term, and operationally, I still have a great deal of concern about the recent cost cuts. The bull argument is basically that Caterpillar will see a cyclical rebound, but with a much better margin profile. I see some truth to that, but I also question whether 30% incremental margins will hold and how execution will be with a full-time workforce cut over 20%.

Caterpillar already added 'flexible' workers in Q2 - that number rose more than 25% YOY - and the bull case on that front seems a bit too cute. Did Caterpillar really have 25,000 full-time workers and 30+ facilities that were excess? Or will there be a price to pay of some sort if demand normalizes and production needs to ramp?

Still, the rebound in CAT stock does make some sense, even if I think it's gone a bit too far. I still think fair value looks closer to $100 at the moment, assuming a high-teen multiple to $8-9 in EPS discounted back a few years. I wouldn't bet against the optimism in CAT stock, and shorting a cyclical in this market more and more looks like a suicide mission.

But $113 still implies an awful lot going right. China growth has to continue. The layoffs have to have little operational impact. A US recovery in its ninth year has to continue. And incremental margins need to stay closer to 30%, with no impact from higher steel prices (a concern raised my management on the Q2 call). Caterpillar's performance has improved - but expectations have increased as well. And I can't help but think those expectations are getting a bit stretched.

