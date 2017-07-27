Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 27, 2017 8:00 am ET

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Dunkin' Brands' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Travis; President of Dunkin' Donuts, U.S. and Canada, Dave Hoffmann; and Dunkin' Brands' Chief Financial Officer, Kate Jaspon.

Today's call is being webcast live and recorded for a replay. Before I turn the call over to Nigel, I'd like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during the call. Our release can be found on our website, investor.dunkinbrands.com, along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on the call with their corresponding GAAP measures.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Nigel.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Stacey, thank you, and thanks to everyone for joining today's call to discuss our second quarter 2017 results. With nearly 9,000 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the U.S., greater than $8 billion in systemwide Dunkin' Donuts U.S. sales in 2016, and are positioned as the number one seller of hot and iced coffee, donuts and bagels. We're a brand that can win and is winning. In fact last year, Dunkin' Donuts U.S. systemwide sales grew by greater than $600 million, a number only exceeded by two other brands. This is according to Nation's Restaurant News Top 100 chain results survey.

For the consumer's needs, the expectations are shifting and that is why we invested significantly in consumer research last year, so that we could position ourselves to address the change in marketplace. We are very excited about the progress that we have made on our multi-year plan to transform Dunkin' Donuts U.S. into a beverage-led, On-the-Go brand. Together with our franchisees, we're laser focused on delivering what matters most to consumers, including menu innovation, unparallel convenience driven by digital leadership, restaurant excellence and simplification and broad accessibility to our products through strategic restaurant development and the sale of our products in other channels. As evidence of our progress, we will be expanding our menu simplification test to 1,000 locations by October of this year, and Dave will cover that later.

Before I go to our quarterly results, I'd like to address some recent management changes. Firstly, I'd like to congratulate Kate on being named our CFO. She seamlessly stepped into the role on an interim basis, and we were delighted to officially offer her the position at the end of May. Kate, congratulations. We've also made some changes in our marketing department, Chris Fuqua, who many of you know, he is our newly named Senior Vice President Operations Strategy and Supply Chain for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. reporting today. Chris played an instrumental role in resetting the Dunkin' Donuts brand and now he's moving on to a new role to gain more general management experience.

Scott Hudler, our former Chief Digital Officer, left the company at the end of June, and as a result of his departure, and Chris's transition, we're recruiting for a new Chief Marketing Officer. In the interim, Chris continues to oversee marketing and is available today to answer your questions. I'm also pleased to announce that Sherrill Kaplan, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Innovation, will oversee all aspects of our digital initiatives for Dunkin'. Sherrill is also available today to answer your questions.

We're also happy to announce the promotion of Jason Maceda, as the new Senior Vice President of Baskin-Robbins, U.S. and Canada. He is a 19-year Dunkin' Brands veteran and most recently served as our Vice President of U.S. Financial Planning and Corporate Real Estate. He succeeds Weldon Spangler who left the company in June to become a CEO at another company. Now, Jason isn't a traditional finance executive, anyone who knows him will tell you that. For many years in addition to his financial role, he has been actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the restaurants for both Dunkin' and Baskin. He is well suited for his new position and will help us capitalize on the solid growth opportunities for Baskin-Robbins in the U.S. and Canada.

These changes represent our commitment to people by developing talent within Dunkin' Brands to build for the future. I believe we have a nice balance of established leaders and people who have been internally groomed through our succession process and leaders like Dave who have come from outside of the company. I'm proud of and energized by how the organization has handled our recent leadership changes.

Now, back to our second quarter results, I'll let Dave cover Dunkin' U.S. comps, but our 0.8% comps for the quarter was an encouraging improvement over the first quarter. I'd like now to revisit a topic that I addressed on the first quarter earnings call and that's our franchisees' commitment to Dunkin' Donuts brand. Over the past two years, our Dunkin' Donuts U.S. franchisees have invested more than $1 billion in their restaurants. And they continue to open more net new stores than almost any other brand in the QSR space, which has led to top tier systemwide sales increases year by year.

Additionally as you know from time to time, we offer our franchisees the opportunity to renew the term remaining on their franchise agreements to get them back to 20 years. That's, of course, assuming they are up-to-date with their remodel schedule. We opened this opportunity earlier this year and our franchisees have responded so positively to it that they have well exceeded our expectations year-to-date for renewals of their agreements.

As a matter of fact, at the end of Q2, nearly 75% of all Dunkin' Donuts restaurants had greater than 10 years remaining on their franchise agreements. This constancy in our franchise base is a major contributor to the consistent results that our 100% franchise business model delivers. Obviously, this level of term renewal is great news financially, but more importantly, it's a sign of our franchisees' long-term commitment to the brand. They continue to demonstrate that they want to put their money back into Dunkin' Donuts and indeed are pushing to extend their contracts on a concerted basis. Which brings me to our updated development guidance that we provided in our press release earlier today. We now are expecting Dunkin' Donuts U.S. franchisees to open between 330 and 350 net new restaurants this year. Previously, we expected them to open approximately 385.

So let me discuss why we are doing this. Firstly, we're underway on the design of our next Dunkin' Donuts restaurant image. And we plan to have beta locations in market later this year and have it ready to begin a national launch in the second half of 2018. We believe this new design will be transformational from a design, equipment and technology perspective, and we want our franchisees to have the capital to build the greatest number of restaurants in the new image over the next few years. Secondly, our franchisees have significant numbers of renewals coming due in the couple of years and we want them to be able to convert as many of these as possible to the new look.

