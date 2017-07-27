L3 Technologies (LLL) CEO Michael Strianese on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Michael Strianese

Great, thank you, good morning and thanks for joining us on today’s call. As most of you already know during our scheduled board meeting last week I informed the board of my plan to retire as CEO at the end of this year.

We’ve always been strategic in the way we do things at L3 and we apply that same principle to our management succession planning. I’m pleased the board selected our President and COO, Chris Kubasik to succeed me as CEO and I look forward to continuing to contribute to L3 success as its Chairman.

It’s amazing how fast time goes by when you’re building a company and these past 20 years have been both challenging and gratifying. Our team has accomplished great things and I am very proud of what we achieved together. It’s truly been privilege to lead this incredibly organization and I know that everyone here will continue to give Chris their full support.

Since joining the company in 2015, Chris has travelled extensively to our businesses, meeting with our management teams, employees and customers and work closely with elaborations and our team at every level to implement new ideas that are already having a positive impact. As you know Chris is an accomplished executive and a proven leader, I’ve known him for most of my career and I’m confident that L3 will continue to make great strides under his leadership. The company is strong and our outlook is good. We worked hard to position L3 for growth by executing a business strategy that is yielding positive results.

Turning now to the business at hand, we had a solid second quarter with increased sales, strong operating income, margins and EPS. Our results succeeded our expectations and further validate our strategy. I would like to thank our employees and management team, these results and our accomplishments over the quarter show their efforts and their commitment to our customers and the company. We’ve a positive momentum that is the product of our agility, program performance and entrepreneurial spirit.

Let’s take a look at our performance during the quarter and review our strategy in our major markets. We’re executing well strategically receiving awards and winning business in each of our defense, commercial aviation and security markets which together strengthen our leadership positions and expand our business base.

In defense our capabilities as a world class ISR systems integrator continue to generate interest both from U.S. and our global military customers. This is a core capability for L3, we’re proud of our ability to address customer missions and deliver value and we’ve demonstrated a very strong performance in this regard. We’ve a record of on-time on budget performance for all our U.S. and foreign military partners on programs such as EMARs and our track record speaks for itself.

With regard to the DoD budget, the President proposes the increases to the defense budget focused on readiness as well as new platforms. However, as you’re all aware these increases are subject to several legislative processes, we put government fiscal year ends on September 30, while we’re still in a vacancy mode we expect this intense budget debate over the next few weeks and months to yield positive results for defense spending.

Any increase will likely be heavily dependent on the use of OCO funds and probably not be enacted until April or early next year. We expect this increase will include additional funding to continue to focus on readiness, new platforms and platform reset. Specifically as it relates L3 strengths priority areas include modernized ISR, protected communications, precision guide admirations, sensor systems, power systems and night vision as well as space and other classified activities.

Moving to our international defense outlook we’re expanding our business base with new orders and customers in the defense markets. And we recently received approval from the U.S. State Department for a fine military sale to Australia of up to 5 aircraft with our airborne ISR and electronic warfare mission systems. We certainly look forward to working with the U.S. government to provide the government of Australia with this important capability.

We’re seeing that L3 products address a number of unmanned needs and that many of our offerings cannot be matched by international competitors including our ISR work, data links, night vision equipment, simulation and training and EOIR sensors. Our diverse and leading market lines position L3 very well in international markets. We’re encouraged by the administration’s efforts to increase global military spending.

Overall, global military sales present growth opportunities as advance capabilities, readiness and interoperability are sought after by our allies. In commercial aviation, commercial training solutions keeps winning new business globally and making advances in market share. Our strategy of offering total training solutions which integrate simulators, academies and cadets is proving to be highly desired by our customers. Overall, our objective is to deliver the most advanced training opportunities for our customers at the best value.

In security, beyond our market leading aviation security products, our business rebuilt from the ground up were taking a big picture view of this global market. This means we’re continuing to innovate and network our leading screening systems for maximum capability, efficiency, safety and convenience of experience.

Our carry-on baggage screening system known as ClearScan has gone into operational testing in the U.S. at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and we’re currently working with a major airlines to install ClearScan at another U.S. airport this summer. There have been additional deployments internationally as well, currently our systems are used in Turkey, the Netherlands, Singapore and South Africa.

We’re one of the leaders in this area and we’re responding proactively to be in step with or ahead of our customers’ needs and the security issues that they’re confronting. ClearScan is a good example of this approach and represents a long term growth area for L3.

Across our business segments we’re focused on positioning L3 for additional strategic pursuits and opportunities. We’re focused on expanded levels of core segment collaboration to put us in a stronger position to win new business by vertically integrating to provide the best value to our customers.

Turning to capital allocation, we continue to take a thoughtful and pragmatic approach to deploying our capital with M&A being a priority along with R&D investments and returning cash to shareholders when the other two growth options aren’t as attractive. We continue to carefully evaluate M&A prospects and make acquisitions that further enhance our core capabilities and promote collaborative opportunities. We see real compelling opportunities for L3 to be a significant player in the emerging undersea market this is a new strategic area for us.

