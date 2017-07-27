Barnes & Noble Might Actually Be Worth $1 Billion Or More

Shares of Barnes & Noble (BKS) soared higher on July 25th, closing up 16.9% at $8.30 apiece after news broke that Sandell Asset Management stated that the company should try and sell itself again and suggested that it could be worth $12 per share or more. As an author of articles in the past about the firm (though it has been a while) and as a fan of the company, I figured it would be interesting to see if there is some kind of basis for such a disparity between market value and fair value for the enterprise.

A look at the news

According to reports on the topic, the general conclusion arrived at by Sandell is that Barnes & Noble, which had a market cap of $514.84 million prior to the announcement of their bid to get management to find a buyer, is significantly undervalued and should be worth $12 per share, if not more. Based on my math, excluding debt, this would value the enterprise at $870.15 million. However, if you add debt into the picture, which itself is just a modest $64.9 million, total value for the firm would be $935.05 million.

The real price tag, it seems, might even be higher since Sandell stated that they believe a price of $1 billion or more the business is not unrealistic. In fact, in their letter that was sent to the Board of Directors at Barnes & Noble, the firm stated that, "It is our opinion that the public market for retail stocks is contributing to a risky and inhospitable environment under which the stock price of Barnes & Noble may not fairly reflect its intrinsic value anytime in the foreseeable future if it remains a stand-alone company." This is actually quite interesting in my mind because it seeks to look at Barnes & Noble from a different angle than many of us might. However, I will get to that in a little bit.

Some insight into Barnes & Noble

One thing that many investors believe, myself included, is that the ultimate value of a firm is based on the cash flow that it can generate for shareholders over the long haul. Cash flow, generally speaking, tends to be tied to revenue and it is that which market participants appear to fear the most regarding Barnes & Noble. Take, for instance, a look at the image below. In it, you will see that revenue for the company has been downright awful in recent years, falling from $5.08 billion in 2013 to $3.89 billion for its 2017 fiscal year.

*Created by Author

In large part, a nice chunk of this can be chalked up to the company's terrible NOOK segment, which has seen sales plummet year after year. However, even the firm's Retail segment has done less than stellar in recent years, the result of its store count falling from 675 units in operation to 633, as well as the result of its comparable store sales falling, in aggregate, around 7.7% over the past five years.

Even so, while this news is bad, the company has been able to hold its own regarding profits and operating cash flow. In the image below, for instance, you can see that earnings have been positive in two of the past three years while operating cash flow has been in the green in four of the past five years. In aggregate, over the past five years, operating cash flow for the company has been about $777.55 million.

*Created by Author

Interestingly, if you take out NOOK, the firm's financial condition has been even better. In the image below, for instance, you can see Barnes & Nobles' adjusted segment operating profit without having the terrible results from NOOK included in its operations for the past three years. Admittedly, this number has still been declining, but it's still a pretty hefty sum of profit compared to where Barnes & Nobles' market value has been.

*Taken from Barnes & Noble

We need to be aware of the risks involved

The general argument by Sandell in its letter was that, even if the business deteriorates, it should still be a worthy investment. Take, for instance, a scenario where management, whether new or existing, could keep cash flow flat in perpetuity. If the firm were worth $1 billion, it would trade at a multiple to free cash flow of 20.4 while from an operating cash flow perspective, it would take only 6.9 years to break even. Obviously, any buyer of the firm would find a way to cut capex unless that capex is certain to generate shareholder value, so using the operating cash flow measure may be more appropriate here.

The risk, though (and there is plenty), is that the company might not be capable of stabilization. With its NOOK segment in shambles, losing money every year, and with its Retail segment having a tough time admidst increased competition from ebooks and online stores like Amazon (AMZN), it's not a far cry to say that the future will be even more harsh for the firm than the past has been in terms of trying to stay relevant. Even so, Sandell, like myself, believes that physical books, even though they are waning in popularity, will always be around.

Personally, I can say that, except for when I was in college and cost was a factor, and with exceptions where the physical book's price was simply outrageous, I have never bought an ebook (and I'm 28, not somebody who can be classified as "old"). Nothing can quite replace the touch and feel of a book, nor can anything replace the pride of having bookshelves full of novels, investment books, history books, etc., that you can look at.

My own biases aside, though, there are two arguments to be had here. One relates simply to book value. It's well known that book value and market value rarely equal one another. Sometimes book value is far higher and other times it is far lower. Having said that, there's something to be said about the fact that Barnes & Noble's book value as of the end of its latest fiscal year, stands at $574.31 million. This places it above the value the company as a whole was trading for prior to Sandell's announcement and it doesn't factor in the cash flow that the firm does bring in.

However, these points are just my own. The point made by Sandell was rather different (but not foreign). You see, recently, Amazon announced that it would be buying up Whole Foods (WFM) for $13.2 billion, plus any debt on its books. I do not dispute that Whole Foods is in far better shape than Barnes & Noble from a growth and cash flow perspective and investors would be mistaken, I believe, for putting blind faith into the value of what I believe Sandell is getting at.

With most of its locations leased, Whole Foods doesn't have a lot of true real estate value but, because of the company's diverse footprint across 456 locations (most of which are located in the US), and because of the opportunity that footprint has for not only Amazon but also other firms that have similar dynamics, their acquirer was willing to pay the equivalent of $771.65 per square foot for the business. This excludes the company's distribution centers and corporate headquarters. At 17.78 million square feet across its locations, Whole Foods is only a bit larger than Barnes & Noble, whose retail footprint stands at about 16.7 million square feet.

To put this in perspective, Barnes & Noble, which has an impressive 633 locations as I already mentioned, is trading, if you include the value of its debt, will go for, at a price of $1 billion for the entire firm, debt and all, just $52.10 per square foot. The difference here is striking and the opportunity for some other ecommerce-style business to jump in and buy the company, quickly gaining a physical footprint similar to Amazon's new footprint, is appealing. If this is the path that a firm decides to take, it would mean that any cash flow generated by Barnes & Noble and that any proceeds from asset sales would represent a bonus.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I'm very intrigued by Sandell's approach to Barnes & Noble. I do worry about the company's ability to maintain cash flow given its operating history, but I have to wonder if a new management team might be able to fix or at least mitigate the company's problems. That said, even if cash flow cannot be solved, the sheer size of its network, combined with what cash can be generated, especially if management were to axe the NOOK or try to sell it off, could be worth quite a bit. For now, I intend to sit by the sidelines and mull matters over, but this has me wondering if it might be a good opportunity to consider a stake in a prospect such as Barnes & Noble.

