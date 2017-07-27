QEP Resources (QEP) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 27, 2017 9:00 am ET

William I. Kent - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Audrey, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the QEP Resources second quarter 2017 results conference call. With me today are Chuck Stanley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Doleshek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Torgerson, Executive Vice President and Head of our E&P Business.

If you've not done so already, please go to our website, qepres.com, to obtain copies of our earnings release which contains tables with our financial results along with the slide presentation with maps and other supporting materials.

Today's conference call, we'll be using a non-GAAP measure EBITDA which is referred to as adjusted EBITDA in our earnings release and SEC filings and is reconciled to net income in the earnings release and SEC filings.

In addition, we'll be making numerous forward-looking statements. We remind everyone that our actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control. We refer everyone to our more robust (01:32) forward-looking statement disclaimer and discussion of these risks faced (01:35) our business in our earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Richard.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Will. And good morning, everyone. As you all see, it's been a pretty busy week for QEP. On Monday, we announced that we signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement to sell our Pinedale Anticline asset for $740 million. Yesterday, we announced that we had signed a PSA to acquire additional properties in the northern portion of the Midland Basin for $732 million and we also announced our second quarter results.

I'll cover the divestiture and quarter's results and Chuck will discuss the 2017 Permian Basin acquisition and operating activities in the quarter.

As you know, Pinedale has been a legacy asset for QEP and at year-end 2016 with proven reserves of 161 million barrels of oil equivalents, was the largest single asset in our portfolio contributing about 22% of QEP's total proved equivalent reserves. Production in the second quarter was 3.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which about 11% was oil and NGLs. There's currently one drilling rig running in Pinedale and at the end of the second quarter there were 14 gross wells or 4.5 net wells waiting to be completed. Pinedale's capital budget for 2017 is about $35 million or about 3% of our total capital budget and Pinedale contributed approximately 60% (02:53) of QEP's adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter.

The transaction is an all-cash purchase and QEP has agreed to reimburse the buyer for any charges it incurs related to gas processing and NGL transportation and fractionation contracts, if any, through December 31, 2019, in an aggregate amount not to exceed $45 million. In addition, the divestiture will be structured to facilitate a tax-free exchange and we expect to be able to defer income taxes that we would have incurred on the gain on sale of through the structure. Effective date of the divestiture is April 1, and the transaction is expected to close by the end of third quarter.

Now, turning to our results, in the second quarter of 2017 we generated $177.2 million of adjusted EBITDA compared to $170.7 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter and $169.1 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Production in the second quarter was 13.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, 770,000 Boes higher than the 13.1 million Boes we reported in the first part quarter of the year. Oil volumes were 4.9 million barrels, up 188,000 barrels from first quarter levels. Permian Basin oil volumes were up about 448,000 barrels, Williston oil volumes were down about 260,000 barrels.

Natural gas volumes were 45.8 Bcf, up 3.5 Bcf from the first quarter. Haynesville was up about 4.5 Bcf while Pinedale was down about nine-tenths of the Bcf from the respective first quarter levels.

NGL volumes were 1.35 million barrels which was about the same as in the first quarter and crude oil comprised 35% of our total equivalent production in the second quarter, which was 1% lower than in the first quarter.

With regard to production guidance for 2017, due to the timing of closing the Pinedale divestiture and the Permian acquisition, we've decided to only update our same-store guidance at this time. We will update company guidance for 2017 in October once the two transactions have closed. However, we expect the largest impact 2017 guidance will be a down revision (05:01) of gas volumes as a result of the Pinedale divestiture. We did not expect any meaningful contribution of production, LOE or G&A from the Permian Basin acquisition this year.

We have increased the midpoint of the base case gas volumes to 187.5 Bcf as a result of the performance of the Haynesville refracs and increase in the number of refracs for the second-half of the year. Our guidance for oil and NGL volumes for 2017 is unchanged from what we provided in April.

QEP Energy's net realized equivalent price, which includes a settlement of our commodity derivatives, averaged $27.37 per Boe in the second quarter, which is $0.82 per Boe lower than we realized in the first quarter and $1.55 per Boe higher than we realized in the second quarter of 2016. The weighted average field level equivalent price in the second quarter was $26.91 per barrel, which was 9% lower than we realized in the first quarter.

Equivalent price reflects field level crude oil prices that were $44.35 per barrel, natural gas prices that were $2.93 per Mcf and field level NGL prices that were $16.86 per barrel. Field level crude oil revenues account for 58% of total field level revenues, which is about the same as the first quarter and derivative settlements were an inflow of $6.4 million, resulting in a gain of about $0.46 per Boe in the quarter compared to an outflow of $16.2 million or loss of $1.24 per quarter, per barrel in the first quarter.

