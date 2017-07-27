ContraFect: Why Hasn't Anyone Else Done This Already?

Its Phase 2 is designed to be pivotal, and we see likely success.

Introduction

Greetings - we're going to take at another company in the antibiotic space, which we've grown to like a great deal. Like SCYNEXIS (SCYX), this company has had some problems which were recently resolved. However, the market seems to have very little faith the company will get off the ground given the current valuation.

ContraFect (CFRX) is an antibiotic company currently targeting Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus with a novel approach, which could enter the market as a first-in-class. The MRSA market is fairly high in competition but represents a multi-billion dollar potential in totality.

Given that many of the clinical trials targeting MRSA are first-in-class, extensive amounts of research need to be done to look at superiority of other pipeline candidates. However, we will be mostly focusing on CFRX's lead candidate, CF-301 today and be comparing it to the current standard of care (SoC) treatments.

CF-301 and Lysins

CF-301 is entering a Phase II trial, which could be pivotal (meaning it could enter the market if it passes all endpoints). It is derived from a protein originally discovered from a prophage within a Streptococcus suis genome. To give you some brief background on why a company might pursue such an approach, we need to understand what lysins are and where they come from.

Lysins are proteins encoded within bacterial phages (phage for short) which are viruses that infect bacteria. Once the virus enters within the bacterial cell, it tricks bacteria into producing its own proteins from its own genetic material. Thus, virus tricks bacteria into producing more viral DNA/RNA and more viral proteins and one important protein that this occurs with is of the class lysins.

Lysins are small proteins that once produced will drift around inside the bacterial cell until they come into contact with the bacterial cell wall. Once in contact, they bind with extremely tight affinity, and, like a crane demolishing a building, will catalytically start to degrade the bacteria's cellular membrane.

In theory, it may take only one lysin to degrade through the cellular membrane, but obviously, more 'holes' produced will lead to quicker time-killing (which we'll get to later).

Some interesting aspects about lysins is that although some have shown to induce immunogenic responses, these responses did not lower the efficacy of lysins in killing bacteria. Additionally, they show very high specificity to species and strains of bacteria.

This is good, as this could cause them to specifically kill the infection bacteria, while leaving the healthy microbiome alone, and dodging issues with dysbiosis, which can often rise in other secondary infections and problems, such as C. diff.

Summarize: Lysins are (generally) small proteins that are naturally found in phages that degrade bacterial cell membrane. They latch on to the wall (which they can also do from the exterior) and chew apart the bonds that keep the membrane together. The high affinity for the cell membrane keeps them from dispersing after the cell is lysed, which has potentially lowered the possibility for evolutionary resistance to be built to them (since uninfected cells do not come in contact with them).

CF-301 is a specific Lysin designed for Staphylococcus aureus, or S. aureus, and more specifically, MRSA.

Other Players in Lysin Field

When I first came across CFRX, I dived into the academic literature, and my first question was: Why hasn't anyone else done this?

Well, they have, but CFRX will apparently be the first-in-class to develop lysins that are not for topical indications and that specifically target gram-positive bacteria (like MRSA). The academic literature is not exactly prolific, but there is quite a lot of evidence, some of it dating back to more than 40 years to support that lysins are, indeed, excellent candidates for antibiotic applications.

To me, it seemed quite obvious that someone should have already attempted to develop lysins for clinical applications in vivo such as ContraFect is doing. There is a company, GangaGen, that is producing some topical variants, and some systemic lysins, but they are not going after MRSA - except in some preclinical data. And, that preclinical data is no that great. Suffice to say, it does not stack up to ContraFect's data.

Another company in the field, Micreos, is specifically targeting topical applications for the prevention of infections, as well as dermatitis. This could be an excellent field, given that lysins are purported to be highly specific to species, thus able to selectively kill on the skin microbiome. Micreos, however, is not public.

The last company, IntronBio from Korea, is producing a lysin and is currently in Phase II trials. Its trials are only being conducted in Korea, which makes it an indirect competitor for CFRX, but requires monitoring if you are to invest in CFRX.

ContraFect's Preclinical Data Is Excellent

After reading a bit on the academic side and getting into the surprisingly thin amount of clinical-stage biotech companies in lysins, it was necessary to start measuring the actual data that is available from CFRX. Unfortunately, we have no in-human efficacy data yet. What we are forced to go on is PK/PD from a Phase I healthy volunteer trial and compare that to the mouse models in preclinical that have been reported by the company.

What I want to say upfront is that there is significant risk between the Phase I safety, PK/PD data, and the high-end efficacy observed in mouse models, but this is generally common; test extreme doses in mice, then start off slow and steady in humans.

