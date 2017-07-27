A Few Thoughts On Thursday's 12:30 'Kolanovic' Moment

And it underscores a point I made last month about how "the only thing to fear, is fear itself."

As absurd as it most certainly sounds, it was a "Gandalf" moment.

Look, I don't want to overstate the case, but you really should take a second to consider why things reversed course so abruptly just after noon EST on Wall Street.

Now is a really - really - great time for me to quote myself.

The following is from a post I wrote late last month called "Rise Of The Robots: The Only Thing To Fear Is Fear Itself."

But the icing on the cake (and I'm probably increasing the chances that this happens by writing posts like this) is that if and when we do get the kind of market action that has the potential to trigger an unwind in these vehicles, the first domino might well be tipped by carbon-based investors (i.e. humans) who, by virtue of knowing that the machines are ready to hit the button, try to frontrun the algos by selling first. In that respect, "the only thing to fear, may be fear itself."

In case that's in anyway unclear, the point was that more than ever, investors and traders are aware of the risk that volatility-sensitive, programmatic strats (like CTAs and risk parity) are at risk of forced, mechanical unwinds in the event of a sudden spike in volatility (VXX).

That heightened awareness has the potential to create what amounts to an irony of ironies: human traders trying to frontrun the machines, which are of course notorious for frontrunning humans.

So it's not so much that you should fear systematic strat deleveraging, but rather that you should fear your own angst, because your fear-driven attempts to get out ahead of CTAs and risk parity selling could ironically end up triggering that same selling.

That is exactly what we saw today starting at 12:31 p.m. EST.

Now I already know what the comments here are likely to sound like, so let me go ahead and acknowledge them upfront:

no, this was not some kind of dramatic selloff

no, I am not saying "I told you so"

no, it is not likely that Thursday was some kind of "turning point"

Of course people will leave comments to that effect anyway, but you know, c'est la vie.

The point I want to make here is a very simple one that harkens back to the linked post above.

What happened at 12:31 on Thursday, is that some folks got ahold of the latest note from JPMorgan's quant wizard Marko Kolanovic (a.k.a. "Gandalf") and they acted on it. Here are some fun charts which show the reaction in stocks (SPY), the VIX, and USDJPY:

This was, plain and simple, people worrying about CTAs, risk parity, and volatility-control deleveraging. Here's a brief excerpt from Marko's note:

Many of these strategies (option hedging, Volatility targeting, CTAs, Risk Parity, etc.) share similar features with the dynamic ‘portfolio insurance’ of 1987. While these strategies include concepts like ‘risk control,’ ‘crisis alpha,’ etc., in various degrees they rely on selling into market weakness to cut losses. Additionally, growth in short volatility strategies in a self-fulfilling manner suppresses both implied and realized volatility. This in turn prompts other investors to increase leverage, and those that hedge with options lose out and eventually throw in the towel. The fact that we had many volatility cycles since 1983, and are now at all-time lows in volatility, indicates that we may be very close to the turning point.

Does that sound familiar? It should. Because it's precisely the dynamic I've been trying my best to explain to readers for at least 8 months.

What Kolanovic is talking about is the possibility that because of the low starting point for volatility, even a nominally small spike could cause inverse and levered VIX ETPs (NASDAQ:XIV) to panic-buy VIX futs into said spike.

That would exacerbate things and if volatility rises far enough, quick enough, well then the programmatic strats have to deleverage. You can read all about this "loop" in these posts:

To be sure, nothing Kolanovic said in Thursday's note was even remotely new. The problem - as I've written about extensively - is that everyday that volatility remains artificially suppressed, the market becomes more and more acutely aware of the risk posed by the above-mentioned "loop."

As that awareness grows, so does everyone's sensitivity to warnings from the people who track these things, and when it comes to those people, no one is more well-known than Kolanovic.

This underscores the point I try to make in almost all of my posts: namely that the setup is the problem.

Or, in other words, modern market innovations have served to embed pernicious dynamics in markets and these dynamics have created a domino-like setup where something ostensibly innocuous can end up triggering an unwind.

Or, more simply: "if a butterfly flaps its wings"...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.