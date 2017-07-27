Franklin Financial Network's (FSB) CEO Richard Herrington on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Franklin Financial Network. (NYSE:FSB)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Richard Herrington - Chairman, President and CEO

Sarah Meyerrose - Chief Financial Officer

Myers Jones - Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Tyler Stafford - Stephens

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Christopher Marinac - Fig Partners

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Peyton Green - Piper Jaffray

Richard Herrington

Good morning and thank you, for joining us for our second quarter 2017 earnings call. I’m here this morning with Sarah Meyerrose, our Chief Financial Officer and Myers Jones, our Chief Credit Officer. I’ll start our discussion this morning with a brief overview of our second quarter performance and Sarah will review our financial results in more detail. Then we will open the call for your questions.

We’ll begin today with our second quarter financial highlights on Page 5,but let me first point out that we’ve added a couple pages before these highlights with information about the company and our core markets. Regular attendees on this call are familiar with this information.For people newer to our story, these pages provide valuable context,speciallyconcerning the continued attractive growth dynamics of Middle-Tennessee. Also, this reminds us that we have accomplished a lot in less than 10 years as a new bank.

On page 5, our highlights indicate that we continued to successfully optimize the company's competing and conflicting objectives of soundness, growth and profitability. Our credit quality remained high with a low level of nonperforming loans,no net charge-offs for the quarter, and allowance for loan losses nearly five times the amount of our nonperforming loans. And also, we continue to be well capitalizedfrom a regulatory perspective.

The second quarter represented another quarter of significant growth. Total loans increased 29.1% versus year earlier, consistent with expectations for the full year, and deposits increased 22.4%. Net income available to common shareholders grew 18.1% to a new record of 8.9 million in the second quarter.

We are pleased to achieve the Wall Street consensus estimate of $0.64 per diluted share for the second quarter. Weighted average shares – weighted average diluted shares outstanding increased 22.3% for the second quarter 2017, compared to the second quarter 2016, primarily due to the company's$72 million public offering of common stock in November 2017.

Our tangible book value per share was $21.44 at the quarter's end, up 18.5% from the end of the second quarter. We’ve maintained the company’ssoundness and produced significant growth while sustaining attractive profitability, especially considering the continuation of the low interest environment and its impact on net interest margin. Return on assets was above 1% for the second quarter and return on average tangible common equity neared 13%.

Going to page 6, we have an income statement summary compared to the second quarter last year and first quarter of this year. I'll highlight the 22.8% growth in the net interest income compared to the second quarter last year, which is due to the strong growth in our loan portfolio and our Capital Leverage Program initiated in the first quarter of 2017. This growth slowed on a sequential basis but the growth was well within the double-digits on an annualized basis.

Non-interest income declined on a quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year basis,a contributing factor in both comparisons, which decreased margins in the mortgage banking industry in part due to the impact of rising interest rates on the mark-to-market value of mortgages held for sale at the end of each quarter.

The impact of lower non-interest income on our year-over-year results was partially offset by the 18.1% growth in non-interest expenses for the quarter, which is the slowest growth rate – slowest rate of growth in non-interest expense in the last six quarters.

During the first half of 2017, we have invested significantly in our infrastructure, systems, and policies. The return on these investments will be improved economies of scale in the next several quarters. Our efficiency ratio did increase for the second quarter to 53.9%, although we remain within our range – target range at this level.

Now, here is Sarah to address our financial results in more detail.

Sarah Meyerrose

Thanks, Richard and good morning, everyone. Thank you for being with us. In our review this morning, as has been our practice,we’ll focus on the sometimes competing objectives of soundness, growth, and profitability.

If you’ll turn the page – to page 7, let's begin with asset quality. The left hand chart shows a continued low level of nonperforming loans to total loans at 0.19% at the end of the second quarter, which is essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2017. On the right hand side of page 7, we’ve presented our Texas ratio, which measures restructured and non-accrual loans, plus foreclosed real estate as a percentage of total equity capital plus the allowance for loan losses. You’ll note a sharp reduction in the peer number from 4Q '16 to 1Q '17. This is a result of FSB – Franklin Synergy Bank topping 3 billion in assets, which puts us in the Uniform Bank Performance Report peer group number one.

Peer group number one includes all 250 banks in the U.S. with more than 3 billion in assets and includes the large multinational banks headquartered in the United States. Despite the change in peer group, we maintain a meaningful long term performance advantage on this measure due to an intentional focus on lower risk segments of our diversified core real estate business, strict adherence to credit and underwriting standards, and the quality of our borrowers and their projects.

If you’ll turn to page 8, we present a breakdown of our nonperforming assets which has declined in line with nonperforming loans for the past two quarters. With regard to other measures of our credit quality,we recognized no charge-offs during the quarter. Our allowance for loan and lease losses at 0.93%of total loans has remained consistent through the last three quarters, and with the decline in nonperforming loans to total loans, our allowance is now nearly five times total nonperforming loans.

