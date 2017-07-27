Announcement: The Formal Launch Of 'Valuation 360' - Exclusive Research From Jason Phillips, CFA

A “live chat function” – where members can discuss and share ideas with other members in real-time and where I will be holding “live Q&A sessions”.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for "Valuation 360," a new Marketplace service by Jason Phillips, CFA).

Over drinks, on the evening of my 30th birthday in January of 2014, a trusted mentor and good friend of mine offered to seed me with capital so that I could start my own hedge fund.

It had been my goal to start a hedge fund of my own one day – but I never expected it to happen so soon.

I left my job with a major international bank to get started immediately, and over the 3 years that followed, I worked tirelessly to build up my knowledge base and learn as much as I could.

Despite a few bumps along the way – what I would characterize today as “rookie” mistakes – I, along with my partner who helps me co-manage the fund, were enjoying some incredible success.

That was until the Spring of 2016 when I had to deal with an unexpected, and very serious threat to my health.

Don’t worry – everything is fine, now.

But that experience changed my entire perspective on life.

Leading up to that health scare, I had been working extremely hard to achieve investment success.

But to be perfectly honest, I was only really interested in my own success. The money I had been making for others was only a conduit for me to gain from.

Then, when I started to reflect on my own mortality (I’m not trying to be overly dramatic, but it’s true) I realized that my life was lacking a “purpose.”

I realized it was time to start giving back, and sharing with others what I had learned.

I want to help people like you make more money investing.

What Is "Valuation 360"?

So, when Seeking Alpha approached me to start my own Marketplace service where I could build a community of like-minded investors – I was thrilled. That's when my new service, "Valuation 360," began to take shape.

"Valuation 360" is your chance to invest, learn and engage, alongside a hedge fund run by a team of CFA Charterholders and chaired by a CFA Charterholder and someone that has +30 years of experience working in the investment industry.

Not to mention a team that has doubled the return of the S&P 500 in its first 20 months.

Who Is This Service For?

This service is for those who are active in the market, simply speaking.

It could be you are a “stock market enthusiast” who loves the “game” of buying stocks and trying to pick the winners.

Or maybe you’re a “do-it-yourself investor” because you feel confident that you can manage your own money better than anybody else.

Or, it could be you’re like me, and work as a “professional investor.” Maybe you manage money for clients and want to get an edge up on the competition. Or maybe you invest or trade full-time, living off the profits you make.

If any of these sound like you, I believe you'll find value in “Valuation 360.”

Why Invest With Me?

I’ve posted a total of 6 articles on Seeking Alpha, to date:

Ford (NYSE:F) (August 15) – this was the only article that didn’t include a call to action (buy/sell, etc.). Rather, I suggested holding off on buying the shares and seeing if you could get them at $10.

Full disclosure: I revisited Ford last month and went long the deep-in-the-money calls at a price of $11.05. I’ll be revisiting Ford’s valuation in an article accompanying the launch of Valuation 360 - inside my service, I’ll be revealing how I’m leveraging the idea with an options strategy.

Western Refining (Aug 3) – Here I suggested shares had 50% near-term upside to $30 with a 3-year target of $39. The company was acquired 3 ½ months later for approximately $37 or a 77% gain.

This was the most successful pick I wrote about on Seeking Alpha.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) (Sept 2) – I know a fair number of friends who purchased this stock and like me, we’re all still waiting.

Shares are basically flat although perhaps are starting to break out. Still waiting.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) (Jan 31) – If you read this report and purchased the stock as a result, I’m genuinely sorry. Flat out, we just got it wrong that $30 was the time to buy. Yet at the same time, we continue to hold the stock, confident that it is undervalued below $20 and worth at least mid-$30s.

We are strongly considering doubling down on this stock with call options if/when the chart stabilizes – stay tuned for more.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) (Mar 24) – This one has done better, up 35% in the 3 ½ months that have passed since my article was posted.

Full disclosure: I no longer have any position in Triumph Group.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) (Feb 7) – We own ICICI shares but bought them well before this article was posted.

We are up 42% since buying IBN early-to-mid 2016 for a 35% annualized return. IBN is up 16% since my article was posted which would work out to be 42% annualized.

To summarize the returns:

Western Refining 77%

Tsakos Energy 0%

Chicago Bridge & Iron -38%

Triumph Group 35%

IBN 35%

Average holding period return: 21.8%

More performance attribution:

Winning percentage: 60% * I count TNP as a “loser” because we’re not in this to break-even

Average win size: 49%

Average loss size: -19%

But wait - there’s more… (Yes, I realize that’s a small sample size)

While six articles posted to Seeking Alpha would constitute a “small sample” by anyone’s measure, my body of work as a portfolio manager is considerably larger, yet is remarkably similar.

“Take the probability of loss times the amount of possible loss from the probability of gain times the amount of possible gain. That is what we are trying to do. It is imperfect but that is what it is all about.”

-Warren Buffett, 1989 Berkshire annual meeting

The following are our portfolio’s returns after our first 20 months, measured by what I could consider the five key measurement periods:

Year 1 (Nov 2015 to Nov 2016): Portfolio 14% S&P 2%

2016 Calendar Year: Portfolio 25% S&P 10%

Year 2 (Nov 2016 to July 2017): Portfolio 16% S&P 14%

2017 Calendar Year: Portfolio 2% S&P 8%

Since Inception: Portfolio 32% S&P 17%

We have effectively doubled the return of the S&P 500 in our first 20 months.

What’s more, our portfolio’s winning percentage is similar that of the “SA Picks,” at about 60%-65%, with an average “win size” of about 40% and loss size of around 10%.

Note: CBI has been a drag on performance for us in 2017, and value has been underperforming growth, but perhaps I’ll address the effect of “style investing” later via an exclusive article, or maybe we can discuss it in the “live chat” feature within the service, if you’d like.

Don’t pass up on this opportunity to invest, learn and engage, alongside a hedge fund run by a team of CFA Charterholders and chaired by a CFA Charterholder and someone that has +30 years of experience working in the investment industry.

And, a team that has doubled the return of the S&P 500 over its first 20 months.

Here’s What You Get As A “Valuation 360” Subscriber

As an exclusive member, you’ll get:

At least 1-2 actionable ideas per week featuring what I feel is “The Best Idea in the Market Today” complete with comprehensive research and a focus on valuation. These are typically going to be stocks that I believe are offering you, the investor, annual returns of at least +20% per year.

featuring what I feel is complete with comprehensive research and a focus on valuation. “The Weekly 360,” an exclusive weekly newsletter designed to highlight the Top 10 Best Investment Opportunities in the Market Each Week, along with a short brief about each idea and its score according to the “Valuation 360 Methodology” which is detailed inside the site.

Where appropriate, I’ll also be highlighting how ideas can be leveraged using option strategies (deep in the money calls and puts, diagonal calendar spreads, covered calls, short puts, etc.)

And in addition, from time to time, I’ll be posting exclusive articles on educational or informational topics of interest to members of the “Valuation 360 Community” as requested (technical analysis, options strategy, trading psychology, behavioral investing, money management, etc.)

“Push” notifications to email on real-time buy and sell alerts.

A “live chat function” – where members can discuss and share ideas with other members in real-time and where I will be holding “live Q&A sessions.”

Jason Phillips, CFA

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Ford, Chicago Bridge & Iron, ICICI Bank and Tsakos Energy Navigation