Our acquisition earlier this year of L3 Ocean Server provided us with a key – significantly with an emphasis on both immediate needs as well as longer term requirements that address future threats in emerging markets. For example, in our aviation products business we recently announced a new crash protected cockpit voice and data recorder that addresses the European aviation safety agency and international civil aviation organization requirement to extend the duration of voice recording to 25 hours.

We have our finger on the positive marketplace and the ability to move quickly and get things done fast than the competition. This enables us to be first to market with innovations that deliver measurable value and keep us moving forward. In conclusion we’ve the right strategies in place and the flexibility to stay ahead of the evolving threat environment by creating game changing solutions that will keep us growing and leading in our markets. We exceeded our expectations for the past quarter which reflects the successful execution of the strategy.

Now Chris will share his view of our operations. Chris?

Christopher Kubasik

Thanks Mike and good morning everyone. It’s a great honor to be selected by Mike in the Board as L3’s next CEO and I want to thank them for their confidence and trust. Perhaps it’s worth a moment to reflect of Mike’s compressive accomplishment. As only the second CEO in L3’s history he has been one of the longest running CEOs in the aerospace and defense industry with more than a 11 years as our leader and as you know he was with L3 from day one. We’re pleased that Mike will continue to contribute to L3’s future as our Chairman and we’re excited to continue execute our shared vision for growth.

In L3 I’ve met and worked with many employees across our business and they have impressed me as being talented, motivated, innovative and entrepreneurial. This drive and energy will enable us to grow and serve our customers need.

Earlier this year we realigned our segments to sharpen our customer focus and strengthen our competitive position. As you can see in today’s release that decision is paying off. We’re moving at an accelerated pace to optimize the business by leveraging L3’s agility, we’re analyzing customers needs and market dynamics to make quick decision and put ideas into action. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made so far and our positive momentum continues.

Let me now give you an update by segments. Let’s start with aerospace systems. Along with the Australian ISR award Mike mentioned, we delivered the third and final Airseeker aircraft to the U.K. All three aircrafts were delivered ahead of schedule. These accomplishments are further evidence of our reputation as a leading ISR systems integrator for the global military market.

We were also one of the multiple recipients of a basic order in agreement from the naval air systems command. This will allow us to compete for work under the air works lead system integrator projects -- in Canada we received an award for the renewal of the Royal Canadian airport avionic support contract for the CP140.

Let me now give you an update on where we stand on a number of key competitions taken place this year. The near term one which we should hear about in a few weeks the soft class, where we should have a decision in mid August. Next [indiscernible] we expect to have a decision in September.

And finally, on the PA depot maintenance program we expect to hear in October. On the C12 program we were disappointed that we lost this re-competition. As the incumbent we were performing well. We know the scope and hours required to do the job but we were under bid. When Ralph and I approved proposals we make sure they create value for L3 and therefore we won’t bid a contract to merely lose money.

Operationally, we are focused on improving aerospace growth by upgrading our business development effort and personnel. These significant changes were made earlier this month. I have also asked [Mark Vance Worth] and Ralph to take a hard look at all aspects of our aerospace cost. And in the months ahead I will get an out briefing on potential plans to further consolidate operating units, the goal of lowering cost to a linear structure and improving operating efficiencies.

In electronic systems we have great momentum in L3's broadest segment. Our CTS pilot training business continues to grow in Q2 winning contracts valued at more than $75 million. This includes two A320 full flight simulators for China's spring airlines and additional international sales for training, resourcing and simulation solutions. Year-to-date we have been awarding contracts for 1345 simulators with 23 awarded over the past 12 months. Additionally, we are forecasting 1,000 cadets to enroll into our airline academy.

In aviation products we were recently selected to equip the next generation airbus H160 helicopter with our specialized T3 cast systems. This marks the first time that this system has been chosen for a rotary platform. And we continue to make strides in our aviation security business with our ClearScan baggage screener. As Mike mentioned L3 is on the cutting edge of this technology and we are high – as we highlighted on the last call ClearScan has received European aviation certification to allow passengers to keep electronics in their carry-on bags.

Now we are well on our way to receive an additional certification to allow liquid to stay in our bag further expediting the screening process. Also we were encouraged by the DHS chief's comments last week in support of CT technology and his view that it will have wide spread use in the next year or two. The funding plan for it needs to be worked out in the near term. If you would like to see this exciting new technology in your local airports I’d encourage you to contact your representative or a senator. This is a great example of how we accelerated our R&D efforts to create state-of-the-art technologies that help take people safe while growing our business. We continue to make operational improvements in electronics by streamlining the segment. There are consolidations in process which will result in a 11 division becoming four at the end of 2018. We are flattening the organization saving money and getting closer to the customer.

Moving to communication systems, we were awarded a contract to upgrade the comps for six Australian subs and the training systems to support network comps for the Royal Australian Navy. We also remain a key partner for communications hardware and seal service support for unmanned aircraft systems. We continue to provide production hardware, support and spares for the predator for multiple customers including the U.S. airports and foreign militaries. And for the U.S. army we received a $60 million contract for Great Eagle Production hardware and logistic. This brings our award total for Great Eagle related programs to approximately $100 million in 2017. We also received contracts for our Rover technology as well as orders for military protected SATCOM equipment.