With these factors in mind, we recently sat down with a group of leadership franchisees to walk them through all the work that's been done to evolve the Dunkin' Donuts brand and the planned timing of the new image. We discussed the most effective use of that capital over the next few years so that we can strike the right balance between driving smart growth and ensuring the current store base reflects our new image, which we believe will bring even stronger returns to our franchisees and to Dunkin' Brands. As a result of this, we're revising our expected net openings for 2017. I truly believe, it's a testament to our ongoing focus on franchisee relationships and franchisee profitability that we're having this strategic conversation with our franchisees and that we're aligned as a system to ensure continued quality growth across the U.S. and the long-term relevance and sustainability of the Dunkin' Donuts brand.

I want to be clear. This does not mean that all new restaurants and remodels that our franchisees complete in 2018 will be in the new design. We're also working through plans on how, and when to make it available to franchisees, particularly for remodels. And once we release the new design, franchisees will begin incorporating it into their development plans, but we are laying the groundwork now to ensure that they can build and convert the greatest number of restaurants to the new image over the next few years. I also want to emphasize very clearly that we're not changing 2017 guidance for revenue, operating income or earnings per share.

A couple of more things I'd like to share in regards to Dunkin' Donuts U.S. restaurant growth. First, our franchisees have opened more than 1,800 net new stores from 2012 to 2016, and have added nearly $2 billion in new first year sales to our Dunkin' Donuts U.S. system. Going forward, systemwide sales growth is a number we will likely focus on in our discussions with you, as this metric really demonstrates organic growth of our business and the quality of our net new restaurant developments.

And additionally, we are pleased to announce that the 2015 cohort of traditional new stores in the west and emerging regions finished at approximately 20% cash-on-cash returns. This is truly great news. And as a reminder, the west for us means everything west to the Mississippi, not just California. I agree it's a slightly strange region. Obviously, in an area that contains states as widely diverse as California, Utah, and Louisiana, cash-on-cash returns will vary widely. However, this is the point I think you've been waiting to hear, however, in our most important high opportunity states like California, our franchisees are enjoying higher returns than the average.

In closing, we expect that Dunkin' Donuts U.S. will finish the year yet again, as one of the fastest growing restaurant concepts in the country by both unit count and by increases in systemwide sales.

With that, I'm going to hand it over to my friend Dave, who will cover the Dunkin' Donuts U.S. performance. Dave?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel, and hello to everyone on today's call. In the next few minutes, I plan to touch on results and also tease out how we're operationalizing elements of our plan. So, let me begin with results.

In the second quarter, our systemwide sales grew nearly 6% in the U.S. driven by new store growth and comparable store sales. Comparable store sales were 0.8% as ticket growth was offset by traffic declines. Ticket and traffic remained largely the same as Q1 apart from a slight easing in traffic declines. From a day-part perspective, we are encouraged by our morning comp growth as it outpaced our reported full day comp growth. Price held steady, while weather was a slight headwind in the quarter particularly in the month of May, which was unseasonably cool and wet in our core markets.

Now from a category standpoint, breakfast sandwich sales were strong, driven by Wake-up Wraps and core sandwiches as well as through innovative offerings like our Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich. And on the beverage side, iced coffee sales continued to grow as a result of our Cold Brew platform. The iced tea category was also up, driven by the launch of Fruited Iced Tea. And while we had a very successful launch of Frozen Dunkin' Coffee, which is a strong addition to our beverage lineup, you'll continue to see us build that out and that platform out through the addition of flavors such as the recently introduced S'mores. Going forward, we continue to expect low single-digit comparable store sales growth for Dunkin' U.S. for the remainder of 2017.

We've talked extensively in the past about our six-part strategic plan to transform Dunkin' into a beverage-led, On-the-Go brand. Now, we are bringing that plan to life at the restaurant level. As we operationalize this plan, let me take you through the progress to-date and the sequencing going forward. It's worth noting that we built this plan with our franchisee leadership. And it speaks to our alignment and laser-focus to drive our future together.

Looking first at menu, for the balance of 2017 we will have a maniacal focus on our core strengths. First and foremost, extending our coffee leadership in the category through products like our newly launched Frozen Coffee platform to the highly successful ready-to-drink coffee line with Coca-Cola, as well as advertising that speaks to our unmatched quality. The recent campaign This is Coffee highlights why we are number one in the hot drip coffee market.

Second, we'll continue to focus on donuts. This is a category in which we have significant equity as the number one retailer nationally. And given our scale, we have an ability to offer fun and innovative products at a great value as compared to the boutique players in this space. The recent Cake Batter Donut and current S'mores Donuts are great examples of this. And you'll continue to see us double down on our donut mojo in the back half of 2017.

And finally, we'll focus on delivering a compelling, national value message, such as the two for $2 Wake-up Wrap offer that's underway now. And it's important to note that while we have had regional value offerings in the past, the focus on national value is relatively new to us and underscores the alignment and unity that we have with our franchisees behind the plan.

Now I'd like to provide an update on our menu simplification efforts. And while it may sound counter-intuitive, a key underpinning of menu innovation – again a key underpinning of menu innovation is menu simplification, which enables us to take complexities that have crept into the restaurants over the last several years out of the system.

Menu simplification is all about creating room for growth for the next wave of innovation as a beverage-led, On-the-Go brand. As you know we introduced a simplified menu into 300 restaurants earlier this year and are very pleased with the results. And as Nigel mentioned upfront, we will be expanding the streamlined menu to an additional 700 restaurants by October for a total of 1,000 locations. We will roll it out in two phases, the first by the end of August and the second by October. Providence, Rhode Island, a major market for us, will be included in the first wave in August.

