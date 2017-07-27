Ford: The Dividend Is All That Matters

Image credit

Ford (F) has had a rough go of it for a few years now as the automakers in general have been largely ignored by the market. I was once a Ford bull based upon growth potential of a few years ago and, of course, that enormous dividend. But it became clear to me last year that there was little Ford could do to stem the tide of weaker new car sales in the US and further, that investors weren’t going to pay more than perhaps six times its earnings. Those factors have kept a lid on Ford’s share price and more evidence of that was seen after its Q2 report, received earlier this week. In short, it certainly seems that Ford is a bond equivalent now and nothing more.

We’ll begin with the chart and unfortunately, I don’t have many nice things to say about Ford here. The trend has been flat-to-down over time and while there have been rallies, they are generally short lived and followed rather quickly by selloffs. The stock rallied some in early July but was being sold off into the report, the release of which simply exacerbated the selling. Ford has moved down 72 cents in very short order, a sizable move for a stock this size. The silver lining is that Ford does have a pretty strong support base under $11 so should the selloff progress and get to the mid-$10s, I suspect some buyers will step in. However, that likely sounds like a bit of a Pyrrhic victory at this point if you’ve been holding the stock through the long, slow decline.

If we turn our attention to the report, there are some decent points but some worrying signs as well. Revenue was up marginally YoY but beat expectations by a wide margin. Trucks and utilities – the same categories that always drive Ford’s results – were strong in Q2 and offset lower fleet sales. In addition, Ford maintained some pricing power in Q2 so revenue in North America actually looked pretty good. We also saw very strong revenue gains in Asia as Lincoln is gaining a foothold in China and its lineup of utilities is coming into its own. In short, revenue was much better than analysts had expected and I was rather impressed.

The problem is that the rosiness really ends there as margins were crimped and the outlook Ford provided was less than inspiring. Operating margins fell 180bps to 5.9% and Ford said it was due to higher steel costs and unfavorable exchange rates. The first bit is what spooked the market because if you recall, Ford produced higher revenue with stronger pricing, two things that generally lead to higher margins. But operating margins were crushed under the weight of higher input costs, and Ford said high steel prices will crimp margins for the remainder of the year. Given the weak macro outlook for the automakers in the US, lower margins are the last thing Ford needs. But the company’s management said that’s what we’re getting, and I suspect this has investors on edge more than anything else in the report.

To be fair, Ford Credit is flying and is supposed to top $1.5B in pre-tax earnings. That comes at a good time as the actual selling of cars looks to have headwinds to profit growth for the remainder of the year. Having that boost from Credit is helpful but the segment is too small to completely offset any weakness in the automotive business. It is certainly something to keep an eye on, however, as growth is growth and Ford could use all it can get right now.

Ford guided to a midpoint of $1.75 this year in EPS, but that seems to be relatively weak based upon its new, lower estimate of its tax rate. Goldman Sachs pointed out that if you strip out the lower tax rate, Ford essentially lowered its guidance for the year. Given the outlook it provided a lower EPS target makes sense so that is why the stock fell on raised guidance; lower tax rates are not a reason to buy a stock.

Ford is going for 6.3 times that $1.75 number provided by the company, and unfortunately, that’s not even that cheap for an automaker. That’s about where they’ve been trading for the past couple of years, so while Ford’s PE remains very low by broader market standards, it isn’t that cheap for its peer group. That’s a problem because it will make rallies more difficult to sustain simply due to the fact that Ford’s outlook isn’t necessarily better than its competitors. They are all largely beholden to market forces and input costs they cannot control, so one doesn’t really deserve to have a higher multiple than another. That poses a problem for Ford to be sure as it is already trading with its peer group at just $11.

All that being said, Ford still has its enormous dividend that is well in excess of 5%. It is still well-funded, and indeed, Ford has proven it isn’t shy about special dividends either. For that reason, Ford is just a bond equivalent to me at this point. Its yield is certainly big enough to justify that sort of label, and with the stock struggling quarter after quarter, I don’t think you buy Ford here for its capital appreciation. There are too many headwinds for Ford’s ability to grow earnings for me to get excited about that, but the dividend is a huge draw. Second quarter earnings showed me that there is no reason to expect $12 or $13 to be sustainable for Ford anytime soon and that just leaves you with the dividend. However, if there was ever a company where the dividend was the only thing that mattered, it would be Ford and you can do much worse to be sure. Just don’t expect any miracles when it comes to the stock price rising.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.