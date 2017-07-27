Rush Enterprises' (RUSHA) CEO Rusty Rush on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Rusty Rush - Chairman, President & CEO

Steve Keller - SVP, CFO & Treasurer

Analysts

Brad Delco - Stephens

Brian Sponheimer - Gabelli & Company

Rusty Rush

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings release conference call. On the call today are Mike McRoberts, Chief Operating Officer; Steve Keller, Chief Financial Officer; Derrek Weaver, Executive Vice President; Jay Hazelwood, Vice President and Controller; and Michael Goldstone, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Now, Steve will say a few words regarding forward-looking statements.

Steve Keller

Certain statements we will make today are considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because these statements include risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rusty Rush

As indicated in our news release, we achieved revenues of $1.2 billion and net income of $22 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter. We're extremely proud of our financial results this quarter, continued growth in the housing and construction sectors, improvement in the energy sector and general economic improvements throughout the U.S. positively impacted all areas of our business. Both our Class 8 and Class 4-7 truck sales outpaced the industry this quarter. We experienced notable growth in our aftermarket revenues as well. we remain focused on our long term strategic initiatives including expansion of all makes parts business, advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuel solutions. In the aftermarket our part service and Body Shop revenues were 367 million and our [indiscernible] was a record high 121.8.

Growth in the energy sector activity along with continued infrastructure related vocational business along both coasts contribute to our solid performance this quarter. We are beginning to see revenue gains particularly when it comes to all mix parts and we expect these improvements to continue. We expect aftermarket sales to remain strong in the third quarter followed by normal seasonal declines in the fourth quarter.

Turning to truck sales, we sold 33,052 new Class A trucks in the second quarter up 29% compared to the second quarter of 2016, our heavy duty truck sales accounted for 6.9% of the total U.S. Class 8. Our Class 8 new truck sales were strong in the second quarter due in part to some large fleet delivers along with continued demand from construction and refuse customers and increasing activity in the energy sector. While there are still an oversupply used trucks values have begun to stabilize. We are confident our used truck inventory is well positioned to support trade activity and future new truck sales.

ACT research currently forecast U.S. Class 8 retail sales to be a 186,100 units in 2017 down 5.5% compared to 2016 but a significant increase over its original 2017 forecast of 154,000 units. Due to increased activity from a wide variety of industries and overall economic improvement we believe our Class 8 new truck sales in the second half of 2017 will remain strong. Our second quarter Class 4-7 new truck sales reached 3073 units up 10% year-over-year and accounted for 4.9% share of the U.S. market. Our strong sales was bolstered by timing of large fleet deliveries this quarter and continues to support customers, construction, infrastructure and a wide variety of industries with our inventory of bodied up equipment across the country.

ACT research forecast U.S. Class 4-7 retail sales to be 233,600 units this year up 3.3% from 2016. [Indiscernible] market remain strong and we expect Class 4-7 sales for the remainder the year to be consistent with our first half performance. Finally I would like to say thank you and congratulate our employees for their efforts and helping us achieve a strong performance this quarter. Our business process management group continues their work to further drive efficiencies into our organization and our employees remain focused on managing expenses across our company while remaining dedicated to our customers.

With that I'll take any questions.

Brad Delco

Rusty great results here, I wanted to ask you a question ask it pertains to what you've seen in the energy market, rig count has kind of stabilized or gone down maybe slightly in the last couple of weeks but should we think about the strength of your energy related business more to what may be going on with frac sand over the next year or two or should we look at it being more correlated to rig count how do you think about your customers use of Rush to help them serve their customers?

Rusty Rush

Well rig count was always a good right, rig count is a good and indicator of what the activity is out there, right and what's going on. We believe it has stabilized you know I mean there has been some jitters here in the energy side obviously over the last couple months with the decline of oil, now the last couple weeks that being said things seem to have -- oil prices have risen again. I had conversations with a couple of key customers, they believe that we probably bottomed out and this is not my take this is a take of a couple key customers that it bottomed out here a few weeks ago and that we should see more stable oil prices with slightly lower -- maybe a little upside going forward which I believe will lead to hopefully around a more stabilized rig counts to where we're at now.

