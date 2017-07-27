IBM Will Fail Where Microsoft Thrives

Investment Thesis

If I had to do a classic short and long trade these days, I would definitely go for shorting International Business Machine (IBM) to buy shares of Microsoft (MSFT). Both companies are “old” techno companies, they both have strong relationships with corporate America, and they are both growing their cloud services. However, IBM seems to be in a continuous struggle to shift its business model since 2012 while MSFT is looking forward to the future with strong numbers to report. Both companies also have been quite generous with their shareholders through a double-digit dividend growth policy and substantial share buyback programs. Once again, Microsoft seems to be in a better position to continue those policies while IBM will have to let off on the gas.

Revenues

The horror story starts by looking at both companies' revenue trend. Interesting enough, IBM used to show almost double the revenue of MSFT. Then, somewhere around 2015, MSFT revenue beat IBM for the first time, and the trend indicates that this situation could become the new norm:

Source: YCharts

Both companies went on the street with their big bag full of cash to buy companies in order to find additional growth. While IBM hasn’t any major stain on its record, it hasn’t been able to generate growth either.

On the other hand, MSFT has a few strikeouts like Nokia, Danger, and aQantive. Still, the company managed to grow its business and successfully build a solid cloud business… Because the sky has become the new battlefield for these tech giants.

The Cloud Competition

I know, you are going to tell me that the cloud is big enough for many companies, and they will all remain competitive. You are right; there is plenty of business to be made in this new market. However, this new growth vector is more important for some players than others. In IBM’s case, if it doesn’t succeed in the cloud business, its revenue will continue its steep decline.

I’ve tried to identify clearly how much IBM is making from the cloud business, but the company’s structure doesn’t make it easy to do so. In its 2016 annual report, management mentions its cloud revenue was $5.9 billion:

“Cloud revenue of $5.9 billion grew 49 percent as reported (50 percent adjusted for currency)”

On the other side, Microsoft claimed their cloud business represents $12.1 billion in annualized sales, thanks to Azure that doubled its size (in term of revenue) over the past 12 months:

“Commercial cloud annualized revenue run rate* exceeded $12.1 billion.” “Microsoft Azure (“Azure”) revenue grew 113%, with usage of Azure compute and Azure SQL database more than doubling year-over-year. Enterprise Mobility customers nearly doubled year-over-year to over 33,000.”

However, there are a lot more than simply the “cloud revenues” as many services and supports are attached to it. For example, IBM includes its cloud revenue in a larger division called “Technology Services & Cloud Platforms external revenue.” This business segment doesn’t only include cloud services. But the main point remains the same: IBM cloud division must grow faster to offset IBM overall business decline. The Technology Services & Cloud Platforms external revenue posted a meager 1.4% growth (adjusted for currency) in 2016. More recently, IBM declared a decrease of 4% in revenue for its latest quarter while its Cloud business rose 21% within this segment.

As for Microsoft, management includes its cloud revenue into a larger segment too. It is called “Intelligent Cloud.” This division grew by 9% from 2014 to 2015 and by 6% from 2015 to 2016. More recently, MSFT declared a revenue growth of 11% (+12% in constant currency) for this division while Cloud services grew 15% (16% in constant currency), driven by Azure revenue growth of 97% for its latest quarter.

Another interesting research conducted by Skyhigh Networks showed that Azure is now three times the size of IBM public cloud service:

Source: Skyhigh

We keep saying IBM has a privileged relationship with corporate America. I believe that. But MSFT can claim the same. I’ve taken a look at both IBM and Microsoft cloud case studies. MSFT is clearly advanced over IBM again. In the financial sectors, IBM shows three case studies while MSFT shows three pages of case studies. It’s the same case where IBM shows five healthcare clients while MSFT shows five pages of clients. There are 51 case studies available on the IBM site… there’s 888 for MSFT.

Dividend Perspective

As a dividend growth investor, my main concern is obviously to discover which company shows the best dividend perspectives. Once again, IBM and MSFT show a similar dividend profile over the past 10 years. They are both now Dividend Achievers with, respectively, 22 and 13 consecutive years with a dividend increase. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone.

Source: YCharts

When we look at the past 10 years of dividend growth, we can call it a draw. While MSFT is slightly in advance over the past couple of years, it’s still not a big difference. The comparison needs to be taken into each firm's ability to continue their impressive growth performances.

Source: YCharts

When we look at the PE ratio, we notice MSFT had a hard time keeping it stable. However, this was mainly due to several write-offs of bad acquisitions as I’ve highlighted in my previous MSFT stock analysis. Let’s look at how both companies cash payout ratios:

Source: YCharts

Since 2012, we have a similar trend where MSFT has recently shown better results with a current cash payout ratio at 37.75% vs. 46.09% for IBM.

In terms of dividend growth perspectives, both companies seem to be almost equal. IBM's yield is about double MSFT (4.14% vs. 2.10% as at July 27th). An income-seeking investor may want to pick IBM in the first place for its yield, but there is something I don’t like.

In a very interesting article written for Forbes back in 2014, Steve Denning explains why IBM shares were on a decline back then. I think Steve highlighted today's IBM problem:

“Traditional management won’t get the job done. Firms will have to set aside traditional mantras like ‘maximizing shareholder value.' They will have to learn how to be part of the emerging creative economy.”

It seems to me that IBM did everything in its power over the past five years to push its dividend higher, but management didn’t solve its main problem: revenues are still declining. Sooner or later, it will have an important impact on earnings and, eventually, this will hurt the final key element of the dividend triangle: dividend payments.

Finally, I can’t predict the future, but I would rather keep going with the company going full-speed ahead then another facing important headwinds.

Disclaimer: I do hold MSFT in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.