Combined lease operating and transportation expenses were $142 million in the quarter, up from $139 million in the first quarter and up from $122 million in the second quarter of 2016. On a per unit basis, lease operating expenses were $5.05 per Boe, which is down $0.24 per Boe from the first quarter and transportation expenses were $5.21 per Boe which was down to $0.15 per Boe from the first quarter. Our guidance for lease operating and transportation expenses for 2016 is unchanged.

G&A expenses were $31.3 million in the quarter, down $2.3 million in the first quarter, primarily as a result of lower stock-based compensation expenses. We have lowered the midpoint of our guidance for G&A expenses for full year 2017 by $5 million to $160 million and now expect non-cash share-based compensation expenses to be approximately $25 million for the year.

For the second quarter, we reported net income of $45 million. Contributing to net income was $100 million of unrealized gain in our derivatives portfolio, reflecting lower forward curves for oil and natural gas prices at the second quarter, compared to the end of the first quarter. At 6/30 the commodity derivatives portfolio was a net asset of $76 million compared to a net liability of $24.5 million at March 31.

With the lower forward curves, we did test our proved oil and gas properties for impairment, the result of which was no impairment expense in the quarter. In addition, we reported a gain on sale of $20 million in the quarter related to the $37.5 million sale of non-core properties in Southern Wyoming.

Capital expenditures on an accrual basis for E&P activities in the second quarter were $306 million, an increase of about $92 million from the first quarter. CapEx in the Permian Basin was about $190 million, which included about $42 million for the midstream infrastructure. CapEx in Haynesville was about $44 million of additional refrac activity. In addition, we had about $8 million of acquisitions that closed in the second quarter.

We increased the midpoint of our 2017 guidance for capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions by $100 million dollars. The increase is reflective of planning 10 additional refracs as well as bringing in a drilling a rig late in the third quarter in Haynesville and running six horizontal drilling rigs in Permian Basin in the second half of the year and in addition to running a vertical rig drilling service wells for part of the year.

With regard to our balance sheet at the end of the quarter, total assets were $7.3 billion, shareholder equity was about $3.6 billion. Total debt was approximately $2.05 billion, all of which were our senior notes and at quarter-end we had $178 million of cash and no borrowings under revolving credit facility.

I'll now turn the call over to Chuck.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, everyone. Since Richard has already discussed the recent divestiture of our Wyoming gas assets and our second quarter operational financial results, I'll spend the next several minutes discussing the exciting new addition to our Permian Basin portfolio before moving on to some key operational results and then finally on to Q&A.

As you saw in our release yesterday, we're acquiring almost 14,000 net acres of high quality development acreage in the Permian Basin for $732 million. The acquisition is located near our current operations in Martin County, Texas and it expands our Permian Basin drilling inventory by over 60% to nearly 1,900 gross potential horizontal locations in the core of the Northern Midland Basin.

This transaction marks another major milestone in our strategy to expand our core Midland Basin crude oil assets and when coupled with the Pinedale divesture represents a meaningful pivot towards a more crude oil focused portfolio with significant long-term growth potential. As you can see from the accompanying 2017 Permian acquisition slides, the acreage includes several contiguous blocks of significance scale, including one immediately adjacent to our Mustang Springs acreage virtually all of the acreages held by production to the Wolfcamp Formation or deeper by existing vertical wells and will be operated by QEP.

The average working interest across the acreage is approximately 88% with an average royalty burden of approximately 25%. The acreage is not burdened with continuous drilling obligations or long-term midstream dedications. This acquisition meets all of our strategic and operational criteria for a core oil asset including; one, it is a true black oil play, the Midland Basin is a crude oil dominant province and production from wells drilled on and around the acquired properties averages about 75% crude oil.

Two, the four stack target horizons are mapable (11:12) and predictable, they're laterally continuous, they have been substantially de-risked by offset horizontal and on asset vertical drilling. And they are located in the sweet spot in the axis of the northern Midland Basin.

Three the proximity of the newly acquired assets to our existing acreage will allow us to leverage operational efficiencies and technical knowledge gained through the ongoing development of the identical horizons nearby. And four, the acreage position is comprised of several very large contiguous blocks that are held by production and are not subject to continuous drilling obligations, supporting a very orderly tank-style development of these assets.

Similar to our evaluation of Mustang Springs we have identified and placed value on four discrete horizontal targets including the Middle Spraberry, the Spraberry Shale, the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B with significant upside potential and in additional zones and through increased well density.

Using well spacing assumptions similar to that of Mustang Springs, we've identified at least 730 gross horizontal development locations in just the four evaluated targeted intervals for which we estimate we are paying after adjusting for production a little over $12,800 per net mineral acre per de-risked horizon or less than $1 million per location.