And last year's announced EDD, ETI consolidation is going well. Equipment and toying is in the process of being moved and we remain on schedule. We also saw the land earlier than expected at an attractive price. Finally, in sensor systems our warrior sensor system business received a number of contracts including an award for night vision goggles and holographic weapon sites in support of a regional ally. We also received the U.S. army contract for our aiming and illumination laser devices as well as a contract for ground based electronic warfare systems for international customer. We signed additional contracts for the MX15 EOIR tariff advancing our international growth strategy and strengthening relationship with our OEM.

This new segment is delivering solid performance and growth. And L3's recent acquisition activity has been in this segment with five acquisitions in the last two years. Our latest open water power when combined with L3's ocean server enables us to meet the increasing demand for smaller and significantly longer range UUVs. But these businesses we have now taken a stake in growing an all new undersea capability. As a prime, as an innovator and as a product supplier that addresses our customers’ needs and the evolving threat environment. We are already demonstrating these new capabilities to the navy.

So in closing we are making great progress and capitalizing on L3's strength. We are focused on program and operational performance and we will continue to move quickly and take decisive actions to implement initiatives and make acquisitions and investments to drive growth. I am looking forward to my new role with L3 and I am confident that we will maintain our leadership positions as we execute on our disciplined growth strategies.

Now Ralph will take us through our financial performance and outlook.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Thanks Chris. I will discuss some details of the second quarter and review our guidance update for 2017. But before reviewing the results, I want to congratulate Mike on his upcoming retirement and thank him for his leadership, stewardship in building L3 into a great company. I really enjoyed working with Mike. I also want to congratulate Chris on succeeding Mike. It is a natural and logical combination of a transition process that began nearly two years ago when Mike and Chris onto our management team. I also really enjoyed working with Chris. He will do a great job leading L3 as our third CEO.

We look forward to continuing to support and partner with him to increase shareholder value and I am very enthusiastic about L3's future. With respect to second quarter we had solid results, diluted earnings per share was $2.54 and included $0.33 gain on our property sale which we were targeting to happen in the fourth quarter. This related to a facility we will vacate early in 2018 following the consolidation of our traveling wave to businesses which Chris mentioned.

Excluding the property gain second quarter EPS would be have been $2.21 and was ahead of our expectations primarily driven by higher sales, healthy margin and lower taxes. Sales grew 3% to $2.7 billion with 1% organic growth and sales were very strong in three of our four segments. In the aggregate electronics, communications and sensors grew 10% organically. Areas driving sales growth in those segments included aircraft simulation equipment, munition fuses, UAV communications, tactical terminals, classified work, EOIR turrets, night vision equipment and space payloads. In aerospace systems we previously explained the tough second quarter sales comparison which was then last year's second quarter we delivered two aircraft on an ISR contract for international customer which added about $90 million to sales.

Those sales didn't repeat in 2017 second quarter. Nonetheless that is an international contract that is large important and multi-year contract for ISR systems and we expect sales on it to grow the next several years.

Consolidated operating margin excluding the property gain of $42 million was in line with the outlook at 9.9% and increased 60 basis points compared to the 2016 second quarter. Segment margins continued to track to our full year estimates and we had very strong margins in electronic systems at 13.7% and also on Sensor Systems at 13.4%.

In Communication Systems, margin of 15.5% was up normally high like I guess the property gain. Adjusting to exclude that gain in the related restructuring expenses of $9 million for the travelling wave to business consolidation margin would have been 9.5%. We've link our restructuring expenses were approximately $39 million this year that consolidation.

And that property sale in the second quarter returned significant risk for this year because it is essentially paying for all those restructuring expenses. Aerospace Systems margin increased 70 basis points to 6.8% from rarely due to cost management and improved contract performance at Vertex Aerospace.

Second quarter free cash flow was robust at $274 million and it included $64 million of proceeds from the property sale.

Now, turning to our 2017 guidance update, we increased EPS at the midpoint by $0.15 to $8.75 which is a growing 7% over 2016. The EPS running guidance increase is primarily driven by lower taxes and higher sales and operating margin for Communication Systems.

We raised consolidated sales guidance at the midpoint by $50 million to $10.9 billion, which will increase 4% over 2016 including 2% organic growth. The sales guidance increases were higher DoD sales partially offset by lower commercial stack Comm sales.

Our Aerospace Systems sales guidance continues to have conservatism for the Fort Rucker recompetition in a few new contracts that have been delayed. Additionally, the army C-12 recompetition laws reduced some of our second half sales upside. With respect to Fort Rucker, if we don’t retain that contract, we'll incur a Google impairment charge at Vertex Aerospace.

Consolidated offering margin is increasing 70 basis points this year to 10.3% for the margin returning to double digits. We modestly increased our free cash flow estimate $875 million in regarding capital allocation. After paying our dividends, we continue to favor acquisitions.