I know that there is significant interest in the number of SKUs being eliminated and the percentage of the menu that has been removed. At this point it's still premature for us to share specifics, but we can assure you that classics like the bacon, egg and cheese on a croissant are staying on the menu.

Some examples of things that have been removed are afternoon sandwiches, a few muffin and bagel varieties, and some bakery items like danishes and cookies. We will continue to tweak the simplified menu using feedback from customers, franchisees, and employees as we move into the next phase going forward.

However, we still believe that benefits of the simplified menu in the long run will help drive top line and bottom line from improved customer throughput, happier crew and managers, and ultimately increased restaurant level margins. As we've said before, simplification will continue to be a cultural mindset for our system. We want to make our restaurant simpler and easier to operate. In addition to this, we are also working on an updated POS system design to make life easier at the store level as well.

Besides menu, the next strategic aspect of the plan is to offer our customers unparalleled convenience that sets us apart from any other concept in the category. We know from our research that guests use us as an On-the-Go brand. So making ourselves increasingly more convenient for consumers is an essential part of who we are and who we want to be. Our goal is to be agnostic as to how our guests use Dunkin', essentially allowing them to order how they want, pay how they want, and get the beverages and food the way they want.

Taste and quality are still king for us, but we also want to offer a frictionless experience for our guests. Bringing about this transformation demands that we look at every aspect of our restaurant operations and our store design, including the drive-thru. In fact, going forward we expect to see an even greater percentage of Dunkin' restaurants opening with drive-thrus. In 2017 we anticipate that approximately 85% of our traditional store openings will have a drive-thru, compared to only 70% five years ago. This increased emphasis on drive-thrus is a big part of our strategy to be an On-the-Go brand, and we want to make the Dunkin' drive-thru experience the best in the industry.

In addition to unparalleled convenience, this also relies very heavily on new uses of technology. Key to this is our Perks loyalty program, and today, we sit at nearly 7 million members. DD Perks makes our members feel valued and appreciated via offers, rewards and access to On-the-Go mobile ordering. And in return, we receive rich customer data that we can leverage to drive one-to-one marketing and incremental sales. Quality of the user experience is a constant focus for us. And as we approach the five star ratings in both the [iTunes] App Store and Google Play, we believe this is how today's guests want to interact with their favorite brands.

Additionally, under the headline of differentiating ourselves through unparalleled convenience, we're pleased to announce that we are now making curbside delivery an option for all of our franchisees. Curbside will provide DD Perks guests the option of having their orders brought right to their cars, and gives us one more avenue to build on with our super convenience strategy. Worth noting we are also expanding our delivery program to the Miami market this month via our partnership with DoorDash, and coming later this year, we will be piloting a catering test on our newly designed website dunkindonuts.com. Catering is not new to us as many franchisees have been providing the service for years. However, what will be new is the online catering feature, and a more unified approach across the system.

Part three of our strategic plan is to give consumers increased accessibility to our brand. And that's going to be through the addition of new restaurants, through partnerships like our agreement with Amtrak to serve our hot coffee on the Acela Express, high-speed trains, and also through branded consumer products offered outside our restaurants such as what I recently mentioned, the new ready-to-drink iced coffees in partnership with Coca-Cola. And in fact, we're very pleased with the early progress of this product as we just did double-digits on market share. As for new unit growth in Q2, Dunkin' U.S. franchisees opened 64 net new restaurants versus 73 net new units last year. Our franchisees also completed a 114 remodels during the quarter.

Okay, finally the fourth element of our plan is restaurant excellence. Our franchisees take a lot of pride in running great restaurants. But we all know that you're only as good as your last visit. That said, we believe structural initiatives such as the simplified menu will help our franchisees reduce labor turnover, a major concern in the state labor market obviously, and allow them to focus on the basics of fast, accurate and friendly service. As you can hear, we are well underway with our multi-year plan to transform Dunkin' into a beverage-led, On-the-Go brand. We've a lot of heavy lifting still to do, but I am confident in our U.S. blueprint for growth, focused on menu innovation, unparalleled convenience, broad accessibility, and restaurant excellence. Then you wrap all of this with a more modern and relevant brand expression including new restaurant designs that Nigel talked about and we're confident that this plan will put our system on the next wave of long-term sustainable growth.

In closing, I am energized by the alignment of our great franchisees and brand employees alike. Together, we are committed to growing Dunkin' in a smart, responsible way to ensure the continued relevancy of the brand, and I look forward to sharing and most importantly showing you more about our brand evolution at our Investor and Analyst Day, which we'll be hosting in Boston this February 2018. So stay tuned for more details on that.

So with that, I will now turn the call back over to Nigel to go through our Baskin-Robbins U.S. and International results. Nigel?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Dave. Baskin-Robbins U.S. restaurant store sales were negative during the second quarter driven by a decline in traffic, offset by increased average ticket. We were excited to announce the launch of home delivery following on the trend that Dave talked about of home delivery through our partner DoorDash, which rolled out on June 30. Now more than 600 Baskin-Robbins locations in 22 cities will be supported by DoorDash delivery, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco. Given that we're experiencing comparable store sales declines two quarters into the year, we are revising our full year 2017 target for Baskin-Robbins U.S. to slightly negative comparable store sales.

Now to International, Baskin-Robbins International had a strong quarter from a comparable store sales point of view. The focus on value and trade up programs were particularly impactful in the key markets of Japan and Korea. Restaurant growth was driven by the Middle East and Korea.

