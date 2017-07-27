A Stock That's In Vogue: Hugo Boss

Having read the European Sentiment Indicator from June 2017 I noticed that unlike in the U.S. the retail sector in Europe seems to be very confident, especially in Germany, so I focused on German retailers again. Then I stumbled across a stock I considered to be bearish for a long time: Hugo Boss (ADR: BOSSY).

In the years 2012 to 2014 the company was able to grow both their revenue and their EPS on a steady pace while their stock appreciated from €85 to €120. Then the trouble started: Revenue fell from €2.81 billions to €2.69 billions, EPS declined from €4.63 to €2.80.

However, in the last two month the German banks Commerzbank and Norddeutsche Landesbank have communicated a price target of €76 and €88 respectively, while the stock is currently trading at €64.63. So, what has changed?

As reported by the Telegraph the brand's new collection appears to be fresh representing a shift to "an alternative to suites" coming from a "brand that build their reputation on stable, dependable corporate attire". In the world of apparel such a creative transformation can attract new customers, especially millennials that are always into new and inspiring trends. Positive coverage on their new collection will help this process. In addition the brand is teaming with Chris Hemsworth (fragrance) and M.I.A. (collection) for their new campaigns.

Moreover, the brand is streamlining its sub brands. According to Mark Langer, the CEO of the company, Boss Orange and Boss Green will no longer exist as individual brands in 2018. The integration process into the major brand will start in the first half of 2018. As a result of the integration BOSS will be able to offer a more diverse portfolio both for business (the original BOSS collection), casual (the former Orange division) and for athleisure purposes (the former Green division). For customers this is a big advantage since they do not have to search for a BOSS ORANGE store in order to shop for a casual t-shirt. Their more attractive portfolio is most likely to generate a more attractive shopping experience and thus adding more value to the BOSS brand.

For an investor this can be seen as a positive (and much needed) measure since the business of the BOSS brand declined by 1%, while HUGO rose by 16%. Yet, the HUGO brand will be adjusted as well. As of today both BOSS and HUGO prices were very much alike. According to a recent article on ragtrader, this is going to change in 2018 as well when HUGO entry prices will be 30% lower than BOSS prices to make the brand more attractive to younger customers.

A third reason for a positive outlook is provided by the sales growth in Europe (+3%) with a strong performance in Germany despite higher retail prices and Asia (+1%) with an increasing performance in China (+3%). In the U.S. revenue is down by 7% - which does not really surprise given the contracting retail sector - but sales margin improved by almost 700 basis points.

Moreover, as Langer stated the brand is currently in a process of cutting rental costs either through re-negotiations or through closing of stores which will lower their expenses. If the closing of stores will be beneficial to their earnings is to be seen as their stock comes with one big caveat: Their online business declined by 27% due to a decline of visitors and lower conversions. This might be due to Google's ranking practices for which it is being fined by the European Commission but it also might be the result of poor SEO practices. If the internal online task force can regain visitors and increase online conversion, this could very much help in growing the brand even more.

All in all I expect the company to grow it's earnings midterm due to an invigorated collection, a more streamlined brand, cost cutting efforts and most of all a bullish outlook of the European retail sector in general where the company is doing the bulk of their business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOSSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.