During the first half, we invested a $191 million to acquire three businesses and we only repurchased $26 million of our stock year-to-date. For the remainder of the year, we have a $425 million place holder for a combined acquisitions and share repurchases after which we expect to end the year with a cash balance of about $435 million.

Looking at the third quarter, we expect sales of approximately $2.7 billion which calculates to about a 6% organic growth, operating margin in the mid-9% range included earnings per share between a $1.85 and a $1.95. With free cash flow between $150 million to $200 million.

Regarding the third quarter margin, we expect Aerospace Systems to decline compared to the first half of 2017, primarily due to certain contract price modifications at Vertex sliding into the fourth quarter and sales mix and ISR in ISR and aircraft systems.

Finally, to conclude my financial review, we had a very good 2017 first half and we remain focused on a perform improving our performance. In 2017, we expect to grow orders, sales, and all of our profit matrix and we are executing our disciplined growth in capital deployment strategies.

Thank you. We'll now begin the Q&A.

Myles Walton

Thanks. Good morning and congratulations to Mike and Chris on the moves. A number of the competitions you listed is all classed in August, Rucker, and September. The PA depot, I guess I was less familiar with in October, could you give the size of that as well as the kind of structure you anticipate.

And then corresponding to that's Ralph you mentioned continuously still exists in Aero. Is it full contingency for the rest of the year on whatever outcome there is on Fort Rucker? Thanks.

Michael Strianese

Sure. Good morning, Myles. So, your first question was on the PA depot maintenance. So, that's a new program that we're pursuing out of Aircraft Systems and Aerospace System segment. We're hoping that overtime it will replace the legacy work that we've done there on the P-3 aircraft and as you would expect that program is going to start out relatively small because the PA leaders is --.

But it's one that we expect that will grow overtime and we're encouraged by the opportunity to do sustainment work on that aircraft. With respect to the guidance that I talked about, for sales and Aerospace Systems, it covers any outcome with respect to the Fort Rucker recompetition, which Chris said we expect to hear on sometime in September.

So, we'll see what happens, in all likelihood we probably will get an extension on that contract which could take a peer-to-performance into next year. We'll see what happens and we look forward to learning about it in September.

Myles Walton

Okay, got it. And then, Chris, you mentioned having the teams go and look at the cost structure and restructuring and then consolidation effort, you've been you kind of going down that path way for the better part of the last year and a half or two. How far do you think you are in terms of leaning out the organization, if you put it in baseball terms for editing? Thanks.

Christopher Kubasik

Yes. I would say we're probably in the sixth inning. We've identified a lot of thing, the biggest one we've ever done in our history was TWTA consolidation, which effects 100s of employees and then millions of dollars of equipment and such. So, as I mentioned, that one's progressing well. Electronics has the 11 divisions which they've identified; it's just started to roll out.

And the one I just want to make another hard look at is Aerospace and again we're looking at backroom operations and some of the administrative functions and how to optimize those. We most recently did it in a business development function in Aerospace where we elevated all those resources to a segment levels, so you can look across the multiple location and leverage the customer relationships in order to grow.

So, I'm pleased with the progress we've made. We have two new leaders who can been in the job for months running to at the four segments. They're both doing a great job and there's a lot of energy and a lot of new ideas coming forward.

Myles Walton

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Richard Safran

Good morning. Michael, Chris, congrats from me, wishing both all the best.

Christopher Kubasik

Thank you. Mike's got a bigger paw on this space than I do.

Richard Safran

First off, with management changes comes a look at outlook and strategy. Chris, we know that you've been focused on M&A, you made some opening remarks there. So, with respect to M&A, you've been pretty clear about the placeholder and you're looking at companies in $50 million to $200 million range. Could you comment on the pipeline now and also discuss if you're considering any changes here in capital deployment with M&A.

Is that something you're going to be looking at, just something that you think would happen when there's a change in management?

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, thanks. Great question. Recall, I've been here almost two years and you know that I think when I claimed, I think it was my first day, I was thrown right into the fire here. So, I've been inner goal as Ralph and Michael tell you to developing the strategy and also executing it.

So, we're focused on growing L3 and with the changing budget environment, the organic growth opportunities are looking good and the inorganic opportunities are equally looking well. We've had seven acquisitions in the last 18 months as you know. And two of those were international, two were focused on under sea. We had a couple in the airport security area and we had one in the commercial pilot training.

So, it's been rather broad. As of today, we were actually just looking through this. Yesterday, we have about 20 companies in our pipeline, it range from 10s of millions to a couple of 100 million and we have the ability obviously to spend probably close to a $1 billion a year annually on M&A and still maintain our investments great credit rating.

So, I'm pleased with the process, I'm pleased with the pipeline and I'm pleasantly surprised how many people or founders will actually call it and want to be part of all Korea. I think we have the unique culture and ability to integrate these companies, surprised how many of the original founders who received large paychecks or in here working every day even after selling our company.

