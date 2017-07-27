Schlumberger: Stay Cautious

Schlumberger (SLB), the world's largest oilfield services company in terms of market cap, has recently released its quarterly results that were largely good. Although the Houston, Texas based company has given a positive outlook for the remainder of the year, I believe investors should stay cautious.

Quick recap

Schlumberger released its second quarter results on Friday. The company reported revenues of $7.46 billion, better than analysts' consensus estimate of $7.68 billion, while its adjusted profits rose to $0.35 per share, beating the consensus by $0.05 per share. This was a high-quality earnings beat considering that its pretax operating profit margin also improved to 12.7%. The company generated $858 million of cash flow from operations which translated into $97 million of free cash flows, as opposed to 2Q16 last year when cash flows were million $1.63 billion and free cash flows were $885 million.

Schlumberger posted the strongest growth in North America where revenues climbed by double-digits on a sequential and year-over-year basis to $2.2 billion as the company quickly deployed idled capacity in order to benefit from the uptake in drilling activity. US land revenue surged 42% on a sequential basis, easily outpacing the 23% growth in the US land rig count for the corresponding period. In the international markets, however, total revenues climbed 4% sequentially but fell 4% on a year-over-year basis to $5.14 billion.

Commentary

Overall, Schlumberger's results were great. The company managed to beat both revenues, and earnings estimates. More importantly, Schlumberger managed to improve its revenues, earnings and margins on a sequential basis, even though the market sentiment got worse in this period.

In 2Q17, the spot price of the US benchmark WTI oil averaged $48.24 a barrel which is lower than the 1Q17 average of $51.77 a barrel. The US oil and gas producers also deployed fewer additional rigs in 2Q17 this period as compared to 1Q17. For the latest quarter, Schlumberger said that it witnessed a 23% increase in the US land rig count which is smaller than the 27% growth it witnessed in 1Q17. But despite the slowdown, the company managed to improve the top and bottom-line, which is commendable.

On top of this, Schlumberger also posted across the board increase in revenues in all international markets on a sequential basis. In many international markets, drilling activity usually picks up in 2Q17 which marks the start of the summer exploration season. But the company has confirmed that the sequential growth "went well beyond the seasonal recovery from the winter slowdown". For Schlumberger, a strong performance in all the international markets is a big deal since the company, unlike its rivals like Halliburton (HAL), has historically generated most of its revenues and earnings from outside of North America.

In addition to this, I think Schlumberger could be gaining market share in the US. Last year, Schlumberger laid down its North America strategy when it said that it would now focus on increasing its position in this lucrative market (which I've discussed at length previously). It seems that the company's efforts are bearing fruit. The significantly greater sequential increase in US land revenues than the rig count growth indicates that the company is expanding quickly in its home.

I think the only weakness in an otherwise solid quarter was the cash flows. As highlighted earlier, Schlumberger's cash flows and free cash flows plunged significantly as compared to a year earlier. Consequently, the company failed to self-fund its dividends and buy backs and faced a cash flow deficit of $998 million. That's in stark contrast to 2Q16 when it reported excess cash flows of $228 million. But this could be a case of just one bad quarter. The company has said that working capital consumed $550 million of cash flows in the quarter, reflecting an increase in growth activity and higher investments. The company has said that for the full year, there won't be any surprises related to weak cash flows since the company is expecting a strong performance in the second half of the year.

Schlumberger has said that it could continue to post solid growth in North America and also experience uptake in activity in several key international markets. Some analysts also believe that Schlumberger stock will deliver a strong performance in the second half of 2017. However, with persistently weak oil prices, the expected recovery may turn out to be less robust than what Wall Street is expecting.

Oil prices dropped from more than $50 a barrel in late-May to around $45 a barrel in early-June and since then, prices have been largely hovering at this level. The weakness has been driven in large part by surging production from the US which has offset the positive impact of OPEC's promised supply cuts. What's even more worrying is that OPEC's production may have also increased. Recently, Reuters has reported that the cartel's oil supply looks set to climb by 145,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July to more than 33 million barrels per day. The increase will not only be driven by uptake in production from Nigeria, which is exempt from OPEC's supply cut agreement, but also Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This could be a precursor to a reduction in compliance with OPEC's production freeze agreement. In this backdrop, prices could remain weak.

Amid weak oil prices, Schlumberger may find it difficult to improve service pricing levels which may have a negative impact on profit margin growth in the future. Moreover, the strong growth we've seen so far in the North American market could slow down meaningfully in the second half of the year. This could jeopardize Schlumberger's rebound considering that the company's revenue and earnings growth seen in the last few quarters was largely driven by the uptake in activity in North America. Furthermore, if oil prices stay weak, then the few signs of life we've seen so far in international markets could disappear.

In short, I believe that Schlumberger's short term is looking uncertain. Although the company has released blowout quarterly results, investors should exercise caution before buying this stock.

