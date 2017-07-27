Senomyx's (SNMX) CEO John Poyhonen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

John Poyhonen - President & CEO

Sharon Wicker - SVP & Chief Commercial Development Officer

Dave Humphrey - VP, Finance.

Analysts

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon and welcome to the Senomyx second quarter 2017 earnings and corporate update conference call. Participating in this call from Senomyx will be John Poyhonen, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sharon Wicker, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Development Officer; and Dave Humphrey, Vice President of Finance.

I will now turn the discussion over to John Poyhonen, President and CEO of Senomyx.

John Poyhonen

Good afternoon to everyone and thank you for joining the Senomyx's management team for our conference call and webcast.

Senomyx completed a good first half of 2017 highlighted by significant direct sales growth and continued progress in advancing siratose, our natural high intensity sweetener. In the second quarter, we exceeded our financial guidance and ended the quarter well-positioned to meet our key annual commercial revenue business development and R&D goals.

More specifically during the first half of 2017, we grew direct sales well over twice that of the first half of 2016. We also continue to increase our pipeline of collaboration candidates for our natural sweet taste program and importantly the number of term sheet proposals under discussion. We remain confident in our ability to begin adding collaborators to our syndicate during 2017.

During the second quarter following a thorough evaluation process, the company engaged an advisor to pursue strategic options related to certain flavor ingredient assets. Our Board of Directors routinely considers a broad range of strategic alternatives and opportunities with the goal of maximizing stockholder value.

Securing non-dilutive funding to support the development of siratose, future natural product discoveries and the growth of our direct sales is a priority for the Company. We believe the steps taken by the Board combined with new collaboration funding and direct sales revenue growth will be critical factors in supporting our funding needs.

In the first quarter we introduced our new natural high intensity sweetener under the common or usual name of siratose. This normal sweetener is a minor component of Luo Han Guo also known as monk fruit.

The discovery of siratose which exists in less than 1% of the monk fruit plant was facilitated by our proprietary taste science technologies allowing us to identify sweet tasting components of hundreds of plants and other natural sources that cannot be identified through traditional human taste testing methods alone.

Based on our comprehensive screening along with our physical property and sensory evaluations, we believe that siratose offers benefits of our currently available natural high intensity sweeteners.

Siratose has demonstrated greater potency and a better sweet taste quality profile than other natural high intensity sweeteners that we've evaluated. In addition siratose has shown improved stability and low pH products, such as carbonated beverages, and increased solubility making it easier to work with compared to all known steviol based sweeteners.

Importantly, we anticipate a lower cost in use for siratose compared to commercially available natural high intensity sweeteners based on its potency and our manufacturing cost target. We remain on track with the siratose timeline. Our scientists have made important discoveries to support the development of a commercially viable fermentation scale up route for siratose and we have filed a comprehensive patent application to protect our discoveries.

The next projected milestone is establishing a proof-of-concept of the fermentation strain development to produce siratose by the first half of 2018. Assuming that we're able to achieve this goal, the following step is to optimize the strain development process and submit our GRAS notification to the FDA by the end of 2019. Keeping in mind the feasibility and timeline of these development activities is inherently uncertain. We look forward to continuing to report additional progress on this exciting product.

On the development front, we have successfully completed the final safety studies of our next-generation sweet taste booster Sweetmyx FS22. We will submit our application for FEMA GRAS review within the next week with the goal of receiving GRAS status in October 2017.

We believe that Sweetmyx FS22 is a compelling product targeted for the use in a large nonalcoholic beverage category since it allows for reduction of both sucrose and high fructose corn syrup. In addition, we believe that it has improved physical properties versus Sweetmyx F617 allowing greater ease-of-use and end for application and we anticipate we will provide lower cost in use for customers.

In order to accelerate commercialization timelines, we are currently working with several companies. We're evaluating Sweetmyx FS22 for potential use in their products. We look forward to providing updates on our progress with FS22 later this year.

I will now turn the call over to Sharon Wicker who will discuss the direct sales progress and business development activities. She will be followed by Dave Humphrey who will review our financial status and outlook and I'll return after the Q&A at the end of the call. Sharon.

Sharon Wicker

Thank you, John.

Direct sales of Senomyx has Complimyx flavor ingredient offerings showed continued strong growth in the second quarter and we ended the first half of 2017 with a revenue increase of 114% compared to the same period versus the prior year.

Further, during this most recent quarter, we achieved the second highest direct sales revenues since the inception in the program after registering record levels in the first quarter. We continue to earn new business with world class flavor house customers and the forecast for future use of our products are promising.

We have also realized additional wins since our last quarterly earnings call. So our win count now stands at 19 wins across 14 different flavor house customers. A win occurs when a flavor company orders a sufficient amount of volume of one of our Complimyx ingredients to support use in a commercial product.