And we do a great job being balancing the benefits, been a $10 billion company with the autonomy and entrepreneurial spirit. So, hopefully that answers your question. But M&A as we've all said is our priority for capital deployment and when there's nothing attracts there, we have other alternatives that are still available to us.

So, it's an exciting time, I think our fire strategies makes sense as the budget environment was shrinking and now we're growing and I think we're one of the first publicly announced and change of strategy and starting to take advantage of it. So, that's what we're going to do.

Richard Safran

Okay Chris, thanks for that. Ralph, one question for you. Free cash flow conversion better than a 100% it's been a pretty much of a hallmark for L3. So, I wanted to ask about that. Could you discuss what's going to continue to drive that going forward and how free cash, how you're looking at free cash flow conversion trending over the longer term?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Sure. So, I expect that our free cash flow conversion for the next several years should continue to be at least 120% of our net income covering to free cash flow. And what's driving the strong cash flow conversion are a few items. 1) is that the businesses as a whole are not very capital intensive. So, our capital expenditures are less than 2% of our sales.

And 2) we do have a lot of non-cash expenses, including many of that, many you wish to rise from the way that we're able to structure many of our acquisitions which turn of which come or tax shields. And those tax shields effectively reduced tax cash payments and increased cash flow, initiate those are about $65 million. They're going to trend down slightly over the next couple of years.

But that assumes that you don’t make additional acquisitions which we then structure with tax shields and that's a poor assumption that Chris has talked about. So, I continue to see that as an enduring element of our strong free cash flow.

And then additionally, the acquisition activity also brings with it book intangible amortization which as you know is a non-cash expense. And then lastly, we're able to finance most of our sales with a good terms of trade. So, we don’t have any very onerous working capital requirements anywhere in the business. And I expect that will also continue.

So, that also spells solid strong cash flow conversion for the future.

Richard Safran

Okay. Thanks, very much. I appreciate it.

Robert Spingarn

Good morning.

Christopher Kubasik

Good morning, Robert.

Michael Strianese

Hi.

Robert Spingarn

Congratulations, Mike and Chris.

Michael Strianese

Thank you.

Robert Spingarn

So, I want to follow-up on something earlier in terms of some of the streamlining, Chris, and restructuring you've done. Can you just reconcile the idea between splitting up electronics into two businesses with the concept of consolidating I guess smaller business units. I'm not saying that they're in our position.

I just want to understand a little bit better how you're deciding to do each?

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, sure. I mean, the old electronic segment had an excess of 50 divisions covering things as commercial pilot training, military pilot training, security, weapons, sensors, and it was rather diverse. So, what we're trying to do and we have done is flatten the organization. We split them into what we thought was logical packet space on the customers, the capabilities and to a lesser extent, geography.

And both Todd Gautier, Jeff Miller, has now worked with their teams to look for ways to optimize the operations, taking advantage of some of the backroom operations, some of the more common strategy in business development resources and looking for opportunities to take out cost.

So, I think it's working well and it's something that I think a lot of people have wondered about and talked about at least in my couple of years here at L3 from the outside world and where it makes sense for making the top calls and we're starting to see the results. So, that's what we've been doing and we've taken a hard look at Aero to see if there's more opportunity in that business.

Robert Spingarn

Okay. And then, moving to I guess a higher level. I wanted to ask you about this the move by the White House, this executive order the defense industrial base review to identify critical single pass to failure within the supplier base. And the reason I'm asking the question now is just given L3's position as the largest subsystem merchant supplier in the defense industry.

So, what do you think the types of immediate space, ground, airborne, maritime, subsystem capabilities, what are those the DoD should focus on as they go through this review?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Well, just from past experience, the night vision capability is one that came up about having at least two suppliers in the industrial base. We are one of them of course and it was very important to them that we keep. Even though volumes were dropping to a point where we had the question keeping the facility open, we did get their attention when we brought that forward that this was a critical part of the industrial base and that they wanted to sustain it.

The second one is any area where there is a so-so supplier. So, in our case, think about our work on the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and as the producer of engines and transmissions, probably go in place, no, I know we're the only place you can really buy a Bradley transmission to upgrade or refurbish these Bradley's. Well, that will represent a critical area in the supply chain that needs to be focused on and maintained.

Meaning, there needs to be some constant level of production to keep that facility humming along or maybe to stand up another supplier. So, and I'm sure there is pockets of things like that all over the country but those are the two that comes to mind because we've had recent experience in those areas. And --.

Michael Strianese

Yes. And I would just chime in that the, maybe more to policy perspective, I mean a lot of the primes are vertically integrating and that's putting stress and pressure on the supply chain and whether lot of these sub-systems or systems are being completed since probably a question and a policy question again with the customer ultimately wanting the more capable and affordable solutions. So maybe there will be more opportunities for companies like ours and then maybe implying this is by American clause and concept because I think this executive order was focused a lot on the U.S. and when there is items like a shared access to space or national security concerns I would think in a couple of cases traveling wav tubes being a very specific case where there is a U.S. provider namely us kind of foreign supplier you would want to have a U.S. supplier on critical military satellites as an example. So I am hopeful that those types of issues are addressed and appropriate polices come out to allow us to have the best national security that we can at the most affordable cost to the taxpayer.

