State Bank Financial's (STBZ) CEO Joseph Evans on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Joseph Evans - Chairman

Sheila Ray - CFO

David Black - Chief Credit Officer

Thomas Wiley - CEO

Analysts

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Tyler Stafford - Stephens

Steve Comery - Gabelli & Co.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing-by. And welcome to the State Bank Financial Corporation Results for the Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Wiley, CEO of State Bank Financial Corporation. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas Wiley

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. Here with me on the today are Chairman, Joe Evans; Chief Financial Officer, Sheila Ray; and Chief Credit Officer, David Black.

Before we begin this morning, I'd like to address a personal matter surrounding the lack of quality [ph]. I'm aware it is sometimes difficult for those on the call to really ascertain what I have said. Please owe my voice condition are clearly nuisance is not a life-threatening illness of any type. It is a neurological issue that causes in voluntary spasm of my vocal cords. As a result, I will keep comments relatively brief, try to save my voice and then be available to answer any questions.

With that said, second quarter's earnings press release and slide presentation will be referenced as call are available in the Investor section of our website statebt.com.

As usual, I need to remind you that comments made on this call are subject to the cautionary note, regarding forward-looking statements in the press release and on slide two of earnings presentation.

Joe will make some introductory remarks and then Sheila will go into the second quarter results in more detail and David will discuss the loan portfolio asset quality metrics. And I will then wrap up before we take questions. Joe?

Joseph Evans

Thank you, Tom.

Now turning to the results on slide three. As we said in the release, this was great quarter. We had fundamental performance improvement across virtually every segment of the Bank and it's kind of basic, but when you increase revenue and decrease expenses, good things happen, and we accomplish both this quarter, leading to over $15 million in net income and 145 returns on assets.

As a result of solid loan growth, two really good acquisitions and a little help from the Fed, total interest income was up 13% over the second quarter of 2016, despite a 34% drop in accretion. Roughly $60 million of accretible discount we have remaining represents only about 2% of total loans, which to me is not a large number for an acquisitive bank.

While we'll continue to enjoy the positive benefits of this accretion albeit at a diminishing rate for some time to come, the real story here is the success of our asset revenue growth strategies.

We have a strong fee income quarter of $10.5 million led by SBA mortgage and payroll. Mortgage and SBA income tend to exhibit some quarterly volatility driven by that transaction volume, while payroll income is much more recurring a state, and we continue to add clients at consistent rate each quarter. I'm also very pleased with the quarterly growth in the SBA mortgage growth [ph].

We continue to take efficiency very seriously as non-interest expense declined 7% over prior quarter to just under $32 million with improvements across virtually all categories.

By recently completed acquisitions, National Bank of Georgia, S Bank are now fully integrated and the cost savings have come in as projected resulting in an efficiency ratio for the quarter 56%.

This team is exceptionally good in picking, negotiating and integrating acquisitions. And I believe you will be extremely pleased with what our recently announced AloStar acquisition does for us. It's all cash transaction, which will deliver significant earnings accretion with minimum dilution to tangible book value.

One of our top strategic priorities has been to add scalable asset generating lines of business and AloStar absolutely checks that box. And most importantly, it brings to us a very talented and highly compatible team of bankers. This will be a great addition to State Bank and I'm excited to have Andy McGhee and his team join us.

In summary, it's a great quarter, strong operating fundamentals, the successful integration of two banks and the announcement of one of the best acquisitions we have done to-date. It sorts of makes you wonder why we didn't name Tom, CEO sooner.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Sheila.

Sheila Ray

Thank you, Joe.

I'm going to pick up on slide four, with our results from the second quarter which was strong quarter, as Joe said with net income of $15.2 million or $0.39 per diluted share. We grew revenues 6.5% linked quarter and 11% from the second quarter of 2016.

Interest income on loans and invested funds increased to $1.1 million or 3% from the previous quarter, and $10.5 million or 35% from the second quarter 2016.

