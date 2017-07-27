Veon: Launching A New Product

Overview

Recently, I have become very interested in the telecom industry in Russia. Revenues from communication services are falling over time and large companies are beginning to look for new ways to earn money. I already wrote an article about restructuring the business of Veon (NASDAQ: VEON). And I want to remind you of what conclusion I came to: Veon is currently carrying out structural changes in its business and is already starting to show positive financial results. The company's shares are now at around $4 with their fair value of $7.50-$8.00. Therefore, buying a company's stock at this moment will be a good investment in the long term. At the time of the article, I was based on the statements of the company itself and the latest financial indicators. Now, two weeks after the release of my first article, Veon held two events, just confirming my opinion.

source: finviz.com

Product

Just the other day, the Russian representation of Veon presented its main product - an instant messenger for Russian users.

Here's how the Veon office describes its product:

Veon is not an instant messenger, it is rather a multi-functional communication platform with the relevant content, and personalized offers. The platform is the new digital project Veon Ltd. And "Beeline," it will develop, complementing our traditional telecommunications business. This is not a regular messenger with standard functionality. In one application, what modern mobile Internet consumers want: chat rooms, VoIP calls, popular content, public channels, affiliate offers, a purse and a personal account for managing services. Monetization of the product will occur through affiliate programs, and not through customer payments.

In general, the product has turned out to be quite understandable and has all chances to take the leading positions in Russia and CIS countries. Roughly speaking, Veon uses the strategy of Chinese WeChat, which allows doing many tasks, including online payments without leaving the messenger. Beeline subscribers have preferences to using this application, so we can expect a strong growth of users of this messenger. I note that every fourth inhabitant of Russia and the CIS is a subscriber of Beeline.

source: Владелец "Билайна" выпустил мессенджер со звонками, новостями и спецпредложениями Veon

Competitors

The messenger market has long been formed. But in this matter, the Russian government helps Veon. For 2016 and 2017 in Russia, a large number of different messengers were banned for various reasons: disagreement with government requests, aiding terrorism, and so on. Therefore, Veon has prospects in this regard and I hope the company will be able to realize them to the maximum.

“Euroset”

In the last article, I mentioned that the company sold 50% of the shares of the retail network Euroset. In the replacement of this package, Veon has received many of the offices of this retailer throughout the country. And soon there was a news that VEON will not intend to use these offices and they would be sold. This move once again proves that the company is committed to the digital sector and is not ready to keep on its balance sheet such assets

Conclusion

The company is restructuring and getting rid of unnecessary assets. But the company's new business is centered around one product that is just starting to gain an audience. Therefore, I strongly recommend you to continue to monitor this company, but I advise you to wait with the purchase until the shareholders meeting and the report for the second quarter.