If you’ll turn now to page 9,let’s take a look at the composition of our real estate portfolio, which makes up approximately 78% of total loans outstanding, consistent with second quarter of 2016. Consistent also with the long-term operating philosophy, we stay focused on the less risky sectors of the real estate market with about 68% of the portfolio related to residential real estate. This includes on the pie chart residential closed end one-to-four family at 21.7%, home equity lines of credit at 9.8%, warehouse loans at 0.7%, and constructions, which is fundamentally residential, at 28.4%.

Our acquisition and development loans, generally considered the riskiest category or real estate lending, is just 44.8 million, or 2.8% of the portfolio, compared to 3.8% in the third quarter of 2016. Commercial real estate represents 36.3% of the portfolio, but even here, Myers keeps us firmly focused on the less risky sectors of the market with minimal exposure to large income-producing projects such as hotels, motels, and apartment complexes.

If you’ll move onto page 10, we show here growth in total loans at quarter end is 29.1% or 456 million compared with the second quarter last year, which is consistent with the 25% to 30% range we continue to expect overall for 2017.

Loan growth didslow on a sequential quarter basis resulting from two major factors. First, due in part to favorable weather conditions and strong demand for finished product during the quarter,our construction loans payed off faster than is generally the case. Second, one of our large healthcare credits refinanced with a non-bank lender at very favorable terms, and a separate large healthcare credit was downgraded to substandard during aSharedNational Credit review.

While we disagreed with downgrade, we had the opportunity to sell that credit at parand under abundance of caution decided to do so. We continue to approve new residential construction projects at a slightly higher rate than the first half of 2016 and so reiterate our expectation of year-over-year growth rates as those loans are funded.

Page 11 provides comparable quarter loan growth by category, demonstrating significant growth in most categories. For the second quarter in a row, the largest percentage increases were in owner-occupied commercial real estate and residential one-to-four family, while non-owner occupied commercial real estate only increased 4.8%. This demonstrates again our commitment to focus on our – our resources on lower risk segments of the real estate market. The 22.3% growth in commercial lending slowed a bit from the pace over the last few quarters, primarily related to the effect of the two loans mentioned just a few minutes ago.

Now, if you’ll turn to page 12,we illustrate here the growth and change in our mix of deposits over the past five quarters. We had strong growth year-over-year in deposits, primarily reflecting growth in interest bearing checking accounts and time deposits. On a sequential quarter basis, total deposits declined a bit, due primarily to the usual seasonal reductions of public fund balances, which also resulted in thisslight reduction in the securities portfolio.

Turning to profitability on page 13, our net interest margin declined 10 basis points from the first quarter, which is consistent with normal seasonal trends and exacerbatedby the temporary flattening of the yield curveYield on earning assets, including loans, increased 3 basis points compared with the first quarter while funding costs increased 16 basis points. Looking forward, over the remainder of 2016, we expect a moderate expansion of the margin as the full effect of the last two rate hikes is fully realized throughout the loan portfolio.

Going now to page 14, we’ve presented the details of non-interest income for the quarter compared with the first quarter of 2017 and second quarter last year. The year-over-year decline resulted from the $675,000 reduction in gain on sale of securities in the latest quarter, and a $300,000 decline in net gains on sale of mortgage loans. Mortgage production did however increased 11.4% for the quarter versus prior year and 41.1% sequentially. Wealth management fee income increased approximately 23% compared to second quarter 2016 from the addition of wealth management professionals, and assets under management continued to expand.

Turn now to page 15, and let's talk about non-interest operating expenses for the second quarter which increased 18.4% year-over-year in spite of the nearly 151% increase in our FDIC assessment expense. That increase was [driven] by a significant change in the calculation methodology effective third quarter of 2016.

Increases in salaries and benefits as well as occupancy and equipment for second quarter '17 compared to '16 reflect continuing investment in talent and technologies to support our growth. During the first quarter, we completed a successful upgrade to our new core operating system.We expect to realize the benefit of all these investments in talent and technology over the next several quarters as we continue to improve efficiencies and take further advantage of economies of scale. Our efficiency ratio continued very positive at 53.91% for the second quarter, which is well within our targeted range and very consistent with results over the past two years.

With that, I thank you again for being with us this morning, and I'll turn the call back to Richard.

Richard Herrington

Thank you, Sarah. I want to add my thanks to everyone for attending today and for your support of Franklin Financial Network. In closing, we are pleased with the company’s second quarter performance and for the balance that we are achieving with regard to the company’s goals of soundness, growth, and profitability.

