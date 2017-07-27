Celgene (CELG) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Patrick E. Flanigan III - Celgene Corp.

Thanks, Crystal, and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter earnings conference call. The press release reporting our financial results in addition to the presentation for today's webcast can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.celgene.com.

Joining me in the room today with prepared remarks are: Mark Alles, our Chief Executive Officer; Peter Kellogg, our Chief Financial Officer; Michael Pehl, Global Head of our Hematology/Oncology franchise; our Global head of the Inflammation and Immunology franchise, Terrie Curran; and Scott Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer. Also available for the Q&A portion of the call are: Bob Hugin, our Executive Chairman: Jay Backstrom, our Chief Medical Officer; and Rupert Vessey, Global head of our Research & Early Development group.

As a reminder, during today's call we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory and product development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent 10-K on file with the SEC. These statements speak only as of today's date, and we undertake no duty to update or revise them. Reconciliation of the adjusted financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available as part of the earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We appreciate the opportunity to review our second quarter operating results with you and to discuss the meaningful progress we have made advancing multiple strategic imperatives expected to add to our opportunities for longer-term growth.

Our second quarter results were outstanding and a strong indicator that our constant focus on operating excellence and innovation has us extremely well positioned to achieve or exceed our full-year 2017 financial targets and continues to support our 2020 outlook.

Given the significant momentum of our blockbuster medicines and the expanding leverage of our business model, we are raising our 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.25 to $7.35, up from our previous target of $7.15 to $7.30. Following my comments, Peter will provide a complete review of our Q2 results and outlook for the full year.

Our multiyear strategy to build, strengthen, and expand our hematology and oncology franchise is delivering and accelerating. During the first half of the year, we made excellent progress advancing our portfolio of late-stage clinical trials, which Michael will highlight later in the call.

We continue to expect FDA approval of IDHIFA by the August 30 PDUFA date. This important new medicine will offer a targeted subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia a desperately needed new treatment option and add a third product to global myeloid disease franchise.

At the beginning of this month, we significantly enhanced our oncology franchise by establishing a collaboration with BeiGene and acquiring the rights to BGB-A317, a PD-1 antibody in development for solid tumor cancers. BGB-A317 is a vital addition to our research efforts focused on cellular immunotherapy. It joins our growing pipeline of T-cell-targeted therapies, including our PD-L1 FUSION program in hematology with our partner AstraZeneca, JCAR017 for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, bb2121, our BCMA-targeted CAR-T program, and CC-93269, the T-cell bi-specific antibody targeting BCMA that we acquired from EngMab late last year.

At the same time, we are making remarkable progress in protein homeostasis, deepening our understanding of the function proteins play in disease. We continue to leverage our scientific leadership in this area to establish new collaborations and advance key programs. During the quarter, encouraging clinical data in lupus supported the announcement of CC-220 into Phase IIb development for this large and dramatically underserved patient population. Our novel cell mod for AML, CC-90009, continues to progress through Phase I development. We are also preparing to file an IND for CC-92480, a differentiated cell mod specifically designed for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

To extend and diversify our protein homeostasis platform beyond our current programs in cancer and inflammation, we recently decided to expand our FORMA collaboration to include a specific focus on neurosciences. This complements the work we are doing with Evotec to screen our cell mod library across a range of neuro-degenerative diseases. These programs add to the three INDs filed during the first half of the year and represent just some of the significant investments we continue to make to build and diversify our high-potential pipeline.

Just four years ago, positive Phase III data for OTEZLA in psoriatic disease supported and accelerated our strategic decision to build a global inflammation and immunology franchise. Today, Terrie will review how our second quarter results and accomplishments have OTEZLA, already a blockbuster, well positioned for sustained high growth. Terrie will also highlight the progress we are making with other potentially transformational therapies in late-stage development for patients with multiple sclerosis and patients with serious inflammatory bowel diseases.

Midway through 2017, we have achieved or advanced a number of the ambitious goals set at the beginning of the year. We remain committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines with the greatest value proposition for patients, healthcare systems, and society. This cycle of innovation provides the fuel for us to build opportunity and optionality expected to drive our growth now and for years to come. Scott will conclude our call by providing his perspective on the tremendous progress we are making and by highlighting the significant milestones remaining for the second half of the year. These are truly exciting times at Celgene.

Thanks again for joining us today, and please welcome Peter to the call.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone.

Our first half results have been excellent on the top and bottom line. Once again, Celgene delivered great results with operational excellence, and we continued to invest our business, most recently through the strategic collaboration with BeiGene to deliver a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for solid tumors. Growth across the portfolio continues to come from volume, with strong duration share and uptake trends.

Our managed care strategy for OTEZLA is beginning to deliver, as Terrie will tell you later. Our continued focus on operating leverage allows us to raise our full-year 2017 adjusted EPS and operating margin guidance. We now expect our operating margin guidance to increase an additional 50 basis points to now approximately 57.5%, which drives adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.25 to $7.35 per share that Mark just mentioned.

Turning to the Q2 performance, net product sales grew 19% year over year to nearly $3.3 billion. We saw strong growth across the portfolio, particularly from REVLIMID, POMALYST, and OTEZLA. Volume continues to be the main driver of our growth, with 16 of the 19 total percentage points of growth coming from product volume. There was a modest contribution from price, partially offset by foreign exchange. We expect some further foreign exchange headwinds to continue in the second half of 2017 and into 2018, as we move past our more favorable foreign exchange hedges from prior years. All of this of course has been anticipated and factored into our near and long-term guidance.