Dunkin' Donuts International continues to be in stabilization mode with Dunkin' Korea being responsible for the majority of store closings in the second quarter for the segment. They're conducting a review of their restaurant portfolio and closing older unprofitable locations. As a result, they informed us that they will be closing more locations than they previously expected. Therefore, we now expect international franchisees and licensees to open between 50 and 100 net new restaurants outside of the U.S. in 2017.

I'm passing on now to Kate Jaspon.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thank you, Nigel. Revenue for the second quarter increased approximately $2 million or 1% compared to the prior year period, due primarily to increased royalty income as well as an increase in rental income. The increase was offset by a decrease of sales in company-operated restaurants. As a reminder, we sold all of our company-owned restaurants in fiscal 2016. Also, offsetting the increase in revenue was a decrease in sales of ice cream, primarily through our licensees in the Middle East as well as a decrease in other revenues.

Operating income and adjusted operating income for the second quarter increased $7.4 million or 7% and $7.6 million or nearly 7% respectively from the prior year. These increases were primarily the result of increase in royalty income and increase in rental margins, and a decrease in our general and administrative expenses. The second quarter decrease in G&A reflects our ongoing focus on being diligent around our expense. The increases in operating income and adjusted operating income were offset by a $2.1 million gain recognized in connection with the sale of our company-operated restaurants in the second quarter of the prior year, as well as a decrease in other revenues.

Net income and adjusted net income for the second quarter each increased by approximately $6 million or 12% compared to the prior-year period, primarily as a result of the increases in operating income and adjusted operating income offset by an increase in income tax expense. Diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter increased by approximately 11% to $0.60 per share and 12% to $0.64 per share respectively, compared to the prior-year period as a result of the increases in net income and adjusted net income respectively, offset by an increase in shares outstanding.

The increase in shares outstanding from the prior-year period was primarily due to the exercise of stock options and the new accounting standard adopted in the first quarter of 2017, offset by the repurchases of shares since our second quarter of fiscal 2016. Excluding the impact of excess tax benefits recognized, diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share would have been approximately $0.01 lower for the quarter. At the end of the second quarter, we had a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.6:1. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 37.5%.

During the quarter, we generated approximately $78 million in free cash flow, and ended the quarter with $340 million of cash and short-term restricted cash on the balance sheet. Of that $340 million, $124 million represents cash associated with our gift card programs and the marketing fund balances. We used approximately $29 million of cash during the quarter to pay our Q2 cash dividend to our shareholders. During the second quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares of common stock at a weighted average cost per share of $56.90 under the $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement that we entered into May. This accelerated share repurchase essentially offsets any dilution that we expect for 2017 from the exercise of options, and therefore, was contemplated in our original 2017 EPS guidance.

In closing, I think it's important to once again highlight that despite revising certain store development expectations for the year, we are maintaining our revenue growth, operating income growth and earnings per share targets for fiscal 2017.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator for questions.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks very much. First, just on the reduction in the store growth for this year, Nigel, do you think this is the right run rate to think of the Dunkin' growth in future years or is this a half step as you think about more investment needs in the core business for the existing stores, so that it may slow further as that process unfolds?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So, John, thank you for the question. Good morning. What I'd say is that we always regard our ourselves as a truly strong development company. I outlined some of the statistics. This was a guide for this year only. We only ever give guidance for the year, we never go beyond the one year. I think our franchisees are excited about our returns. I think they're excited about the new image. They're excited about the transformational plan that Dave has laid over the last several months. So, we'll keep our foot to the ground, the accelerator will go right down and I think 2018, 2019, 2020 and so on will be as high as we can possibly achieve.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

And do you think getting that incremental growth combined with the amount of remodels and some of the technology investments, et cetera, that franchisees are willing to fund that themselves, or do you contemplate at some point as other brands have maybe co-investing in some of these initiatives to make sure that they get done and that franchisees are pleased with the investments they need to make?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Very good question. And I think it's something that's historical, certainly in my time, the franchisees have funded it themselves and they've done a great job, so they are a group who really do like investing in their restaurants. I mean, it's always intrigued me that franchisees truly like spending capital. Having said that, I think the transformation is going to be so significant that it's something we'll certainly consider. We've made no decisions. It's something we've actually talked about. We have noted as you point out what other brands have done. Cash is not a problem for us. Cash is something that could be helpful. So, it's something that we will consider, but I want to be absolutely clear, we have made no decisions on investing with our franchisees, so I don't want anyone to go away thinking that I said that we will.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thank you.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes. Hi. Thank you. Two questions, if I may. First, just looking at the menu simplification, just wondering what the learnings were in wave one on those first 300 stores. How wave two might change, just in terms of the overall focus, more units, less units? How it's priced? What have you, any type of operational organization and even going from 1,000 units to 9,000 units is obviously or approximately 9,000 units is a pretty big leap. So, what are you looking for in the completion of that 1,000 unit test to get it in all 9,000 units. And if you wanted to do that, how quickly could that happen?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, I'm going to pass over to Dave.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, thanks, John. Hey, look, Chris is leading this effort for us, so I'm going to have him jump in here as well on this. But we're very pleased with the first 300. Some of those markets don't represent all of our core markets, and so it was important that we be responsible and scale this to the next level, so that's why the next 700 are in place.

