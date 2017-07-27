AMD: The Price Is Still Silly

Investment Thesis

In my previous article on AMD (AMD), I looked into the company and its sector and was dumbfounded by its valuation. AMD is not Nvidia (NVDA), yet the market is pricing AMD as if it was. After its 2017 Q2 results, I felt very lonely in my thinking. But lucky I found solace in David Einhorn's quote.

We have repeatedly noted that it is dangerous to short stocks that have disconnected from traditional valuation methods. After all, twice a silly price is not twice as silly; it's still just silly. - David Einhorn

Recent Business Highlights

AMD's 2017 Q2 results were very interesting. While its results showed some improvements which is great, it has not improved at anywhere near where it needs to be at to support its going market valuation.

AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, commentated that AMD's Ryan processor and Vega GPUs had "received tremendous industry recognition". However, its results have failed to generate the cash that would back up such recognition. It ended the quarter with yet another use of cash for operating activities.

Furthermore, AMD's comments on its outlook, updating investors that it is likely to beat its annual revenue guidance will no doubt have made investors excited. However, importantly, it is worthwhile reminding investors that they will not get paid in revenue, they will get paid in cash.

Next, in the last five years, AMD's CAGR has been a negative 8%. This implies that, in spite of the narrative surrounding AMD, if we look back at its results from five years ago, AMD was then generating above $5.4 billion in revenue versus what it is expected to finish full year fiscal 2017 - high end is likely to be less than $5.1 billion in revenue. Meaning that AMD is worse off now versus five years ago, yet its price tag leads investors to believe the opposite.

If we compare these results with Nvidia which has higher margins, better returns on invested capital and with a five-year CAGR of 12%, it becomes difficult to find a reasonable argument to invest in AMD.

Financials

Source: Morningstar.com, author's calculations

Again, in spite of this latest set of results showing promising growth (revenue was up 19% year over year), investors will not get paid from AMD's revenue; they will get paid from its Free Cash Flow (FCF) - that is, after all the costs have come out of the business, including its reinvestment costs. AMD's normalized FCF is a use of $167 million, which needs to be sourced via debt, a secured revolving line of credit, as well as regular equity offerings.

In my previous article titled - AMD: The Number 2 Company In Its Sector Is Irrationally Overvalued - I discussed management's over-compensation, AMD's capital structure, and its persistent share dilutions, which I will not repeat now. However, those keenest among should absolutely read it.

For now, I simply put forward a question, how does a company which does not generate any FCF pay its interest expense of 6.75% on its 2019 notes? Meanwhile, its capital expenditure for fiscal 2017 is expected to be approximately $140 million, which is practically double the expenditure for fiscal 2016 and higher than at any point in the past five years. And, finally, it is useful to remember that it has a net debt position of $570 million.

Having said all that, its results were not all bad, and I can in all fairness to AMD point out a couple of noteworthy aspects. Firstly, the fact that AMD is partnering up with Apple (AAPL) in its iMac Pro with AMD's GPU premium line Radeon Pro Vega, which should prove to AMD's critics that it does, in fact, have a worthwhile offering.

Secondly, AMD is providing Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) highly coveted Xbox One X with both its CPU and GPU. This will take a little while longer to be reflected in AMD's revenue as Microsoft has not started selling this console yet, with its release date being around 7 November 2017. So, there is some promising momentum. It's just that AMD's valuation already accounts for this and a lot more.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: Morningstar.com; author's calculations

The table above speaks for itself. The stock is trading more expensively on P/S ratio than over its trailing five-year average. Currently, it is nearly five times more expensive than over its trailing five-year average. Which is ironic, if one considers that its revenue has been coming down at quite a clip over the last five years.

DCF Analysis

This is impossible to calculate since AMD has not consistently generated any FCF. For anyone to be able to even vaguely forecast it, it will be mostly guess work. AMD must first start to consistently generate FCF, which it has not done so in the past decade before any DCF can be calculated.

Conclusion

Shareholders should not expect to AMD to generate any FCF over the coming year. Even if, at some point in the next three years, AMD does end up generating any FCF, the current share price leaves absolutely no margin of safety for a safe investment.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. This article is for discussion only. If you have enjoyed reading this free article and are not yet a follower, please take a second to click "Follow" at the top of the page.