Our accretion income was $9.2 million in the second quarter and it was comprised of $4.5 million of base accretion, $4.6 million of loan recovery income and a small gain from a pool closing of $84,000. This was another great quarter for loan recovery income, but as you know recovery income is inconsistent and will be ultimately diminishing.

Our net interest margin increased 17 basis points in the quarter to 4.76%. Previously, we reported our net interest margin excluding accretion, but have changed this presentation and response with suggestion that we eliminate this non-GAAP discourse.

The bottom of slide four shows our reported margin as well as the contribution from accretioning which was 94 basis points in the second quarter. This contribution is generally declining and its effect overtime will become less meaningful to the margin.

To the left of the chart, we breakout the quarterly change from each NIM component. As you can say, our margin from loan yields expanded 12 basis points due to the recent interest rate hikes, that was partially offset by lower day two accretion from our two recent acquisitions compared to the previous quarter.

We have also been able to hold our deposit costs relatively flat even with three rate increases over the past year. The noise created by purchase accounting may tend to mask the effect of rate increases. However, our analysts indicate that each of the last two 25 basis points short-term rate increases contributed approximately 12 basis points to the margin.

Turning now to slide five. Non-interest income in the second quarter was $10.5 million compared to $9.5 million in the previous quarter, and $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Mortgage banking had a solid quarter as production of $136 million led to income of $3.1 million. Year-to-date mortgage production is less than $10 million of last year's pay, although the mix of retail, which provides greater gains on sale versus wholesale has shifted to 60% retail, 40% wholesale so far this year, which compares to roughly 68% and 33% during the same period in 2016.

Our SBA team had a strong quarter with production over $22 million and $2 million of income. Included in that $2 million of income this quarter is $352,000 of servicing income as our servicing portfolio grew to nearly $170 million in the second quarter. Servicing revenue is a steadily growing component of total SBA income. As Joe mentioned, the SBA business can be volatile quarter-to-quarter based on timing of when loans fully fund, but our pipelines for the remainder of the year remained strong.

Lastly, payroll and insurance was down slightly, $77,000 to $1.4 million due to seasonality in the first quarter that was up more than 10% compared to the second quarter of last year as we increased the number of payroll clients 7% year-over-year.

Additionally, we should note that a portion of our payroll fees are offset by the earnings credit rates earned by deposit clients. We also continued to add new benefit clients in our insurance group, which has consistently increased revenue and it's beginning to become a more meaningful contributor to this line of business.

During the quarter, we added a small benefit saying to help us grow the insurance business. With the addition of this team of three located in Mecan, we will be able to continue leveraging the marketing and service delivery enhancement that the connection of payroll and benefits provide.

In today's marketplace, connecting payroll and benefits is a natural extension of service and is rapidly becoming a requirement of our clients. Our primary strategy with our payroll offering is to create a competitive advantage with our business client to makeup the significant portion of our deposit base. A short-term rate increased the value of these non-interest-bearing deposit growth.

Now let's turn to slide six, and you'll see an update on the quarter's expenses and efficiency. Total non-interest expense declined $2.6 million or 7% during the second quarter to just under $32 million. Non-interest expenses declined $3.4 million or nearly 10% without the offsetting benefit of OREO gains, which were $829,000 lower than the first quarter.

Other merger related expenses accounted for $1.9 million of the decline, we also saw improvement throughout our core fundamentals led by $907,000 decline in legal and professional fee related to a support system project that was completed, a $257,000 on a decrease in data processing and $145,000 drop in salary and benefit cost.

With our recent mergers now fully integrated and cost savings from these deals now realized. We should expect core expenses to remain near this level going forward although planned growth in the Savannah market coupled with commission expenses tie to production volumes can affect our quarterly run rate.

Our disciplined business management this quarter led to significant improvement in our burden ratio, burden ratio was 2.24% year-to-date that improved to 2.05% in the second quarter.

Lastly, I would like to reference our deposits on slide seven. We continue to focus on growing low-cost core deposits, increasing transaction deposit account and adding new deposit clients. Period end deposits increased $43 million in the quarter primarily fueled by $56 million increase in transaction deposits.