Robert Spingarn

So should I conclude from what you both said that you see this review as a favorable development for L3?

Christopher Kubasik

Absolutely, absolutely. I think we have, actually Mike and I have already been contacted to the interview for this study so we will be prepared and have our thoughts together.

Robert Spingarn

Okay. Thank you both.

Noah Poponak

Hey good morning everyone.

Michael Strianese

Good morning Noah.

Noah Poponak

And congrats Mike and Chris.

Christopher Kubasik

Thank you.

Noah Poponak

Is it possible to bracket what percentage of your revenue would relatively directly benefit from an increased focus on readiness?

Michael Strianese

So Ralph you want to –

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Well, starting at the very high level our readiness for the U.S. military is funded out of the operations and maintenance accounts and when you look at our DoD business about two thirds of it is funded from ONM which works out to a little more than 40% of our consolidated sales. So that will be the modest number that I can conceive that benefits from readiness funding. So the answer it is a substantial part of our business as you benefit from high readiness spending, Noah.

Noah Poponak

Yes. Okay. Maybe a little bit more specifically the two of the kind of newer things you went through in detail that sound reasonably exciting from the growth perspective the new offerings and baggage screening and then the business you put together for undersea unmanned is it possibly to quantify how big each of those is currently and how big you think they can get overtime?

Michael Strianese

Yes I will say those are two hot areas and Ralph can give you the current revenues or outlook maybe for 2017 I mean aspirationally on the baggage screening this is an area we talked about for years, even before [IOI] and all the macro trends are positive. More travelers, more airports, more security threat and desire for an expedited process to get through security and get on the plane. So we made the investments, we made the technology able to comply with the current rules. I generally in favor of trying to double everything so I am going to say I’m aspirationally trying to double that business Ralph will stay either three years or five years or somewhere in between but that's directionally where we are going. The undersea is a new area that has minimal financial contributions here on the near term but again we identified the threat, the navy is very concerned about the undersea threat and we decided to move up the food chain and prime and even though we have content on large subs we thought having our own unmanned undersea vehicle with some unique and interesting technologies to put us in a great position, but initially that's pretty small but that can easily be 100 of millions of dollars in the years ahead.

But Ralph probably better qualified to give you the more precise numbers.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

So sure Chris. On those two new products that we have introduced in security screening together this year they will do about 45 million sales which is up about 15 million or 50% compared to a year ago and as Chris said those sales could easily double triple if not more than that over the next couple of years as the TSA another airport authorities around the world begin to introduce new more capable security screening equipment.

Christopher Kubasik

That was ClearScan specifically, but the total business is approaching half a billion dollars.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

The total business is little more than half a billion dollar this year.

Noah Poponak

And how many airports is ClearScan?

Christopher Kubasik

I think it’s about five right now. As Mike said it's being tested in Phoenix as another airport that should be announced here in the U.S. and then we have a couple abroad. So I will be hopping on a plane later tonight and hope I can keep my laptop and liquid in my bag at some point in the future.

Noah Poponak

Okay. Thank you.

Cai von Rumohr

Yes. Thank you very much. So the fiscal 2017 ONM appropriation was up 6% little bit more than weapons and usually that money is basically obligated by the end of the fiscal year. So what does that mean for your bookings in the third quarter and the fourth quarter and your overall book-to-bill for the year?

Michael Strianese

Sure. I will take that question Cai. The short answer is that we are expecting our orders and the book-to-bill to improve considerably in the second half of this year compared to the first half and we presently expect that that will translate in the full year counter 2017 book-to-bill ratio of about 1.03 or so and could be possibly better than that depending on the outcome or some of these new competitions, new contracts many of which are in the aerospace system segment we talked about those. I would tell you that the fact that we didn't have enacted FY 17 budget until the early part of May which was seven months into fiscal year has definitely slowed down the contracting activity and the obligation activity within the DoD and they are still also working on filling several positions and depending on and that is definitely resulted in slow down. So we are expecting a significant pick up in the contracting activity in the second half of the year.

Cai von Rumohr

Okay, thank you. And in terms of your assumptions of the 103 times or higher what does that assume for things like for Rocker, the Kenya air cracker contract the other big ones that you have got out there assumes you win them, assumes you don't win them factors that heavily how should I think about that if we have come up with the range around that 103?

Michael Strianese

So number one it is assumed that we retain Rocker, and our objective is to retain that contract. With respect to the other pursuits you mentioned Kenya those are all significantly factored, so depending on whether they are awarded and they’re funded and they typically funded full time value that will give us some upside. So that’s what I talked about in terms of the book-to-bill ratio.

Cai von Rumohr

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey good morning this is actually Ben on for Seth. I wanted to ask about aerospace systems for a little bit the soft book-to-bill in the quarter and it seems like booking happened pretty weak over the past year or so and then how should we think about maybe the business [indiscernible] competitions and the opportunities there like the core business getting back to stable or growing next year?

