JUST EAT PLC's (JSTLF) CEO Paul Harrison on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JUST EAT PLC (OTC:JSTLF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Paul Harrison - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Peter Plumb - Chief Executive Officer

Adrian Blair - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Joe Barnet-Lamb - Credit Suisse

Sivia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Richard Stuber - Numis

John King - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andrea Ferraz - Morgan Stanley

Rob Joyce - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Paul Harrison

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Just before we start the formal presentation this morning, afterwards we’ll miss if I may, this last six months we’ve seen a very saddening, the passing of our Chairman, John Hughes. John is a hugely admired Chairman, he has been with Just Eat six years and he is greatly missed in the business, and indeed of course in the wider community and I wanted to mark that today. Having got to known John well over the course of the last year, I know that one thing he would be saying is, come on get on with it and to end we are getting on with it, we’ll talk about results in a moment, but also we’re delighted to welcome today our new Chief Executive, Peter Plumb, I’m going to ask Peter to just introduce himself. Peter?

Peter Plumb

Thank you Paul. Well, welcome everyone and good morning. I just wanted to take the opportunity to introduce myself to you. I know some of you might know me through your colleagues, I mean eight years I did as CEO of Moneysupermarket, which I absolutely loved. In my time I will take a little bit of time [indiscernible] so a very, very short period of time to say yes, because I do think this is a significant business. And there are amazing paradigms [indiscernible] Moneysupermarket. As comparison it’s a very, very, very competitive market. In Moneysupermarket we led the markets using customer data and customer insights to really deliver a better service to customers and the competition and I think that’s really a theme that I want to burn to Just Eat as we go forward, because there is a couple of things I was just going to share with you when the Board spoke to me about this business, why it didn’t take very long to say, yes.

Firstly, and I’ve seen a lot of digital platforms, Just Eat is the purest play digital platform I have ever seen. I think it’s a phenomenal business and I think David and the team should take huge credit for pioneering this business and taking it global [indiscernible]. I think secondly, it really is a global business, through this time I spent 10 years of my carrier in the middle working for [indiscernible] European business, for people like Pepsico, Pepsi Foods, Disney Consumer Product and Dyson and I really think a global business that it’s focused on the customer will be a lot of fun and we’ll have a lot of fun with the brand, engaging customers and what is a pioneer in service. And the deck says it’s a £23 billion business opportunity, I don’t know many other business and people that stand here saying I’m going to work for £23 billion opportunity.

I think thirdly and most importantly the fee and the people I have met along the process have been so impressive. The results today I think are a real accolade to the team and [indiscernible]. Finally I do want to thank firstly Paul, I think Paul has done a tremendous job, he is a role model for Just Eat. Throughout the process he has helped me so much understand the business and working with Paul, I very, very much [indiscernible], he is first class CFO, I know together we will have a lot of fun leading this business forward.

I do also want to mention Andrew Griffith, who did step in as the Interim Chairman role, he has driven such a fantastic process and give me access to absolutely anything and everything I want along the way. And those two individuals I do just wanted to publically thank because that’s one of the main reason I’ve joined.

So I am on non-service today, so I’m sorry I won’t take any questions, this is Adrian and Paul’s show. I will be joining on the September 18. Please give me a bit of time to get my feets under the table. It’s a big business, it’s got massive growth and there is a lot step holders, but I do really then wish to engaging with you all, certainly at prelims as I start getting into the business and looking forward and laying out the direction which we are going to head.

So that’s all I wanted to say, thank you all and Paul I’ll hand back to you for the results.

Paul Harrison

Thank you, Peter. We are greatly looking forward for you joining, and thanks for those words. I absolutely promise you it won’t take you very long to get your feet under the table. Okay, to the most exciting slides, the disclaimer, you’ve seen it it’s in your pack and on the screen.

The structure of today’s presentation is similar to that we’ve previously done, I’m delighted to be joined by our Chief Operating Officer, Adrian Blair, known to many of you, who will share his perspectives on our first half performance in a few minutes.

Perhaps just before we dive in to the headline numbers, let’s remind ourselves what it is we are here to do? What they will be? Our vision is to create world’s greatest food community. We are pursuing this by creating a growing and dynamic market place connecting more than 75,000 restaurants with 19 million customers, both substantially up on the prior period.

For our restaurants partners who are mostly FMEs, we provide our leading digital platform with a well supported global brand. For our customers, we offer the widest choice of restaurants from popular local independents to the international brands. Today we are going to talk about the things we are going to do to deliver an even richer experience for those two communities.

I’m driving this with a great team and in a time of some change, I would also like to thank my colleague not only on the Board, but on the executive team and to the wider community within Just Eat that’s done a great job, we show great commitment to this business, my thanks to them.

We are really pleased to be reporting these numbers at this halfway stage. Orders up 24% to £80 million, revenues up 44%, headline to £0.25 billion now, well ahead of our expectation, underlying EBITDA up 38% to £74 million and of course we are going to drill down on those numbers in a few minutes.