We've already seen the inflection of the growth and we've seen a slightly as you said very slight just in the last couple of weeks where rig counts have gone down slightly. So I think we're going to see and I've seen some of the reports about CapEx spend just coming out this last week so I really get my head around it all but I don't see I don't see the carnage we saw say at the end in 2015 the start took off in 2015, I don’t see that going on but I don't look for a lot of growth from where we're at in activity to be honest with you but if we can stabilize around here. The activity levels we're seeing is solid and so I would be pretty comfortable to be honest with you.

Brad Delco

And then again strong results generating good cash flow thoughts on M&A or uses of cash, any change maybe that question is for Steve just high level thoughts.

Steve Keller

I think it's more the same I mean we're always open minded to M&A, we have no deals to announce right now but there's things we constantly look at. We've got an authorization from our Board of Directors to repurchase $40 million worth of stock, I think that authorization expires around the December 1st, and we're about $30 million into it and then we repurchased about $18 million worth of stock in the porter so we expect to continue that and then we'll discuss it with the board about updating that authorization when as this one expires we do it on an annual basis but we intend to continue to generate good cash, look for areas to grow and return it to our shareholders.

Rusty Rush

I'm going to jump back in real quick Brad and to your first question it was about energy because everybody's always focused on energy. While energy was a no question, a pretty significant part of our growth from parts and service perspective in the second quarter, it was by no means the only piece, okay. As I've told everybody guess was it strong? Yes it was stronger and it has been because the comps were pretty easy, right. At the same time it wasn't till levels that we saw back in 2014 etcetera, so it was a pretty broad based growth which has you know you know fairly feeling good as we go forward as we're starting to get traction with some of our strategic initiatives along with just better execution at the store levels right and just a better overall market out there at the moment. So much better as I've told everybody out I sure was glad to be wrong in December and January for once in my life but you know the markets turned out better, right now there's quite a still optimism across a lot of areas, or at market segments that we serve from a customer perspective.

Brad Delco

And when we said you're making progress on some of your initiatives I'm assuming you're talking to some extent about all mix parts business, can you give us an update on that?

Rusty Rush

Yes, I mean you know as I break it out when you know as I break it out, when you see the growth that we had, so that was it was not the majority of it by any stretch, you know it’s the piece when you strip it out, look at where the oil and gas side help but there was just general, there was a piece in there, maybe 15% to 20% of growth was on that side, right? So that’s good, that’s more than I felt about before from a parts and service perspective. We believe it was attributed to those initiatives, 30%, 40% of it was just or 40% on top of that was probably just general across all stores and we were strong on both coast. And then there was third, probably was attributable to energy. So you know when you look at it from that perspective when you're talking about double digit 11.5%, 12%, growth you feel pretty good about it when you see it from my perspective right? That’s why I said a minute ago, if we can be stabilized and stable where we are at from and oil and gas perspective, from a service side, parts and service side and then continue to get that broad based growth as we move forward you know those are the things I like to see.

And from a truck sales perspective, I mean yes there was energy in there for the first time in a couple for years but at the same time our truck sales still would've been up sequentially without that. So you feel pretty good about it. I took a list of, I looked at the last quarter I took a list, these are different deals, 15, 20 deals that we did each month, April, May and June and oh my, Senior VP of Sales I just looked at it and I felt pretty good looking at it, it was pretty broad based, you know there was garbage business, there was mixer business, there was fleet business there was small fleet business and then of course there was energy business in there.

So you hope that continues right and while it may not be it's the summertime so order intake is never as strong in the summertime as it is other times you know later in the year. You know the 2018 buying season hasn't kicked off and that works right around the corner but it hasn't kicked off yet really.

