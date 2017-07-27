Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.: Hurricane Test

Investment Thesis

I believe Heritage Insurance Holding Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has strong fundamentals which may end up being a strong catalyst for future growth. The sound balance sheet may facilitate long term growth but it is also helpful to have an understanding of the company's ability to cope with the US hurricane season for an educated investment decision.

Introduction

HRTG is a property and casualty insurance holding company with its headquarters in Florida. 2016 seemed a tough year for the company as hurricane Matthew battered the States, however the property damage stayed within coping margins. The stock price recuperated well in the fourth quarter of 2016 but after a surge at the end of hurricane season it's back where it was a year ago. According to the National hurricane center more tropical storms have been produced so far in 2017 than usual for the time period. With this much activity, it is fitting to take a look at the company's fundamentals and assess its coping margins for this hurricane season.

Hurricane exposure

Heritage actively writes policies in Florida, Hawaii, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Especially Florida has strong exposure to tropical storms. The question comes to mind what happens when Florida in particular is hit by a natural disaster. To test the resilience of its coverage HRTG tests against both the worst single tropical storm in terms of damages (Andrew) and the worst hurricane season (2004).

HRTG is reinsured for this exact purpose, meaning it does not bear all the risk when disaster strikes. This allows the company to take on more business without exposing it to more risk. This reinsurance strategy is the key to managing risk of sudden catastrophic events. Following this strategy, a tropical storm of Andrew-like proportions would cost HRTG approximately 20 million dollars and a hurricane season similar in severity to 2004 would expose HRTG to 40 million dollars in damages. This indicates a worst case scenario from an historic perspective with respect to Florida.

Even in a worst case scenario incurring millions in costs, the strong balance sheet and positive net income of HRTG mean that a massive hurricane would not be detrimental to the existence of the company. This also means that overreactions in market price due to possible hurricanes can be capitalized upon by vigilant investors with a long term perspective.

Fundamentals for growth

Strong fundamentals are vital when dealing with uncertain future events. In the case of HRTG its fundamentals seem solid. A price to book ratio hugging the 1 mark (currently 0.97 and 1.2 for the tangible book value) and a ROE of slightly over 9% provide a strong basis for the company. Paired with low debt and a PE ratio of 11.25 (forward PE ratio of 6.35) there are no apparent weaknesses. These quantitative variables provide strong basis for growth but the real strength of HRTG lies in its balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

Supporting its strong fundamentals is a balance sheet which illustrates a decreasing amount of outstanding shares. Its revenue and net income have decreased but earnings are expected to pick up slightly in the second quarter of 2017. Management pays close attention to the company's balance sheet and places great value in its strength and the repurchase of shares.

HRTG has a current ratio of 0.56. A low current ratio (below) generally means it is exposed to some risk. On the other hand, HRTG has a large amount of assets locked up as long term investments and less so in current assets. As of Q1 2017 long term investments encompassed 611 million dollars. Long term investments alone outnumber the amount of total liabilities which means the low current ratio is highly unlikely to ever reduce the company to the point of bankruptcy.

Management strategy and future outlook

2016 was a tough year for the company as multiple natural disasters and claims battered the States and resulted in an increased number of insurance claims however the stock recuperated well in the fourth quarter of 2016. In March 2017 its CEO called increased insurance claims related to AOB contractor activity "practice fraud". This is old news by now but its roots lie in the increased number of claims which have been incurred by the insurer. To mitigate the risk of home owners turning to third parties otherwise known as Assignment of Benefits (AOB) contractors and for the reduction of legal fees, HRTG has since assigned an increased amount of employees to respond as quickly as possible when home owners incur damages, assessing the situation and thus reducing the amount of fraudulent claims.

Conclusion

HRTG has strong fundamentals and because of reinsurance, its specific risk related to hurricanes is vastly reduced. The strong balance sheet provides means to weather any metaphorical and non-metaphorical storm. The amount of claims may have increased but for now a low PE ratio provides the income it needs for future growth. It seems that HRTG is able to withstand whatever hurricane season 2017 throws at it, however active the 2017's hurricane season may come to be. Based on its ability to withstand specific risk, its income and its fundamental strength, I rate the HRTG a BUY.