Average transaction deposits were roughly flat this quarter as a $16.6 million increase in average non-interest-bearing deposits was offset by $17 million decline in average interest-bearing transaction account. Even with three rate hikes since December, we have been able to hold deposit cost relatively steady as cost of funds was up just one basis point in the quarter and 5 basis points year-over-year.

This concludes my remarks, and I will now turn the discussion over to Dave.

David Black

Thank you, Sheila, and good morning to everyone on the call.

Picking up on slide eight at the top, we provide historical view of the loan portfolio by accounting classification, new loan fundings that advances on existing commitments, totaled over $480 million in the second quarter, $55 million higher than the prior quarter.

We've continued to experience solid loan growth throughout our core markets with Middle Georgia, the Atlanta, commercial real estate team and Patriot Capital in particular, making significant contributions this quarter.

The table on the bottom of the page shows our period end loan growth by asset class, organic and PNCI loans grew $45 million in the quarter comprised organic growth of $103 million or 19% annualized, which was offset by $56 million of contraction in the PNCI portfolio was roughly $13 million of PNCI loans migrating to the organic portfolio of this quarter.

Total loans increased $26 million in the second quarter, which is net of $19 million of decrease in purchase credit impaired loans as we saw healthy pace of PNCI resolutions this quarter which helped boost recoveries.

Slide nine provides a breakout of our CRE and AD&C portfolios, highlighting the diversification across major subcategories. During the quarter, our current CRE concentrations as a percent of risk-based capital were 94% for AD&C and 336% for CRE compared to 96% and 323% respectively in the first quarter.

We remain comfortable with these concentration levels and look to opportunistically grow CRE, while maintaining our disciplined underwriting and portfolio risk management practices and look forward to the complementary influence AloStar will have on our portfolio mix.

I'll wrap up with slide 10 where we highlight another quarter of sound credit metrics. Our organic non-performing loans were $1.4 million, represented just 6 basis points of total loans, down from $6.1 million and 28 basis points in the prior quarter. 30 day plus past due organic loans represented just 9 basis points total loans. We recorded a $1.5 million provision on organic and PNCI loans, primarily due to the $103 million of organic loan growth during the quarter.

The net result was an allowance as a percent of organic loans taking down 2 basis points to 0.99%. Other real estate owned continues to strength now just at $2.4 million at the end of the second quarter down from $3.8 million in the first quarter and $10.9 million at the end of 2016. We had another quarter of net gains on OREO activity of $213,000 in the quarter, a line item that has been a counter expense for eight out of the last nine quarters, a trend that will be difficult to sustain. Overall, a very sound quarter for our credit metrics.

I'll now turn the discussion back over to Tom.

Thomas Wiley

Okay. Thank you, David.

As Joe mentioned, we are excited about the transaction with AloStar Bank. Very strong reputation and [indiscernible] finance business and are better in lending - led by [indiscernible] we've gotten very well for past several years.

And the flat base is located [indiscernible] which will improve our synergies.

This deal offers material diversification, our loan portfolio with attractive yields and high-quality credit metrics. Taken together with the national footprint of our SBA and equipment finance business as well as our Georgia-based traditional commercial lending efforts, we think we have multiple levers to pull or as an aided as concessions evolve overtime.

The transaction is a 100% cash, but the purchase price of one-times tangible book value and last 1.5-year payback own tangible book value. All very positive metrics from a financial perspective and we believe a very efficient use for our capital.

We anticipate transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2017 pending all customary regulatory approvals. We have had numerous planning [ph] session with their teams and we believe AloStar folks are just excited to be part of our organization and look forward to hitting the ground running.

In addition to adding asset [indiscernible] funds business, another top strategic priority for us is to grow deposits, our deposit growth strategy differs somewhat market by market based on the composition of our client base, the market demographics and competition. Atlanta and Savannah are two markets that represent tremendous growth opportunities for us.

