People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) CEO Rick Beard on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Rick Beard - President & CEO

Wolf Muelleck - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Andrew Liesch - Sandler O'Neill

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to People's Utah Bancorp Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rick Beard, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Rick Beard

Thank you. And thank you to all being on the line; we appreciate your joining us. This is our second quarter 2017 financial performance that we would be liking to talking about and our announcement of the acquisition of seven Utah branches from Banner Bank. Joining me this morning on the call is Wolf Muelleck, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of People's Utah Bancorp.

Our comments today will refer to the financial results included in our earnings announcement release last night and our press announcement this morning on the acquisition of the Banner Bank branches and also to our Investor Presentation filed on Form 8-K with the SEC today. To obtain a copy of the earnings release, the press release announcing the acquisition or the Investor Presentation please visit our website, at www.peoplesutah.com, and I will be referring to that investor presentation in my remarks. I should qualify everything that we're going to talk about with the qualification that these contain forward looking statements, and I could read the whole disclaimer but I'm going to refer you to the disclaimer that we use on most of our material.

I'm excited to announce that we've signed an agreement with Banner Bank to acquire seven Utah branch locations including loans and deposits. If you have a copy of that investor presentation you can follow along and I'll cue you to the pages.

On Page 3 if you look at that I'd like to make some comments about that page. We believe that this acquisition is an in-market transaction that will strengthen our standing as the largest community bank in Utah and bolster our market presence along the I-15 corridor in the Intermountain west region.

By acquiring the Banner branches, we will acquire approximately $260 million in loans and $180 million in deposits along with the associated real estate. The seven branches are strategically located in the strong growth markets in Utah including Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Orem, Provo, South Jordon, Salem and Springville. These are the target areas that we've been talking about for some time.

As part of the transaction we'll plan to consolidate the Banner Bank, Woods Cross and Orem branches into our Bountiful and Orem branches. We plan to operate all of the Banner branches under the Bank of American Fork brand which is a division of People's Intermountain Bank. This transaction marks our third transaction in Utah in the last four years and the second in the last two months.

If you look at Slide 4, we paid a deposit premium of approximately $15.3 million based on the estimated average deposit balances for these branches. The transaction is immediately accretive to earnings with the estimated internal rate of return of 20%. We estimate year one net income between $3 million and $3.5 million. We expect the transaction will was close early in the fourth quarter subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Slide 5, as you can see from this map these branches expand our footprint along the Wasatch Front. We will increase our overall market share and provide greater convenience to our existing customers. We have targeted many of these areas for organic growth over the next few years, this acquisition accelerates the development of all of these markets.

On Slide 6, we believe that we are acquiring a high-quality and diverse loan portfolio with an attractive customer base. In addition, we are acquiring a low-cost deposit base with over 50% non-interest-bearing accounts and a cost of deposits of just 10 basis points.

Slide 7, with this transaction we will become the third largest Utah based bank in Salt Lake County, which is a significant improvement of where we've been on might add. We will increase our market share in Utah County, as we continue to be the second largest Utah based bank in Utah County, and the largest Community Bank in the County. Overall, we will remain the sixth largest bank in Utah and the largest community bank that will improve our overall position.

Slide 8, we believe that Wasatch Front in Utah has one of the strongest economies in the country which also has strong business and population growth. We've been through for many of you who are on this call and have been on for many times, this slide just gives you some of the recap for the items on there that will help you to understand this Utah market.

Slide 9, in summary, we believe that the banner transaction is rare in-market acquisition opportunity that expands our franchise and increases our scale along the high growth Wasatch Front. It adds approximately 260 million in loans and 180 million in deposits and leverages the capital that we raised in our IPO, while still maintaining strong pro forma regulatory capital levels. The transaction bolsters and strengthens us as the largest true community bank in Utah with over $2 billion in pro forma assets and 25 branch locations post consolidation across the state of Utah and the Southern Idaho.

I’d like to now just shift for a moment and talk about town and country and give you an update on that acquisition. That is located in St. George Utah, we continue to make progress on completing the customary legal and regulatory requirements, and expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter. I think those of you again that have followed us, you'll know that is a little more complicated in the sense, but it's a cash and stock deal.

Updating you on our organic growth, we have opened two branches one in Bountiful and one Impress in Idaho. We've been talking about that for some time and those are now up and operating.

I'd like to update you on our Board and Senior Management changes that have been previously announced. We have added Matthew Brownie into our Board of Directors, there was an 8-K filed that's available for you to use, but I'd like to just touch on some highlights.

