This 8.7%-Yielding Monthly-Paying REIT Should Be In Everybody's Dividend Portfolio

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a good deal for income investors. The real estate investment trust has grown NOI and FFO per-share at a good clip and has good dividend coverage stats. The real estate company is active in attractive high-growth, high-potential markets, and the REIT’s shares are attractively valued. Whitestone REIT pays shareholders a monthly dividend, and an investment in the REIT throws off an 8.7 percent dividend yield.

The correction in the REIT sector has made a lot of real estate investment trusts more compelling from a valuation and investment yield point of view. With FFO multiples getting squeezed, REITs have more compelling reward-to-risk ratios. Whitestone REIT is special in the sense that the REIT is not only reasonably valued but has good dividend coverage for a real estate investment trust at the higher end of the risk spectrum.

Potential To Unlock More Value

Whitestone REIT is a smaller real estate investment trust whose equity has a market value of only $493 million. The beauty of smaller REITs is that they have a lot more potential for growth than mature REITs - either through acquisitions or through measures that enhance capital efficiency (occupancy improvements, capturing above-average NOI growth etc.).

Whitestone REIT has seen explosive NOI and FFO per-share growth, fueled by the company’s acquisition spree.

Source: Whitestone REIT

The REIT grows its property portfolio primarily in high-growth markets (markets characterized by above-average population growth) that creates potential to capture above-average rental and NOI growth.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT has improved its portfolio occupancy rate over time. Due to its presence in high-growth markets, Whitestone REIT has had peer group-beating same-store NOI growth.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Strong Dividend Coverage For A High-Yielding REIT

Dividend coverage is the most important stat for me when it comes to REIT investing. Like most income investors, I want to create dividend income for a very long time, and this is only possible if a REIT at least covers its dividend with core FFO and invests heavily into scaling its real estate platform. Consistent FFO per-share growth and a stable dividend are the hallmarks of a good dividend investment.

Fortunately, Whitestone REIT has good dividend coverage, overearning its dividend with core funds from operations on a consistent basis. Whitestone REIT earned $0.33/share, on average, in core funds from operations in the last seven quarters, which compares favorably to a cumulative quarterly dividend payout of $0.29/share (though Whitestone REIT pays its dividend on a monthly basis).

Source: Achilles Research

Whitestone REIT’s average core FFO payout ratio was 86 percent in the last seven quarters, which is impressive for a high-yielding REIT. Though there is a little bit of wiggle room for a higher dividend, I expect management to stick to its current dividend policy of paying shareholders a flat $0.095/share monthly dividend (as the REIT has done since October 2010).

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation And Investment Yield

Whitestone REIT is everything but expensive.

Management has guided for its core funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.34-$1.39/share in 2017. Since Whitestone REIT’s shares change hands for $13.07 at the time of writing, an investment in this monthly-paying REIT costs income investors 9.6x 2017e core FFO. An investment in Whitestone REIT throws off an 8.7 percent dividend yield.

Your Takeaway

It is rare for income investors to be able to buy a high-yielding REIT with robust dividend coverage for less than ten times this year’s expected core FFO. Whitestone REIT can be expected to keep its dividend rate steady (in line with its past dividend policy), so there will most likely be no dividend growth. However, this shouldn’t be a problem at all since Whitestone REIT’s current market valuation allows investors to secure a very attractive dividend yield of almost 9 percent. Whitestone REIT’s reward-to-risk ratio is attractive at today’s price point. Buy for income generation and capital appreciation.