Notably, approximately 60% of the 730 identified locations could be developed with 10,000 foot or longer laterals, which should generate higher returns on capital than shorter laterals. Net production from the asset is currently about 635 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 99 existing vertical wells of which approximately 70% of the production stream is crude oil.

Our internal estimate of net proved reserves on the acquired properties is approximately 44 million barrels of oil equivalent with total estimated recoverable resource potential of 295 million barrels of oil equivalent. From a strategic perspective, we have remained consistent in our desire to acquire additional crude oil properties to increase the growth trajectory of our crude oil production and reserves in our portfolio and to bolster the depth of our inventory of high quality development drilling locations.

On a pro forma basis assuming the closing of the acquisition, our northern Midland basin position will include approximately 43,000 net acres located in the core of the basin and 1,900 gross potential horizontal drilling locations substantially increasing the depth of our inventory and the platform for growth in this prolific oil province.

Now, let me turn briefly to some second quarter operational highlights. On the operations front we had – our operated rig count across all our properties was seven rigs during the second quarter with five rigs running at our Permian Basin assets and one each in the Williston Basin and at Pinedale.

Our asset managers continue to deliver impressive results in the Permian including our QEP record average net production volume of 21,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the second quarter, that's up 38% from the first quarter of this year and 23% from the second quarter over a year ago. We completed and turned to sales 23 new wells during the quarter, including 16 on our County Line asset, 6 on Mustang Springs and one on our Central Basin Platform exploratory play.

We continue to implement and refine our tank-style development methodology across our Midland Basin assets during the quarter. As we described last quarter and in the yesterday's release tank-style development is designed to deliver substantial value to both above and below the surface.

By drilling and then completing batches of wells from the single surface pads across multiple stacked horizons. We achieve significant operational efficiencies, which in turn drives down total completed well costs when compared single well development. Pad development also allows for a significant cost savings through the use of shared production facilities.

In the subservice, we believe tank-style development optimizes stimulated rock volume, which should maximize the recovery of hydrocarbons and placing the target horizons while minimizing frac interference with offset producing and actively drilling wells. We do this by creating a pressure wall or stimulated wells, that are not yet turned to sales between the active producing wells and frac activities on one side and a buffer zone of drilled-in-case wells between the drilling rigs and frac activity on the other.

We've included a new diagram of our evolving tank-style development design on slide 8, in our July 2017 investor presentation. The one thing that you will notice right away is that we are now treating all four target horizons as a single tank in order to better optimize our development.

At Mustang Springs, we completed and turned to sales six new wells, all part of the West Pilot in our density test with two wells targeting then – Wolfcamp A reaching an average initial rate of 1,215 barrels oil equivalent per day, and 4 Wells targeting the Wolfcamp B reaching an average initial rate of 1,148 barrels of oil equivalent per day, all with an average lateral length of little over 7,000 feet.

Importantly, all six of these wells were still flowing naturally at the end of the quarter. So they may not achieve 24-hour peak oil rates until artificial lift is installed sometime this quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had four rigs running on Mustang Springs and we had seven wells waiting on completion. You can see slide 10 in our July 2017 investor presentation for more details.

At County Line, we completed and turned to sales 16 new wells, with 1 targeting the Leonard Shale, 6 in the Middle Spraberry and 9 in the Spraberry Shale. We continue to evaluate 9 well per mile, spacing in the Middle Spraberry and 16 well per mile spacing in the Spraberry Shale at County Line. While most of these wells were still cleaning up at the end of the quarter, their early time performance continues to be encouraging.

Four Spraberry Shale wells reached peak 24-hour IPs averaging 1,217 barrels of oil equivalent from an average lateral length of 7,392 feet, while two Middle Spraberry wells reached peak 24-hour IPs of 814 barrels of oil equivalent per day, from an average lateral length of 7,342 feet. Our second well evaluating the Leonard Shale, which overlies the Spraberry also showed promising early performance reaching a peak 24-hour IP of 788 barrels of oil equivalent a day from a 7,249 foot lateral. See slide 9 in our investor presentation for more details.

At the end of the quarter, we have one rig running on flat (18:07) County Line with no wells waiting on completion. And after the end of the quarter, as Richard mentioned, in anticipation of our acquisition, we added another rig to County Line bringing the total QEP-operated rig count, excluding the service rig to six rigs on our Permian assets.

During the quarter, we completed and turned to the sales our second exploratory well on our Central Basin platform acreage in Winkler County, Texas, targeting crude oil in the prolific Woodford source rock. The well reached a peak 24-hour IP rate of 634 barrels of oil equivalent a day, from a 9,310 foot lateral, and by the way that's 634 barrels of oil a day, that was 90% crude oil. At the end of the quarter the well had been online for 56 days then we continue to monitor performance prior to making decision on additional development of the block. See slide 6 in our investor presentation for the location of that Woodford play.

