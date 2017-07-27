Dynavax: Looking Ahead To A Long and Tiring Journey

On Wednesday, the FDA briefing document was released for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) upcoming panel review. Of course, as with any document being released by the FDA there are always positives and negatives. After further examining the documents I will explain why Dynavax presents a good long opportunity despite its troubling past. I feel that with the data on hand in the briefing document, it should be sufficient enough Dynavax to obtain approval for HEPLISAV-B.

New Review

Back in April of 2017 the FDA had informed Dynavax that the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) would review HEPLISAV-B on July 28, 2017. That is only a day or so away. This first action date is just so that this panel can review the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. They will determine and possibly recommend approval depending upon the information provided by the company. The panel will only be a recommendation, and will not be the final seal of approval. The final outcome will be determined on or before August 10, 2017. While the FDA itself will decide if the vaccine should be approved, they will heavily consider the panel's recommendation. That's why it is important for Dynavax to convince the panel that its vaccine should be approved to treat Hepatitis B patients ages 18 years of age and older.

History

For an investor to understand whether an investment in Dynavax is a good idea ahead of the panel review, one must know the history behind HEPLISAV-B. The first history of the vaccine involves a partnership between Dynavax and Merck (MRK). Back in December of 2008 Merck had ended its partnership with Dynavax after the discovery of an autoimmune issue. That is because the FDA had placed a clinical hold on HEPLISAV-B nine months prior to Merck pulling out of the deal. The reason for the clinical hold was that a patient in a phase 3 trial showed symptoms of vasculitis. Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease where there is inflammation of the blood vessels. That makes it difficult for blood in the body to flow easily to surrounding tissues. That's not the only time the issue with safety of HEPLISAV-B popped up.

Back in 2012 an FDA advisory panel met to determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. The panel was highly positive about the efficacy of the vaccine. No doubt this was likely due to the fact that an adjuvant was added to the vaccine to improve efficacy. The problem was that an adjuvant added to the vaccine also increased side effects. The panel concluded at that time that the vaccine was not safe enough for approval, despite positive efficacy. Eight panel members questioned the safety of the company's product. While five were inclined to favor it. One panel member did not cast a vote at all. The biggest issue the committee brought up at that time was that the placebo arm had no autoimmune events. Only the HEPLISAV-B arm had autoimmune events to cause concern. In my opinion the panel at that time had a right to believe this, given the data they were handed. One reason for rejection was where a single patient got Wegener's granulamatosis on the vaccine, which is the vasculitis autoimmune disease I described above. The other reason for the rejection was that a patient had developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome after being given the company's vaccine. Although, the conclusion was that the influenza vaccine the patient received could have caused this autoimmune problem instead of HEPLISAV-B. The complete response letter (CRL) in 2013 stressed issues with safety of the vaccine, and some manufacturing issues.

In November of 2016, the FDA was more lenient on safety issues. Dynavax had, for the second time, received a CRL from the FDA for its vaccine. The FDA noted that there were concerns about specific cardiac events. I believe that the second time was a huge blow for the company. On the other hand, I can say that there were two positives. The first was that the FDA didn't have adequate enough time to review Dynavax's response to the cardiac questions at hand that were delivered to the agency in October. That was one month before the end of the review period in November. It is quite possible that Dynavax had addressed the issues raised by the FDA in that response letter about cardiac events, but were not analyzed by the FDA in time. The second positive was that the FDA may have wanted to approve the drug on the condition that the company run a post marketing study for safety.

In my opinion, the history of HEPLISAV-B started really bad, but started to improve over time. At first, the FDA was not willing to approve the vaccine at all. But as can be observed in the most recent CRL the FDA was considering approving the vaccine with the condition of a post marketing study being implemented. In addition, there was no interest from the FDA to make Dynavax run additional clinical trials for approval. Last but not least, there were no issues raised by the FDA for serious adverse autoimmune events like the first CRL. I believe that these findings are highly positive, because that is something that Dynavax should be able to address before being evaluated by the panel once again.

FDA Briefing Document Analysis

The next part is to understand what the briefing document entails. This kind of sets the tone for how the panel views the drug in light of the data that it has been given. What popped out to me and many other investors once the documents were released was this summary statement:

In summary, Heplisav was shown to have a robust immune response in healthy adults 18- 70 years of age in Studies DV2-HBV-10 and-16. Heplisav met pre-specified noninferiority criteria to an active comparator vaccine, Engerix-B, in these two phase 3 clinical trials. Regarding safety, there appear to be imbalances in deaths and SAEs of MI in DV2-HBV-23, and imbalances in AESIs in DV2-HBV-16 and -23 (the studies that prospectively evaluated these events). Numbers and rates of events are low, and the lack of prospectively defined monitoring and evaluation of cardiac events limits the causal interpretation of these observations.

Analyzing this quote, I feel as though the FDA sees that the efficacy of HEPLISAV-B as being robust. Those are the similar findings that were observed in a prior panel, and in prior CRLs. This time around though, the FDA specifies that the number of adverse events are low. To further understand this summary I will analyze the safety portion of two studies. That is important considering that the last two CRLs were given because of safety risks.

There were two safety studies performed to assess patients one year after receiving vaccination with HEPLISAV-B compared to Engerix-B. These studies are listed under adverse events in the briefing document. It is under title 6.2.1 Deaths. In the first study, DV2-HBV-16 there were two deaths total. One death from the HEPLISAV-B group, and one from the Engerix-B group. This is positive because the number of deaths between both vaccines were equivalent. However, the second study brings up a major risk for HEPLISAV-B approval. The second study, DV2-HBV-23, showed that 25 in the HEPLISAV-B group died compared to seven in the Engerix-B group. That is a huge negative. In my opinion, I feel that the FDA could see this as a washout. That is because the first study was equivalent in the amount of deaths, while in the second study more patients on HEPLISAV-B had died. There is, however, a third component into the mix that could deter this washout between the two studies. That is the briefing documents concluding that there were no deaths in any of the other studies performed.