Matt received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago School of Business and a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration from the University of Southern California. He served as the President of Target Bank and he’s currently the Chief Operating Officer of Snap Finance a digital finance company that provides retailers with the secondary finance option in the financial tax space. Matt brings to us a significant wealth of knowledge in the Fintech applications to the banking model.

Mark Olson, who we have previously announced has now joined us full time, he's our new CFO of PIB, PFR bank charter and as of January 1, 2018, will step in as the CFO of PUB. He’s been on the board since July -- excuse he has been on the bank since July 1. He has been and will continue to be eminently involved in the transactions that I previously discussed.

In addition, he's participated in our management and our board’s strategic planning sessions, I believe personally that Mark is a stellar addition to our team and I’m very pleased that his is with us.

Len Williams who will replace me in January has also been involved in the strategic meetings over the last couple of months and in the transactions that we’ve just talked about. He will not start formally here until September 1, although I will tell you that he has s been active and eminently involved even though he’s not here full time.

Lastly, I would like to just mention that our board declared a 12.5% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.09 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 14, 2017 to shareholders of record on August 7, 2017. Our dividend payout ratio for earnings for the second quarter is 24.9%. I’d like to now to turn the call over to Wolf to discuss our financial performance for the second quarter. Wolf?

Wolf Muelleck

Thank you, Rick. Good morning or I guess good afternoon right now. Our net income was $6.5 million or $0.35 per diluted common share for the second quarter and that compared to a similar amount in the first quarter of $0.36 per share and then $0.506 or $0.31 a share in the second quarter of 2016. If you look at the six months ended, net income was $13 million or $0.71 per share compared to amount of $11 million or $0.60 per common share a year earlier. Our return on average equity was 10.9% in the quarter little lower than the 11.4% in the first quarter and higher than 10.3% a year ago.

For the six months ended, our return on average equity was 11% compared to a 10.1% a year ago. Having talked about some key drivers of this financial performance [indiscernible], we had 9.6% year-over-year loan growth and 8.5% since in their core deposit growth that we’ve been maintaining our strong net interest margins.

A higher loan loss provisions due to growth in loans as I mentioned and we’ve experienced slightly higher charge-offs in the six-month period. And non-performing assets have been at a lower level although it had a slight uptick at 4.47% compared to 0.38% a year ago.

In terms of our efficiency ratio, we continue to improve our operating efficiencies are currently at 54.4% as a fair [ph] tax of 17 compared to 58% a year ago.

Let me talk a little bit more in detail on some of the items in there, net interest income for the second quarter includes $1.2 million compared to the first quarter primarily because about a $30 million increase in average earning assets and a 15 basis points increase in yields on interest earning assets and that was primarily because of rate increases we've been experiencing here. Average loans increased about 42 million during the comparable periods, and this contributed to a net interest margin of 4.71% in the second quarter compared to 4.55% in the first quarter of '17.

If you look at net interest income for the second quarter of '17, compared to -- increased 1.8 million for the same period last year, six months, that's primarily because of a $132 million increase in average earning assets and a 4 basis points increase in the yield; average loan during that same six-month period increased $81 million contributing to a net interest margin of 4.71.

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter was about $700,000 higher compared to the first quarter and about the same amount compared to the second quarter of '16. As I mentioned earlier that’s primarily because of growth in loans and investments and some net charge offs that we had during the quarter and we had charge offs of almost $300,000 in the second quarter compared to about the same in the first quarter and net recoveries in the second quarter of last year.

Now let's talk about non-interest income, our second quarter includes about $200,000 compared to the first quarter due primarily to the sale of land we had at the bank, and was flat compared to the period before in last year.

The company has experienced lower mortgage banking income and residential loan volumes in the first and second quarters of this year compared to last year.

Non-interest expenses for the second quarter decreased by about $100,000 compared to the first quarter of '17 due principally to lower salaries and benefits and was flat compared to the year before. Although our personnel costs have increased in 2017 due to cost-of-living increases and new hires to support our growth, it was offset by a $0.5 million refund regarding medical benefits in the second quarter. The efficiency ratio is 54% compared to 58% a year before.

Now to income taxes, the effective tax rate for the second quarter was about 36% compared to almost 30% in the first quarter and then 38% in second quarter of '16. If you remember when we talked in the last earnings call, the first quarter 2017 we had tax benefits related to the deductible stock comp expense and then a reversal of a liability associated with the tax credits that we had, all totaling about $600,000 which reduced income taxes in that first quarter compared to the second. The tax rate in the second quarter of '17 is also lower only because of a certain tax credits that we had recorded in 2016.

