Anadarko Petroleum Could Have A Cash Flow Problem

The company, however, continues to target strong growth in oil volumes, but it is also wary of the weakness in oil prices.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) has become the first large-cap independent oil and gas producer to slash its capital budget for this year in response to the weakness in oil prices. I think the company has taken a sensible decision, but it may have to do more.

Anadarko Petroleum has recently released its quarterly results that disappointed investors, and rightly so. I was expecting that the company's losses will likely decline from a loss of $304 million, or $0.60 per share, seen in 2Q16, due in large part to higher realized prices and oil production growth. Instead, the company posted an even larger adjusted loss of $423 million, or $0.77 per share. That also missed Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.36 per share by a wide margin, which was disappointing.

In 2Q17, Anadarko Petroleum's total production, after adjusting for asset sales, climbed 12.9% from a year earlier to 612,000 boe per day. On an unadjusted basis, production fell 20.3% to 631,000 boe per day. Its adjusted oil production rose 25.8% to 327,000 barrels per day while unadjusted oil production was up 11.8% to 331,000 barrels per day. The company also benefited from 13% increase in average sales price of oil to $47.19 per barrel and 49.1% increase in average sales price for natural gas to $2.84 per thousand cf. Thanks to the uptake in oil production and realized prices, Anadarko Petroleum's revenues increased 41.8% to $2.72 billion. However, high exploration expenses continue to weigh on the company's bottom-line.

In 1Q17, Anadarko Petroleum's earnings were hit hard by an unusually large exploration charge of $1.08 billion. In 2Q17, the expense dropped significantly to $535 million, but it was still substantially higher than $76 million of charges booked in 2Q16. Consequently, the company could not capitalize on the strength in oil prices and higher prices and ended up missing analysts' estimates by a wide margin, again. As a reminder, in 1Q17, the company missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin of $0.35 per share when it posted a greater than expected loss of $0.60 per share, thanks in part to the exploration expense.

Anadarko Petroleum, however, continues to target strong growth in oil production. The company has trimmed this year's guidance by around 2% following a deadly Colorado incident which was linked to one of Anadarko Petroleum wells and led to the closure to 3,000 wells for evaluation. The company is now targeting production of between 633,000 to 644,000 boe per day, including oil volumes of around 348,500 barrels per day which will be around 12% higher than last year. However, Anadarko Petroleum seems wary of the weakness in oil prices which is why it has slashed this year's capital budget by $300 million.

I believe a reduction in capital budget is the right thing to do. This will reduce Anadarko Petroleum's cash outflows, and by that extension, the cash flow deficit, and help it in preserving its financial health which the company has worked so hard to improve.

Anadarko Petroleum's operational performance hasn't been impressive, as evident from the latest quarterly results. But the company has done a commendable job of improving its balance sheet by reducing its debt levels.

At the end of 2Q17, the company carried a net debt of $6.38 billion (ex. debt associated with its MLP Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP)) which translated into a decent net debt ratio of 36%. That's significantly better than a net debt of $11.48 billion and a net debt ratio of 50% reported in 2Q16.

However, I believe that Anadarko Petroleum may have to announce additional cuts if it really wants to preserve its financial health by becoming cash flow neutral. Remember, last year, the company did a decent job of curtailing its capital budget which allowed it to report free cash flows even in a low oil price environment. In 3Q16, for instance, when Anadarko Petroleum said that realized oil price was just around $42.50 a barrel, it generated $785 million of operating cash flows which easily covered capex of $602 million, resulting in positive free cash flows of $183 million.

But for 2Q17, the company reported negative free cash flows of $202 million, even with higher realized prices than 3Q16, thanks in large part to substantially higher capex of $1.06 billion. Even after accounting for the $300 million reductions, the company's total capex for the full fiscal year is projected to be in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion, which depicts a substantial gain of 48.3% at the midpoint from $2.9 billion spent last year. This also implies that the capex could climb even further from what we saw in 2Q17 to $1.15 billion in 3Q17 and $1.12 billion in 4Q17. In this case, the company may continue reporting negative free cash flows.

If the company were to grow its cash flow from operations from 2Q17 by 10% in each of the subsequent quarters, then it might still face a cash flow deficit of $207 million in 3Q17 and $85 million in 4Q17, as per my rough estimates. In this case, for the full fiscal year, Anadarko Petroleum may face a cash flow deficit of $340 million, or more than $450 million if we also include the dividend payment. If cash flow from operations remains constant in the subsequent quarters (3Q17 & 4Q17), then we might see a deficit of around $718 million. If cash flows drop by 10%, then the shortfall might clock in at around $960 million. This could put a strain on the company's finances.

Therefore, I believe that if oil prices stay weak, then Anadarko Petroleum may have to do more than just cutting the capex by $300 million.