In the Williston Basin, we completed and turned to the sales of eight gross operated wells during the quarter, five on South Antelope and three on Fort Berthold. Due to the timing of completions of five South Antelope wells contributed very little to second quarter volumes, as they were all in the early stages of flowback over the quarter-end. Three wells completed on Fort Berthold, had an average 24-hour peak IP of 1,184 barrels of oil equivalent a day, in line with our expectations from an average lateral length of 9,951 feet.

At the end of the quarter, we had one rig active in the Williston and we had three wells waiting on completion, all of which were on South Antelope. You can see slides 11 through 13 in our investor presentation for more details.

In the Haynesville Shale, we continued our highly successful refrac program during the quarter, recompleting and returning to sales of eight wellbores which averaged 16 million cubic feet of gas per day equivalent of incremental production over the pre-refrac rates on a per well basis.

Since we began our successful refrac program during the second quarter of 2016, we've increased our gross Haynesville production by nearly 150 million cubic feet equivalent per day. We continue to be very pleased with the results so much so that we now plan to complete approximately 30 refracs this year, up from our initial plans of around 20.

Also, based on the strong results that we're seeing in our refrac program, we've decided to add a rig in the Haynesville during the second-half of this year. These two actions will deliver additional cash flow from our Haynesville asset in 2018 and beyond bolstering our ability to drive development activity not only on this asset, but across our oil assets as well. See slide 14 and 15 in our investor presentation for more details.

So in summary, we are pleased with the results we posted across our portfolio during the second quarter, specifically the performance of our Permian assets, equally important are the great strides that we continue to make in the transformation of QEP.

Just seven years ago, natural gas dominated our portfolio comprising approximately 90% of annual production, 86% of proved reserves at the end of 2010. Adjusting for the two transactions we announced this week, our pro forma second quarter 2017 oil production would be approximately 45% of total volumes and oil would represent approximately 43% of our pro forma year-end 2016 proved reserves.

As we add the new Permian acquisition to our portfolio, we remain laser-focused on leveraging our pad-based development drilling and completion experience to drive down well cost on our core properties, while driving profitable crude oil production growth in 2018 and beyond.

With that, Audrey, we can now open the line for questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from the line of David Tameron with Wells Fargo. Please state your question.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning, Chuck. A couple questions, if I just think about the guidance, and where you guys have been in the first part of the year, it seems like the second half of the year, I get there are pretty big ramps going into 2018, so I guess, two-part question on that. So, one can you give us indication (23:08) of and I know you talked about some of the wells not being completed till the end of the quarter, but can you give us indication (23:13) where production is at, so that we can get a feel for where it's tracking for the second half of the year?

And then how should we think about the six rigs, I guess that you run in the Permian. Now, is that, should we expect to keep that flat for 2018 and if so, how do you address, at that rate, it would be a little bit of an outspend, so, can you give me any help on any of those?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, David. Sure, I'll start with the first question and then I'll flip it to Richard to talk about the outspend. So as we have telegraphed repeatedly we anticipate a back-end loaded program. We haven't changed our oil guidance and in fact with the acquisition as we noted in the release and as Richard mentioned, we don't expect any material contribution from the new property. It's producing about 635 barrels of oil equivalent per day. So, it's not going to have any impact on 2017 volumes.

We plan on running six rigs in the Permian for the remainder of the year, one in the Williston. As we said in our release, we plan to update our guidance including a first look into 2018 after we get the two deals closed and we have certainty around exact timing on those closes. And at that point, we'll start talking about 2018. I think it's a little premature, and given the volatility in oil prices to put a stake in the ground on our forecasted production volumes and activity until we see where commodity prices are headed, but to give you just a sense on how we're thinking about outspend, I'll let Richard talk to you a bit about some options we have there.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Hey, David. We've got lots of options, I think whether it's non-core asset sales or monetization, whether it's partial or whole of our midstream business. The capital that we've been spending this year in Mustang Springs and the capital that we'll potentially spend on what we call in the Robertson Ranch Development (25:19) certainly we'd like to get that capital back and again whether that is through a monetization of other non-core assets or a portion or all of that midstream business, I think our goal is to be cash flow neutral and not incur any incremental indebtedness in 2018. So when you think about the overspend looks like, I think we've gotten enough other things that we can do to sort of bounce it out for 2018.