Loans held for investment at the end of June was increased to $106 million, or 9.6% year-over-year, and about $82 million or 7.3% from December of this year -- last year. Average loans grew $81 million to 1.2 billion year-over-year comparing the second quarters to the first current quarter of 2017.

Non-performing loans that I mentioned earlier had a slight uptick of 7.6 million compared to 5.7 at the end of the first quarter, about the same in the previous year and the year before. The non-performing assets are 0.47% at the end of June, part of that was primarily because of the one credit and we believe that, that one will be resolved here soon. The allowance for loan losses for loans was 1.43% at the end of June.

Investment securities increased by 18%, there are 402 million primarily because of growth in deposits year-over-year. And then total deposits by now is about almost 1.5 billion compared to 1.4 billion at the end of December.

Our capital position remains strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 14.2% and a total risk based capital of almost 20% at the end of June. We are pleased to be able to deploy this capital in a measured way with the pending acquisition of Town and Country Bank and the purchase of the seven branches that Rick talked about earlier. Both transactions are expected to be accretive to earnings next year in 2018.

With that I'll turn the call back over to Rick.

Rick Beard

Thank you, Wolf. We're pleased with our financial performance for the first half of 2017, and we are excited for the opportunities that the pending acquisition of Town and Country Bank and the purchase of the seven Utah branches from Banner Bank will provide to our organization as we expand our footprint in the Intermountain West. With all our success to our customers, who we serve and for our outstanding associates within our organization who provide such excellent service. I know that doesn’t show up on a balance sheet and analysts aren’t too excited about that but that is truly the secret sauce of this organization. Our associates are actively engaged in making our vision of being the most distinguished provider of financial services in Utah and in adjacent markets a reality.

Thank you for joining us today. At this point we will open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Jeff Rulis

First the loan growth has been really strong. Maybe if you could touch on kid of what you are seeing in the market and how pipelines look in kind of for the second half of the year?

Rick Beard

Well, we got our experience in a good loan growth. We are a concerned and I think I've mentioned this in our last call that there seems to be the competition and things are going on. There are lot of loans that are out there that we could get and accelerate that we're trying to be disciplined Jeff in what we are buying and we don’t anticipate increasing it certainly from where we are at and it may well decrease a little bit. In terms of the specifics on the pipeline we're not really prepared to answer that.

Jeff Rulis

Okay, and then a question also the margin is quite strong as well, Wolf is there -- could you outline the any of the accretion impact in Q1 versus Q2. And additionally, is there anything else artificial in there whether recoveries that impacted the number this quarter?

Wolf Muelleck

Well, you’re talking about accretion on for example just fair value discount type of accretion are you referring to?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Yes.

Wolf Muelleck

Yes. It’s only two basis points, it's been that way over the last few quarters very small impact in terms of the fair value discount we had on the state bank loan portfolio. I’m not aware of any particular items that were significant if you will in there and one thing we do have is typically the time of year where we have really strong construction activity. And so, part of that margin is coming from our construction portfolio and that is a variable rate type portfolio. So, because of the rate increases that had, that hasn’t impact on that portfolio. We are seeing some pressure on other types of portfolio commercial and industrial loans. I thought I'd see a little higher yield improvement there, but there is competition going on there. So, some portfolio just seeing some increase and others are a competition there, not seeing the increase that we would like to see.

Rick Beard

And along that line Jeff, I think we could add that from my comment we’re trying to keep disciplined that we don’t stretch and get too far out of our goals where we want to be in reaching for some of these loans.

Wolf Muelleck

One thing I might mention on, the Utah army is still pretty strong. We do lead a lot of about and there are not a lot of housing available and the inventory for people the buy and so that’s causing pricing to go up which is a concern we have, [indiscernible] pricing go up, but the economy is still very robust.

Rick Beard

We do watch affordability pretty closely along that line to make sure that we’re not back where we were in a great recession which was way above the affordability index.

Jeff Rulis

In the second half of the year then if construction were to slow is it -- you’re going to be in a -- I guess the margin going to be trying to be tough to protect that or maintain at that level. Is that fair?

Wolf Muelleck

Yeah. I think that will be a fair comment, it remains to be seen as we move forward here what kind of competition we’ll see I mean we still have customers out there that certainly while continues to grow and we want to have loans. But as Rick mentioned earlier there are deals that we turn down because of pricing. So, they will be competitive out there going forward.