We are operating in one of the most attractive markets in the country, whose dynamics continue to remain favorable. We believe we are well-positioned in this environment to continue to expand our loan portfolio and deposits as our strong and experienced banking team executes our successful business model. With our commitment to execution, we are confident of our prospects for future long-term growth in shareholders’ value.

As a final note, I want to again recognize the hard work and commitment of our colleagues throughout our company. The energy, innovation, and customer-centric focus they bring to this company every day is fundamental to our building long term relationships through superior customer service. Our proven team continues to be the foundation of the company's growth potential.

Thanks for your interest in the company. Operator, we are ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Stephen Scouten with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Hey, a question for you on the loan growth – I mean, I appreciate all the detail around some of the pay downsback to you in healthcare portfolio but can you talk a little bit about maybe underlying production, trends that give you confidence that the 25% to 30% kind of annualized growth still is tracking that way even with the minimal growth this quarter?

Myers Jones

I can. It’s, again, on page 11.You see the two primary sectors that – where the largest amount of growth occurred.There is a method in that madness.Neither one of those sectors count toward CRE concentration. That would be commercial real estate, owner-occupied, and one-to-four family.So there is still substantial loan demand.If you look at our residential construction portfolio, in – year-to-date 2017, we had 551 projects that paid and closed.During that same period, we reloaded 839 projects.So the market continues, as Richard said, robust loan activity, loan demand is strong, and we have favored certain sectors of our portfolio again to address the concentration issue.

Stephen Scouten

Okay.

Richard Herrington

Stephen, maybe I’ll also add that we, over the last six weeks, we've seen a significant number of pay-offs in our construction portfolio. First cause of that is seasonal, but second cause is that we had some supportive weather conditions early in the year which has allowed the builders to build quicker,and we've seen that impact our loan growth temporarily in the late second quarter, early third quarter. But as Myers says, we’re reloading more than we’re paying off, so we think that will continue to increase also.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. And then, on the expense front, it sounded like the increases seen this quarter in salaries in particular was a fairly sizeable jump, and I assume some of that’s related to – I think you said talent build, somaybe related to additional compliance, people and the like, but that should all kind of stay in the run rate that's going to be a good starting point for 3Q, is that correct?

Sarah Meyerrose

Stephen, this is Sarah. Yeah, that's correct. As you know we've been really building our infrastructure over the past, at least since I’ve been here and a little bit longer, and we should be pretty close to being where we need to be in the back office and in the support functions. Now, I can't promise you that we won't continue to hire production people because we want to continue to grow, but certainly the back office staff is pretty close to where it needs to be.

Richard Herrington

I’d also add, Stephen that a lot of that was related to our conversion of our core processing system in the first quarter.The conversion was completed by March. We probably underestimated how long it would take us to begin to achieve some economies of scale from that. We are looking forward to improvement in our ability to better utilize our new system in the next couple of quarters, and I think that will have a very positive impact for us.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great.And maybe one last one from me on the deposit cost side. Really kind of a minimal move on the interest-bearing deposit costs in this quarter, but do you expect to see incremental moves based – from the June hike in 3Q,and kind of what are the processes here putting in place to kind of minimize that growth on the deposits costside?

Sarah Meyerrose

Stephen, this is Sarah. Whatyou see on the deposit growth side is we’ve run a very short balance sheet,and so you’ve seensome of the deposit increases have been lengthening a bit to, as the deposits mature, particularly with the State and those sorts of things,so we want to lock in the rates where the longer rates where they are. And when I say lengthening, I mean a little bit over a year and not very long. So part of it’s that – part of it is that the rate increases came more quickly than, I think than we had anticipated. So I don’t think you’re going to see those kind of jumps again. I think you’re going to see that settle down – settle out a little bit,again, depending on what happens with short and long term rates.

Richard Herrington

From a [bigger picture] perspective, we’re seeing the deposit rates move a little bit quicker then loan rates, about 40% of our loan portfolio has floors et cetera. None of our deposit relationships have floors. So over the last couple of rate hikes, we’ve noticed that deposit rates jump first and then loan rates follow in a month or so. So we’re seeing that in balance. I also need to reiterate the fact that we have strong seasonality in our deposits from the two local government entities that we bank and that has a significant impact, just the seasonal trend peaking in March and hitting a low point in September.

Stephen Scouten

Yeah. Makes sense. Thanks, guys so much for the color. I appreciate it.

Our next question comes from Tyler Stafford with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Tyler Stafford

I actually wanted to follow up on Stephen’s questions around the expenses. So Richard, is it safe or maybe Sarah, is it safe to say that the pace of expense growth that you’ve seen in the last several quarters should slow from here? And then can you point to any tangible expectations for efficiencies that you’re referring to, Richard, once I guess as a follow through from the systems conversion?