You asked about what production looked like as we exited the second quarter oil production in general depends what they looked at, it was between 55,000 and 60,000 barrels of oil a day.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. I appreciate that color. And just, Chuck, one more. Just big picture when I started looking where your stock is trading, in our universe you're the cheapest on 2018, as far as multiples go. I think, people have done breakup analysis and talked about PDP and where you trade relative to that, like what – and when you start to think about your strategy, you've now made the transition, I mean what do you think The Street is missing about that strategy or what do you think, you'd do to get the stock price moving higher?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

I think, one thing and that's just execute on our plans and I think that will drive the results, obviously I think there were some concern – an overhang in the stock around us doing a transaction, that would have been for more than cash that would have involved equity that may have been serving as a drag on the share price over the past quarter.

I think we've resolved the question on what we're doing going forward strategically, we're pivoting more heavily to the Permian Basin, we like the asset we're excited about it. We think it's a great add to the portfolio given the proximity to our existing operations. We know the rock quite well, and we're seeing good results our of the Mustang Springs asset early well results there. And we think we're in a position to leverage our accelerating knowledge of that asset to a very efficiently developed than newly acquired assets.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. I appreciate the answers to both. Thanks.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks, David.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Maybe just back to the Permian and specifically the acquisition, what if any existing infrastructure – was at the lease level that you guys acquired and how much additional, do you think you need to spend there, before we can get to work?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Gabe. Good morning. There is essentially no infield infrastructure other than tank batteries and a few gas gathering lines that have been laid by third parties to the 99 vertical wells that exist on the property.

As Richard mentioned, one thing that we're thinking about going forward – as you know we're currently constructing all of the infield infrastructure at Mustang Springs to gather the oil and gas, bring it to a central point, as well as handle sourcing, treating, movement of water for fracs as well as handling produced water and flow back water for recycling.

Going forward, one option we have is to monetize either fully or partly that infrastructure that we're building out. And then potentially bring in a partner to help with the infrastructure development on the newly acquired acreage going forward. And that certainly would reduce the cash draw and front-end loading of capital investment necessary to go forward with developing these assets.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks, Chuck. That's helpful. And then I guess it's going to – maybe the Central Basin Platform, the two Woodford tests could you just remind us there, what the well costs were on those and then ultimately if you do determine how we can make this thing economic, what you think, you can get the wells down from a cost perspective in a development mode?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, the first well Gabe was drilled with a lot of science. We actually drilled a vertical pilot hole or attempted to core the Woodford section. We've got partial recovery on the Woodford core and then a side track obviously into the horizontal well. That well was pretty expensive. We ran into some natural fractures as we were drilling the vertical section and we had to actually plug back and redrill part of it. I think, we had about $9 million to $10 million of – I don't remember the exact amount of money in the science well. Second well was cheaper, but it was a longer lateral. I recall it being about $7.5 million or $8 million.

And then, that's again just working on what I would call science wells, we did a lot of work on the second well as you recall to address our concerns about barium sulfate precipitation in the first well. We as Torgerson and his team like to say frac the second well with better than Perry A water (30:40). It had less minerals in it than Perry A (30:43). We have not seen by the way any evidence of barium sulfate scale in this second well, but going into development mode, I think we could significantly drive down the cost, drilling one of wells as I said in my prepared remarks, you had a lot of single well cost of mobbing and demobbing both the rig and frac crew in and out off of the asset as well as just single well paid prep cost that were not allocated over multiple wells.

The drill depth and drilling complexity of these wells is no different than a typical Spraberry or Wolfcamp well and with a full blown development, I think we could see a substantial decrease into the $5.5 million, $5.6 million range for a 10,000 foot lateral.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks, Chuck. That's really helpful. And then maybe I'll just squeeze in one more. Just in the Williston, so maybe just talk a little bit about what happened there in the second quarter and then I guess some wells came on towards the end of the quarter there and then you kind of hit this with David's question, but you still feel fully confident hitting the 2017 guide for oil this year?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

To answer to the question, as we feel very comfortable. The first comment I'll make is the Permian assets, at least based on our early well performance are outperforming our expectations. Williston is a little under, and part of it was, due to some operational issues we had and we had three wells, that we experimented on using some dissolvable frac plugs which basically dissolved with time and temperature. They did not dissolve and we ended up fighting those three wells to drill out those dissolvable frac plugs for most of the second quarter.

