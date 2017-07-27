BP: Trying To Make The Best Out Of A Bad Situation

All oil majors have struggled in the downturn, but it has been a double whammy for the London, UK-based BP (BP), which also had to deal with the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster. BP has been burning cash flows for years and has the weakest balance sheet among all oil majors, but I like where the company, under the leadership of Bob Dudley, is now heading.

Bob Dudley was appointed BP's CEO in the final quarter of 2010, after the oil spill disaster which drove the departure of his predecessor Tony Hayward. Since then, Dudley has taken a number of steps to shore up the company's finances in order to withstand the downturn and meet the spill-related penalties and cleanup costs. He has already sold about a third of the company's assets and raised billions in cash proceeds, which allowed the company to set aside $53.8 billion to meet the penalties and compensation. He also clamped down on the company's costs and spending levels. In 2016, for instance, BP spent $16.7 billion as capital expenditure, down from $18.65 billion in 2015 and $22.5 billion in 2014.

Dudley, however, has work cut out for him since BP still has a long way to go. The company is the only oil major that has so far failed to generate free cash flows as it continues to experience significant cash outflows tied to the Deepwater Horizon disaster. In 1Q17, for instance, when the oil price environment improved and some of its peers, such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), generated enough cash flows to fully cover their capital expenditure and dividends. BP, on the other hand, could not self-fund even its capital expenditure (reported negative FCF of $1.9Bn), let alone dividends.

Faced with a large cash flow deficit, which was $3.26 billion in 1Q17 alone after accounting for CapEx and dividends, BP had to rely on asset sales and additional borrowings to bridge the funding gap. Not surprisingly, the company had seen its debt climb in the last few years.

At the end of the last quarter, BP had $38.04 billion of net debt which translated into a net debt ratio of 28% - the highest among its peers. The leverage was also close to the high end of BP's target of 20% to 30%, which isn't comforting.

Due to a poor cash flow profile and a high debt load, BP isn't one of my top picks among oil majors. But I like the fact that Dudley has been actively looking for ways to improve the company's financial health.

Recently, BP is believed to be looking for buyers for its UK North Sea assets, according to Dow Jones. BP was one of the earliest developers at the North Sea and is currently the region's largest producer. The company hasn't confirmed the media report and has reiterated that it aims to double its North Sea production to 200,000 barrels per day by 2020 as its Quad 204 and Clair Ridge projects come online. But I wouldn't be surprised if the company still ends up selling a large chunk of its North Sea assets, particularly since it is a high-cost operation and makes little contribution to the company's total production which was 3.5 million boe per day in 1Q17.

In addition to this, BP has also recently said that it is mulling about doing an initial public offering of its midstream assets. The company owns a large portfolio of oil, gas and refined products transportation assets located in the Midwest and on the U.S. Gulf Coast which mainly include 3,500 miles of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. The company has said that if it goes ahead with its plans, then it could file a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a midstream master limited partnership, which will be called BP Midstream Partners L.P., later this year. The company has said that it will own the general partner of the MLP, all of its incentive distribution rights and most of its limited partner interests.

I think an IPO of the midstream business could be a great way to create value for shareholders. BP could potentially raise hundreds of millions by selling some of its midstream assets to the public but will retain control of the entity. Its peer Royal Dutch Shell has also done an IPO of its midstream arm called Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX). Shell was able to raise roughly $1 billion, though the company had a slightly larger asset base than BP and the IPO occurred at a time (Oct-2014) when oil was still hovering above $80 a barrel.

I believe that the fact that BP is actively looking for ways to raise additional cash will ease investors' concerns regarding the company's ability to make spill-related payments and reduce debt while maintaining the dividends. The cash outflows linked to Deepwater Horizon are expected to be between $4.5 billion and $5.5 billion in 2017 and $2 billion in 2018. We will likely hear more on the company's asset sales and IPO plans when it releases its quarterly results before the markets open on August 1.

I think BP will likely post higher levels of cash flows in the coming quarters, aided by the start-up of new projects (it will bring seven major projects online this year), higher oil prices and lower spill-related payments as compared to 2016. As mentioned earlier, BP has been burning cash flows. But if it becomes cash flow neutral in the coming quarters, then this, coupled with the company's monetization efforts, could boost investors' confidence.

Moreover, I think a cash flow neutral quarter can also fuel rerating of BP stock. Currently, BP trades at a discount to most of its peers. In fact, it is currently priced just 5.18-times EV/EBITDA (2018est.) multiple, as per data from Thomson Reuters, which makes it the cheapest mega-cap oil major. But if it begins to improve its cash flows and starts to repair its balance sheet, then its valuation could improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Royal Dutch Shell.