Sarah Meyerrose

There’s a couple of things, Tyler that are going to affect that. I would say that we will continue to see the expense growth be a lot more moderate as it was this quarter. I tend to focus on the efficiency ratio again because we want to maintain that low-50s level and so if we’re growing the bank a lot faster or a lot slower, we want to manage our expenses against that also. The particular efficiencies in some cases are in being able to have the back office even more automated than it is both from the operating systems, the loan systems, the deposit systems, et cetera.,but also in our management information the ability to get information much more quickly than we can today and close the books and move forward.That’s something that has been a little bit more manual than we would’ve liked for the time being.

Richard Herrington

Tyler, we focused the conversion to making sure there was limited impact on our customer base.That had to be the primary objective, and we successfully did that.We’ve had very little feedback from our customers about the new system. Now, we’re having to retrain, relearn the system that we had operated under for the last three decades. It was a good system. We understood it. This is a new system. We’re still learning in the back office how to do it. We probably under estimated how long it would take us to create those economies of scale, but they’re certainly there. And we are now beginning to see some progress in that area.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, thanks. And maybe going back also that – one of Stephen’s earlier questions just on the margin too, in your prepared remarks, you talked about the margin expanding from here, and I'm just wondering is the margin expansion you expect to see more so from loans repricing and being able to hold deposit costs at a more manageable level going forward?Or is it from I guess the back half year seasonal aspects of those public funds rolling off and the margin benefits you gain there, or maybe a combination of both?

Richard Herrington

Tyler, it’s a combination of both.There’s a third factor that we need to realize. We’ll see a change in the mix of our earning assets.We’ll see more loan growth.We’ll see part of that coming from the bond portfolio. If you recall, we increased the bond portfolio significantly in the first quarter as part of our Capital Leverage Program. We’re already beginning to see that portfolio turnover and redeploying those funds into higher yielding loans.

So there’s three factors; one, the change in the mix, number two, we’ll – as rates go up, as construction loans payoff and move into a new pricing scenario, we’re going to see some increase in loan rates, loan yields.We also I think we’ll see deposit rates stabilize, both from – in fact most of those are based of treasuries, and we haven’t seen much change in treasury rates. And we also will have a change in the seasonality coming from the county deposits that increase so much in the last quarter of the year.

Tyler Stafford

Got it.

Richard Herrington

So there are multiple factors. I’d like to tell you that we have – couldtell you exactly how all those factors are going to interact, and we can't – it’s not easy when you’re growing as fast as we are to estimate all the significant impact, but we do see a strong trend upward in the next couple of quarters in our margins.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. That’s very helpful. Do you happen to – this may be in the release but I missed it; do you happen to have what the accretion was this quarter? Believe it was a little north of 1.5 million last quarter.

Sarah Meyerrose

Yeah. I don’t have that right in front…

Tyler Stafford

That’s okay, Sarah. What about the loans – the new production yield on loans this quarter?Do you happen to have that handy?

Richard Herrington

Myers, do you?

Myers Jones

Not sure if I have that. I can tell you, Tyler that we’re boosting those numbers.If you look at – from a loan type, family – the one-to-four family construction, it moved from 4.96 Q1 to 5.06 Q2.Other construction, which obviously we’rean active construction lender,that number moved from 4.86 to 5.1. So looking at those are kind of our two primary areas of loan yield. So you will see that continue, and I – but I will say that in order to build that owner-occupied portfolio, those rates tend to be more competitive than the non-owner occupied side, but we havefavored theloan growth in that sector to somewhat as a penalty to overall yield.

Tyler Stafford

Got it, okay. And then just last one from me on the gain on sale of loans. That’s a little softer than I had expected this quarter.Was there any fair value negative adjustments to that this quarter that should maybe fall out going forward?

Sarah Meyerrose

There were some small ones but it was 300,000 down from last quarter.So given the rise in rates, it continued to rise through the end of the quarter, so yeah, we had a little bit of a mark down but nothing significant.

Tyler Stafford

Okay.All right. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Laurie Hunsicker with Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Laurie Hunsicker

I was hoping that we could circle back to where Stephen was going with loans, but maybe you could just give us a little bit more detail there. Healthcare loan that paid-off, how much was that?

Myers Jones

Both of those, Laurie were in the eight-figure range.So one basically was a voluntary sale on our part, and the other one was a refinance by a non-bank lender at terms that were substantially superior to what any bank I think would offer.So the total of those is probably somewhere in the $20 million,$22 million number.

Laurie Hunsicker

22 million?

Myers Jones

Yes.

Laurie Hunsicker

[About the sick] loan that you sold that – was there a credit concern in the healthcare loan that paid-off?

Myers Jones

Yes.

Richard Herrington

Yes.

Sarah Meyerrose

The 22 million is total.

