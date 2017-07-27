Is American Midstream A Good Long-Term Investment?

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) has become an attractive investment as it is moving towards a simpler business model with stable cash flows. The company has sold its Propane business for $170 million, and decided to use these proceeds to improve its core assets. Propane business is highly volatile. For a limited partnership, volatility is extremely dangerous as it can affect the distributable cash flows. The partnership is looking to divert this cash to midstream assets. This will result in stable cash flows and better distribution coverage. Midstream assets usually operate on long-term fee-based contracts which reduces the volatility and ensures a healthy stream of cash flows.

American Midstream has been paying out more cash than it has been generating in the past. Although the operating cash flows have improved, increased number of units has mitigated the impact of this increase. Per unit operating cash flow is lower than it was in 2014. The table below shows the margins and other metrics.

Source: SEC filings and Morningstar

Operating cash flow per unit was the lowest in 2016. As a result, ratio of cash paid-to-operating cash flows was the highest in that year. Gross margin has in fact improved over the last three years, but the operating margin has been poor. The partnership had an operating loss in 2016. In the last three years, American Midstream has not been able to generate any profit. EBITDA was also negative in 2014 and 2015. However, in 2016, EBITDA took a big jump and reached $63 million. Operating expenses for 2016 were abnormally high, which resulted in operating losses. As operating expenses come back to normal, American Midstream will start to generate operating income.

The sale of propane business is key for the future growth of the partnership. American Midstream's transportation, gathering and processing plants are going to be the main growth drivers in the future. The partnership has assets in key areas such as Gulf of Mexico, Permian, Southeast Regions and East Texas. These areas are some of the highest producers in the US and future production growth is going to be robust in the short-medium term. Expanding assets in these areas will result in more contracts, higher capacity usage and increased fee-based income. In addition to this, as off-shore activity increases in the Gulf of Mexico, American Midstream's offshore pipelines will also benefit.

Some of the proceeds from Propane business sale will also be used to finance acquisitions. The partnership acquired Viosca Knoll System in Gulf of Mexico, which will further strengthen its position in the area. This acquisition will also be financed from the sale proceeds of Propane business. As the partnership is selling non-core assets to fund growth in its core assets, the debt balance will remain unaffected. It will also not have an impact on the credit metrics. The proceeds from this sale can be considered as internally generated funds because the partnership is not using debt markets in order to finance its growth projects.

According to Moody's, selling non-core assets will also allow American Midstream to preserve the availability of its revolver. About $230 million were available at the end of the first quarter). It will reduce the financial risk as well. Analysts at Moody's also believe that the partnership is on track to reduce its leverage ratio to 5.5x by the end of the year, from 6.5x today. The deadline for open season of crude oil deliveries to Dakota Access Pipeline was also extended to 31 st July 2017. This will further allow the company to contract its capacity and earn more fee-based income.

American Midstream Partners is becoming a simplified business with a lot of potential. The company is on track to reduce its leverage, the acquisitions are being funded by sale proceeds, and non-core assets are being divested. The partnership is focusing on growing its core assets, which will result in higher cash flows in future. As cash flows increase, the American Midstream will be able to have a better distribution coverage. These moves will help American Midstream achieve its target of 1.1x distribution coverage. As the management shows efficient execution of projects, American Midstream shareholders will benefit handsomely. It is an excellent investment for long-term investors.