So you know you feel pretty good about it, if somebody asked me what's 2018 well I'm going to differ to ACT when it comes to that I also can give you commentary that you know I saw a couple truckload guys their average fleet was maybe a little higher, at the age of it coming out this week and I haven't had time to go through everybody's reports yet but you feel good on that side of it and then construction activity.

I had a board meeting earlier this week in Colorado I could barely get around in Denver, they are working everywhere. Those roads were -- just a commentary and I was trying to get around Florida here recently and the road they are working on roads everywhere its just a pretty broad based stuff going on out of there from a truck perspective and from a parts and service perspective. And I will shut up because you know me I can give rambling answers.

Brian Sponheimer

You spoke at the products that are coming out on the truck [ph] side of the business, we have seen Volkswagen buy another 250,000 shares or so of the company this past week. Things are clearly heading in one direction--

Rusty Rush

Obviously I've been busy, I guess was at the board meeting in Colorado and got back in -- I didn’t know that, okay, thank you for that telling. I did not realize that. Okay.

Brian Sponheimer

It's all moving in one direction, I guess what my question is two parts, one, what's been the difference in how your dealers go to their customer since the equity injection and two, if there is a full confirmation where [indiscernible] Volkswagen outright, does that change anything beyond what you're doing right now?

Rusty Rush

No I mean, there's nothing bad I can say about I think I talked about it when Troy was talking with me last call, the Labor Day weekend, we all announced it, when it was announced last year about creating our shares, Volkswagen getting in that was a watershed day. I said at the time and probably still holds somewhat true, I mean the deal didn't get close to something earlier this year, right, so it took time to get all the deal closed and get the injection in there but at the same time it laid a path and it laid a path, a little path of stability, a path to long term viability in a global market because there was just did not make sense for [indiscernible] standalone anybody could see that even me from a North American platform so and then what it brought was credibility right from internal, from your people who worked for you, from your dealerships from the customers or everybody you know you had long term viability and credibility and we are seeing that in customers, just starting to see it by the way that you know we're 4.5 years past the last [indiscernible] engine was built, you got Volkswagen there and we are starting to be able to talk and get in the door so they told me about a deal just to yesterday, it was yesterday day before and it’s a fleet account right, I watched them try to do this deal for three years. We couldn't crack in there. They sold some trucks, it wasn't a huge deal but they were able to break into an account that two years ago I guarantee wouldn't have done it because of the concern of the long term viability of the manufacturer.

So those are the good things while they're just tid-bits but their antidotes what should continue as we go forward and this thinks continue, it should go that direction you got to believe it will. So but again it is not add water and stir thing, but those kind of notes when I hear those from people are good when it comes to that side of my house that's why I spoke earlier and that's one of the huge upsides inside of Rush Enterprises is one day if they can get back on their feet and get back to more historical volumes you know more historical market share and while I have some short term headwinds and I'm going to ask you little [indiscernible] from a parts and service perspective because of lack of product we will overcome those, we will fight through those but now we can start seeing hopefully some gains going forward that are going to be positive over the next few years. They are not going to jump three or four points in one year in market share not going to happen but can you continue to pick a way at it, continue to get the investment with the German partner and confirmation of the whole thing which we believe obviously someday will happen I think we all do, understanding the current ownership structure of Navistar and you've got to believe that confirmation will happen and both wagons desire to be a global player, clearly stated a couple three years ago and the only way into the North American market place as I watched people from other countries maybe the other side of the world tell me they were going to come to this country 12 years ago and I've kind of laughed at them and I said well at distribution you're not coming in the commercial business over here and Volkswagen realized that and they seized the opportunity and I look forward to nothing but -- it's only going to be good, I have to believe that they will bring decent jobs and stuff around the globe and so I got to believe there it will be good for Rush and I think it'll be good for Navistar as a whole and will continue down that path.

Rusty Rush

Okay, well I would like to thank everyone for their participation this morning. We look forward to talking to you in October with our third quarter results. Thank you very much.