Myers Jones

It’s the total for the…

Laurie Hunsicker

It’s the total?Okay,so if I’m adding that back your 12% annualized loan growth then goes to 17% annualized.

Myers Jones

Yes.

Laurie Hunsicker

Just for the quarter. And so I guess just sort of just going back to the thought that you will see 25% to 30%; so that implies that your current $2 billion loan book by the time we hit the end of the years is going to be 2.2 to 2.3?

Richard Herrington

No, I would think we would see more growth than that in the third and fourth quarter. Again, for the second quarter, late in the second quarter, as I mentioned, we had a significant number of pay-offs in the residential construction. That's good news and bad news.We like the one that paid off. The bad news is we have to reload them. And it takes two, three months for [AUM] to get back up to the appropriate level.

Myers Jones

And you’d have recognized too, Laurie that we’re paying off funded dollars and we’re reloading commitments. So it takes a while for those to fund back up.

Richard Herrington

Right. We see continued strong loan growth.We’re looking at a lot of good quality loan requests. Again, we’re precise in how we underwrite, but we don’t see any drop-off in demand at this point in time. The economic conditions seem to be – continue to be good for our market. So we think that 20% to 25% loan growth that we’ve talked about is probably – we should see from,on an ongoing focus on December-to-December. I think that's appropriate.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, okay. And then just before we get off construction, so raw numbers, that book is just under 500 million, it’s possible that as we endthe year that could be closer to 600 million?

Myers Jones

Very well, yeah. I think so, Laurie that...

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay.And then your total healthcare, where does that stand?

Richard Herrington

It’s – and let me clarify, we call it healthcare, it's really healthcare and…

Myers Jones

Corporate.

Richard Herrington

Corporate.They finished the quarterwith about 259 million, in spite of the fact that they had 22 million inthe pay-offs. Again, we continue to see strong demand there.We have several large loans closing in next couple of weeks. So it continues to grow, it continues to produce quality loans.

Myers Jones

Of that 259,Laurie there’s approximately 180 million to 185 million that is truly healthcare loans, but they are responsible for the total 259 million of portfolio number at the end of Q2.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And just so that I’m clear in an apples-to-apples, the 180 million to 185 million compares to the 160 million in the prior quarter?

Myers Jones

Yes. And that’s…

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. So despite the 22 million payoff that was still – okay,so that was still the…

Myers Jones

And that would come out of the healthcare sector. Exactly.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And the whole 259 million; all of that is within the C&I book,is that correct?

Richard Herrington

That is correct.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. So then just…

Richard Herrington

Laurie,let me say, most of it, okay?

Myers Jones

I think they have one real estate deal that – it’s a healthcare facility, but it’s secured by real estate. So that puts it in the real estate bucket. So…

Laurie Hunsicker

Got it. Okay. So then with healthcare in net up, help me think about the C&I total loan category was down 20% annualized. What was the other movement there? In other words,your total C&I, you went from 460 million at March to 437 million at June. You were down 5% or 20% annualized,but healthcare was actually up on a net basis. Was there other – I mean there were other things that were moving. I mean, I guess was there other – some sort of other one-off in the quarter with respect to C&I lending?Or maybe a better way to ask it is,how do you think about that category going forward?

Myers Jones

Laurie, I apologize. I don’t have that exact number, but one thing to recognize, out of the true C&I portfolio, that – most of those loans are booked at a seven year at max maturity. So you – we get a lot of amortization off of those C&I loans.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And you mentioned you had some larger loans closing that will be in the third quarter?

Richard Herrington

Yes.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And what is the pipeline of those loans?

Myers Jones

I would say, from a healthcare perspective, we’re probably looking at somewhere around 18 million of today knownclosings.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay.

Richard Herrington

Yeah. I think that that’s short-term.Longer term, I think we’re looking at 60 million, somewhere in that range as a possibility.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. That’s great. And then I just wanted to go back to funding. So if I’m looking at your deposit mix stripping out the CD,so just core deposits excluding all CDs,you went from a cost in March of 59 basis points to 71 basis points for the June quarter, so a pretty big jump. How are you thinking about that going forward? Would you let some run off occur, or is your mindset you want to pay that, it’s very important to maintain that number one share and keep growing? How are you thinking about that?

Sarah Meyerrose

Our number one share isn’t really driven by rate.It has a lot to do with the public funds that we have access to. And frankly, this market isn’t that rate-sensitive. However, deposits are our biggest challenge right now. We need – as Richard has said in past calls, we grow the bank, we go out and we get the loans, and those come in, we get as many deposits from our customers as we can,and – but until we are able to really close some acquisitions with deposit-rich banks, we’re going to be more reliant on purchased funds and higher rate deposits than we hope to be in the medium term. I don’t want to say in the long term, but certainly in the medium term.