Our performance on the bottom line continues to be strong. Adjusted earnings per share reaccelerated and grew 26% year over year. The main driver of bottom line growth continues to be operating income, which contributed $0.46 of the $0.38 per share increase. Financial factors, on the other hand, including tax rate, had a negative $0.08 per share impact. OIE was negatively impacted by impairments recorded on equity positions, and also hedging-related expense impacted the bottom line.

Turning to the P&L, the adjusted operating margin improved 490 basis points year over year to 59.5%. R&D spending increased year over year, but not quite at the same rate as revenue growth. The timing and pace of clinical activity is expected to increase in the second half of 2017 as we initiate pivotal programs for key pipeline assets and make go/no-go decisions for proof-of-concept trials on early-stage assets. We continue to see great leverage from SG&A on our established commercial and global support infrastructure.

We ended the quarter with $10.1 billion in cash and marketable securities, and we continue to have the flexibility in our business with strategic collaborations, as we've done in the first half of this year, and to bring value to shareholders through share repurchases.

To round out the view of our financial performance, we also carefully assessed our return on invested capital performance. The methodology we use examines our ROIC both including and excluding cash balances in our capital base. As you can see, our steady growth and P&L performance has consistently increased our ROIC metrics, only interrupted by occasional key strategic pipeline acquisitions.

Our acquisitions in recent years have focused on exciting pipeline assets that further build our foundation for long-term growth, success, and returns to shareholders, albeit on a delayed basis given their pipeline nature. The largest of these acquisitions, for example, is the 2015 Receptos acquisition. Note the ROIC growth since that acquisition does not yet include commercial contribution or ROIC benefit from ozanimod, which we expect will begin to have a positive effect in the next few years.

So now let's turn to the 2017 guidance. Based on our operational excellence in the first half of 2017 and our expectation for this momentum to continue, we are increasing the expected operating margin by 50 basis points to approximately 57.5%. and please note this full-year outlook represents a 250 basis point increase over our 2016 full-year actual. Additionally, we are increasing our expected adjusted earnings per share to a range of $7.25 to $7.35 per share. Other guidance items remain unchanged, a great quarter.

Thank you, and I'd like to turn the call over to my colleague, Michael.

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Peter, and good morning, everyone.

The Hematology & Oncology franchise had an excellent second quarter. We delivered a strong sales performance, with 16% year-over-year growth and an impressive 7% sequential growth. In addition, we made great progress with our near and mid-term pipeline.

REVLIMID continues to have outstanding performance, with increases in share and duration across key markets. POMALYST/IMNOVID grew significantly through increasing treatment duration across all geographies. Finally, ABRAXANE remained stable overall, with continued leadership in pancreatic cancer around the globe.

We are awaiting U.S. approval of IDHIFA, our oral targeted IDH2 inhibitor for relapsed refractory AML in August. We made significant progress in the quarter with our near-term pipeline and future growth drivers, completing enrollment into four Phase III trials.

We're very excited about our collaboration with BeiGene for BGB-A317 in solid tumors, which significantly accelerates our solid tumor strategy and broadens the potential of our growing immuno-oncology portfolio.

And finally, we made great progress toward initiating multiple pivotal programs, from marizomib in glioblastoma, bb2121 in relapsed refractory myeloma, JCAR017 and CC-122 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, luspatercept in front-line low-risk MDS, and durvalumab in myeloma, MDS, and AML.

REVLIMID sales in the second quarter increased 20% year over year and an impressive 8% quarter over quarter. In the U.S., we had an excellent 26% year-over-year and 10% sequential growth. U.S. growth in quarter two was mostly volume-based, driven by further market share increases in newly diagnosed myeloma and the continued increase in treatment duration.

REVLIMID growth outside of the U.S. was 9% year over year and 4% sequentially. The year-over-year growth rate was impacted by the Russia tender we had in Q2 2016, as we would see twice the same year-over-year growth without the impact of last year's Russia tender. Year-over-year and sequential international volume growth was 17% and 4% respectively, driven by the strong increase in newly diagnosed myeloma market share and treatment duration in the EU, Japan, and Canada.

We've seen over the past quarter some volatility in international sales patterns for REVLIMID. As we have explained previously, this was driven by distributor buying patterns, including the Russia tender and clinical drug supplies. However, when we correct for these factors and look at the true in-the-market sales trends, we see the steady progress of increasing volume and net sales that matches the strong uptake we are seeing in newly diagnosed market share.

The international markets have not reached peak share in the newly diagnosed non-stem cell transplant segment, and we also have not had enough time yet to see the full impact of duration. In addition, we are just initiating stem cell transplant maintenance launches in countries with reimbursement, and see reimbursement and uptake of novel triplets in relapsed refractory myeloma in multiple European markets. All these drivers will ensure continued growth in 2017 as well as through 2020.

We are awaiting the results of our ASCO (15:03) indolent lymphoma trials, including AUGMENT in relapsed refractory indolent lymphoma and RELEVANCE in front-line follicular lymphoma by year end. We are pleased with the rapid complete enrollment of our (15:14) trial in first-line ABC diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and expect data next year.

Finally, we are preparing to submit an sNDA for RVd in first-line transplant and non-transplant patients in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2018. The slight delay versus previous plans was due to additional regulatory authority data review requests.