Let’s look at how this breaks down between the U.K. and our international portfolio, we see U.K. order growth of 18% in the first half, so if you remember consistent with my mid-to-high teens order growth prognosis for 2017 that I conveyed back in March. And this has translated to stronger revenue and underlying EBITDA growth. With revenues of £107 million, our international business now has 43% of the Group.

As recently as the full year 2015, this was only 31%, which talks having a great deal to our growing in successful international business. The year internationally we grow is by 35% and revenues by 75%. And I think it gives you a sense of the journey where on when you see the Group revenues, but all of 2015 was $247.6 billion, almost identical to what we are reporting, the numbers we are reporting for this first half in 2017.

Now clearly there is an important impact from skipping these numbers, we’ll come to the financial, in terms of the financial statements. However, six months of surveying we are very pleased with this business, it’s exceeding its acquisition case. And not only does it see this winning clearly in Canada, but it’s bringing benefits and will continue to, to the wider group.

With respect to the proposed acquisition of Hungry House, as most of you know we are working closing with the CMA. Nothing more I can add to that today and we’ll update you there of course in due course when these process – about the process.

Okay, if we were all about creating the world’s great food community, let’s quickly recap on how that translates to the priorities we set for 2017. They go to making our 75,400 restaurant partners businesses even more successful. They go to improving the experience our customers enjoy when they engage with Just Eat and to increasing the choice of able to them for growing their dinning occasions.

I want to look a little bit more closely on our execution against those priorities. Starting with the things that we’ll be doing for our restaurants; first and foremost, we are growing the top line of our restaurant partners businesses. Adding 19% or over 3 million more active users, investing a formidable marketing budget to support our restaurant space, and processing £1.5 billion worth of orders in this first half.

More restaurants saw a sponsored prominence in our platform, driving top placement revenues by 48% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Now that’s all about that top line; but we also look to support that bottom line performance. And you remember we talked about restaurant services back in March. This is where we’re using our scale to negotiate exclusive discounts at supply agreements on behalf of our restaurant partners. This sort of initiative you can pursue once you’ve have established a really strong marketplace.

There is an update at what is still a relatively early stage. I think we’re delivering clear value for our restaurants. In fact maybe 2,000 as you see in the U.K. taking advantage of these deals and we’re saving a lot of money and indeed it’s equivalent to 1% reduction in commission effectively on average.

Further much [ph] so then in fact for over 50 of them they’re now saving more money than they are paying us in commission. We will continue to innovate. I want to be particularly interested to have this partnership goes with making it cheaper. Then this helps us with the potential to save on utility bills and material cost again to any restaurant.

Why are we doing this? It is not for direct financial gain, we are charging for these new services. However, if you consider that we’re faced with competitiveness in the form of some of the best resourced global technology players, we’re seeking to make our relationships with these restaurant partners ever more valuable to them.

And finally we continue to improve the technology we deploy in the restaurants. Adding new functionality to our Orderpad devices, which makes a huge difference to our restaurant partners. We now have over 15,000 of those devices in our restaurants and processed 59% of U.K. orders through this platform.

Okay, let’s move to customers and what we are doing there. Here we are seeking to offer broader cuisine and restaurant choice and to improve our customers experience on our platform. So, building on the comments you heard back in March; we are progressing our early-stage relationships with selected dining chains. We have added more to 180 outlets to our platform in this first half; but just as a reminder, what are we trying to achieve here?

Firstly, we want to give our customers no reason to think that they can’t order what they want on that platform. So that includes working with well known branded dining chains, we should respond to that.

Second, we want to drive more orders to independent restaurants, so we want both constituents to win under this strategy. Now it’s too early, still too early to be definitive about whether those two hypotheses that I just mentioned are proven to be correct. There are some encouraging results, Adrian will touch on them; but fundamentally we’ve more time and more learnings under our belt. So I appreciate you’re going to want data and disclosure that goes to this, but it is at this still early-stage, too early in these pilots to provide this. That said, we’ll see the activity in the second half and in due course provide you with a fuller update of our experience.

Aside from the branded chains, we continue to work towards creating an increasing flexible and personalized experience on our platform and indeed as you see here we’re testing our lunchtime proposition, consistent with the goal, our goal of growing dining occasions.

I talked by about sort of platform improvements. They work for both restaurant partners and for customers and they are happening at both in infrastructural level, as well at the front-end where we continue to work on subjects like platform importance or just like platform liability. So I keep my fingers crossed, I’m touching wood here, but I will say to you, we had a record-breaking £1.5 million order, U.K. bank holiday weekend back in April and we saw 100 setup time on our core platform to the month of June. So real credits to the products I think our tech team has made.

As we note on this slide, one of a new services to restaurants and also one that improves the customer experience has been the introduction of delivery polygons, enabling restaurants to create a bespoke delivery area, given back to variables like traffic flows etcetera. Think of this as a major refinement on that classic three circle poster you often see when you’re walking to a delivery outlet, delivery food outlet.