So that’s really what you’re seeing there.Those rates move very quickly when the market moves, because those are mostly short rate kinds of things. And then you’ve also seen some other – some of that move up so that we could lock in over the course of the year as opposed to being in the three and six months rate range.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay.

Richard Herrington

Laurie, realistically, we’re looking at loan growth somewhere in the $500 million to $600 million range on an annual basis. That’s really good.The problem is it's hard to find those kind of deposits in this market as Sarah mentioned.This is a very deposit competitive market.It's not rate competitive, it’s service and reputation driven. So the challenge for us is to find a way to fund that significant loan growth, and we’re not doing it basically through rate competition, we’re trying to do it through initiatives such as treasury management and things like that. So we are aware that we’re attacking it and it’s our number one priority going forward.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, that’s helpful. And then I wondered if we could switch over and you can give us an update on where things are on the regulatory front, where things are with Civic?

Richard Herrington

Sarah?

Sarah Meyerrose

Yeah. Laurie, we are feeling really good about where we are from a client’s standpoint, which is what spelledthe Civic acquisition in the first place. We still are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to complete that within the next couple of quarters. But other than that – and the responsibilities we have under the MOU, we are making great progress on all of those. So I'm feeling very good about our progress.I’m feeling good about our prospects. That’s pretty much all I can say.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay.And your next safety and soundness exam, that’s in September, is that correct?

Sarah Meyerrose

Yeah, that’s correct.

Richard Herrington

That’s correct.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. Great. Thanks, I’ll leave it there.

Our next question comes from Christopher Marinac with Fig Partners. Please go ahead.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks. Good morning. Could you remind us on the correspondent banking business that you do in terms of loans with other banks and as well as even acting as a sort of lead creating a product for other banks?

Richard Herrington

Yes, Chris.One of the changes we’ve had to make as we’ve grown is thatwe’re going to manage our loans outstanding as opposed to just watch them grow. One way to do that is for us to develop a participation network that helps us to manage loan growth and it also helps us to manage real estate concentrations, et cetera. We are in the process of building that network. Our first focus has been downstream correspondent banks, smaller banks. We have identified 25 to 30 banks that are interested in acquiring our loans. They understand our track record in loan quality, and they’re very anxious to invest in the Nashville economythrough buying our participations. We now have participations probably in the 30 million to 35 million range.

Myers Jones

33.6 million.

Richard Herrington

What we see is a potential for upwards of 150 million to 200 million. We’re also looking the other way, we’re looking at the ability to develop a home loan sales network through some brokers in other parts of the country, and with some of the large correspondent banks.So – but our focus initially has been on the smaller correspondent banks down streaming, and it's been a very good process.This gives us the ability to manage our loan growth and to manage our loan concentration.

Christopher Marinac

So if the goal’s 150, do you think that will happen maybe in a year or 18 months?Just curious how long it takes to build that you think?

Richard Herrington

Chris, we can build it real quickly, because again the banks won't move our loans. The key is how quickly deposits grow, how quick – what type of loan mix we have?It also depends on the pricing of the loans that we generate. I don’t foresee that we’ll be at 150 million anytime in the next 6 to 8 to 12 months. But it's good to have that tool available to us if for some reason we needed to do that to manage our growth or manage our concentration.

Myers Jones

The number is going to be more reactionary on our part as we need to manage our growth, not necessarily with a targeted amount that we want to place in any given period of time.

Christopher Marinac

Got it.Thanks for that background, and just a follow-up question to Sarah on your home loan bank lines. Is there more capacity there, or is that general size comfortable?It's part maximum capacity, but also understanding that – as a percentage of the balance sheet, how much do you want to take?

Sarah Meyerrose

Right now, we’re over I’d say about 220 million I think that we have capacity at the correspondent banks, and right now we feel like that's a pretty good number when we look at our liquidity stressing and that sort of thing, so I don’t see that we’re going to actively be trying to expand that in the short-term.

Richard Herrington

Chris, on the home loan bank, I think that was yourspecific question, we’re about 285 million, 287 million, that's today I think we’d probably have another 20% to 30% capacity to do more.Again, we use that as a way to mix and match our funding.We use that to fund loan growth.Our basic operating philosophy is we use broker deposits to fund. Portfolio growth – investment portfolio growth, we use home loan bank advances to fund loan growth. So we do have more capacity there.

Now, as far as what we’re going to do from a bank perspective, we want to manage this, certainly.This is – goesback to your previous question about being able to participate loans.Theseare two of the many characteristics that we weigh as we figure out what we want our balance sheet to like every quarter.

Christopher Marinac

Great, Richard. Thank you, guys very much.I appreciate it.

Our next question comes from Ebrahim Poonawala with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Just two very quick questions. One, you mentioned that you expect the margin to sort of expand from here going into the back half of the year. Given sort of your growth and sort of the lumpiness in deposits,do you mind quantifying what sort of rebound we should expect, like we’re at 308, do we go back to 1Q levels, or do we get better than that? Any framework would be very helpful.