POMALYST/IMNOVID net sales continue to grow across geographies, with 23% year-over-year and 7% sequential growth. In the U.S., POMALYST net sales grew 30% year over year and 12% quarter over quarter. As I mentioned during the first quarter call, the underlying demand for POMALYST in the U.S. is very strong, and the second quarter saw 7% sequential growth in prescriptions. POMALYST continues to maintain a leading share in third-line patients and duration is increasing. We believe that the recent FDA approval of POMALYST in combination with daratumumab for relapsed refractory myeloma will be a key driver for our POMALYST performance.

Outside of the U.S., POMALYST/IMNOVID continues to grow, with 13% year-over-year growth and 2% sequential growth. Importantly, international sequential volume growth was 6% outside of the U.S., driven by strong third-line-plus share and continued duration gains in all geographies, including Europe and Japan. Finally, as mentioned on our Q1 call, the Phase III OPTIMISMM trial in combination with bortezomib second or later treatment lines completed enrollment, and we expect data in 2018.

ABRAXANE continues to maintain stable demand overall. ABRAXANE net sales grew 2% year over year and 8% quarter over quarter. ABRAXANE U.S. sales decreased 8% year over year. U.S. ABRAXANE clearly maintained its leadership position in pancreatic cancer, but we are seeing the impact of quarterly buying patterns and increasing use of novel agents in non-small-cell lung cancer and breast cancer. Outside of the U.S., ABRAXANE grew 25% year over year, with continued growth in pancreatic cancer.

We anticipate multiple growth drivers in future for ABRAXANE. We expect results of the apact adjuvant pancreatic cancer trial to be available by the end of 2017, and the pivotal ABRAXANE/ TECENTRIQ combination trials in non-small-cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer will read out in 2018.

We are very excited about the recent announcement of our new strategic immuno-oncology collaboration with BeiGene. As outlined in our press release, we are acquiring worldwide rights outside of Asia excluding Japan to develop and commercialize BGB-A317, an advanced clinical stage PD-1 inhibitor for solid tumors. We believe that BGB-A317 is potentially differentiated and provides us with the ability to combine a checkpoint inhibitor with our broad immuno-oncology portfolio in order to accelerate the development of best-in-class I-O combinations for multiple solid tumor indications.

BGB-A317 complements our growing I-O solid tumor portfolio, enabling us to target selected tumor types through activating T-cells and macrophages, enhancing T-cell function and depleting inhibitory T regulatory cells.

In hematological malignancies, we feel that the I-O portfolio of Celgene is equally uniquely positioned through our existing IMiDs and future cell mods, our ongoing FUSION PD-L1 development program with our partner AstraZeneca, our accelerating CAR-T and bi-specific T-cell engager programs against BCMA and CD19, as well as the opportunity to activate macrophages in T-regulatory cells in targeted malignancies.

In summary, we had another great quarter for the Hematology & Oncology franchise. We had excellent sales performance and we achieved many key clinical milestones. Near-term growth drivers are in place. We are expecting U.S. approval of IDHIFA in IDH2 relapsed refractory AML in August. And we are actively working with commercial payers in the U.S. to ensure patient access to IDHIFA immediately following approval.

For REVLIMID, we are just at the beginning of our stem cell transplant maintenance launch and are awaiting data by year end for our two Phase III trials in indolent lymphoma. We completed enrollment in four Phase III trials for REVLIMID, luspatercept, and CC-486, and we are preparing to initiate pivotal programs for many additional assets by the end of this year.

Finally, we're working to maximize the potential of BGB-A317, a single agent in combination with targeted agents, chemotherapy, and our novel and differentiated I-O pipeline assets through our comprehensive global solid tumor development plan that we look forward to sharing with you in more detail later in the year.

Thank you, and I will now turn the call over to Terrie.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Michael, and good morning.

Q2 was an outstanding quarter for Celgene I&I, highlighted by significant sequential growth for OTEZLA. Q2 OTEZLA performance indicators continued to strengthen and market share and prescriber adoption increased significantly in both U.S. and internationally.

We announced positive results from RADIANCE, our second Phase III trial for ozanimod in MS, and are on track to file the U.S. NDA by year end. We are very pleased with the progress of the program and look forward to the data being presented in an upcoming major medical meeting. Additionally, progress continues for GED-0301 and other important pipeline programs.

Global OTEZLA net sales for Q2 were $358 million, which represents growth of 49% year on year and 48% versus Q1, revenue being driven by continued gains in treatment adoption, geographic expansion, and improved market access. With reimbursement now secured across key European markets and Japan, uptake is accelerating rapidly. Ex-U.S. sales have more than doubled versus last year.

In addition, we have advanced multiple future growth drivers for OTEZLA, namely initiating enrollment of the Phase III scalp psoriasis trial and completion of enrollment in both Phase II study in ulcerative colitis and Phase III trial in Behçet's disease. As a result of continued strong commercial execution, we anticipate continued revenue growth through the second half of the year and expect full-year revenue to be in the lower half of the guided range.

In the U.S., OTEZLA experienced a rebound in revenue, underpinned by strong brand fundamentals. We saw an increase in script volume and continued to command a significant leadership position for new-to-brand share in both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Additionally, while it is early, we're pleased to see accelerating growth in the plans we have contracted with to remove biologic step edits.