So, let's get into the data with mice.

First, I'd like to tackle this like the original SCYX story - by showing that lysins are effective to many strains of S. aureus (over 200 tested). The below table is take from this paper and depicts the specificity (and potency) of CF-301 towards S. aureus, Streptococcus pyogenes and Streptococcus agalactiae but shows much weaker activity in other species and is basically inactive on gram-negative bacteria. This is a trade off - again this could prove beneficial for keeping the microbiome intact but still targeting the infection. On the other hand, the company will need to develop multiple Lysins for different infective species, if they choose to pursue them. Of course, starting off with an MRSA-specific lysin is a good bet, given the potential billion dollar sales market.

Strain (number) MIC (ug/mL) 50% 90% Range Staphylococcus aureus Methicillin-sensitive (103) 4 8 1-16 Methicillin-resistant (120) 4 8 1-16 Streptococcus pyogenes (54) 2 8 0.5-8 Streptococcus agalactiae (51) 8 16 1-64 Other Gram-positive organisms Staphylococcus lugdunensis (10) 8 8 8 Staphylococcus epidermidis (11) 128 512 4-512 Streptococcus pneumoniae (26) 16 64 1-64 Streptococcus mutans (12) 64 256 2-256 Listeria monocytogenes (12) 128 512 1-512 Enterococcus faecalis (17) >512 >512 32->512 Enterococcus faecium (5) >512 >512 32->512 Bacillus cereus (10) >512 >512 >512 Gram-negative organisms Acinetobacter baumannii (8) >512 >512 >512 Escherichia coli (6) >512 >512 >512 Pseudomonas aeruginosa (5) >512 >512 >512

If tables aren't your deal, just know that lower numbers are better, as it shows less drug is needed to kill the same amount of bacteria.

Importantly, CF-301 showed efficacy in three strains of antibiotic-resistant S. aureus strains as shown below:

Strains (N = 250) CF-301 (mw = 26 000 Da) Daptomycin (mw = 1620 Da) Vancomycin (mw = 1486 Da) Linezolid (mw = 337 Da) µg/mL µM µg/mL µM µg/mL µM µg/mL µM MSSA (n = 103) 8 0.31 1 0.62 1 0.67 1 3 MRSA (n = 120) 8 0.31 1 0.62 1 0.67 2 5.9 DRSA (n = 8) 4 0.15 16 9.88 1 0.67 2 5.9 VRSA (n = 14) 4 0.15 1 0.62 >16 10.8 2 5.9 LRSA (n = 5) 2 0.08 1 0.62 1 0.67 >64 190

An important parameter to understand the efficacy and potency of any antibiotic is the time-kill assay. When infections become serious, hours are extremely meaningful for survival of patients.

Time-kill of methicillin-susceptible (MSSA) and methicillin-resistant (MRSA) strains to oxacillin (OXA), vancomycin (VAN), and daptomycin (DAP) in comparison to CF-301. Here, we see some very promising results; CF-301, at the minimal inhibitory concentration (MIC) was dramatically more effective than any of the other antibiotics - essentially saturating around the two-hour mark but with continued efficacy.

However, these results are far removed from showing efficacy in vivo in humans - these are just petri dish experiments but show proof-of-concept data. Next, we need to look at what's going on in something living - mice.

One of the most important aspects of knowing a drug is doing what it is theorized to do is by observing a dose response. Without dose response curves, Altum usually throws the investment thesis out the window. Here, however, we see a very clear relationship of dose response in vivo.

A clear dose-response of CF-301 (A) and (B), the immediate action observed with CF-301. Both in in-vivo murine models.

On the left, you really cannot ask for a better dose response curve. We see a clear increase from 0.25-5mg/kg in promoting survival - the most important aspect of any antibiotic. Additionally, we can see that CF-301 works quickly, with two-log kill within two hours (show in B).

Compounding with a dose response and quick efficacy, CF-301 seems to be much less apt to cause resistance development in bacteria, a major worry with all antibiotics new (and old) antibiotics.

Resistance to antibiotics (DAP, VAN) after multiple exposures. Combination therapy with CF-301 does not show resistance growth beyond three-fold over MIC.

The above graphs show the increase in the MIC over successive cycling of bacteria. The experiment is designed such that bacteria surviving just below the MIC concentration of each drug is then grown on an array of increasing concentrations, again the bacterial cultures that are just one concentration iteration below the MIC of the newly 'plated' bacteria are then subjected to increasing concentrations.

