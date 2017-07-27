Amazon: First Look And AWS Thoughts

Amazon (AMZN) reported its 2Q17 results after the closing bell on Thursday. Revenues of $38.0 billion did not disappoint, registering a pick up in YOY growth compared to the past couple of quarters and beating consensus by $820 million. Sales guidance for the upcoming quarter was also solid, placing current expectations close to the low end of the range.

The big sore thumb in the quarter seems to have been Amazon's opex. Although gross margin of 38.2% was 130 bps better than year-ago levels, operating costs of $13.9 billion jumped by a whopping 40%, with a notable increase in technology and content (+43%) and marketing (+44%). It looks like the lower op margin levels will persist through next quarter at least, as op loss guidance of -$50 million at the mid-point of the range is nowhere nearly enough to support the Street's expectation of $1.09 in EPS.

Zeroing in on AWS

Yesterday, I published an article discussing how AWS (Amazon Web Services) played a key role in AMZN's bullish thesis (more than half of Amazon's segment op profits ex-SBC in 2016, but only 10% of segment revenues). In my view, it is crucial that Amazon's cloud business continues to post growth rates near the 40% mark in the short term and at least 20% by 2022.

This quarter, AWS' revenues were up a solid +42% to $4.1 billion. This number is not far off from last quarter's growth rate (it is in fact the smallest sequential growth deceleration since 3Q15), and right around where I expected it to have landed in 2Q17.

The earnings call is likely to provide further color into the performance of the business. But it appears that Microsoft's reported strength in Azure this quarter, better than we have seen since the September 2016 quarter, might have been reflective of a broader-base pick up in IaaS and PaaS that spilled into the market leader's performance this quarter.

On the op margin side, AWS logged 22.3% that was 260 bps below last year's 24.9%. The drop was worse than I had anticipated and short of the segment's recent historical average. Yet, the nearly $1 billion in op profits that came in from AWS more than offset the op loss booked on the retail side of the business, proving at least this time that the success of Amazon in the long term will likely be heavily dependent on the company's cloud business performing well.

What now?

I will be curious, first and foremost, to hear management's commentary on expense management in 2Q17 and throughout the rest of the year in order to better understand some of the key drivers behind Amazon's loss of profitability. I will also be attentive to further commentary on AWS, possibly looking for further signs that cloud continues to perform as robustly as it seems to be at first glance.

On the stock, I maintain my views that AMZN's valuation and the expectations about the company's future performance set too high a bar for shares to climb further from current levels. Add to it the fact that the stock has been up a whopping +38% YTD, and I find safer to stay put and not accumulate shares at this moment.