In two markets where OTEZLA was recently launched, France and Japan, uptake is already exceeding competitive benchmarks. In France, we achieved a differentiated access position that enables physicians to prescribe both within and beyond the hospital setting, resulting in OTEZLA surpassing all recent launched analogues in the category.

In Japan, unlike biologics, OTEZLA can be prescribed by community dermatologists, which is fundamentally disrupting the treatment paradigm. In just three months since launch, OTEZLA has gained 38% of new-to-brand switch patients in this setting.

Now turning to ozanimod, the global multiple sclerosis market is substantial, with a current value more than $22 billion. As of 2016, oral therapies represented nearly 40% of the market value, and that segment is expected to continue to grow, fueled by the introduction of ozanimod. Today the market is composed of multiple blockbuster brands. However, each therapy is associated with significant tradeoffs. Substantial unmet needs remain for an oral therapy that balances efficacy, safety, and tolerability.

We're highly encouraged by the results we've seen in both the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE pivotal trials for ozanimod in RMS. The studies achieved efficacy endpoints demonstrating improvements in annualized relapse rate, the number of T2 and gad-enhancing MRI lesions compared to AVONEX. Safety and tolerability findings are consistent with prior studies and continue to support a differentiated profile. Disability progression versus AVONEX was not significant due to a lower rate of progression across both treatment groups in the trials. As a reminder, no oral therapy has demonstrated a disability advantage versus an active comparator to date.

Ozanimod has the potential to offer a unique combination of high-end oral efficacy with a favorable safety and tolerability profile versus established disease-modifying drugs. Given its emerging clinical profile, we expect ozanimod to compete broadly for market leadership.

In summary, Q2 was a quarter of significant advancements and strong growth in the I&I franchise. OTEZLA continues to gain momentum in the core segments of our business while accelerating geographic expansion and driving future lifecycle growth opportunities. We remain focused on progressing our next-generation growth drivers, ozanimod and GED-0301, and look forward with anticipation to multiple data readouts in the next 12 to 24 months.

Thank you for your attention. I'd now like to turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Andrew Smith - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Terrie.

As the team just highlighted, we've made tremendous progress against most of the key milestones we identified at the beginning of the year. The growing momentum across our businesses and increasing leverage inherent in our operating model has us well positioned for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Coming off 20% year-over-year growth and a $2 billion quarter, we are expecting numerous catalysts over the next nine months to propel REVLIMID's next wave of growth. These include the ongoing launch and reimbursement in key geographies for the transplant-eligible maintenance indication, data from our AUGMENT and RELEVANCE trials in lymphoma, and the sNDA submission of RVd in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, targeted for the first quarter of 2018.

Additionally, we have completed enrollment in Phase III studies across six distinct diseases and five different assets during the first half of 2017. Three of these trials involve new therapies, CC-486 in AML as well as luspatercept in MBS and beta thalassemia.

In the coming weeks, we expect FDA approval of IDHIFA, our targeted therapy for patients with IDH2 mutated AML. Last week I was with our partners at Agios and our hematology commercial teams. They are energized and ready to launch. IDHIFA will be our eighth commercial product and first of what we expect to be many products originating from our collaborative research model.

We are seeing tremendous momentum in our I&I franchise as we continue to expand the utilization and access of OTEZLA globally. Importantly, the first half of 2017 saw the delivery of two positive pivotal trials for ozanimod in RMS as well as continued strong execution of our pivotal IBD programs, GED-0301 in Crohn's disease and ozanimod in UC.

While our teams around the world are focused intently on delivering our near-term objectives, we continue to invest to grow our business for the long term. In the next five months, we plan to initiate pivotal programs for a number of potentially transformational novel late-stage assets, which are expected to drive our growth through 2030.

Importantly, the BeiGene transaction provides us with both a local commercial partnership for China and a PD-1 inhibitor already in advanced clinical development for various solid tumor indications. BGB-A317 will be a cornerstone for novel Immuno-oncology combinatorial development across our portfolio of assets. The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter. We are very excited about the opportunity for BGB-A317 and our entire I-O portfolio.

I hope you can sense our energy and enthusiasm. We are committed to optimizing the significant potential and promise of Celgene. Thanks to the work of my 7,000 colleagues around the world, we are incredibly well positioned for the future.

Operator, please now open the line to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Our first question comes from Michael Yee from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

Hey, thanks. Good morning and congrats on a good quarter. I wanted to ask on the BeiGene deal, of course new recently, and how that might change your interest in not only your early-stage assets for I-O but potentially looking externally as well. So I guess maybe you could expand a bit on the clinical strategy for BeiGene and whether or not you have sufficient assets here to develop a big enough I-O platform. Thanks.

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

Hi, Michael. This is Michael. Thanks for the question. So let me start by saying that we are really excited about having the opportunity to develop this asset, as it is extremely well characterized. It's in late-stage clinical development, and more than 500 patients has been treated. And it may also offer the opportunity, at least from pre-clinical models, to be differentiated, and clinical data will show that.

We think we have a great opportunity to use this asset to bring forward our I-O strategy and our solid tumor strategy. As we think that through deep translational work and understanding of the tumor but also the immune system, we will be able to come up very tailored and very thoughtful and logical combinatorial therapy. In that sense, I think our pipeline is extremely well positioned, as we cannot just go for activating T-cells. We can also alter T-cell function. We can go after T-regulatory cells. We have the opportunity to activate macrophages. And then, of course, we are really working heavily on cellular immunotherapy. So what we think is that we have all the ingredients for a very thoughtful and science-led approach and going into the right patient segments with the right combinatorial approaches.