But again we are excited about what we see in terms of especially the velocity that we're seeing on the P&L in food cost and then also the feedback that we're getting in terms of crew and manager satisfaction, they're doing hand stands over this and then also one of the biggest things, first and foremost, is customer throughput. And so, across those three dimensions, we're very excited, but we felt like we needed to drop in another wave to make sure we could validate everything, but I'll let Chris touch on anything else there.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Sure. Thanks, Dave. So, great question John. I think the reality of the operational benefit is being felt by people within our restaurants and you're seeing improvements in food costs, you're seeing an easier labor model to execute and that's probably the biggest challenge that we face with our franchisees together on a regular basis. As we look forward to expanding this, we really want to make sure that the consumer benefits from it as well. So, all of the different things that you have to do within a restaurant to make sure that the consumers understand which products they might switch to if their favorite product is no longer available, we want to make sure that we're clearing room for growth so that the innovation pipeline can really kick in as we clear that room for growth. And that we have products that are easy to execute along the model of what will be remaining – will be part of the blueprint for the future.

So this is a very deliberate process. We went out and did consumer research. We tested in small modules. We expanded to a small set of stores. Now we're going to 1,000 stores. And then we go to the whole system. And our franchisees are 100% behind this.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So I think it's worth emphasizing that this is very complicated, very data-driven as you just suggested. But we will probably end up as we always have had with different solutions for different parts of the country. So there is not one size fits all.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Absolutely. I mean we're trying to become a much more simple brand. But obviously, there will be things that you could do in different parts of the country on a one-off basis. I think the reality is this is all about simplification of the menu. Simplification of everything else that we do in the restaurants as well will be part of the next wave.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And maybe related to that, and Nigel, in your prepared remarks, you talked about like kind of like the next modern wave of Dunkin' stores having completely different design, equipment and technology. Could you focus on the equipment and technology piece? I mean even if you're just seeing distant prototypes or even in a warehouse somewhere, how significant equipment and technology could be to transform both the throughput and the labor model at Dunkin' as it currently exists today?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So we have a very open mind on technology. There's a lot of different formats that are being developed in the restaurant business. We're looking actively at all those, and if we see something that works for Dunkin' we will integrate it. I think we've already transformed our business significantly. And we feel really proud of the fact that we're this On-the-Go brand. I mean look at our drive-thru numbers as Dave referenced. Look at the success of On-the-Go and that is – as I've said probably 500 times – the architecture for the future, because I deliver it (37:10). So, there is a lot of technology that's going to come in.

The opportunity for you guys to see it will happen I think fairly quickly. I'm not going to promise anything yet, but will happen fairly quickly. And Chris, what else can you add to what I said?

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Absolutely. So if you think about menu simplification as the unlock for menu innovation and really making sure that we're delivering a modern relevant menu for our guests in the future, I think equipment and technology help us with the unparalleled convenience aspect that Dave mentioned in his remarks.

So if you think about smart technology in some of our pieces of equipment, and if you think about really extending on our ability to talk about grinding fresh and brewing fresh, and the fact that we put a new cup of coffee out every 18 minutes to our guests, unlike anybody else in the industry; if you look at what we did with the Sandwich Station over the last couple years to make it easier to deliver throughput. Things around the drive-thru and then On-the-Go. This is all about advancing technology across the entire enterprise, so that we can make our guests happy when they come to the restaurants.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And John, it's important that under that pillar of unparalleled convenience, when we talk about being agnostic, technology is going to play a critical role so that the customer can order the way they want, pay the way they want and get the food the way they want. That type of friction-less experience is what's going to be underpinned by all of the technology that Nigel and Chris just mentioned. Thanks.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much. Two questions as well. First one, just on the 2Q, U.S. Dunkin' comp. I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks and then the press release the traffic was negative. Seems like that's similar to the past couple of quarters. But directionally Nigel I thought you mentioned that it was – you were pleased with the improvement in the comps. I'm just wondering if you can provide some color on the comp. I just thought there was a comment that the traffic was actually slipped versus the first quarter, yet the comp was stronger. So any color in terms of the components of the comp, maybe the regions of the comp, where it was better or worse with the dayparts would be very helpful. And then I had one follow-up.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. Yes, Jeff on that. Just the opposite, traffic was improved. So it wasn't worse, traffic was improved. And in terms of check, relative about the same in terms of the increase there. So less negative on the traffic side and about on par with Q1 on the check side

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And in terms of region or daypart, is there any area that's more challenged?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

No, we don't break down by region or – what I'll say on daypart and I think I've already commented on this on national TV. So we're really, really pleased with the morning. I mean we are excited about what's happening in the morning. And Dave and I everyday talk about how we can improve the PM. So if I had to choose where I'd be really pleased, I'd be pleased if the morning was doing well, which is when you're an on-the-go brand like ours and led by beverages, you want to be strong in the morning. We're strong in the morning. Breakfast continues to grow.

We do have some questions to ask about how we can stimulate the afternoon. We're trying innovation, we're using Perks offers, we're using some selective discounting. It's not just national discounting, it's some regional. So we really are tackling the afternoon. But I'm delighted with the trends both in traffic and comps in the morning.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. And Jeff, as you know, there is an industry issue with traffic declines and we're not immune to that. But every quarter we're going to continue to make progress in this area. And it's a laser focus for us in terms of driving traffic in the business.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Understood. And then just a follow-up on the Dunkin' U.S. unit commentary, Nigel. I mean I know you don't give 2018 guidance this early on. But more qualitatively, if the franchisees are balancing their CapEx needs, and I think you mentioned the new store model is really not going to be national until the second half of 2018 and then they're all doing remodels in the equipment and technology. It would seem like it's fair to assume that at least as we start 2018, that this type of reduction is appropriate and likely to persist.

Is there any reason why those investments would abate so quickly that 2018 could see a reacceleration? Or are these investments presumably a little bit longer lasting? And it's the right thing to do in the short term?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, Jeff, that was a very sophisticated way to get me to comment on 2018, which I'm not going to do. What I will do though is to say that our franchisees have stores already in the pipeline for next year. They have stores in the pipeline for 2019, that's the same every year.