In Atlanta, we are focused on small to middle market businesses and these are commercial bankers, business bankers and private bankers to target specific segments through their team and long-standing relationships with the various metropolitan Atlanta submarkets.

The efforts in Atlanta have resulted in their accounts with balances of approximately $63 million and over [indiscernible] relationships. Another growth market for us is Savannah, this month we announced that one of our top commercial bankers from Atlanta, Jonathan Chadli will be relocating to this market to begin our growth strategy. Jonathan's first addition to his staff was a colleague to lead efforts and settling treasury to business prospects.

We have begun plans to open our second office in the Savannah market as anticipated and our strategic plan and acquisition of AloStar, I am extremely pleased to be back in the banking business in Savannah.

We have one more staffing change action as well. This will be the last quarter where Jeremy Lucas will be working as our Investor Relations contact. Jeremy has accepted a promotion within State Bank and will be working in our treasury and investment superior. We will miss his knowledge and quick access to facts and figures each quarter as we manage our earnings process, but we are glad to see him - career with State Bank and Jeremy we know where you are.

Overall, this was a great quarter, with improved performance throughout the bank. As our team continues to execute on our strategic priorities. As you can see we have our lot of momentum, and I am extremely excited about the future of State Bank.

And with that operator, we can open the line for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Jennifer Demba with SunTrust. Please go ahead. Ms. Demba, your line is now open, please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, I mean this is actually Kevin [ph] on for Jenny this morning. I was wondering if you can talk a little bit about your margin expectations going forward. And then the roll is accretion in there on a core basis as well.

Sheila Ray

Yeah. So, as I think mentioned for - this is Sheila. As for the 25 basis points in short-term increases, we've had last couple of quarters. We calculate that to be about 12 basis points of impact on the margin in total. You don't see that as much as you would otherwise because the noise of purchase accounting in general in our margin numbers.

You end up with I think a variety of things that resulted flow to that 12 basis points, which we've done a lot of analysis of. Our portfolio about 35% of the portfolio was fixed, obviously that's not going to move as rates increased. The vast majority of that obviously is variable. A lot of that there was LIBOR base, which we fit mostly. So, when the Fed moves, the LIBOR usually precedes but then you're going to get a partial increase in that. It's not going to all move immediately.

Additionally, you have no originations that are, I think deemed brought on board at a slightly less than indicative rate of the increase just because of the competitive pressures that full increases are not being priced into the market, and we're no exception there.

So, we're doing model betas on loans and based on that more new loan origination, when we model our Alco and calculate our asset sensitivity. So - and then I guess lastly, our deposit cost, we've had tremendous control over - very crowd of what we've accomplished there.

We have seen borrowings at Fed, at Federal Home Loan Bank which we utilize for short-term needs increase about 16 basis points quarter-over-quarter. So, hence you've got a little bit of an uptick in our cost of funds at 1 basis point, because we don't rely on borrowings a lot, but we do use them as necessary.

So that kind of - and then I guess lastly, one thing to consider when looking at our margin is that our investments are almost third of our earning assets. And that is a largely fixed income portfolio. And so that is short, we are and hence we are getting some benefit as we reinvest higher rates, but still that slows the impact of the increases. Does that help?

Unidentified Analyst

That does, thank you. And then switching gears to get some more detail on the retail theory portfolio, granularity within there. What you guys are seeing on credit or anything - right now?

David Black

Yeah, this is David. We talked some last quarter about our strategy would help CRE portfolio. It's an asset classes purely gotten a lot of attention and can repeat some macro headwinds, but with some long-standing relationships and being a bit of a contrary and following those value oriented investors to markets that they chose to play in. We continue to like the exposure that we have, we're not aggressively growing that retail exposure. We're managing that concentration as a sub limit. But we haven't had any credit deterioration in our existing retail book.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks so much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Scouten with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Hey, guys. Good morning. Congrats on a really nice quarter.

David Black

Thanks, Stephen.