Christopher Kubasik

Ben, I will take the first shot and maybe Ralph will chime in. May not happy with the book-to-bill for the company let alone aerospace and for the last two years I think they got right to 10, clearly our aspiration is to grow and this is axing out maybe the vertex business. We try to make some of the fundamental changes to focus on growth starting with personnel changes do a little more on the cross collaboration and getting some of the unique capabilities we have at a place like comps West and Salt Lake City and some of the other entities integrated into some of the offerings that aero has. There is a lot going on in the classified world probably that's much as I can say but I think we are optimistic and hopeful that 2019 time frame we can get the core aero business growing year-over-year and that's clearly been our focus and I think we have taken the right steps to do it. Again there has been unusual amount of delays. We haven't really lost much in the core business. So we still have those opportunities whether they are international like the spider being on the [indiscernible] team Kenya we have talked about and some of the other ones that are coming down the pipe. Ralph any more you want to add?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Our LTM book-to-bill ratio for aerospace systems is 0.93 so clearly not anything that we are happy with this year is unusual because where we are competing a large amount of the business base in vertex and we have a couple of individual significant binary items to re-compete [indiscernible] but as Chris said we are making a lot of progress on new ISR platforms and we have been saying for a while that we expect that new ISR work to accelerate the growth in the segment as we get to the later part of this decade and that has not changed. And everything we have seen continues to support that assumption on the ISR side.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning it's John on for Jason. Can you talk of the improvements you are making at ES for streamlining or the CS consolidation how much of that flows to bottom line in your view versus how much of that goes toward making offerings more competitive or more affordable?

Christopher Kubasik

That's a good question. I mean majority of what we have in ES is non-governmental especially in the commercial pilot training and the aviation products and the security and detection. So we don't have the issues and challenges that you do in a traditional defense business where most of it goes back to the customer. So we do have the opportunity to bring it right to the bottom line but again we are making investments to grow the aviation products we now have this new deployable data recorder that you heard about and I covered a lot on some of the investments we have made in security and detection in the new equipment. And integrating the two acquisitions that we got especially the trace detection and on the pilot training we really gotten much more aggressive in this cadet airline academy and there is little capital there. We got started and some investment and some software and processes so we are balancing the two I would say roughly half of it comes in to the bottom line which you see in our guidance and you will see in our outlook for 18 and beyond and rest is invested to grow. And just like the undersea business some of these things are longer term growth and we are trying to balance the near term challenges and desire for growth with the longer term investments and I think that's something that this corporation has done as well as anyone over the last decade or two and we plan to continue with that strategy.

Unidentified Analyst

And then Chris, just a one more on the AS review that you might be conducting just give us the sense for what the potential menu of options, I feel like at some point in the not too distance past the company had talked about not potential monetization opportunities not holding onto business that were being to the under-performing. Can you talk a little more of the menu of options you are looking at for that business?

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, so the divestitures there is not a lot out there, I mean there is, I mean we are talking a handful of things that are no ins or tens of millions of revenue utmost. So we are pretty much done with the divestitures program. I think there might be one very, very small entity at aero, we might consider but we are really looking at is a change in our con ops and where we have locations that we call sectors that's historically been standalone relative to the support and infrastructure and use the business development function it's something that Mark and I and the leadership team talked about recently and instead of having business development at a sector by sector level why not elevate it up to the aero segment, get a new leader, be able to look across all the businesses and optimize the relationship with our customers. So we are going to go function by function and see if that same model yields some potential savings and synergy and such. So I don't see physical locations moving or changing given the size of them but maybe how we staff them, approach them and lead them could result in a more cost effective structure and elimination of layers of management. That's what we are talking a look at and I would be disappointed if we don't come back with something to implement.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks so much.

Peter Arment

Thanks, Mike and Chris congratulations. Hey just a quick one, most of the questions have been asked. I will back to the questions on the orders Ralph, you started this year with an extended CR, if you get a CR at the end of the year it's – how does that play out on the bookings to the guidance you have given?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

You are talking about FY 18 now. So you could have some impact in the fourth quarter orders, but most of what I was talking about is [indiscernible] DoD it's funded out the FY 17 enacted budget. So there could be some negative impact but I don't expect it to be significant.

Peter Arment

Okay and then just –

Ralph D'Ambrosio

See FY 18.

Peter Arment

Right. That's what I was alluding to. Yes. And just Chris back to kind of the flatter organization on ES so you said 11 divisions down to four. Is that the time line and then just clarify for that is the end of 18 you said?

Christopher Kubasik

Correct. End of 18.

Peter Arment

Thank you.

Michael Strianese

Alright. I think we will probably do maybe two more people.

George Shapiro

Good morning. And again my congratulations to both you Chris and Mike.

Christopher Kubasik

Thanks George.

George Shapiro

Ralph I wanted to pursue that you said organic growth in the third quarter be 6% it's been 6% in the first half. You got 2% for the year which would imply fairly substantial double-digit decline in the fourth quarter so if you could just run through why that would occur?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Sure. George I knew you would ask that question. So I am glad you asked it.