As can be seen, DAP and VAN both show an increased (over a hundred fold for DAP!) MIC concentration required, while VAN increases over 15-fold. However, we see very little resistance building towards CF-301 alone, and combinations seem to slightly lower MIC as well. This bodes well; it is likely much harder for these bacteria to evolve a mechanism to resist CF-301 lysin.

At this point in reading the preclinical data, I have become quite convinced that this is an excellent drug candidate to bring to clinical trials and have become very hopeful for its efficacy. But that word efficacy in clinical trials is always coupled with another key word - safety. Luckily, we've got data for that, albeit in healthy volunteers.

This is where uncertainties start to creep in, though. Without going too deep into it, here is the important data observed from the Phase I safety trial.

No cardiac issues were observed. No SAEs were observed in either arm (placebo or CF-301). PK/PD did not reach what I'd hope to see.

The highest dose administered to patients was about half of what I'd feel safe to see with efficacy. In essence, the company makes a very solid point that the efficacy of CF-301 in vivo is best predicted by [AUC/MIC], with a preferable unit of 1. This basically means that the total dose of CF-301 should be equal to approximately that of the MIC seen in vitro. What is important is that C max doesn't seem to be correlated to efficacy, meaning that there doesn't have to be a high loading dose, and that a constant infusion should work fine.

However, with the safety study, we would hope that ContraFect would have dosed patients at the concentrations that were known for best efficacy (AUC/MIC ~ 1). But their highest dose, 0.25mg/kg showed up to be about ~0.5 AUC/MIC. Given that it plans to enter the pivotal Phase II trial with this dosing, we must be cautious that this could show lack of efficacy if the murine model translates well to humans.

Phase II Pivotal Trial

The Phase II trial could be pivotal - meaning it is powered tightly to show efficacy and safety, and could allow (if passing of endpoints) for BLA submission.

However, there are concerns that should keep the investor cautious. As said above, the dosage of CF-301 is about half of what we'd want to see for near-full efficacy to be expected. Given that this will be in combination with standard of care, that could help boost the efficacy of the sub-optimal dose. Additionally, the study is powered to find a 25% improvement over the SoC monotherapy - which is not an easy task.

Unfortunately, the company has not planned any interim readouts, making the impatient (like myself) weary.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing was an issue in the past, and the major reason the stock has been performing poorly. However, whatever the issues were (they are not public), they have been resolved in the latest lot of CF-301, allowing the Phase II to initiate back in May of this year.

While this is a potential concern going forward, it is difficult to place a finger on any possibility that this could happen again without any further data. To remedy this issue, the company has explained that it is looking for back-up manufacturers.

Financials

The company recently raised money in a public offering of stock and warrants, supporting the books with now somewhere in the vicinity of $50 million, granted no sale of marketable securities. However, with the expectation of selling most of its marketable securities this year (and given company guidance), the company should have cash for operations into 2019. However, I believe it would likely dilute near the 4th quarter of 2018, so something to be wary of. This would move in the nearer future if we see its quarterly operating expenses increasing over $9 million.

We additionally project a total dilution of 2x from the current number of shares before profitability - which we model taking place in as early as 2020. This depends on some catalysts boosting the stock price a significant amount, otherwise total dilution could grow higher, or they will have to limit R&D in other indications.

Price Targets and Buyout Considerations

With a rough estimate only considering CF-301 market (completely ignoring the extremely promising CF-404), and with a cash burn stable for next year, and increasing roughly 1.5-fold in 2019, we see the company profitable within the year if they are able to capture a decent proportion of the market.

For our valuations - we see sales of the drug potentially occurring by the 4th quarter of 2019. This is extremely optimistic, with sales more likely beginning in 2020 if no surprises from trial halts or FDA objections.

We anticipate a potential of total market capture of MRSA around 30%, which grows linearly from 2019/2020 to 2024 out to 2030. This gives us an approach to approximately $2.50 per share. Please see image below for graphical view. Remember this is with 2x diluted shares - these prices double before another equity raise.





For our high projection, the company could see $4.27 a share - an excellent investment as the CF-301 story folds out positively and market adoption is steady.

For a buyout, we find it quite unlikely at this stage given no efficacy data shown in humans. However, with extensive research going on in topical formulations and the preclinical work done through CFRX, we can't completely neglect the possibility, especially with M&A seeming to be ready to pop.

Finally, just to put it in visual format, we should look at the most prominent bear and bull ideas about the stock:

Together, we are putting a small, risk-averse position in CFRX, and plan to cover the company from here on out, especially with any news from the promising CF-404.