Sarah Meyerrose

Ebrahim, this is Sarah. I would think over the course of the year, we would probably get back to Q1 levels.It’s pretty hard right now for us to – with the level of growth that we continue to have and the uncertainty in rates, before we get very specific about that. I do think that – it appears that there maybe some reduction in the said balance sheet, which is going to make the [courage steepen] a little bit, and that will help us absolutely on the margin. So I would say, if you look at first quarter maybe a little bit north of that, and that would be what we’d be shooting for,for the rest of the year.

Ebrahim Poonawala

That’s helpful. And just moving in terms of looking at the loan-to-deposit ratio,if funding cost or deposit pricing pressures remain,would you be okay in terms of slowing down deposit growth, not competing as aggressively and letting some of the securities run off so it helps you from a margin and mix shift,but it slows down overall balance sheet growth or if that’s how you’re thinking?

Richard Herrington

Yes. And again, Ebrahim, this is why we’re going through all those process of developing downstreaming of loans, using home loan bank advances, dealing in the brokerage CD world. We have the tools now to be able to better manage our asset growth, our loan growth, our investment portfolio growth. Some of that’s dictated by deposit growth. So over the last six months we’ve done a lot to build those tools to give us the flexibility to deal with that. Again, our primary thing that we’re – driving those is return on equity. And sometimes it helps to be bigger, sometimes it helps to be smaller, and we have the ability to do that with the tools that we’ve put in place.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. Thanks for taking my questions.

Our next question comes from Peyton Green with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Peyton Green

Yes, good morning. Richard, you mentioned that there is pretty good capacity to affect on mix change. And I know certainly you’d want to grow loans faster than securities at the margin,but within the context of the current securities book,how much beyond the pledged amount – or what do you consider the – what’s the unpledged amount that you could change tomorrow, if the unfunded closed loans are funded? And how much more flexibility is there today in that versus where the balance was at 1Q?

Richard Herrington

Yes. Of course, Peyton, one thing we always have to go back to is the pledge amount of [indiscernible] overtime seasonal based on the deposits put in by the counties, okay.At the end of the first quarter, we probably had about 15% unpledged, probably in the second quarter somewhere between 18% to 20%,and in the third quarter, it will be – at where we are today, it will be probably more like 22% to 25%. And then we go back to the same cycle that we have to continue to deal with. And there are ways that we are exploring to convert some of those government deposits intocore deposits so that we don’t have to pledge them. I mean there are all kind of tools that are out there available. Today in investment portfolio at the end of the quarter, we probably had about 300 million that we could reconvert or reemploy as loans as opposed to investment securities.

Peyton Green

Okay. And then, Richard I know you all have one big business in the public funds side over the last year. And looking at past years may not be as comparable to what might happen this year,where would you expect the balances to – what dollar level would you expect the balances to bottom in the third quarter? And then would you expect them to build bigger in the fourth and first quarters relative to what they would’ve done over the past year?

Richard Herrington

They should balance. I mean they should – the low point should be in September at about 300 million. Then we would – again this is normal assuming that we don’t use any of the tools that we have available, then they’llbe backup to 750 million, 800 million in early March of 2018. That’s based on what we seein this year. Now, we also have to take into consideration that with all the development going on here in Williamson and Rutherford counties, property taxes are going to go up. So you could add – you could possibly add another 5% to 10% in that number just reflecting the growth in property values. So it’s a pretty big swing.This is the first year we’ve had Rutherford county, so we’re still understanding how they manage their balances. We’ve obviously handled Williamson county for many, many years.

Peyton Green

Sure. And then maybe thinking about so as those balances decline from the first quarter to the third, what's the rate differential that you’re using or that you experienced going to other wholesale funding sources to fund the bond portfolio relative to the public funds that pay at a spread to treasuries?

Richard Herrington

Let me answer your first question and come back to that. Our spread is pretty good on this program. It doesn’t enhance net interest margin but it certainly enhances return on assets and return on equity. Our spread of cost of funds versus investment portfolio committed to our government deposit program is between 175 and 200 basis points. And that’s –there’s relatively little cost involved in doing that.So that’s a big contributor to return on assets and return on equity, its not a big contributed to net interest margin, penalizes net interest margin. So I wanted to clarify that. Today as we see replacing government deposits with other types of broker deposits or other local deposits we see a slight improvement in rates, not significant, but it is – would be an improvement.

Peyton Green

Okay. All right, great. And then Myers, I think you mentioned that about 40% of your loans hadfloors in them. Was that on the construction side, or was that generically across the portfolio?

Myers Jones

It’s pretty much across the portfolio.