This mean it will be formulated into a consumer product goods where CPG client's product offering that will be sold on the market. We are tracking wins by flavor company and by product so each flavor house customer has a potential to achieve five wins, that is one for each of our current portfolio ingredients.

We remain encouraged by the sales performance of our existing flavor house customer's based on the growing number of repeat orders. These reorders are a result of the initial customers wins, as well as expanded sales of the flavor ingredient to new CPG clients.

Additionally the sales team CPG poll call efforts have been effective in generating interest in our Sweetmyx, Bittermyx and Savorymyx flavors by food and beverage manufacturers. This activity is also contributing to the sales increase we are seeing from our flavor house customers.

Moving to business development, in March, we made important disclosures related to the plant source, the expected manufacturing process, and anticipated development timeline for siratose. These disclosures have facilitated our pursuit of new collaborative relationships for our natural sweet taste program. Collaborators will benefit from immediate access to siratose, as well as access to future natural product discoveries that come out of this research program.

Potential partners continue to express significant interest in our natural sweet program as they view it as an initiative that can support their calorie reduction goals, while maintaining the great taste of their product offerings. We have built a pipeline of over 25 excellent collaboration candidates. And importantly we have also grown the number of term sheet proposals under discussion with these companies.

We remain confident in our ability to be an adding partner's to our syndicate during 2017. This was a very productive quarter for Senomyx’s direct sales program and we continue to make important progress towards bringing on additional collaborators for our natural sweet program. I look forward to reporting additional progress during our next earnings call.

I'll now turn the discussion to Dave Humphrey, who will provide an overview of our financial status and outlook. Dave?

Dave Humphrey

Thank you, Sharon.

Senomyx delivered good financial results in the second quarter of 2017. Revenues for the quarter were approximately $300,000 better than guidance, and net results were approximately $500,000 better than guidance.

These favorable results are primarily due to higher than anticipated royalties and direct sales, as well as managing expenses to the low-end of our internal targets.

Commercial revenues increased 24% to $2.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 from the second quarter of 2016. For the year-to-date period, commercial revenues increased 25% or $1.1 million to $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Higher royalties from our sweet taste boosting ingredients and higher direct sales of our flavor ingredients were the key drivers for these increases in commercial revenues.

Development revenues decreased to $2 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the corresponding periods of 2016. These results were primarily attributable to lower R&D funding revenues from our sweet taste program collaboration with Firmenich.

The research funding period under this collaboration came to its contractual conclusion in July 2016. Firmenich will continue to make royalty payments going forward which will be recognized as commercial revenues.

Looking at expenses, research development and patent expenses decreased 23% or $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 and decreased 21% or $2.3 million for the first six months of 2017 compared to the similar periods in 2016. These decreases are primarily due to lower personnel-related expenses partially offset by higher outsourced R&D costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased slightly in the second quarter and first six months of 2017 by approximately $250,000 compared to the corresponding period of 2016 primarily due to a proxy contest and other costs related to the 2017 annual meeting.

Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses comprised approximately 12% of the second quarter 2017 R&D and SG&A expenses, and 11% of the year-to-date R&D and SG&A expenses. The net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $2.8 million or $0.06 per share and for the six months ended June 30, 2017, the net loss was $6.3 million or $0.13 per share.

Regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter 2017, the company expects total revenues of at least $4.7 million of which commercial revenues anticipated to be comprised entirely of royalties and direct sales will be at least $2.9 million and a net loss that will not exceed $3.2 million or $0.07 per share.

For the full-year 2017, we continue to anticipate R&D and SG&A expenses to be less than $30 million of which we estimate around $3.5 million will be non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

As previously noted, under the terms of our facility lease renegotiated in 2015, we will benefit from a period of free rent in the second half of 2017 and therefore about $1.2 million included in our 2017 expense guidance will not have a corresponding cash outflow.

Turning to the company's balance sheet, Senomyx ended the quarter with no debt and $11.2 million in cash, an increase of $1.1 million from the first quarter balance. This income cash was achieved through our normal business operations and not from the sale of stock. No shares or common stock were sold during the second quarter under our equity agreement with Lincoln Park Capital.

In addition to the current cash balance, the company has $14 million in committed development funding payments going forward and will receive meaningful royalty payments in cash from direct sales, as well as certain cost reimbursements.

Furthermore, we remain focused on establishing new collaborative agreements and obtaining other sources of non-dilutive funding to support our natural sweet taste program discovery and development initiatives.

Finally, I would like to point out that today we filed an S3 registration statement commonly known as a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The purpose of a shelf registration statement is to allow the company to preregister securities for possible future issuance should there be a compelling strategic rationale to do so. S3 filed today is intended to replace the one filed in 2014 that is set to expire in August.