What you heard us saying is the plan that we are starting to work on is going be very comprehensive. It will have monotherapy, combinatorial approaches where we're also, of course, looking into potential targeted therapies, chemotherapy, and thoughtful I-O/I-O combinations. We're not ruling out any combination at this moment of time, but we feel we are extremely well positioned with the pipeline that we're having.

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

So just to follow up, do you think by ASH we would have a plan laid out for what studies you had started and the timelines on that?

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

I think we are confident that we can provide a very thorough update to you at ASH, yes.

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

Perfect.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Michael, hi. It's Mark. Just to follow a little bit on Michael's great description of where we are and what we're thinking, it's very clear that this year so far, the PARP class has become really well established in multiple solid tumors as maintenance therapy, for example, in ovarian cancer and some other really encouraging areas.

When we think about the ability to take BGB-A317 into all of our internal combinations that Michael spoke so nicely about, it's very clear to us that the landscape for combinatorial work across multiple parties, including now the PARP class, comes into focus. So we're looking forward to closing the deal. As Scott pointed out, we're not yet closed, but I do think by the end of the year we'll have a comprehensive research approach that is fast to market, differentiated, that learns from everything that's going on today, even today, and that clearly mechanisms like PARP will be included in that program.

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

Thanks, I think you mentioned it. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robyn Karnauskas from Citi. Your line is open.

Robyn Karnauskas, Ph.D. - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to ask you a little bit about CC-220's strategy in lupus, and now you've announced I think CC-122 in MS. Maybe give us some thoughts. I know lupus is a really hard market, but give us your thoughts on the data. And what gives you the confidence that Phase III will be successful and how you think it could be positioned in this space? Thanks.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

I think CC-220 is a novel oral immunomodulatory compound. I think lupus, there's a large unmet need for – there really are no treatments in this area. I think if we look at the clinical data, we're very encouraged by the Phase IIa program. It really was a dose-blending study to look at three escalating doses, and we're really encouraged by the results that we see in all of the components of the trial there, and very pleased that we're now moving into Phase IIb.

Scott Andrew Smith - Celgene Corp.

So if I can just comment as well – thank you, Terrie. That particular Phase IIa study was quite data-intense. We looked at a number of different endpoints from a number of different angles. It was very encouraging across the board. It's an early study, but we certainly saw activity on a number of different endpoints, and we're very encouraged by what we saw. There seemed to be coming out of that Phase IIa study a nice benefit/risk profile. All the them need to be confirmed in later-stage development, and so we're moving there. But you're right. It's a very complex disease but one in which there's tremendous unmet medical need, and I think we have some pretty exciting initial data.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Raymond from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Christopher Raymond - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks, just a two part question I guess on REVLIMID ex-U.S. So it looks like you're guiding to French reimbursement in front-line use this quarter. I'm just curious if you could clarify. Has there been a measurable expanded access program? And could we expect any true-up for that once the reimbursement is formalized?

And then maybe an extension of that, you give a really nice chart of patient share progression in the front-line non-transplant setting, but I think you said before and I think you said on this call that Europe is still a big duration opportunity. Could you maybe provide some detail there? What's the average duration in the U.S., and what's the gap I guess between Europe and the U.S.? Thanks.

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

Hi, Raymond. This is Michael. Thanks for the question – Chris. Starting with France, before you get reimbursement, there is some access opportunities in France, but they are limited, so by no way comparable to a situation where you have a price and you can promote.

So we see some very limited uptake at this moment of time in France, but of course we expect a very marked change once reimbursement has been gained. We are confident that we can achieve this in Q3. We are working very closely with the payers. Of course, it's a large segment, and we have I think very constructive discussions about that. So the slide that you, by the way, also saw is a composite, and it has France in there without reimbursement at this moment of time. So we think that's going to change very nicely once we have achieved that.

When we're thinking about treatment duration, which is another major opportunity, we are at this moment of time roundabout 14 to 15 months in Europe. And just don't forget, the change of treatment duration of REVLIMID as compared to second-line is something that needs to build up over time. So we're been launching one to two years ago starting with Germany, and then we got other reimbursement countries. What you see with the 14 to 15 months is still very much driven by treatment duration that we traditionally saw by second-line, and we need to overcome this once the countries have been getting reimbursement in order to get to these longer treatment durations that we see in the U.S. Our treatment duration is way above 20 months.

The other key element, just to round it, is the triplets, which of course are much more used in the U.S. at this moment of time. But Europe is picking up, and we got reimbursement of triplets in a couple of markets, so we're going to see this effect coming in Europe as well. Over time, I think treatment duration will become very similar.

Christopher Raymond - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

Thanks very much for the question and congratulations on the very strong results. I have a question for Peter or perhaps Scott. Spectacular operating margin performance in the quarter and the guidance going out to high 50%. And when we look ahead, you have two CAR-T programs, two checkpoint antibodies, multiple programs in new indications such as inflammatory bowel disease. Are you confident that you can maintain your operating margins at this range and still fund all those opportunities, or should we be cautious about that outlook? Thanks.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Hi, Geoff. It's Peter. Let me take it. First, I'll talk to the financial outlook, and Scott maybe can add some comments after. First of all, thanks for the question.