Jeff Rulis

It is. And then maybe one more for Rick on the -- just the strategy on the branch deal. Is this essentially cable additional de novo plans given the branches you’re bringing over?

Rick Beard

Yes. For the immediate future, yes. And I think we have mentioned we have targeted a number of various that we wanted to expand into, this particular acquisition really satisfies the need in the number of those areas that we had targeted. One of our strategies have been looking at the downtown Salt Lake market, this gives us a place in Salt Lake and then in the Southern part of Utah County we've not been as strong as we would like to be. This fills in substantially at southern part of Utah County. So, the answer to your question is we're going to have our hands full here on integrating both of these deals and as all of you know I was just getting them closed which is something that we will be focused on in the next few months as we get to that fourth quarter.

Jeff Rulis

In the broad loan mix of what you're acquiring is what with the Banner Group?

Wolf Muelleck

Yes, we acquire seven branches of and two of those would be consolidated in two other branches but 260 million in loans and roughly 180 million in projects as of now, the number is as of now, that could change I guess if we move forward and try to close…

Rick Beard

I think he's asking whether the loans -- the loan composition.

Wolf Muelleck

The composition itself...

Rick Beard

It's on the slide.

Wolf Muelleck

Yes, on the slide [Multiple Speakers]

Rick Beard

On Page 6.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Liesch with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Andrew Liesch

Just a quick question on the loans and deposits you're acquiring, what is the growth out of those locations been over the past year?

Wolf Muelleck

Well we, you remember this is part of the American West acquisition that Banner did about two years ago and as far as I know, I know there's been some growth I don't have the numbers in front of me but I know there's been some growth over the last two years.

Rick Beard

I think if you look at it historically when American West had it, there was very strong growth, I think given all the [indiscernible] that went on with American West and the recapitalization of American West you saw some real shrinkage in that. I think since Banner's added it, they've been back on track to grow. We don't have those specific numbers in front of us.

Andrew Liesch

And then what are the quarterly operating expenses expected to be from these locations?

Rick Beard

Quarterly operating expenses in these locations.

Wolf Muelleck

You're looking for a number or something or what are you looking for?

Andrew Liesch

Yes, just to try to build up my earnings model.

Wolf Muelleck

Okay, it's been running roughly about $6.8 million annually.

Andrew Liesch

Then maybe a little bit of cost savings from that with the consolidation to a couple of your existing locations?

Rick Beard

Yes, yes.

Wolf Muelleck

That's correct.

Operator

Next question comes from John Rodis with FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

John Rodis

Rick your patience has paid off I guess from the IPO with a couple of deals recently.

Rick Beard

Well we appreciate you being patient with us, we thought we could do it earlier but I guess better late than never.

John Rodis

One question on expenses, just wanted to make sure so you had I guess you said a $500,000 medical or insurance refund in the quarter and then it looks like you had some merger expenses of about $175,000. So, if you back those two out it looks like sort of a core number is closer to $12.7 million for the quarter is that the right way to look at it?

Wolf Muelleck

You add the 500 to the [indiscernible] and then minus, that’s about right.

John Rodis

Okay, that’s sort of excluding the two acquisitions that’s sort of a good base to work off of going forward?

Wolf Muelleck

The only thing that you have to factor in there, we did open the two branches just recently the one in [Indiscernible] was opened in the third quarter so you will see a slight uptick in most expenses related to that and then we also opened up [Indiscernible] in the second quarter so that's not really reflected in the numbers in the first six months little bit, not much so you have to factor some increase for that.

John Rodis

Okay, and then Rick just a question for you. I guess you sort of commented on, I guess slowing down I guess on the de novo branches, but what are your thoughts on future M&A that sort of given the two deals that's you've got now pending?

Rick Beard

Well, again I think our task right now is primarily the integration. We believe that there will be other opportunities we need to be judicious that we don’t take on too much John and so if it was too good to be true we'd recently look at it but our main focus over the next little piece here is going to be integration. In terms of opportunities that are out there, there are number of different opportunities that I think we've gone over on, on various calls, I believe those are still out there, but as far as these banks concerned for right now this is our focus is to get these done.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] At this time there are no more questions in the queue. I like to turn the conference back to Rickard Beard for any closing remarks.

Rick Beard

Okay, well. Thank you, we appreciate for many of you that have stuck with us and John eluted to it that it had did take a little bit to get to where we are, but we do believe that the patience has paid-off. We are very excited about these acquisitions both of them. We think that they are directly in line with our vision purpose and values are and we think that it will be good for all for our shareholders. So, thank you for your and we look forward to reporting to you on our progress on our next report.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.