Going forward, we will continue to thoughtfully manage our balance sheet to ensure that we are well-positioned to effectively pursue our key initiatives including our natural sweet taste program, discovery and development activities, and growing our direct sales business.

In conclusion, the second quarter results showed an increase in our cash balance and our financial performance exceeded guidance for both revenues and net results highlighted by continued increases in commercial revenues. We look forward to reporting on our progress on our next earnings call.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to open up for questions.

Mike Malouf

Can you talk a little bit more about the strategic opportunities specifically on the sale of opportunities as far as the amount that you think you can get for these assets? Thanks.

John Poyhonen

Good question, Mike. With respect to the strategic opportunities maybe just taking a step back, we've been working with our Board of Directors since last year to really evaluate strategic options to secure non-dilutive funding for the siratose development, new product discoveries and to grow our direct sales.

And as we look at it, really the work that we're doing with an advisor is limited to certain flavor ingredient. So it doesn't include siratose for any natural products and importantly it doesn't impact our existing direct sales portfolio.

However, we are evaluating strategic options related to certain flavor ingredients in both a cool program, as well as a synthetic sweet program. With respect to specifics around financials, really it would be premature to comment on that. We are talking with a number of third parties through our advisor and I really don't want to put any undue pressure on the negotiations that we have at this point but obviously it's something that we're very focused on and look forward to reporting on as we move forward.

Mike Malouf

And then with regards to the collaborative efforts around siratose, I think in March you mentioned that you had about 20 interested parties whose thinking maybe get a little bit of progress in the next three months but it sounds like you still have a bunch of parties but it's still kind of dancing around. So I’m just wondering if you could give a little bit more color on how that process is going and why it's taken so long to - we’re staying here in almost August, we haven't signed anybody else except for Pepsi?

John Poyhonen

Maybe I’ll ask Sharon to start off with that and if there's anything else I may add some comments at the end.

Sharon Wicker

Sure, so yes you’re right over the course of the last quarter we've actually increased the number of discussions with interested parties which is good, but we’ve also importantly across those 25 parties put out more term sheets and we’re having more term sheet discussion proposal.

So Mike we understand your situation we’re very eager to keep this moving forward but we are encouraged by both the interest and then moving more to the term kind of discussion proposal stage.

So as much we understand where you're at, it's difficult for us to really comment a lot on timing and predicting the timing, and certainly getting into more the nature of the discussions that we’re having because much like on the situation of the strategic advisor we’re really don’t want put ourselves in a comprise position in terms of the negotiations. So John, I don’t know if there is anything else you like to add.

John Poyhonen

Yes, may be a little. I think as we look at working with partners, the candidates have given us terrific feedback and they are very, very interested in looking at naturally occurring sweeteners with a great taste profile to reduce the calories in the products.

One of the challenge is quite honestly that we have is we're not providing samples to these individual companies and the reason for that is because siratose's proprietary, it’s never been described before in the public domain and that's a key competitive advantage that we have. And the reason I mentioned that Mike is that means that sometimes we had to not only do a taste tests in San Diego with potential third parties, but then they wanted to get larger audiences within their organizations involved and that requires us to go out and spend additional time on doing that.

So we had a great track record of delivering on business developments. We feel good about where we are what the companies and the discussions that are ongoing right now. And we are confident that we will be delivering in 2017 and beyond, but it's just taking a bit of time to make sure everyone lying within those companies that were dealing with.

Mike Malouf

And did you have term sheets out the last time you had a call?

Sharon Wicker

Yes, we did but the number has grown since then which is a good indication.

Mike Malouf

So you've been having back and forth term sheets for over three months?

John Poyhonen

Right, which as these types of discussions go it's not unusual at all to have different iterations of term sheets going back and forth. So that really doesn't surprise us based on our prior history and business development negotiations.

Mike Malouf

And then just a final question. Can you take me through the cash flow again on how you were able to get positive cash flow in the quarter just I want a little help on that?

John Poyhonen

Sure, I’ll ask Dave Humphrey to answer that.

Dave Humphrey

Sure Mike, so as I believe Tony mentioned in the first quarter call, due to the timing of some of our revenues coming again that we had a period of spike in the second quarter that allowed us to increase our cash balance during the quarter as expected as with really just kind of timing of accounts receivable, timing of some accounts payable outflows, and led us to a positive cash flow during the quarter.

John Poyhonen

I'd like to thank all of you for participating in our call today. During the first half of 2017, we grew direct sales to record levels, we advanced our business development discussions on our natural sweet taste program including siratose, and we engaged an advisor to pursue strategic options related to certain flavor ingredient assets. We appreciate your interest in Senomyx and look forward to updating you on our next earnings call.

