Lear Sees Content Growth Ahead

Management sees no reason to add a segment or split up the company, and continues to press for a higher valuation from investors.

The company's two segments should be able to grow faster than the market even with a potential shift from ICEs to EVs.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) reported Q2 2017 adjusted EPS of $4.39, which was ahead of the consensus $4.11 estimate; I had expected a beat, but by a much smaller margin. Sales were $5.12 billion, or about $220 million better than expected. Sales increased by about 8.4% year over year (around 10% excluding FX impacts).

Most of the sales growth was in the Seating segment, which grew revenue by about 10.6%, or roughly $385 million. About $110 million of that, though, was from the Grupo Antolin Seating and AccuMED acquisitions. Segment adjusted operating margin expanded by just over 10 bps in the quarter, continuing a long stretch of year-over-year margin expansion. I'd take this as a positive signal for seating competitor Adient (ADNT).

The E-Systems segment grew sales by 1.3% in the period, which was less than I had expected. Segment adjusted operating margin, however, was a bit better than I had hoped at 14.9% versus 14.84% a year ago.

The company repurchased about 900,000 of its shares in the period for about $127 million; it had about $746 million of repurchase authorization remaining at the end of Q2 2017.

Recent news items have focused on various cities and countries working to phase out internal combustion engines (ICEs), both gas and diesel, to combat NOx emissions. One reason I like Lear as an investment is its segments are agnostic toward vehicle powertrains - regardless of what is under the hood, new vehicles will still need seats and electrical systems. And in general, both of those components are getting more complex, which means a higher content per vehicle going forward. For example, seating content in an average base passenger car is roughly $700, but this increases to about $1,000 in an entry luxury vehicle (figures from the 2Q17 earnings transcript) as materials and features are added.

On the electronics side, a "typical" vehicle with a 12-volt power system may have $500-$700 in Lear content, while a 48-volt mild hybrid could have $750-$850, add a full EV $1,500-$2,000! So if anything, a shift toward electrification could be a powerful tailwind for Lear's E-Systems segment, in my opinion. I only wish we were seeing a little more momentum on that side of the business today.

Lear has been a consistent M&A participant, with a number of bolt-on acquisitions over the last few years (Eagle-Ottawa, Grupo Antolin's seating business, Arada Systems, Autonet Mobile, to name a few). I expect this to continue, but do not think the Company will add "a third leg to the stool," or break the Company up. As it stands now, Lear has two businesses that are growing and have significant potential for growth into the future so I don't see a huge need to change things dramatically.

Management, as is its custom, took the opportunity of the Q2 2017 conference call to call for a higher valuation on the company's shares. I think the shares could get into the low $160s, which would be about 10x 2017 estimated adjusted EPS and 9.4x 2018 estimated adjusted EPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.