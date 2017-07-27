Border Adjustment Tax Is Gone And Energy Investors Should Look Up North For Value

We continue to like Gear, Raging River, and Advantage.

Investors looking for value should search up north.

Welcome to the BAT is dead edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Since the start of the year, concerns over a potential border adjustment tax led investors to switch from Canadian equities to US equities.

On April 5th, we wrote an energy daily titled, "Buy Canadian." We said:

Trump political uncertainty, border adjustment tax, and an unfriendly oil and gas government, these are some of the reasons investors can list that makes Canadian energy companies justifiably cheaper than their US counterparts. But the question is, should they trade at a 20% discount?

With the border adjustment tax announced today being a foregone deal, the discount between Canadian energy equities and their US counterparts should close.

What names do we continue to like?

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF)

Our favorite holding continues to be Gear Energy given the low debt level and clean balance sheet. It trades at just under 4x EV/DACF STRIP, while growing production all within cash flow.

We wrote this name up in our latest public report.

Raging River (OTC:RRENF)

Raging River is one of the highest quality light oil producers in Canada. Headed by arguably the best energy CEO in Canada, Neil Roszell aims to grow Raging River's production base in its Viking River position. RRX has historically always traded at a premium to other producers sporting EV/DACF over 7x, but given that it has the highest cash flow margin in the industry, we think the premium is warranted.

Our latest write-up on Raging River can be found here.

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV)

Advantage continues to be the most boring E&P name we own in the portfolio. Headed by Andy Mah, Advantage continues to deliver impressive operating results while keeping one of the lowest debt to cash flow ratios in the industry. It is also the second lowest natural gas producer in Canada with a stellar hedge book that will see it grow production despite weak natural gas prices.

We recently wrote up AAV here.

If you want to find value, look up north...

The valuation discrepancy continues to exist for Canadian energy companies up north. We think with political uncertainty waning, investors interested in finding bargain energy companies should start looking up north.

Other factors we find with Canadian energy companies is that the management teams tend to be much more disciplined with capital spending. With investors now shunning the approach of "growth at any cost", we think investors should buy prudent capital spenders versus the aggressive ones.

Note: We are also long other Canadian energy producers. These three names are just the ones we are disclosing.