You don't disappoint me George. So anyhow if you recall our fiscal accounting calendar is a little unusual this year and that in the first quarter of 17 compared to the first quarter of 16 we ended up having an extra week. So that week reverses entirely in the fourth quarter which is roughly 7% so that's one of the reasons that we are going to have a lower organic growth rate in the fourth quarter and at the midpoint of our guidance update and continuing to what I said about the third quarter that would imply a fourth quarter organic growth rate of -8%. I know you will do the math so I am telling you what it is George.

George Shapiro

Thanks.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

So -7% that comes from the weak dynamic one last week in the fourth quarter. And then I talked about some of the conservatism we have in aerospace systems we also have upside opportunities in the other segments so we are working hard to do better than that in the fourth quarter. And then, lastly some of the growth drivers that we have and have had for this year actually begin growing in last year's fourth quarter and we had a very big fourth quarter sales in 2016 so the capacity is getting little bit hard on sales once we get to this year's fourth quarter. But that's what's happening with the organic growth in the fourth quarter George.

George Shapiro

Okay that's a good answer. Couple of other quick ones. There is a big drop implied in the sensor margins in the second half relative to what you have done in the first half so what's driving that?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

So in the first half we have had some favorable performance improvements on a number of contracts. That's number one. Number two, Chris talked about the investments that we are making in the UUV space. So we are putting a lot more dollars into [IRAD] and business development in the second half of the year and that’s where the UUV business is mostly it’s in sensor systems. That’s where those two acquisitions reside that we made. So that’s the second part and then thirdly we have some conservatism there and I would say – I talked about when I commented on the margin for aerospace systems dipping in the third quarter I talked about some contract price modifications sliding into the fourth quarter.

Now, we originally expected that those would happen in the early part of this year. So it’s not inconceivable that those don’t happen at all in 2017 and that’s one of the reasons why we are carrying some conservatism with respect to the margins and the operating income in the other three segments including sensor systems.

George Shapiro

Okay then one last minor one in your guide for the third quarter what’s assumed for the restructuring communications?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

$13 million and then there would be about $8 million in the fourth quarter and that takes us to $39 million for the full year following the $9 million that we had in each of the first and the second quarters.

George Shapiro

And one last maybe one. The 15 million divestitures that we saw in the second quarter is that kind of the run rate?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

In terms of sales?

George Shapiro

Yes, to get to organic growth you took out obviously the 15 million divestitures you had in Q2. So would that be the similar in Q3 and Q4?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

It’s a little less due to the timing.

George Shapiro

Okay thanks very much.

Michael Strianese

Thank you, George. All right, This be our last question.

Howard Rubel

Thank you very much first my – most people would say nice quarter but I guess we could say nice decade so well done and Chris good luck. Just two quick things first Ralph typically the pension plan has been a little more heavily equity weighted than not and the market has been pretty good. Where do you stand in terms of performance and if we were to stop here how would that sort of influence and affect both your pension income and funding for next year?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Okay. So our year-to-date return on the pension assets as of a few days ago, well it was almost 9.5% which is comfortably ahead of our full year estimate of 7.9% that’s very positive and the sensitivity to next year’s pension expense is that approximately every 100 basis points or 1% above our assumption. Almost 8% is about 5 million of low pretax pension expense in the 16 years. So if the 9.5% were to hold. It’s roughly $7.5 million of lower expense next year.

Howard Rubel

And then second, the fuse business and some of the precision munitions world has been very strong and that’s been I think a very important market for you. Chris what are you doing to sort of take advantage of both the volume and focus technology to improve your market position?

Christopher Kubasik

So we’re doing quite a bit in there George. We actually –

Howard Rubel

Howard you mean?

Christopher Kubasik

I am sorry Howard, sorry about that?

Howard Rubel

You’re not that old.

Christopher Kubasik

Thinking about retiring already I just haven’t even got there. So we got a contract from the army for about $230 million in the quarter. We’re now working in two shifts. We were reviewing a request to expand the facility and take advantage of the growth specifically in the fuses. But we’re also looking at some other classified opportunities that we’ve been investing in for a couple of years and we’ve had some good success maybe not more strategic success in financial initially, but we are very excited about the positions that we currently have and our strategy is being executed quite well. So that’s another part of electronics I didn’t highlight today and maybe I will in the next quarter, but as everything going on and security and training just wanted to limit the prepared remarks, but we’re very, very pleased with how we’re doing in that line of business.

Howard Rubel

Thank you very much gentlemen.

Christopher Kubasik

All right thank you Howard.

Michael Strianese

Great. Well, in conclusion we entered the second half of 2017 with solid strategies and a tightened focus on customer needs. I remain excited about what’s ahead and I know our team Chris, Ralph and myself are ready to move forward together along with our deep bench of talent. Our businesses are alive with realities of the marketplace and we’re well positioned to grow and deliver value to all of our stakeholders. We look forward to speaking with you again in October, so thanks for joining us this morning.