Stephen Scouten

I had a question maybe following up on that first question Sheila for you on the NIM. I was curious, I thought there were some sort of an impact last quarter from MBG and S Bank and maybe wasn't going to be repeated this quarter somewhere in the 20 to 25 basis point range. Was I am mistaking that commentary last quarter or that linger around longer than anticipated. And could there be any sort of negative effect from that next quarter or in the coming quarters, I guess?

Sheila Ray

No, you're not mistaken. What we've referenced last quarter Stephen was the fact that our margin went up significantly. And I think at that point I said that about half of that was due to the day two accretion on the MBG and S Bank portfolios.

If you look at slide four, what we try to do this quarter to help with that as we showed you that our margin expanded 17 basis points, so we kind of broke that down for you. 12 basis point is loan yields without the effect of the day two. The day two accretion actually offset that 12 basis points by 11 basis point decline and that's just because it was so high during the previous quarter because of some, just a handful of loans frankly that paid-off ahead of expectations, and pull that day two accretion market investor.

Stephen Scouten

I got you, I got you. I see that. Now, thanks for the clearly there. And then on the deposit cost side, I think your deposit cost probably held in better than any bank that I cover personally, we've seen a lot of pressure on deposit cost, so congratulations there.

But what do you think allowed you guys to hold them so steady, I mean, I guess the question being, do you think as you have to grow deposits from here presumably that you could see more pressure on the deposit cost front, or are there other things that play there that allow you to minimize those costs more so than others?

Sheila Ray

So, quarter-to-quarter, one of the things that helped us is a little shift in mix. Because our non-interest-bearing increase as a percentage of our mix, whereas our interest-bearing transaction account declined some, so that mix factors in there helped a lot frankly.

We are beginning to see some pressure in the market, but not anything significant, where we're seeing and mostly as in trying to retain our time deposit portfolio, which as you know because you follow this profile has been kind of a declining portfolio for us. But as we are certainly wanting to maintain that now and continue our funding, you are beginning to see the need to price up a little bit to keep that money.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe thinking about the CRE concentration, I appreciate you guys given the updated numbers there. Can you tell me or remind me what that should look like pro forma with AloStar and then maybe talk about what it is about your portfolio, about the structure of your bank where you feel comfortable going at the 400% whereas regularly maybe pressuring other people at similar levels, I mean is it your capital levels, is it your compliance and reporting, what puts you guys in a better position maybe than some of your peers?

David Black

Yeah. Stephen, this is David. So, with AloStar, they have a course of real estate portfolio level around $165 million and so, it is a much less meaningful percentage, so that overall loan mix, however it does move our CRE as a percent of risk-based capital fairly - materially just because of the denominator shrinking with it being all cash transaction and so it will move it to the three - it's moving towards because we don't know exactly when closing will officially happen, but we think that it will be somewhere in the 360 to 380 CRE as a percent of risk-based capital.

As far as our approved policy of 400% cap relative to the - rate just got us to 300, I don't know that see anything nuanced or unique that we do, but we - I would convey that we are extremely disciplined with a variety of portfolio risk management practices and have demonstrated a level of sophistication with stress testing and minimizing our correlated risk within the commercial real estate categories that are ultimately gotten the whistling and kudos from our regulators that have given them a comfort with us where we are, where we plan to go.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then maybe one last one from me is, I wanted to know what you guys are thinking about the Atlanta marketplace, particularly pertaining to CRE and multifamily. You know being an Atlanta resident myself, I feel good about land marketplace, but I hear kind of conflicting ideas from other banks that say maybe they feel Atlanta is an overheated market and multifamily in particular could be at risk, but from where I see it doesn't seem that way, but I'd love to hear you all of the insights and sounds like this is going to continue to be a focus for you, so would love to get some detail there?

Thomas Wiley

I'll start and let David sort of fill in some holes around. First of all, most [indiscernible] subset we've kept for a quite some time as couple of years and while sort of concurrent with you, I don't think it is overheated, but it is falling, we don't want to be when it is [indiscernible] and it's as we have those switches can be turn off and turn on fairly quickly.

