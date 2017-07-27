AT&T Remains Strong For Income Investors

AT&T (NYSE:T) has managed to please investors after reporting its earnings earlier this week. The company posted an earnings beat on their top and bottom lines, a phenomenon that AT&T investors haven’t seen too often. While the earnings were certainly good enough to keep investor spirits raised, I believe there are several other reasons for shareholders to keep watching this income yielding stock as a potential add to their portfolio.

Key takeaways from Q2

AT&T’s earnings were pleasantly welcomed by investors as the stock price reacted positively post-announcement. While I’m not going to deep dive into the results since several SA contributors have already done so, I’m simply going to be talking about what actually caught my attention from these results, and how I see they will impact the company further down the line.

First off, what caught my eye was the decline that was posted in operating expenses. $1.5 billion in terms of decline is no small amount, and it’s allowed AT&T to increase margins by 2.2% YoY and pushed their cash flow from operations to $8.9 billion. Besides that, the operating cost decline posted in Q2 was higher than what was achieved in the previous quarter. That being said, going forward, I’m expecting this cost reduction initiative to pick up momentum and we will potentially see drastic improvements in margins in the next two quarters. Moreover, thanks to this build up in pace, I’m also expecting improvements in operating margins over the next few quarters as well. This will undoubtedly trigger an improvement in the company’s earnings as these cost reductions will trickle down to the company’s bottom line. Hence, if the momentum either continues or picks up, I’m expecting EPS to come in healthier than they did now.

What is to follow as a result of expense reduction (that too, operating expenses) is an improvement in the free cash flow. Just as operating expenses reduced, the impact trickled down to the company’s free cash flow for the quarter as well, which was reported at $3.7 billion in the results. This quarter was reflective of how AT&T was keen on rewarding its investors as we saw a major portion of the free cash flow go towards dividend payouts. I strongly believe that the company will continue to churn out better cash flows in the upcoming quarters, and divert those towards dividends as well. While I do expect dividend increases to remain modest during the year, there certainly is a potential for better growth in the future. Using majority of the free cash flows towards dividend payouts may not be very popular amongst some investors since that, more often than not, leads to the question of payout sustainability down the road. For me, since I remain optimistic about cost cutting, I am of the belief that free cash flow won’t pose a big problem in terms of dividend payouts in the future. Also, the latest earnings report showed how AT&T was able to excel at their business, which takes me to my next point.

Contrary to what many believed, AT&T did great in terms of its wireless subscriber base numbers. While not good enough DirecTV is on the right track to offset the decline in the traditional TV business to some extent. It might as well take some time, but the business is overall on the right path. The big hot story in terms of business was Mexico. SA Contributor D.M. Martin’s Research has summed up the Mexico story beautifully (click here to read). What I’m taking away from this is that AT&T is quite ambitious with the amount of subscribers it would like to cover, and they still have a long way to go. But considering that the market hasn’t even come close to saturation, we can certainly bank on the fact that AT&T will be able to continue making headway in terms of its international wireless business, with Mexico contributing a large chunk towards the company’s progress.

Catalysts for future growth

Perhaps the biggest event of the year for AT&T is closing of the Time Warner deal, which is just a couple of weeks away. While it could still swing in either direction, I believe the deal will materialize and result in tremendous growth for AT&T down the line. There are concerns about the amount of debt that AT&T might pile on should the Time Warner merger pull through, but I believe the merger will likely result in better cost efficiencies and leaner operations, improvements in cash flows and of course better margins. Also, if I take into account the fact that most of the debt will be long term, I believe the favorable operating cash positions, cost controls and earnings growth will compensate for the debt load that would be taken on. Not forgetting to mention the content that AT&T will then be gaining access to; we’re looking at enhanced viewership that will bolster top lines for T. In short, growth is on the cards folks. I think it’s only a matter of time till AT&T turns things around.

Simultaneously, AT&T is also in the race to become a 5G wireless network provider. If I link this with the Time Warner deal, I see that both of these are complementary. I mean, you would obviously want faster connection to watch some of the Time Warner content, right? In my opinion, while both these deals may eat up a lot of the company’s cash initially in terms of investment, they have the potential to pan out beautifully for T in the future and translate into better revenue, earnings and a better outlook for dividends going forward.

Conclusion

AT&T’s stock has been trending downwards for some time now. YTD the stock is down by approximately 11%. I feel that the results, and the bullish trend following the results, was a much-needed break for investors from the dip. I think if you’ve been AT&T’s shareholder throughout this price decline, this was probably a reward for your confidence in the company. The achievements in terms of managing the company expenses, improving operating margins and securing a good position in terms of free cash flow are certainly commendable. It signals good news for investors as it secures the company dividend payout, in my opinion. I’m not bulletproof sure about how the stock is going to fare in terms of capital gains right now, hence I can’t say for certain that this item is for traders. However, if you’re long, then it’s probably one of the better ones to be in, taking into accounts it’s above industry average dividend yield of 5.1%. The lower than industry average PE makes for a good entry point into the stock for now, so you might want in on this one if you are looking for a retirement plan that pays your bills.

If you’re looking for capital gains from AT&T, then you might as well wait on the sidelines since it may take a while for the stock to pick up. My guess is that although there are good things happening, the time it takes till they start yielding results may mean waiting for quite a bit. I do think the share will go over $40 sometime in the next few months, but I am not certain of that. I’m interested in knowing where you think the share price is headed. Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