And I just would remind everybody that we really made a focus on building the pipeline. And in all of our projections, we've indicated while it's not precise that we would seek to have research and development as a percentage of revenue be roughly maintained as we roll forward. That's a high priority for us, and of course we add to that all the other external collaboration efforts with all our portfolio partners. So if you think about it and you think about our guidance, let's say just through 2020, and obviously it can go beyond that, we're seeing very stout, very strong high teens at least top line growth. So it means our R&D budget is growing at least that fast as we go forward.

Additionally, we have talked a lot about that we've got 18 late-stage trials that are wrapping up and reporting out. And while there's certainly some carry-forward work in a lot of those programs, it's not quite the same scale probably as spend. So in a sense, we have some of our existing R&D budget probably opening up.

So I think we are very comfortable, quite frankly, in being able to support all the programs that you mentioned and others. I think that the ones you mentioned are obviously very high profile, highly visible. I would say that a lot of work that Rupert and the franchise have been doing just a little bit earlier when I commented on actually opening up pivotal trials and so forth, it is really exciting for us going forward.

I think we'll continue to see nice P&L leverage from SG&A. Obviously, you've seen that already, and that's while we've been building out the I&I commercial footprint in Europe and now also in Japan. And so obviously, the leverage we get is tremendous. And while we still have more build-out in the GI space and MS, I think the math will work that the G&A leverage and the leverage of our existing commercial infrastructure will allow SG&A to continue to be very efficient.

And then obviously as we get to the back end of the decade, you might start to see a little bit of additional cost of goods as a percentage of sales as we launch some of our newer PARPs because some of them, as you know, are proteins or oligonucleotides or CAR-T and so forth, and they may have slightly higher cost of goods. We've put that all into our guidance and certainly feel very comfortable that certainly through 2020 and beyond we're in great shape on margin. I do think we probably got to the high-50% in Q2 a little faster than we thought. But as I mentioned, we do expect to see a little step up in R&D, the pace of spending, let's say, in the second half. All of that's been factored into our guidance. So thanks.

I think overall, it's an exciting time. I think we are building up capabilities at the same time as we're executing on these programs. We've made a lot of key additions to our organization, and we feel very good about everything from the research and development efforts to the broad portfolio of development programs as well as our global footprint and our ability to support it from a tech-ops and manufacturing standpoint. So it's all coming together I think really nicely for us. Thanks.

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

Great, thanks very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Schmidt from Cowen & Company. Your line is open.

Eric Schmidt - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thanks. I think this might be for either Scott or Michael. I think it was Scott who said he'd been spending some time recently with the folks at Agios. So this question is just on the upcoming approval of IDHIFA. Can you give us a sense of the size of the market opportunity there and what your approach might be on commercializing the drug? Thanks.

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

So thanks for the question, Eric. We really wanted to start with our excitement about the ability to bring our first partnered asset from our distributed research model to approval and also, by the way, our first asset with a companion diagnostic. The other thing that of course is very exciting for us is the fact that relapsed refractory AML in particular is a patient population where their medical need is very high.

Talking about the patient population in specific, IDH2 mutated relapsed refractory AML is our starting point patient population, so the relapsed refractory AML population that exists, and around about 10% to 15% of these patients have this mutation. And the way to move forward from a strategic standpoint here, apart from of course having a great launch in a patient population with a high medical need, is in parallel developing IDHIFA in first-line AML. Now different to relapsed refractory AML, this is going be a combinatorial strategy. We have two Phase II trials ongoing, one with 7+3, the other one with VIDAZA. They're going to both read out by the end of the year, and that allows us then to make decisions about our future development program.

The true commercial opportunity for this asset is really in this population and through long treatment duration. But it's great to have this very first exciting step for those patients with monotherapy in relapsed refractory AML, and we're very confident about our launch preparations.

Eric Schmidt - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike King from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Michael G. King, Jr. - JMP Securities LLC

Good morning, guys. Let me add my congratulations on the solid execution, another question regarding growth in duration of therapy. I just wondered if – I know it's not your product, but the ASPIRE label for KYPROLIS and the improvement in PFS that was seen over VELCADE, just wondering about your thoughts about perhaps uptake of KYPROLIS in more early-stage regimens, triple combinations, and what effect that may have on future duration? Thank you.

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

Hi, this is Michael. I think this is an interesting question in the context of the fact that in the U.S. in particular but now also in Europe, triplets are really gaining a lot of traction. And of course, not all triplets are created equal. If you combine an IMiD with a proteasome inhibitor, that serves certain patient populations. If you combine an IMiD with an antibody, other patient populations may be served well.

I think as a general comment, what you can achieve by combining an IMiD with either a proteasome inhibitor or antibody goes way beyond what you can achieve with doublets, positive for patients, but then certainly also positive for us as a company because REVLIMID treatment duration increases big time. And the same, by the way, is true if you combine pomalidomide with other assets.

So I think that's a key reason why triplets are getting so much traction. I would really make a statement of it depends which triplet you are using from the exact patient that is sitting in front of you in the office.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Geoffrey Meacham from Barclays. Your line is open.