Under page 38 in the briefing document under title 6.2.2 there is the analysis by the FDA about serious adverse events (SAEs). What popped out as positive for me was this statement integrated right here:

SAEs and non-fatal SAEs occurred at similar rates in the Heplisav and Engerix-B treatment groups in the integrated safety populations.

The above statement in the serious adverse events section is positive in my eyes. That is because Engerix-B is already approved by the FDA. That means that it has already been evaluated for its safety. In this section, patient rates in the HEPLISAV-B group occurred at just the same rate in the Engerix-B group. That is a huge thumbs up for Dynavax with respect to this section.

Finally under title 6.2.3 in the briefing document it raises the issue of adverse events of special interest. The primary special interest is what Dynavax has been struggling with all along which is issues with autoimmune diseases. Remember above when I described that there were two CRLs. One was given in 2013 and the other in 2016. Well the biggest issue the FDA raised was an increase in autoimmune diseases when patients took HEPLISAV-B. Looking at this section, I see that there are three studies that compare HEPLISAV-B to Engerix-B in autoimmune diseases. Looking at study DV2-HBV-10 there was one patient from each treatment group that had a SAE . One on HEPLISAV-B and one from Engerix-B. In study DV2-HBV-04, there were two serious adverse events identified in two subjects in the HEPLISAV-B group, and one subject in the Engerix group. In the final study evaluated in terms of SAEs, which was Study 44 DV2-HBV-0001, there was an event of Rheumatoid arthritis that was observed in a patient that was treated with HEPLISAV-B. Although, I feel that this is not a negative simply because in the briefing documents it is listed as the subject as having a pre-existing disease.

In my opinion, looking at title 6.2.1, 6.2.2, and 6.2.3 from the briefing document as a whole then I can conclude that HEPLISAV-B has near if not equivalent safety risks to Engerix-B. The efficacy of Dynavax's vaccine has always been robust, and that was never an issue raised by the FDA. I feel that with the positive efficacy data, along with safety risks listed adequately in the briefing documents, the FDA should approve HEPLISAV-B in its current form. I feel the worst case scenario would be FDA approval of the vaccine with a large post-marketing study needing to be completed.

Risks

There is a risk that the FDA will still take issue with the cardiovascular events raised in study HBV-23. That statement is raised by a Cowen Analyst Phil Nadeau. He states that the cardiovascular issue in the trial is concerning. However he also talks about the low adverse events observed on those who took HEPLISAV-B. He also goes on to mention that there is a possibility that the FDA could approve the vaccine with a post-marketing study. He gives a 50% chance that the FDA will approve HEPLISAV-B. I'm more inclined to give a 70% chance of approval for the vaccine based on past history between Dynavax and the FDA. In addition, my chance for approval is higher in part, because I feel that the briefing document addresses the autoimmune disease issues raised in both prior CRLs. Upon FDA approval I expect shares of Dynavax to surge higher. That is because the current market of the company stands at $569 million. The hepatitis B market is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2021. That is a large market, and if Dynavax can get to the finish line the stock should at a minimum double to $20 per share. I must address that there is a risk that the FDA could reject approval for the vaccine. I could be wrong despite my analysis of the briefing document. Ultimately, it boils down to the panel recommendation, and what the FDA feels is appropriate for approval. I believe that rejection of HEPLISAV-B would be because of the cardiovascular issues raised in the briefing document. In that instance, shares of Dynavax could tumble to between $4 to $5 per share. While a possible rejection would be detrimental, I don't feel as if it would be the end of the road for the vaccine. That is because I believe that Dynavax could still work with the FDA to finally put the cardiovascular issue to rest, after adequately addressing the autoimmune disease issue. This could be done by either running a large safety study prior to another BLA filing or addressing issues raised in a new CRL with more evidence of safety.

Engerix-B

I hope that Dynavax's vaccine does get FDA approval, because the current standard of care treatment for Hepatitis B is and has been Engerix-B by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) since July 7, 1998. Engerix-B carries a lot of side-effects, such as fatigue, nausea, headache, fever, and tiredness, just to name a few.

In addition, it is better for there to be some competition in the hepatitis b space. Competition, in my opinion, would create an improved price option for patients. Finally, treatment with HEPLISAV-B requires fewer shots for the patient than treatment with Engerix-B. That means that if HEPLISAV-B is approved it can most definitely compete against Engerix-B.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec filing, Dynavax has cash and cash equivalents of $85.4 million as of March 31, 2017. The company notes that it will need additional capital to fund the commercialization of HEPLISAV-B should it receive FDA approval. It will either raise cash through a partnership, or raise cash through other means such as dilution. It anticipates that it at least has one year worth of cash on hand, that means dilution remains a risk whether or not HEPLISAV-B is approved.

Conclusion

I feel that Dynavax provides a great investment opportunity for those who are interested in the upcoming binary event. I have laid out analysis for why I believe that the company has a good shot at receiving a positive panel vote and possible FDA approval for its hepatitis B vaccine. I have also laid out risks that are of high concern, and could cause the stock to tumble. The cardiovascular issue is still a major risk, and that could cause the FDA to reject the vaccine. In either scenario, Dynavax is short on cash and will have to find other ways to raise money. I feel as if the company has a good chance at finally crossing the finish line with its HEPLISAV-B product.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.