We have in-year stores, a lot of those APODs but sometimes in areas like New York, Philadelphia, you can add in-year stores. But the franchisees are making their decisions. The franchisees sometimes decide they want to put stores, ignoring the new image to block out a competitor or to add to their portfolio. There is all kinds of reasons they do it. But I'm not going to make any more commentary about what may happen in 2018.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Understood. Thank you.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Hey guys. Just on the unit development is – have you seen an increased level of cannibalization in core markets and is that factoring in or is it more just the strategic brand changes that you highlighted obviously this morning?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So, Andy, you and I talked about this before. Cannibalization happens every single store you open, that's a reality. If you're a brand new brand and you open your second store, you're cannibalizing the first. So, cannibalization happens all the time, we decided long time ago not to call out cannibalization. If we did we can probably add it to our accounts but we decided because we're a development company we're never going call it out. So, it happens in certain markets. Sometimes it deliberate. Franchisees sometimes had stores that they deliberately cannibalized their own stores to keep out competition or they hear a competition coming in. So, that happens all the time, but we're not going to break it down by region, which is consistently what we do with the rest of our results.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And then, one modeling question to get Kate involved here. Obviously, the unit development stuff is negative to the broader guide, but you've kept the numbers intact. I guess, just trying to see what the offset is that's coming in a little bit more positive relative to the slower unit count numbers?

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Sure. Good question. From time to time, we offer our franchisees the option to renew their term on the remaining agreement. I think we mentioned within the script to allow them to get back to 20 years of term assuming they're up-to-date with their remodel schedule. So, this year, franchisees have exceeded our expectations year-to-date for renewals so that's driving it. And then, we have a line of sight into the additional renewals that we expect will come in the back half of the year. So, that's primarily the offset.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

You're welcome.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys. Can you just talk about the ready-to-drink market, sort of what you're seeing there, and maybe do you think you're expanding that category or taking share from other major competitors. And if so, maybe who do you think you're taking share from sort of the higher-end guys or who else?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, Greg. You know what, we're really delighted with the partnership that we have with Coca-Cola to get into this space. We think it's incredible white space for us and we did our launch early this year and very pleased, you heard me talk about – we just broke through double digits on national share from the reporting that we're getting back. And Coke is excited about the partnership along with the bottlers as well, as we move forward. In terms of what we're seeing, we're expanding the category. Of course, I'm sure there is going to be – we're going to be taking sure as well, but more broadly, we're expanding the category right now. But we're excited about our initial launch and we're excited about the innovation that we're going to be putting behind that as well going forward.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Got it. And maybe just one other. Just on the changes to the assets and the potential reimage that you're guys are doing. Can you talk about the drive-thru and how that fits into it? With mobile or in-pay (46:49) do you think there is any need to change kind of the layout or set up of the drive-thru going forward?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, that's one where we're continue to tackle, look we've got a strong drive-thru presence I think you heard the say same as this before that 55% of our fleet of restaurants have drive-thrus, Curbside is another avenue for us to get into that super convenient market. But in that space, when we talk about a frictionless experience inside we also mean that for the drive-thru as well. And so on-the-go ordering, we're looking at available ways that we might be able to make that even more advantageous for our on-the-go customers. So that is all in play and you'll see iterations of that as we start testing that and looking at things on how we can make that throughput even better and that proposition for the customer even better.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Great. I'll just add one thing in slightly broader. We're so excited about our drive-thru performance in the U.S. I'm really pushing hard to see how we can take drive-thru into international. We do have some international stores, particularly in the Saudi Arabia with drive-thru. I think, we could do more and I'm also intrigued by Baskin-Robbins, where I think, I'll have to check the number, but I think there were 89 stores of drive-thrus and some of them have a very high percentage going through the drive-thru.

I think, Jason, with his leadership will understand how strong drive-thru has been in Dunkin' and migrate at the Baskin. So I think, this – unparallel convenience that Dave talked about is the trend that we can apply elsewhere.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Thanks, Nigel.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah. Thanks, guys. Sorry to go back to the unit outlook again, but obviously, it's pretty critical for the growth model here. So can you talk a bit more about the decision to lower the guidance, I mean, you talked about the new prototype or design that you want to focus on for remodels and new units, but it seems like, there must be more to it in that in terms of why you would lower the number, mid-year here and is this decision coming more from the corporate office saying we think the system should slowdown or is this just adding up sort of the franchisee commitments and the numbers coming in a little bit lower than expected and any other pressures out there that are driving this, whether it's competition or real estate, pick-up and closures? Anymore color would be helpful, thanks.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So, good question. So, most of the things you put out there I can say no to. The first thing is, someone wrote this morning about is it unit economics? No. We're actually delighted with our unit economics and we've done some internal comparisons which I won't go into in explicit detail today, but we believe we are right up the league table of unit economics when you look at it in several ways particularly when you look at things like food, paper, labor, which we call FPL here, and we're way up there compared with all kinds of other chains.