Geoff Meacham - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for the question, and I also want to offer my congrats on the quarter. Just on ozanimod in MS, I wanted to get any updated perspective that you guys have on the commercial strategy. Obviously, we're going to see data later on this fall, and I suspect you're going to probably have the ability to talk a little bit more openly about it. But I just wanted to get what's on the critical path commercially pre-filing? And then when you think broadly about the MS opportunity, Biogen just recently discussed having value-based pricing, so maybe just give your perspective on the long-term pricing in the market. Thanks.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Thanks, Geoffrey. So I think first of all, we're on track to file by the end of the year. I think from a market opportunity, we really do see the MS treatment paradigms favoring increased use of oral therapies, and there is an unmet need for MS indication for an oral therapy that's both efficacious and tolerable. And what we see is that ozanimod may offer a differentiated profile that balances efficacy, safety, and tolerability relative to oral therapies that are currently in the market.

So this feels like a space that really is the sweet spot for Celgene. There's a small prescriber base. About 3,000 physicians in the U.S. prescribe 80% of treatment. So what's on the critical path for us right now is really establishing both our medical and our commercial organization, engaging with the market access folks, and looking at our pricing strategy. Clearly, it's too early for us to define our pricing strategy. We're going to watch closely as the market evolves over the next 12 months to determine what will really maximize the value of that asset but also maximize the position in treatment for ozanimod.

Geoff Meacham - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities. Your line is open.

Salim Syed - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the quarter. And this is another question on ozanimod, following on Geoff. Previously, you guys have guided to $4 billion to $6 billion for MS and UC, with the vast majority in UC. So if I'm interpreting that correctly, assuming the midpoint, you'd give UC about $3 billion and MS $2 billion. TECFIDERA does $4 billion. I'm just wondering. Are you guys being conservative in your guidance here, or do you plan on updating this at some point, just your thoughts on that, please? Thank you.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

So we see $2 billion to $3 billion in each of the indications. I think if you look at the emerging data in both MS and UC, we really do have not only a novel compound but a differentiated compound, both being oral as well as having a unique balance of safety, efficacy, and tolerability. So at this point in time, obviously we're continuing to assess the competitive landscape, but at this point we're continuing to guide to $2 billion to $3 billion for each of those indications.

Scott Andrew Smith - Celgene Corp.

Thanks you, Terrie. This is Scott. Again, the original guidance, to reinforce what Terrie was saying, was we were thinking $4 billion to $6 billion in total, relatively equally divided between the two indications ahead of Phase III data. We believe as we move also positive data and move into Crohn's, that could be upside from the $4 billion to $6 billion that we talked about earlier. That $4 billion to $6 billion was simply UC and MS. And as we hopefully move forward into Crohn's as well, that would provide upside to the model.

Salim Syed - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Great, thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ying Huang from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I have a question on ozanimod. So based on your read of the Phase III data, do you believe you will have a differentiated label from GILENYA?

And then also, around that topic, it sounds like you won't have a renewed focus on neurology. So what's your focus for future BD strategy around building a neurology business? Thank you.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Okay, so maybe I'll answer the first part, Ying Huang, regarding differentiation. Then I'll ask Scott to focus on BD, or Rupert.

So I think if we look at the Phase II data, and you'll see in more depth the Phase III data later this year, I think we see a profile that really is differentiated, being a specific S1P1. We're really seeing that come to light in terms of the both the tolerability as well as the safety profile across a number of different parameters. So yes, I think we'll clearly be very well differentiated versus GILENYA.

Rupert Vessey - Celgene Corp.

Hi, this is Rupert Vessey. I'll talk to you a little bit about earlier neuroscience efforts. So where we are with this right now, our initial steps have been to build a small and highly competent neuroscience team. We believe that the platforms that we have inside the company, which are clearly very focused around immunology – you've heard a lot, most of you were there, of course, many of you were there, deep dive on protein homeostasis. These are core elements of neurogenerative diseases. And what we're doing is setting up the appropriate collaborations through business development activities to look for opportunities that we may already have that can be taken into these areas of great unmet need.

We're also, of course, pursuing strategies that are more conventional in terms of business development to look to build out nearer-term opportunities, and that's an ongoing and active process, and I'm sure you'll hear more from us over time.

Scott Andrew Smith - Celgene Corp.

And this is Scott. Just to add on to the comments, we feel very, very good about the data that's emerging for ozanimod and looking forward to getting it out. We believe that it provides an anchor for our neuro franchise in the future, a good anchor product, multiple potential indications. But the first indication in MS we think we're going to have when the data comes out, we think we're going to have the right kind of value proposition to really have an anchor in that business and then look for other opportunities to continue to build, as we always would.

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks.

Matthew K. Harrison - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I guess I was hoping that you could just spend a couple minutes reviewing your strategy in BCMA. And also just in talking to us, you obviously have three different assets there and how you think those assets are going be positioned as well as where you think you might be able to expand CAR-T beyond just the very relapsed setting. Thanks very much.

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

Hi, this is Michael. Thanks for the very good question. The starting point of the positioning of course is the clinical data, and you also have the very positive results that we've been showing at ASCO. You can't get any better than a 100% response rate in a partially penta-refractory population. And many of these patients have CR, so even a MIB-negative disease.

So the starting point for the development of CAR-T is definitely taking the late-line population that has no additional treatment option. We are at this moment of time going into an expansion phase with bb2121 with the dose that we've been choosing, and we feel we can go right into a pivotal program.

There is more opportunity, of course, for this asset when we're thinking about patient segments in multiple myeloma that are currently underserved, for example, patients who are relapsing very fast after standard therapy, for example, patients who have a genetic profile, risk patients. And those patients usually have a life expectancy of three to four years. Those are patients to think about.

