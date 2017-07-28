AT&T: Black Swan Buyers May Signal Major Market Selloff

What Happened?

AT&T (NYSE: T) is up nearly 10% since topping expectations with its second quarter earnings, though revenues dipped slightly year-over-year.

Source: scottrade.com

I made the call an earnings surprise followed by a major pop was in the works on Friday July 21st in a piece titled, “AT&T: Oversold, Unloved, And Poised To Pop.” I feel pretty good about it because I did make the call wireless subscriber losses and subsequently revenue losses would be less than expected. Many were calling for drastic drops in both.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Sales did fall to $39.8 billion from $40.5 billion. Nonetheless, this weakness was mainly due to declines in legacy wirelines and consumer mobility. Nevertheless, operating expenses fell to $32.5 billion from $34 billion as well which more than made up for the top line decline.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Cash from operations came to $8.9 billion. Free cash flow was $3.7 billion. Capital expenditure was $5.2 billion and $11.2B year-to-date. Management maintained full-year guidance.

Earnings color

The following are the highlights from the conference call regarding earnings provided by the CFO John Stephens.

Year to date revenue pressured by fewer phone upgrades and declines in legacy services.

Cost containment efforts are paying off. The cost savings drove a 120 basis point improvement in adjusted consolidated operating margins year to date.

Earnings were strong. After adjustments, second quarter EPS was $0.79, up almost 10% for the quarter and up 7% year to date.

Reasons for strong earnings results

Lower costs through increased automation, digital interactions, software and analytics, and more network functions being virtualized.

International operations more profitable. The company is past the heaviest investment cycle in Mexico.

A few one-time operational items in the second quarter helped results. Even though the company continues to expect adjusted EPS growth in the mid to single digit range.

All in all it was a great quarter. On top of all this, the company reaffirmed free cash flow guidance in the $18 billion range for the year. Although the company stated it may come in at the low end of the range. The timing of the FirstNet expenditures and reimbursements are expected to impact that number. Furthermore, the company gave a positive update on the Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) merger and progress on other growth opportunities like 5G.

Source: seekingalpha.com

It is incredible to see such bold moves in a stock like AT&T. I believe it is mostly due to the incredible earnings surprise, yet, with the markets trading at all-time highs, something else may be afoot. I believe a rotation out some of the high flying stocks such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMSN) into stock like AT&T and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) may have begun. I call them the “Black Swan” buyers.

Black Swan buyers

The Nasdaq was off by over 1% Thursday.

Source: cnbc.com

The Nasdaq bounced back closing down 0.63% for the day. I believe this was the result of market participants taking profits in their high flyers and reallocating those profits into AT&T. This action could signal many believe a macro market selloff may be in the works. The fact is AT&T makes a great safe haven play.

Safe haven play

During times of market volatility blue chip mega-cap stocks like AT&T tend to hold up better than the rest of the market. The company is involved in a steadily-growing business and has proven by the test of time it has the attributes to weather the storm. This is important for investors who are concerned with capital preservation. Another indicator that a selloff may be in the works was the fact the iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSE: IYT) was off more than 3% today.

Source: finviz.com

Some see this as a precursor to a major macro selloff. AT&T's best-in-class dividend yield of 5.15% and the company's solid standing as a dividend aristocrat will underpin the stock better than most if some exogenous event takes the markets down. On top of this, the company does offer an excellent total return opportunity as well.

Time Warner acquisition

With the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T becomes a great total return opportunity. The potential to vastly increase revenues and cash flows from vertically integrating should boost the share price substantially. On top of this excellent growth opportunity, the stock currently offers investors a best-in-class income payout today. AT&T's 5.15% dividend yield provides income today can be used to pay bills or be reinvested.

Cash flow solid and growing

I expect significant capital gains as uncertainty regarding the company's plan to vertically integrate diminishes. What's more, AT&T cash flow from operations is highly predictable and substantial. The company projects $18 billion in cash flow from operations for 2017 alone. On top of this AT&T's forward P/E ratio of 12.91 is one of the lowest of the Blue Chip Mega Caps. Nonetheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis.

Downside Risks

Highly leveraged

Moody's put the company on review for a downgrade in October after the company announced its $85 billion deal for Time Warner. Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage. If the Time Warner acquisition doesn't turn out to be a major profit booster, the company may have a hard time achieving that goal. This will definitely raise the odds of a downgrade by Moody's. AT&T's stock at this time is probably further out on the risk spectrum than it has been in a long time. Nonetheless, higher risk equates to higher reward.

Market and Uncertainty both at all-time highs

The market and uncertainty are both currently trading at all-time highs, and most stocks seem overvalued at present. If Trump is unable to get his plans for tax reform and regulatory relief approved or some unexpected exogenous event occurs, a major correction may be in the cards. Nonetheless, this is why holding a solid stock like AT&T is a must for those focused on income and capital preservation.

The Bottom Line

AT&T's dividend yield is best in class at 5.15%, the payout ratio is high but sustainable, EPS growth and ROE are adequate. Profitability may be in question in the near term due to the current competitive environment and acquisition efforts. Even so, solid cash flow and predictable dividend payouts more than make up for additional risk created by any short-term uncertainties.

I say the stock is remains a buy at this level. Nonetheless, if you do decide to start a position I would layer in to a full position over time to reduce risk. AT&T will overcome the current competitive obstacles. Moreover, I believe the acquisition of Time Warner will be approved offering income investors an excellent opportunity for capital gains. Plus, you get paid while you wait. Those are my thoughts on the matter, I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha Members in the comments section below. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Do you think AT&T represents a buying opportunity at the current share price?

Will the Time Warner acquisition provide the opportunity for capital appreciation?

Final note: If you enjoyed this article please click the follow next to my profile picture. I would greatly appreciate it.