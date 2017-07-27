Southwest Airlines - Business Review

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) offers promising growth opportunities relative to its current share price (closed at $56.57 as of 7/27/17), and proves to be a dominant provider of scheduled air travel services (24% domestic market share) in the United States with plenty of room to grow internationally. With an emphasis on modernization of its Boeing fleets, the Company's average age of operated aircraft is 12 years old as Southwest looks to streamline energy efficiency and add paid-for ancillary services that regional airlines cannot afford to offer.

The company also emphasizes the return of cash to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchase agreements. The company's dividend payout ratio has increased from 9.9% in 2014 to 12.8% TTM as of 6/30/2017. Southwest continues to repurchase shares on the public markets, increasing its spending in this arena from $955 million in 2014 to about $1.5 billion in the TTM up to Q2 2017. It is currently in the midst of a $2 billion share repurchase program with ample cushion from annual cash receipts net of capital expenditures to continue such programs.

Business Drivers:

Price of oil and labor costs heavily influence profit margins.

Demand markets: leisure travel, business travel, freight transportation

Ancillary services unmatched by other airlines such as WiFi on the plane, transportation of pets, and EarlyBird Check-In. The company sells services unavailable through most other airlines, yet includes checked bags in the price of tickets, a service for which competing airlines charge fees on top of ticket prices.

High switching costs through loyalty point systems drive repeat customers. Multi-tiered pricing strategy helps capture consumer surplus: "Wanna Get Away" fares are lowest prices/benefits, "Anytime" fares are middle pricing/benefits, "Business Select" fares are highest prices but are rewarded the most perks.

Key Valuation Metrics vs. Industry Averages:

When comparing Southwest's current P/E ratio of 17.9x to the industry average of 12.1x, the company appears expensive relative to other airlines; however, the company boasts impressive profitability metrics - gross profit margin of 68.69% (vs. industry average of 48.55%), operating profit margin of 16.96% (vs. industry average of 14.59%), and net profit margin of 10.16% (vs. industry average of 8.68%). I believe the superior low cost strategy and consequential profitability margins more than justifies a higher P/E ratio.

Glassdoor Metrics (Insider Sentiment):

Glassdoor reviews rate Southwest Airlines a 4.2 out of 5, with 85% willing to recommend this employer to a friend, and 89% of reviewers approving of the CEO. These ratings are phenomenal and distinguish the company as a top employer that treats its employees well. The CEO, Gary C. Kelly, was the highest rated CEO of 2017 on Glassdoor. Ratings have steadily trended upward over the last year, and 79% of reviewers project a positive business outlook.

Financials:

From FY 2014 to TTM June 30, 2017, the company has increased revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2%, and net income at 9.6%. The company's revenue and net income growth show promising stability, with the financial structure to withstand an economic downturn. Long-term debt is only 12.9% of total assets as of June 30, 2017. Southwest boasts more favorable profitability margins than its peers, is in no danger of looming debt problems with an EBITDA/Interest ratio of 40.13x, and yields a ROIC of 8.6%.

Valuation:

A five-year discounted cash flow analysis yields an equity value per share of $74.52, and a one year price target of $81.27. I used a discount rate of 6.78%, and a moderate growth rate of 3% during the five year period. This analysis supports the conservative one year price range of $67.20 - $71.03 based on a capitalization rate of 17.5x to 18.5x and projected FY1 EPS of $3.84.

Based on a favorable valuation - albeit conservative assumptions - relative to the current price level, and the company's conservative capital structure, ability to grow organically, effective point-to-point business model, and competitive cost advantage, I am long Southwest Airlines for the long run.

You can find my full equity research report by clicking here.

Note: This article will be the first in a series of bottom-up research reports about participants in the airline industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.