Realty Income: What I Feel As A New Investor

Realty Income's (O) second quarter was successful, and it looks like the remainder of the year will be even better. This is a positive for upcoming dividend increases by the company, which remains attractive for income seekers.

Realty Income's business is pretty foreseeable, but the company managed to beat expectations nevertheless:

Revenues came in substantially higher year over year, and a little bit above expectations, whereas funds from operations hit estimates exactly.

Realty Income's revenues are driven by two factors:

Increasing rents for existing locations, this had just a small impact during the most recent quarter (same store rents were up just 0.4% yoy).

The addition of new properties, which add revenues after being acquired.

The first of these factors is the more valuable one, as higher rents at existing locations provide strong growth for the company's FFO: The expenses remain the same, thus the additional rent that comes from Realty Income's rent increases is pure operating profit, which means that earnings and cash flows rise unproportionally fast.

The second factor can be very beneficial, depending on the exact properties Realty Income is purchasing, and obviously the impact also depends on the price the company pays for its acquisitions.

O Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The acquisitions Realty Income makes are partially funded via the issuance of new shares, thus the company's share count is growing continuously -- more than doubling over the last ten years.

Generally shareholders benefit when the share count is shrinking, as this increases each share's portion of the company's earnings (thus many companies repurchase their own shares), but in some industries, such as real estate, shares are regularly being issued to finance future growth, as the payout ratios are relatively high (which means funding growth organically is hard to do).

In Realty Income's case the company's total funds from operations are growing much faster than its share count, thus the share issuance is not a problem: As long as the company issues shares to make accretive acquisitions, existing shareholders benefit from the dilution.

O FFO Per Share (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Apart from a small dent in 2016 Realty Income has been raising its FFO per share continuously, and in the most recent quarter that was true as well: AFFO per share grew from $0.71 to $0.76.

Last year's AFFO totaled $2.88 (versus $2.74 in 2015), thus the company's guidance for the current year is very promising: Realty Income expects this year's AFFO per share at $3.05 (midpoint of guidance), which means a growth rate of 5.9% year over year, slightly higher than the 5.1% growth rate in 2016.

The fact that Realty Income's guidance was raised during the second quarter earnings call shows management's confidence; even in an adverse retail environment the company seems to do quite well. One of the reasons for the raised guidance is that management expects to make more acquisitions than previously thought: Acquisition guidance was raised from $1 billion to $1.5 billion for the current year -- it seems that the retail worries allow for some attractive acquisitions, and it is a positive that Realty Income's management is keen to seize these opportunities when they come.

O Dividend data by YCharts

With Realty Income's AFFO per share expected to grow almost six percent this year, investors can expect continuous dividend growth going forward. Over the last ten years Realty Income has raised its dividend by about five percent each year, and it seems that this year's raises could come in higher (combined). The combination of an attractive dividend yield (4.4%) and substantial dividend growth make Realty Income a compelling investment for income seekers, especially for those with a long term view. If dividends are reinvested investors can expect their income to grow by double digits annually, which could increase one's yield on cost by more than sixty percent in just five years.

O data by YCharts

Realty Income trades relatively close to its 52 week low still, and based on this year's expected AFFO of $3.05 per share the valuation is not too high either: 19 times AFFO is not a low valuation, but for a high growth REIT with an attractive yield and a positive outlook this is not a high valuation either.

Takeaway

I recently became a shareholder of Realty Income, and the company's second quarter results confirm my thoughts on the company: Prudent management that makes acquisitions when they are beneficial, attractive FFO growth, a high dividend yield and a good dividend growth outlook make Realty Income a good holding in the real estate industry, I believe.