By the way, we used those dissolvable frac plugs in all of our Haynesville refracs and we've been quite successful from which is what profit us to try them in the Williston and the idea is just to reduce the turnaround time from the release of the frac crew into first sales on the wells, but we learned our lesson we're not using them anymore. So, operationally we had a few hiccups, but I don't expect a repeat of that going forward.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, Chuck.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Gabe.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Good morning, gentlemen. Chuck, for you and Richard, you've done a great job on this acquisition as far as I think you mentioned, I think all or nearly all of it was HPP, but again given the initial costs, I guess even though it is just a tax – did we take the tax advantage of that? How do you look at, Chuck, having to tackle that right of the bad versus when you sort of integrate that with the rest of your assets?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

As far as tackling the development or the -

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Well, my point is, again I get it that it's all HPP, but given that the price you're paying even per zone. Do you guys envision that you have to expedite and speed that up as far as the CapEx in that play versus others or you don't necessarily see it that way?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

All right. I understand. So, first just with respect to the price we're paying, if you normalize the price per zone and other comparable transactions across the Midland Basin, we don't think that we're paying a dissimilar value per de-risked zone per mineral acre to that of any of the other transactions have been printed over the past year or two.

In general, we run a detailed drill-out (34:38) and we come up with a value for an offer. And interestingly, after you go through all of that brain damage you do in that work, the answer comes out to $12,000 or $13,000 in acre per de-risked zone. And if you look at other transactions which in many instances don't have four de-risked zones on them, the math is about the same. So I think it's unfair to say, Oh, well we paid more than everybody else is has paid in the basin, we're buying in an area that has four de-risked zones.

The other thing that I would say just to hit the valuation issue is, I think about in terms of full cycle economics, Neal, and one of the things that we think about is that the acquisition cost is roughly $2.50 per barrel of oil equivalent for this asset. The development cost is another $10 per barrel of oil equivalents to $12 per barrel of oil equivalents. So, all in you're talking about $14 found, acquired, developed cost per barrel of oil equivalent on this asset.

If we had been able to buy this particular asset for $25,000 per net acre, we would have only reduced our acquisition cost by $1.25 per barrel equivalents. So I think we get focused so much on the dollar per acre number and we lose sight of the fact that the acquisition cost pales in comparisons with full cycle development cost. And that worrying about $1 of barrel equivalent difference in acquisition cost from one deal to the next is really probably not the right way to think about this.

As to the second question, we'll bring this into the portfolio, one of the things that having another large core asset or several large core blocks to work on allows us to do, is work through the asset in an orderly manner using our tank-style completion to maximize recovery of hydrocarbons across this block and we'll do that as we bring in to the full and drive value through our tank-style development completion technique.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great, point Chuck. And then just lastly just believing (37:05) I've followed exactly what you said here, it sounds to me like the work you all have done, you have the high confidence in all four zones are equally, (37:13) versus some others that are out there sort of trying to delineate lot of the areas, I guess versus my point is that if you would have stepped out and not known, it sounds to me like you have a lot more confidence in this area?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, it's in the good neighborhood, it's certainly – from our well reserves both the County Line and Mustang Springs, we have high confidence in both the Middle Spraberry and Spraberry Shale, I think other operators nearby have substantially de-risked, completely de-risked the Wolfcamp's – based on results from Sale Ranch immediately to the west of the large block that we call Robertson Ranch (37:53) the large orange block immediately east of Sale Ranch.

And then our own results at Mustang Springs, which continued to exceed our acquisition-type curves when we bought Mustang Springs a year ago. I've seen some commentary around the IPs on those wells as I mentioned in my prepared marks, Wolfcamp wells we put on in the second quarter have continued to flow naturally, that is without any pump in the wells, and as a result that you're seeing naturally flowing oil rates rather than oil rates that have been juiced up by running electric submersible pumps in the wells at the outset.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Very good. Thanks for the details, Chuck.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Good morning, guys. Richard, I think you talked about balancing cash flow and CapEx next year. I'm assuming part of that is asset sales, I mean, can you maybe give some more details, are these like some cats and dogs or is there something more strategic?

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

I think, we'd certainly like to sell all of our cats and dogs for eye-popping numbers. Other – a couple of more deals like we had at the end of second quarter, that we got $37.5 million for and didn't have a lot of resources in production associated with it. There may be a couple of more couple of more those Brian, it's probably some other non-core places where we're not spending a lot of capital dollars. And we keep on talking about the midstream business, because I think part of the surprise that that the folks get is the amount of the capital that's going into that and we don't break out what we think the EBITD contribution of that's there's going to be. But over the next couple of years, from both the Haynesville Midstream as well as the two Permian Midstream pieces, you could see EBITD from those combination of assets being the $50 million to $100 million range. And certainly, we don't need to own all that EBITD and if you could bring in a partner monetize a portion of that. You could raise substantial proceeds in 2018.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. That's very helpful. And just on the Haynesville, but could you, I mean those refracs are really impressive. Can you just remind us how many refracs that you do still have. And then maybe the thought process of why had a rig since the refrac program is going so well?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So Brian, this is Chuck. We've got at least another 75 targeted wellbores and we can't refrac all of the wellbores just because of the casing geometry, et cetera, but at least 75 more that we can do so in another year and a half or so of inventory.