Secondly, it's not corporate office mandate in. Corporate office works with the franchisees. Most franchisees, as I said earlier, plan well over a year in advance. So you don't just suddenly knee jerk it. I think every year we have in-store deals, some of them are APODs and some of those stores we are not opening to be brutally honest appropriately, they are $1,500 average weekly sales. I mean, there is a mix there. So I'm far less concerned about the new. I think I've given you the reasons which, just to reiterate, is about the new image coming along, the franchisees where they're going to invest their money in the future and I think probably the thing you said was, as we look to that, we decided that we're always transparent with the Street that we'd just be transparent and say our guidance is coming down. You never know right until the end of the year what the number is going to be. Some stores can be opening on the 28th of December, moving to next year or stay in this year. So with all that, we decided to bring down guidance, but none of the things like unit economics were a driver behind this.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And any color on the regional change that's occurred? I know you guys aren't given the regional breakdown until year end now, but in terms of the pull back on some of the units, is it in more of the corn established, I would assume, or maybe not.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. I think there's some pullback there, but I think one number that I always get this number wrong, so I'll get Dave to do it. If I take California we are expecting this year to have over 60% growth in California. Is that right?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. 60% on the base will be new store growth. So any boutique out there, if you look to this, you'd say that's unbelievable, but on our size and how we're evaluated, it doesn't show up yet as something that significant.

But, again, we are pursuing greater exposure out, West. We've talked to you about that extensively and I'd say, as Nigel pointed out and said earlier during his talking point, say there is normal ebb and flows and as I saw it in my previous role as well, and we are focused on quality and quality openings. And again you heard Nigel talked about first year sales and look there is a lot of excitement and I'm spending a lot of time out on the road with our franchisees and there is a lot of alignment unity behind not only this plan but what we're doing around new growth and remodels going forward.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. I took a look for later making us up-to-date at some of our competitors and their openings and every time I look at it, one change that got a lot fanfare earlier in the week closed 15 stores in the quarter. Look at our numbers, look at our year's numbers. The only chain change has beaten us in the U.S. is Starbucks. So, we're way up there. So, we feel actually very good about what we've continued to do and the great thing is franchisees feel good about their openings – the stores they are opening.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thank you.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi. I got first a follow-up back there on the unit growth and particularly about the format in the regions, I have a feeling that there is differences in the returns you're getting between California versus other and drive-thru versus inline. So, for instance, drive-thrus in California maybe the answer but those don't get built over night with the zoning that must be out there. The pipeline may take time to build for something like that and therefore the ramp. Could you talk a little bit more about these differences and how the development – this would affect the development, the rate of development? Thanks.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, David, good morning. As you point out, look we're late to California. We have to be a little bit more ingenious on how we go after sites and get into the sites, but that's the brilliance of our model. Drive-thru is going to be core asset for us so that's one piece of this but we also think curbside, also with our inline restaurants is also going to be an element of this that mirrors and very much resembles the returns that we're seeing with drive-thru.

So look on returns, the returns out in California as Nigel said upfront are great. The operators are bullish, and so we're still very much forging ahead, but we're trying to give the franchisees more options and more avenues and more tools in their toolbox to be able to penetrate a market that is heavily penetrated and where we're coming in from behind to make sure that we can get the great sites that are needed out there for long-term success.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

And then also you had talked previously about doing more with advertised value perhaps nationally, advertised value. What have you done so far there, it's hard to tease out what's local versus national and is more of that to come than what we've seen so far? Thanks.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Thanks, David. This is Chris. So, we have alignment with our franchisees on nationally advertised value every month for the rest of the year, two for $2 Wake-up Wrap is a great example. Every restaurant in our system is offering that as a national promotion currently, and you'll see more of that to come in the months ahead.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And David, the other thing is, when I came into the business here in January, franchisees are aggressive, had great regional programs. But when you move as one voice nationally, it puts you in a stronger position. And so, as I mentioned earlier, the two for $2, Wake-up Wrap are the things, the types of promotions that you're going to see the back half of the year and then into next year, and we're very pleased with this and the attachment that we're getting with these type of offers. So, we're very encouraged by the momentum, but it's a competitive marketplace out there.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, David, I know value is very close to your heart since you and I have debated it many times, but I think Dave has done some fantastic things in his – was it nine months now?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. Six months since taking over the business.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Six months since taking over the business. Two of them are the focus on drive-thrus, he's really added value, he's a drive-thru expert. And secondly, he's really made us think hard about national values. So two great things he's brought to the company, and I think you should take that as a trend for the future.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thank you very much. I guess moving over to digital a little bit and changing the topic, can you give us some detail and some metrics on what you're seeing as far as DD Perks and the loyalty, how much as a percentage of sales stems from that? Some of your peers have really only seen growth based off of their most loyal customers, where there seems to be this stagnant business in from the guys who are non-loyalty based. So if you could tell us, maybe compare year-over-year what you've progressed as far as your DD Perks participation as a percent of overall sales in the quarter?

Sherrill Kaplan - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Hi, there. This is Sherrill Kaplan. We are pleased with the sequential growth. However, we're not going to chat about it on this call today.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Can you tell us any sort of metrics on it? How many members you have versus last year? How much did they out-comp your non-Perks customer?

Sherrill Kaplan - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

So last quarter we added 500,000 members and we are pleased with that progress.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. What we have now got is just about 7 million Perks members. Obviously, we feel good about it. The reason we don't comment on it is, we would comment every single quarter, we tend to do it once a year in detail. But Perks continues to grow. The comps continue to be – actually we have a debate internally, the comps are very good. We then look at outside data, which tells us they are actually even better than we think. So the bottom line is we're really pleased with our Perks numbers.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. As Sherrill mentioned the 500,000 new acquisitions that we got, we are really pleased with those numbers. We continue to see us growing on that base. This is going to be a great lever for us going forward.

Of course, they're our most loyal guests as you mentioned about the performance of the non-Perks members, is one that we want to continue to expand this and bring people in. But as soon as – when we bring people into loyalty, and especially when we also bring them into the On-the-Go ordering process, the velocity and rate of how they use our brand continues to accelerate.

