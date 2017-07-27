Looking Deeper Into AMD's Earnings

Most people reading this know that AMD (AMD) has recently released its earnings, and so far the market has reacted positively to them. I am much less sanguine than the market, and wish to go a little deeper into what AMD has said, and what it did not say (which says even more).

We'll rehash some points from the earnings I will be examining in more detail.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.22b, up from $984m in Q1, and $1.03b in Q2 2016. In this instance, I think it's instructive to look at the Q1 to Q2 increase so we can better understand how the new products are doing, particularly the CPUs.

In fact, they are selling pretty poorly. I knew this to be the case from the constantly lowering percentage from Steam, but more so from the significant discounting, as processors with a list price of $499 are selling for $419 on Amazon. Other higher-end processors also suffer similar discounting. Now the earnings verify it. With revenue up 24% sequentially, this may seem counter intuitive, but the increase in revenue was mainly from the console SoC seasonality. In fact, Computer and Graphics revenue increased $66 million, or 11%. That's still not bad, but then we have to consider where that is coming from. In fact, additional wafers were purchased in Q2 from Global Foundries, as indicated in the CFO Commentary. It also should be noted that Q2 is normally seasonally down for GPUs, but it was significantly up this year. So, a lot of that revenue increase has to do with GPU mining.

Then, we have to consider the Ryzen chips will certainly have higher ASPs than what they replaced. In fact, in the earnings report, this was stated clearly: "... As desktop processor ASP increased due to the first full quarter of Ryzen processor shipments." On the conference call AMD stated: "Our Ryzen family of processors drove a richer mix of shipments and client ASPs improved significantly from a year ago." Did you notice what they did not say? They are careful not to talk about volumes, only about increases in ASP. By contrast, when discussing GPUs the company said "... with higher unit shipments and ASPs driving growth." Notice the "higher unit shipments?" Put it all together, and Ryzen is NOT selling well at all.

To further illustrate that this was mainly GPU related, Lisa Su stated "It's just demand was quite strong, particularly in the April, May timeframe is when we saw a spike, and it takes some time to react to those signals."

As I mentioned in a previous article, I do not consider this important, since the volumes will come from APUs when they roll out for desktop and mobile devices. I only point this out to discredit anyone mentioning Ryzen as currently a huge success story. It is not. Nor would one expect it to be at this point. I do think the APUs can be though, since we all know Intel's (INTC) IGPs are not on the same level as AMD's.

One of the other worrying aspects is the console business declined year over year. There is no way to see this as good, but it is also too soon to see this as a pattern. AMD believes revenue for consoles will be down for the year, going on past console behavior. Normally, the third year is when consoles sell best, but with all the updates and iterative improvements, the past behavior is less instructive. So, AMD could very well be correct, and certainly Q2 is in step with their predictions, but I think the refreshes could lessen the decline.

My biggest concern is the poor profitability (a net loss of $16m, GAAP) of the company, despite diluting stock to lower interest in the recent past, doing so this quarter (another 6 million) to show operating profit. This is in addition to "... the 75 million share warrant that we issued to Mubadala in 2016. And you have the 101 million shares underlying our $805 million convertible note." This lack of profitability is while riding the GPU boon due to the miners. The problem is, the GPU boon is not sustainable, and when it dies, there is a hangover as these miners sell their used GPUs cheap. When this happens, and given the SoCs showed a decline, what will AMD's earnings look like?

Probably not very good.

On the plus side, AMD is guiding to good revenue numbers in Q3, but I suspect this is still riding the GPU mining coattails since we know AMD got all those additional wafers in Q2 for it, and of course sequential numbers are largely seasonal with the console chips. I'd also expect CPU ASPs to rise, but I'm dubious about volumes until APUs come out. Even then, it's not a guarantee.

I think the earnings ask more questions than they answer, and the questions are not good. Will console chips keep declining? Will Ryzen help AMD gain market share once APUs come out? What happens to AMD when the GPU market collapses from the mining ending? Can profitability ever come easily for AMD, or will it always struggle to break even?