And the answer to bringing in a rig is, we would like to further evaluate the potential of our acreage by drilling some new wells, long laterals, ultimately we'd like to drill some 10,000 foot laterals on our acreage, to further de-risk improve up the asset and obviously as Richard mentioned, sort of the – on the side here, we have a midstream business in the Haynesville. And the throughput through that system would ultimately drive additional value there.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. And there maybe to be more candid, I mean, are you growing production here, is this ultimately going to be a divestiture candidate or what are the thought process long-term here?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Brian, time will tell. One obvious benefit of driving production growth in the Haynesville is the returns and therefore the payout on these wells are extremely attractive at $3 gas. And if you'll at our hedge book, you can see we've hedged out a lot of the commodity price exposure and what it does is – it not only drives production volumes through our midstream business, but it also drives EBITDA, which helps with liquidity and ultimately will generate sufficient cash, so that we can drive the production growth not only in that asset, but across our all oil assets as well.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

All right, guys. Thank you.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Kevin Moreland Maccurdy - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Good morning, guys. Now that you've gotten up to over 40,000 acres in the Midland Basin. Have you thought about what a full development program would look like and may be a maximum rig count on your footprint?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Trying to get us to get 2018 ready. Very good, Kevin. Yeah. Look, we're running six today. We'll probably add over the next 12 months a couple of more rigs to the portfolio assuming oil prices just hang in at the current forward curve or better, but it won't be instantaneous. We'll have some work to do on the new asset to get surface settled and to at least put initial infrastructure in, either us or a third-party in order to prepare for development and what we've learned is, you need to come in and do it orderly, as we're doing it on Mustang Springs in order to maximize the recovery hydrocarbons in place.

Kevin Moreland Maccurdy - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. And as a follow-up, you guys gave a current production rate. Can you remind us, what wells have come on in the back half of the year, that boost that rate towards your guidance number?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

I don't have the exact well count at my fingertips, but again it's back-end loaded. We gave the well count for the number of wells waiting on a completion at the end of the second quarter and so that number will continue to ramp, as we've added an additional rig in the Permian.

Kevin Moreland Maccurdy - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning, guys and thanks for taking my question. Chuck, with regard to your tank-style development, how many wells, with each vertical tank-style contemplate on average and what would you anticipate the despite the production cycle turn to be?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So, we're still working on the width of the tanks. We're thinking in general, it's going to be three to four wells wide. So, you would have about a dozen wells in the tank. And as you can see from the slide that we included in this slide deck, the cycle time because of the buffers or barriers between the active frac front, the drilling front and the active production front, sweep in basically three tanks. So, about 36 wells at any given time, we're moving through that process. As a result, there's probably a quarter and half or so of lag from drilling a well to putting it on production.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Helpful and then in general, if you were to think about each vertical cell and productivity capacity terms, what would the average one year productive capacity per cell be and how might that change from West or East. Clearly, this is both the facilities and EUR equation?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, I don't have – that's an interesting question. I don't have those numbers in my head. We can certainly get back to you with those, but I would assume that the productive capacity would be roughly similar as you move from West to East or East to West across an advancing front of drilling, fracking and producing wells.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Maybe one more if I could, Chuck. So with regard to Leonard Shale, did that rate – did you announce, meet your pre-drill expectations? And while early, do you have a view on EUR based on initial rate and volumetrics?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yeah. It was – the Leonard tends to come on at lower IPs. We have not assigned any reserves to that well yet, but it looks to be within the range of our initial IP rates from our pre-drill expectation and we'll just have to watch the performance of it going forward.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks. That's all from me.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Good morning and congratulations on the portfolio repositioning announcements.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks, John.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In addition of Permian midstream, we've also recently seen some strong third party valuations for Bakken assets. So I guess, my question is could all or a portion of your Bakken position also be considered to be in that 2018 monetization candidate bucket?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Look we certainly saw the print on the latest deal and it did – it did get our attention.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

So, okay. Fair enough. Yes, going to another question, I'm sorry if I missed this in the explanation. I was just hoping for clarification on the rationale behind the Permian rig addition. Is that related to the acquisition or is that for catch up work on legacy properties?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So two reasons, one it was as you'll notice for as I mentioned in my prepared remarks though, we've changed to – instead of having a two tank-style completion of program with basically a tank in the Wolfcamp and a separate tank in the overlying Spraberry, we've flipped the design vertically and so now we are working on all four zones simultaneously and in order to accelerate the advancement of the drilling front – out in front of the completion front, we have temporarily added that rig into the program, but it was mainly just to get out in front of the – out in front of frac real little quicker. That rig ultimately was picked up in anticipation of adding the additional acquired acreage to our portfolio starting in the latter half of this year.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