So this is going to be a critical lever for us as it is for many players in the industry. And we think we have some of the very best consumer facing technology out in the marketplace. And it's just making sure that we get awareness and trial. And so we will continue to push on our recruiting efforts going forward because it's critical to our long-term success.

Sherrill Kaplan - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Yeah. One thing I would just add to that is On-the-Go did see sequential growth and as we talked about before, once people try On-the-Go, we've seen over a 70% retrial rate. So once they try On-the-Go mobile ordering, they really stick. So we're thrilled about that and as Dave mentioned, we're going to double down on awareness and acquisition into that platform.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So for the record for those...

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Did you disclose? (1:00:35)

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So for the record for those who heard me talk about it, I finally got my wife onto On-the-Go, and she can't stop using it now. So once you get people to try it, that's a big breakthrough.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

What was On-the-Go in this quarter versus – you said it sequentially improved from 1Q?

Sherrill Kaplan - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Yeah. We've decided to just release it when we've hit some significant milestone. So today we chose not to share the numbers.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay.

Sherrill Kaplan - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

But we're pleased about the growth.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi, good morning. I have a question about the new image and design of the restaurant you're rolling out. And I just wonder if you could talk about philosophically, how you're thinking about the investment costs? And whether this is an opportunity to streamline the design in a way that lowers the investment costs and increases the ROIC profile?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. Dave, it's a great question, we're excited to have you see all of this at our Investor Day in February as well. Look, our go to market strategy on cost is front and center, not just in the designs, but also in the equipment package and the size of the facility as well. So this is all part of our return model. It's something that we work very closely with our franchise leadership to make sure that we get this right. So I think there is a great opportunity for us to continue to streamline this. And balance that with new technologies as well that come into this.

So there is a lot of cross currents there, but making sure we have the right affordable model that we can scale is what we partner with our franchisees on, so that we can deliver the best and something that we can get out in the marketplace as quickly as possible.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

I think it's worth saying that the focus we've had in this call on drive-thru is, it's something that will continue into our development of the new store, because our guests are telling us they like to go through the drive-thru. I mean we've got one store that has both drive-thru and front counter, 96% of the revenue goes through the drive-thru. Now that is an exception, I don't want anyone to write that that's a trend, but it does demonstrate that people want convenience. And if you can get the convenience like that, that does mean that we should be able to develop a smaller box.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. That's helpful. And Nigel, can you just clarify the comment you made about focusing the conversation on system sales growth, rather than unit development?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

That would be helpful. Thanks.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So David, I'm pulling up on the Nation's Restaurant News that you'll all probably go away and look up is the June 19 edition. And it has the top 100. And it's kind of interesting when you read through it. And we took our board through it in our last meeting. And we come out number three in terms of system growth. Some brands there, it was an interesting exercise of asking people who's the number one, which won't surprise you, but it's Starbucks. We are number three. You can find out who number two were.

But system-wide growth really shows the quality that we are opening. And I go back to my earlier comment, will you as analysts and investors rather open a store doing, let's say, $20,000 a week or a store doing $2,000 a week? The answer is $20,000 a week, because you want to get that royalty.

So we are very focused on that in the future. I think we can put more through our boxes as we just said. So we're very focused on that. And I want to repeat, as I've said many times, we're a development machine, despite the fact we took down guidance. And you put development together with comps, that is a model that hardly anyone of us has, that's what makes us different. It is constant development and most other businesses can talk about comps. They can't talk about development in the U.S. the way we can.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Operator, we probably have time for one more question.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, guys. I had a question on the simplification initiatives as it relates to menu innovation. It seems like menu innovation and new product introductions have been a primary reason that your comps have remained mostly positive here in the past couple of years. So, I'm curious how this strategy as it evolves might impacts your thoughts around future menu innovation and should we think about this just going maybe, deeper into current platforms or is there still the potential to add platforms going forward?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes. We definitely see a potential to add platforms. And as Chris rightly pointed out and I said in my opening, look, simplification we think is the unlock for innovation that gets us to lean into that position of being beverage-led On the-Go brand.

We are certainly going to be very focused on food like we had been in the past and donuts as well. But we like the idea of going after multiple platforms under beverages and being that beverage-led On-the-Go brand. But the sequencing of this has to be right. And the first thing is we have to, as we go through this simplification effort, call some of the things and the complexities that have gotten into our restaurants, and we feel like this is the responsible way to go after that. But we brought in some new culinary talent into the organization as well, I'm in the marketplace for a CMO candidate in addition to that and so we're excited about the folks that we're bringing in here to complement the great team that we have and to fill the pipeline on innovation going forward.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Thank you.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thank you very much. So in closing, I think it's worth saying, we have a beautiful business model. Looking at various numbers around the room, not many brands can sit up here and talk about continuing to grow their margins over 50% as adjusted operating income margins. We've got a model that's enabled us to deliver consistent results through the years as we talked about. And I think key to this is the engagement of our franchisees, that's very important.

At Dunkin, franchisees are fully committed to the brand and to Dave's vision for the future. He has been true added value to our company. I'm confident also that Jason will bring a similar leadership and passion to Baskin-Robbins. I think we're doing all the right things for our future and we're truly focused on the future of our company. And the key today is making the customers central to everything we do, in digital leadership, convenience, obviously cost controls is also something that's important, currently we didn't talk about that, but I think we exhibited great cost control in the quarter.

And then, talking about costs and profitability, franchisee profitability is absolutely critical in every part of our business and we're really focused on that. So I think when you put all those ingredients together that will enable us to continue to deliver strong growth into the next decade. So with that, thank you for listening and I'll speak to you again soon.