Peyton Green

Okay. And then to what degree are those floored loans but are still in the money from you all’s perspective? Are they – burn through the floors or still have ways to go?

Myers Jones

Well I think there maybe a few that are not being affected by the next rate increase, but two rate increases will basically take care of the floor, Peyton if that answers – ifI'm answering the question I thank you asked.

Peyton Green

I guess my question was like did the two moves in March and June, did that take care of them, and so any subsequent moves in [prime] would help you through those floors, or is it…

Richard Herrington

Absolutely.

Peyton Green

On the new production are the floors at the money and it just protects you from rates lower…

Richard Herrington

Yes.

Peyton Green

Or is there something than money?

Richard Herrington

The new floors will be basically at the contract rate. So…

Peyton Green

Okay. Well, great.

Richard Herrington

We’re using less floors going forward than we have in the past.Two rate cycles ago our floors were close to 5%.Some of our floors are now at 5.25, 5.5, but we’re using fewer floors now than we did as rates have moved up.

Myers Jones

But any floor we’d put in is going to be up to current contract rate, so the next move up’s going to be impacted.

Peyton Green

Okay.So that maybe,Myers a great detail on the yields on the construction side in terms of the residential and the other construction. How is the – what kind of yield pressure do you see as you go from say an investor CRE loan relative to an owner-occupied CRE loan?

Myers Jones

It's just off the top of my head, Peyton it's going to be probably somewhere in the 40 basis point number. It's just a – it’s a more competitive situation on the owner-occupied.But again we have tended to favor that in the current regulatory climate in order to meet the concentration number.

Richard Herrington

Peyton, we always have to recognize that there are some banks coming in from outside of our market who are trying to buy business.We've seen this over the years.It's just part of competitive environment, so we are seeing some pretty strong price competition.We tend not to – try to compete on the basis of price so – but we do know if there continues to be price competition it will at some point in time impact us just a little bit.

Peyton Green

Sure.And so Richard, are you seeing that more on a spread to where you’re originating your new loans versus the index?So spreads are a little tighter even though the overall yield is up and you’re seeing more of that today than you would’ve six months ago or a year ago, is that fair?

Richard Herrington

Yeah, and it tends to be product driven.Owner-occupied now is our favorite type of loans because they are not considered CRE loans in some of the regulatory ratios, so there’s probably more competition there. In some areas, we seek less competition.We probably see a little bit less in construction loans, residential construction loans.We find that somewhat interesting because that's,in these markets, a relatively low risk loan, but – we feel very comfortable with it, so it is product driven and it is seasonal to some degree and it comes and goes and we've seen it before and we’ll see it again.

Myers Jones

Peyton, for once my guess was pretty close.The owner-occupied number was 4.51% Q2, the non-owner occupied was 4.95, so pretty close to 40 basis points.

Peyton Green

Okay, great. And then a last question from me. I mean if you kind of think through the competitive – well, if you think through the new loan yield rates where certainly the color on that's great. Myers, what, as you see things over the balance of the year, is the roll off rate? How does the roll off rate compare to the new yields that you’re booking?

Myers Jones

The roll off rate is going to be slightly – it’s going to be less from a rate perspectivethan what we add. What we’re adding basically is current market obviously versus some of the older commitments that we’d had, all made in a period where we had obviously extremely low rates and again the floor aspect has become less and less of an impact for us. So as rates have moved up, you’re going to see, I think an increase in our overall loan yield going forward in the next quarters.

Peyton Green

Okay. And then this is definitely the last question from me. Richard, in terms of the bond portfolio, ex the public funds, ex the potential mix change, you really wouldn’t expect it to grow from here. Is that fair?

Richard Herrington

No. We [reached] to speak at the end of the first quarter, it’s continued to come down, and it will continue to come down. We needed the bond portfolio for liquidity purposes.Part of that –the primary purpose of the bond portfolio is to spread between the cost of funds from the cities, county government and the income. So no, we don’t see the bond portfolio growing any time in the next period of time.

Peyton Green

Okay. Allright. Great. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

The next question is a follow-up from Laurie Hunsicker with Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Laurie Hunsicker

Yeah, hi. Thanks for my follow up. Sarah, just a super quick question. The tax rate went from 31 down to 29. It’s 29, it could go forward?

Sarah Meyerrose

Probably, I still stay in the low-30s level. What happened in the first – in the second quarter and partially in the first quarter of this year is we had 10-year old options that were expiring,and so we had a lot of exercises going on.And that obviously [indiscernible] the tax rate. So I think that’s a little bit unusually low for the quarter. But certainly in the low-30s is reasonable.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. Thanks.

And this concludes our question-and-answer session for today. This also concludes our conference for today. Thank you for attending today’s presentation and you may now disconnect.

Richard Herrington

Thank you.