So, I guess maybe put it in more general terms that the cycle times would have extended by going from the two zones to four zones, so you added a rig to kind of keep that shorter?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Actually it was the geometry of the way we had initially started conducting the tank-style completions, thinking that the Dean would serve as an adequate frac barrier. We've seen a bit of a frac crew from the Wolfcamp completions in the overlying Spraberry wells. And so, as a result, we decided to just work on all four zones simultaneously. So, in order to deal with that change in geometry, we needed to accelerate the drilling front slightly and that's what drove the additional rig.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

That's really helpful clarification. I mean just last one, you know that the incremental rig add, I imagine that's been contracted now. Have we seen any weakening of service prices or can you comment on kind of where that rig rate came in?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

No, weakening. Certainly, the cost pressures have come down, some with the softening of commodity prices.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I'll let somebody else to hop on. Congrats, again.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks, John.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good morning. I want to clarify, when we think about the development of the newly acquired acreage, we think about it in the same way that you guys are doing, at Mustang Springs as the standpoint, you'll drill parent wells and then you'll come in and test spacing assumptions and then move into full development?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Gail, I think we have the answer evolving on Mustang Springs. The geology is very similar across the acquired asset. So keep in mind, we do have a network of vertical wells. So, we can project the rock properties and well performance from Mustang Springs across this newly acquired acreage as well as we have a new buy (51:02) offset horizontal activity on it on a big chunk of the acreage. So, I don't think we'll have to go through the full cycle of parent wells to spacing pilots to full development on the newly acquired assets, and that's one of the reasons why we focus on acquiring additional acreage in the neighborhood of our existing assets. So, accelerate the knowledge that we're developing on Mustang Springs to the newly acquired assets.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Great. And then just looking at that – the Leonard Shale pass that was a single well pass right, that was not within a tank-style completion correct?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

It was in, it was in a tank, but it is the only well that we've completed in that horizon, in that Leonard horizon in that area. We have now a total of two Leonard Shale tests on our asset.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Do you guys have any plans to potentially test multiple Leonard Shale or maybe multiple wells of the any upside potential horizon and a tank-style to see the potential benefit of a dual – dual is not the right word, but a multi completion in that sense?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

A zipper style completion in the Leonard Shale, yes that is something that we're still evaluating, but that's certainly a possibility Gail.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

And then just lastly in regards to nice blocky acreage that you're acquiring very long lateral execution. Do you feel like there's some incremental upside potential of may be swapping out acreage and coring it up a little bit to even further lengthening the lateral?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yes. We do, and in fact some of the acreage that we've acquired likely will be traded into more contiguous acreage around the big blocks that you see on the map.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay, great. Thank you.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Gail.

Kashy Harrison - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Hi. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking my question. So first one from me Chuck, just based on the offset well results and all the data you've accumulated. Do you have any idea of how, or if I guess, could you force rank (53:22) the County Line assets versus the Mustang Springs' asset and then versus these recently acquired assets?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So the thickness of the Mustang Springs asset, the overall interval thickness of the Mustang Springs asset is greater than that of County Line, so there's more shale in the section, more oil in place generally. As you come south toward the newly acquired acreage, the oil in place numbers tend to increase across all the zones. So in general, the newly acquired acreages is even though it doesn't have a horizontal well on it. It has adjacent horizontal wells. The vertical well control indicates that it should be equal to or better than Mustang Springs and Mustang Springs is slightly better than the County Line acreage in our portfolio. So each increment of acquisition has added higher quality acreage relative to the predecessor acreage.

Kashy Harrison - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Thanks for that. And then second, with respect to current production of, call it 55,000 to 56,000 barrels of oil per day, has that benefited from full contribution from the June, June wells that were turned to sales or the Bakken wells cleaning up. I guess, I'm just trying to understand, how I can get – I'm trying to understand what the Q3 average rates look like?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So certainly getting those wells on line at the end of the quarter has helped, but that the real performance drive, the real performance increase has been the Mustang Springs and County Line asset in the Permian.

Kashy Harrison - Piper Jaffray & Co.

And then may be a last one from me, how much does it cost for a full year to run a rig in the Haynesville?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

It's probably with completions of – the issue here is when we're drilling mostly 10,000 foot laterals, it's probably $85 million to $100 million for a full year of drilling and completion activity.

Kashy Harrison - Piper Jaffray & Co.

All right. Thank you. That's it from me.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you all for dialing in for today's call. We look forward to visiting with you in person over the next month as we're on the road and in attending conferences. Have a great day.