So, we sort of pride ourselves and then versus geographically we're multifamily. And just keep a close, close monitor on that sub-market and we'll continue to do so. But I'm still very bullish on Atlanta and I think that the future is bright. We had a very difficult recovery and it's, I think we have a runway lap.

Joseph Evans

Yes - I would say, Atlanta is recording the job growth and the corporate relocations that correlate very well with both the office projects that are both coming online and in plan as well as the multifamily. There seems to be a shift in millennial preference for winning those supposed owning and particularly in the midtown and town markets where some much of this technology job growth is taking place.

Stephen Scouten

Yeah, I agree. Okay, thanks guys. Appreciate and congrats again.

Joseph Evans

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Marinac with FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks. Good morning. I want to drill down a little bit more on loan pricing and particularly as you look at the future. I mean whether there are or not more Fed moves. Do you see the ability to price higher given the right market or is the competition going to limit what you can do there?

Thomas Wiley

I'll start and let - back. The reality is we manage our [indiscernible] buckets, we can manage concentrations with pricing returns and debt service coverage. And we have a lot of conversations around our teams about doing just that. And there are some things that we're just aren't willing to do, if we can't get paid for it, there is a lot of pressure and certainly we're going to protect our license - engage as for last eight years. But it is top of mind to just use whatever precious resources we have in remaining pre-buckets and give - and for the most part our Asian shops are willing to pay a little bit more to have a certainly of close with statement [ph].

David Black

Yeah Chris, this is David. I don't think we're immune to the pricing pressure and just the general desire for banks across the industry to generate earning assets. And so, we feel it, we drilled in CRE because that's the focal point for us. But to Tom's comments, we do try to maintain that discipline and while protecting relationships ensure that we're getting paid appropriately or risk focused in our pricing.

Joseph Evans

It's just validates the focus that we have on efficiency and fee income as it mitigates to market pressure. It's something that we expect to keep our earnings moving forward notwithstanding the pricing pressures in millennial here.

Christopher Marinac

Great. Thanks for that background. And I guess my follow-up just on a separate topic is the change in the accretive discount that we've seen in the last couple of quarters is sort of indicates that you've had some revaluations slight, but still. I was curious kind of how much more that is out there? And just your sense about the ability to have a positive variant that supports that discount in the future?

David Black

Chris, this is David. That's really driven by our quarterly re-estimation of cash flows specifically reviewed loans. And we try to not to be overly conservative. We try to be true to spirit of what the GAAP guidance is there. but it has trended overtime in a very positive manner and so while we're realizing accretion, we're not diminishing the remaining accretible discount at the same pace and that just reflected from our view of the likelihood of collectability on some of those purchase assets.

Sheila Ray

With which I think is done better than we would have anticipated.

David Black

Correct.

Christopher Marinac

As AloStar comes into the fold in the next year, does this also come into play or would that not be as much of a swing just given the nature of those assets.

Sheila Ray

As far as the purchase credit impaired accretible discount.

Christopher Marinac

There's not much…

Joseph Evans

Are you just talking about the loan yields and margin?

Christopher Marinac

Well, I was thinking about more about the credit mark and how that comes in with AloStar and to what extent that could actually be revalued in your favor, as you have experience with the paying off?

Sheila Ray

We'll mark the AloStar portfolio, we bring it in. the majority of that portfolio will be purchased non-credit impaired. And their average loan I think is around three years. So, I don't think you'll see as much volatility as we did in some of our recent transactions with that purchased non-credit impaired portfolio moved as much as it did. So, I think - I think you'll see a more level of accretion of the discount that are produced including the credit marks on in that portfolio.

Now they do have a data referenced earlier, $160 million in commercial real estate and that will be marked to move probably have similar volatility and payoffs and I'll exclude their large transactions if one does happen to pay off. So, what you're seeing with some of the previous portfolios we purchased.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. That sounds good. Thanks for the color. I appreciate that. And I'll give it to next caller and best of luck to Jeremy.

Joseph Evans

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Tyler Stafford with Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good morning, everyone.

