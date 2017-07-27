GNC: Strong Earnings Or Bust

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) reported earnings this morning, and it's anyone's guess as to what the future holds. Over the past month, investors have been forced to ride the wave, dealing with swings ranging from $7 to $9 on an almost weekly basis. So as we move forward, we must prepare for this volatility to continue. The question is, which way will it go?

Things have been shaky since this time last year.

At this time last year, GNC was trading just north of $27. Obviously, quite a few things have changed. Today, the stock closed at $9.39, representing a 66% loss of value. Generally speaking, the retail sector has had its fair share of trouble recently. To add to that pain for GNC, grocery stores and pharmacies offer similar products at lower prices. But the real icing on the cake came for the company when it posted its Q4 results last year. The company somehow managed to post a net loss of $433.4 million, representing a whopping $476.3 million decrease from the earnings just a year before.

The market has obviously taken note of this fall from grace, and the stock price has moved accordingly. Things were not looking good for the company, and something had to change. And out of the ashes was born a company with a new direction -- ONE New GNC. This program was designed to supplement (pun not intended) struggling same-store-sales numbers and create customer loyalty; both of which suffered from overwhelming consumer sentiment that the retail chain's goods were exorbitant. The executive team feels strongly about the program's ability to bring the company back to profitability. CEO Robert Moran said in a prior earnings call, "Today, we are sharply priced in categories that shape customers' perceptions and we are able to take some margin in areas where there is more flexibility."

The Q2 results give great insight as to the success or failure of management's new plan

This fundamental change represents a true effort to deviate from the chain's old business model. One that said "Buy one item that is overpriced by 100% and get a second for free," instead of one that simply said "Come inside the door and see what we have to offer." In addition to the new corporate direction, the company suspended its dividend and put a pause on share buybacks. This move drove the price of the stock even lower, but was necessary for the company to service some of its existing debt.

If the Q1 and Q2 2017 results are any indication of the overall success of the new management style, investors have something to be excited about. The company posted an EPS of 37 cents and 41 cents respectively -- both huge improvements from Q4 2016.

The fuses exist, and they are waiting to be lit

One of the amazing things about this stock is the high level of short interest. At the time of this writing, 41.05% of the float is a short interest. 41.05%! While this is high, it isn't something totally unheard of. But what is particularly odd is that during the last six months, insider ownership has increased by 358.19%. Interestingly enough, the company implemented a completely new plan/direction 2 quarters ago. Of all companies traded in the United States, there are only 30 whose short interest is greater than 25% of the float and have a 25% or more increase in insider ownership over the last 6 months.

So what does this mean? Well, first and foremost, it means that the management team really and truly believes in the direction of the company and its ability to create value. Yes, of course it is great to hear management say how great the company is on earnings calls and in press releases, but the meaning of those words changes completely when management starts putting some of their own wealth at risk. The second thing that it means is that there is a large group of people out there waiting for confirmation that this company is moving in the wrong direction. This earnings release suggests that those individuals may not have made the right call.

Where do we go from here?

Last quarter, this company convinced investors that the Q4 disaster was not the end of the world, and the stock price was rewarded. This quarter, a strong earnings release signals that the company's change in direction was a well-calculated and successful move that can drive the company to profitability. I'm not here to tell you that a massive short squeeze will double the stock overnight; but paired with a confirmation of successful corporate direction, this stock could end up providing significant short term value.

Brand recognition for GNC is strong, and the potential is definitely there for the company to become profitable. With shaky revenue growth and such volatile prices, I'm not ready to hold GNC into the long term. But this earnings release shows that the company is at least moving in the right direction, and that is a promising sign. With that being said, the latest ER and the current short interest make for an interesting opportunity moving into the next couple of weeks. While no one can be sure exactly where shares of GNC will move, it sure will be exciting to watch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.