At the end of the day when you think about curing a patient population, you need to go into the first-line population. We're thinking about that as well. We will be very selective. There is a huge effort ongoing to really making sure that we can define high-risk patients in a way that regulatory authorities are going to appreciate the effort, but we feel that there is a role of this technology in the first-line setting as well.

Our bi-specific antibody is really complementary to this effort for a couple of occasions. You need bridging therapy for CAR-T patients. You need to bring the initial cell count down before you can go CAR-T. You may not achieve a CR but only a PR, and then you can use bi-specific antibodies. So these different assets are very complementary, and they don't exclude themselves. There's certainly a population of elderly, frail patients where CAR-T may not be an option, and a bi-specific antibody may be optimal. So we're really thinking very, very comprehensively.

I would just add when we're looking at BCMA as a target, which is a great target, it's not always thinking about options by excluding themselves. I think what the whole field is showing, the combinatorial approach is often the approach that makes the most sense, and that's what we have in mind.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

The other comment that Michael and I would make – it's Mark – is when we think about the antibody, the flexibility of the antibody beyond just myeloma, because we know that this antigen presents itself in several blood cancers for the antibody, would provide us a therapeutic option for CAR-T would likely be limited to myeloma. But the antibody could have a lot more application across multiple blood cancers.

Patrick E. Flanigan III - Celgene Corp.

Great. So, Crystal, we're bumping up against the hour here. I know there are multiple other conference calls that are going to start. So we have time for maybe two more callers, please.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Cory Kasimov from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Cory W. Kasimov - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question and fitting me in. I wanted to follow up on the recent BeiGene collaboration. You mentioned a couple of times on the call that you believe this asset could potentially be differentiated based on pre-clinical findings. So I was wondering if you could talk about the characteristics or the data you've seen that give you the confidence to make that statement.

And then just along those lines, do you see any enhanced opportunity here with this morning's news on the MYSTIC trial? I assume it's too soon to say too much on that front, but I figured I'd still ask anyway. Thanks.

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

Great questions. Starting on the molecule, and I think we've been really choosing our words very carefully, as we said, potentially differentiated, and this potential differentiation is really based on pre-clinical observations. This asset has a silent Fc receptor that may actually lead to less interaction with inhibitory immune cells or other immune cells that you don't want. In pre-clinical models, there is an advantage, but this needs to show in the clinical models.

What's really exciting for us and why we feel that our whole program can be differentiated is two things, and that also refers to MYSTIC. A), the breadth of our pipeline, which is not just including T-cell activating agents, but we have many, many other opportunities including cellular therapy to go after the patient populations that we want to go after. And B), and I think that's a bit of learning of MYSTIC, we really need to make an effort to fully understand which combination should go into which patient population and how we can better predict as to which other patients are really profiting from the therapy. PD-L1 may not be the sole answer here. I think this later point is nicely shown by the FUSION program that we are running where we really have a deep translational effort, and that's exactly what we're going to do with BGB-A317 as well.

So I personally believe that while it is great to have a pre-clinical hint to differentiation, the true differentiation comes through the translational program and the combinatory approaches that we're going to use.

Cory W. Kasimov - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Sure, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alethia Young from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Alethia Young - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in and congrats on the quarter, just one for Michael. I wanted you to talk a little about the luspatercept opportunity coming up with MDS and beta-thalassemia, and then maybe the potential opportunity to leverage your sales force, rest of world as well. I feel like we're heading into the next six or nine months where we'll get data there. Thanks.

Michael Pehl - Celgene Corp.

As you know, I'm a huge fan of luspatercept. I'm always saying this. But I think we have created a wonderful starting point with two fully recruited Phase III studies in a later-line MDS, low-risk MDS population where we have a nice marker to identify those patients who have the highest likelihood to respond and in beta thalassemia starting with patients who are transfusion-dependent. And we're going to get these top line results by the middle of the year.

And we really see this as a starting point for this asset, because what we are trying to do in the second half of this year is a couple of things. A), we've been showing to you data in an early-line low-risk MDS population which look really intriguing and, by the way, also intriguing in RS-negative patients. So what we're just doing at this moment of time is we're recruiting some of these patients so that we can make a pivotal decision for an early-line low-risk MDS study, which we call COMMANDS, by the end of the year. That offers a huge opportunity for us.

Second big opportunity that follows in beta thalassemia is of course the non-transfusion-dependent patients, and we will look forward to that.

Third big opportunity is myelofibrosis, where we saw really intriguing results with a system molecule. We want to repeat this and have a really good translational program and also combinatorial approach so that we can make a pivotal decision on myelofibrosis by the end of the year. If only some of these opportunities are hitting, luspatercept is going to be a huge drug.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

So this is Peter. Thank you, Michael, and thanks, everybody on the call, for the great questions, a fantastic quarter. We delivered outstanding results in the second quarter and have great momentum to finish up the year in great shape. But even more important for all of us in the room here, while we continue to drive great top line growth, great bottom line growth, and P&L leverage, we are also significantly advancing our pipeline and executing on key strategic initiatives that really set up the platform for long-term growth through 2020 and into the whole next decade. And I think you can see a lot of questions we had today, quite frankly, are about the assets that are going to drive us past 2020 and really create a tremendous growth story for us, and that's what we're all working hard on.

So thank you for your support, thank you for your interest, and enjoy the summer.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