Joseph Evans

Hi, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, Joe maybe - maybe one for you. I think it's clear to see on the asset generation side what AloStar will give you guys and provides you with. But can you just talk about their funding base and how you might be able to remix or retool their funding base and ultimately benefit State Bank.

Joseph Evans

Yeah. This - they've got really three buckets of funding. One bucket is just the traditional deposit accounts of their core customers. And so that one piece of it and that just folds in.

The two that are what we call would sort of specialty lines. One is their Internet banking platform, the others correspondent banks. We have over the years, over the various banks that we've been in, done thesis of the correspondent banking business that we quite honestly like.

We think there are some things that we have that would be nicely additive to the corresponding banking they do, particularly the wholesale mortgage piece in Tom Byrd's [ph] business and payroll or things that we think that we could market out across that correspondent banking business and be net additive.

Both of those lines, we look at it is nice incremental funding networks. While, if the long-term, the Internet deposits are all the first line of banking deposits aren't going to command the core deposit multiples that are in market core deposits are going to command, but they certainly are nice levers to be able to pull or not pull as circumstances require.

We also think that just the way the world is evolving, being able to get into their online banking platform and try some things that we think our daily experience of working with that Internet platform will let us learn some things that will potentially make us a better bank and give us more capabilities to serve our core customers as things develop.

But we are - while again, we look at them in a totally different category than we do our traditional core in market transaction account base business. There are things that we are comfortable with, have some background in and particularly in the realm of correspondent banking, we bring things to the table that will make that business more profitable than it was with AloStar standalone basis.

Tyler Stafford

Got it. Okay, that's helpful, Joe. I appreciate that. David maybe just on the credit side, it looks like a pretty meaningful step down in the non-accruals, just curious if that was a couple credits that upgraded that paid off any color on the migration there?

Joseph Evans

It was two of our largest organic non-performing loans that we effectively moved out of the Bank via our special assets team.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And then just last one from me just on the GAAP reserve, I'm calculating just a couple of business quarter would you guys expect to continue to build that reserve from here?

Joseph Evans

I don't know I can make any forward comments there.

Sheila Ray

Yeah, I think the level of provision expenses was indicative of the growth in the organic portfolio, because it's opposed to total loans. As you know, we marked our purchase non-credit impaired loans for credit when we bring them in, so there is - and we analyze the niche quarter and do have a small purchase non-credit impaired ALLL as a result of that, but we have to reserve entirely for the organic growth.

So, if it seemed like that provision expense was a little out of line with what you would have expected based on the net loan growth that's why, it was just compensating for that organic growth and we go through as David said it through analysis each quarter and they didn't discuss and kind of really analyze it frankly and don't think of all the - as David reported, the ALLL ticked down a couple of basis points, but I don't think that that is indicative of the trend that we'll see going forward, just depends on the continuing economic environment.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Joseph Evans

Thanks, Tyler.

Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Steve Comery with Gabelli. Please go ahead.

Steve Comery

Hey, good morning, everyone.

Joseph Evans

Good morning.

Steve Comery

Most of my questions have been asked and answered, but just one on the margin issue, I just want to make sure I'm interpreting your comments correctly, you mentioned that each rate about 12 basis points margins. Now, I'm assuming you guys didn't see all 12 basis points from the June rate hike in the second quarter, just because it came so late. I was just kind of wanting what your expectations are for that filtering through.

Sheila Ray

As I mentioned earlier, there are just so many moving parts to this. I don't think it's a bad assumption to believe that we'll get about half of that just like we have in the previous quarters. It can be offset by competitive pressures in Midland pricing as we mentioned. It can also be impacted by the fact that we now have moved out of the dead zone area and our interest rate flows for the most part. So, we create a little bit of new dead zone on those floors as we make new loans, but for the most part that will be impacted. So, I don't think 12 basis points in the back gear.

Steve Comery

Okay, thanks. That's very helpful.

Operator

Thomas Wiley

Okay. Well, thank you for joining the call today. And I look forward to talking next quarter.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your line.