Even more exciting, we look forward to a time where all of our businesses will share one global platform, you see – and we see these enhancements delivered once for the benefit of everyone which will be of course a much more effective use of our engineering resource.

My final comment in this section is about SkipTheDishes. We are really pleased with the performance of this business over the first six months, over its first six months in the Group, achieving first top revenues in C$28 million; against our expectations of C$40 million for the full year.

Now as a reminder Skip is still an early-stage business and its loss making, with its outperformance resulting from a progressive rollout into new cities. So those losses for the moment expand with growth and this is relevant to the comments I’ll make on guidance a little bit later. But the reassurance here lies in the clear profitability Skip demonstrates in those cities where it is established.

There is rationale, it’s about creating clear market leadership in Canada and Skip has brought that to us. It also brings expertise in food delivery and we’re going to use that where appropriate effectively across our markets.

Okay, this is possibly slightly cyclical slide where I accustom myself to myself, but I’ll use it to change our attention to the financials. As I said earlier, a strong start to the year; revenues up 44% or 38% on a constant currency basis stripping out the FX tailwind. As I mentioned, this is ahead of expectations and this momentum gives us an opportunity to invest further in the business. Where it is translated to 38% growth in underlying EBITDA and tying a modest reduction of margins from 31.1% in the prior year to 29.8% in the current. This reflects the inclusion of Skip for the reasons I just gave. Excluding Skip, Group margins grew to 32.7% and adjusted EPS grew by a strong 39%.

Okay, if we take now the usual pens [ph] through the seconds, I’ll start with the U.K. As you can see here, revenues were up 27%. It comes that we had order growth of 18% which of course reflects the commission changes implemented back in April 2016 and indeed the success of the top placement service.

Our first half performance implies a sequential improvement in order growth in Q2 against Q1 and this is [indiscernible] driven by stronger marketing and as I mentioned earlier, platform reliability. And this growth has achieved while maintaining the EBITDA margin at the 52% level. We’ll continue the marketing investments into the U.K. in the second half of the year including of course the recently announced partnership with X Factor.

Okay, let’s move to our second largest market Australia and New Zealand and by the way for these international slides we’ve moved to FX neutral about this revenue growth. And I’ll just remind that the comments we made back in March, there is a lot to do here in 2017. If we’re successful, we have migrated our two platforms each operating – our two businesses each operating on their own – on their own distinct platforms to the core Just Eat platform. We have consolidated our efforts around the Menulog brand, I will have diversified our order base to achieve broader national coverage.

Okay, so how are we doing? We’re on plan, we still got a lot to do in this year both on the platform and on the brand, please. We canted [ph] senior engineering resources from the U.K. to Sydney are helping greatly with our efforts and we’re starting to see the benefits of our city activation program. So, so far so good; but this remains as I termed it before a year of heavy lifting this business. And actually in light of all of that it’s good to see they continue to deliver a really solid set of numbers.

Okay, as we move to established markets, our headline numbers show order growth of 36%, revenue growth is 60% and EBITDA margin contracting to 7.5% from 16.4%. Excluding Skip and Benelux we sold last year, orders were up 20%, revenues up 24% and underlying EBITDA grew 5%.

To be clear, we’ve broken the past practices by disclosing the effects of an in-market acquisition. As we recognized in the route [ph] of Skip, we won’t do that forever as we over time integrate the businesses, but it’s relevant clearly this is still early stage. Aside from Skip, we saw strong performance in Denmark and Ireland and better geographically dispersion of orders in France given the investment that we are making at the city activation in that market.

Next is our developing market segment, comprising Spain, Italy and Mexico. By someway Spain is our largest businesses in this segment and they continue to perform strongly. I’ve actually I was there in Spain recently. We’re stuck by two things. I think first the strength of our local management team and that’s been a common theme on my challenge on the group. But secondly, this observation there is still only 15% up in marketing, delivered food marketing Spain is online 15%. In both of those markets, specifically that’s a long way to go. With that growth potential frankly profitability is rightly a secondary consideration; but again you can see here that the trend is also positive.

Let’s move to Brazil. We now have 32% of our Latin America joint venture; but here there is full numbers for the business, effecting the continued very strong performance in Brazil. Indeed the rate of order growth there exceeds that adjusted U.K. at the equivalent stage of its journey. So with revenue growth of 149% you will readily see the desire of the joint venture partners to reinvest a high proportion of profit and to grow further the top line of this business.

As for entering to Columbia and Argentina these will remain at a very early stage and we will report progress to you in due course.

Okay this slide adjusted up three remaining group level KPIs and they indicate strong trends on both sides of our marketplace. Active users or customers I should say, rising 19% and restaurant partners growing 14% net of churn. The 15% growth in average revenue per order reflects several factors such as currency as we know here it grew 13% on a currency neutral basis. Second, the impact of Skip where we charge for the delivery services and third is the benefit of the 2016 commission increases in certain markets, notably the U.K. and Australia.

I’ll move to cost side of the business. This slide analyzes the global cost base into its three principal constituents and shows the strong revenue growth we continue to leverage costs of each major category falling proportionately. In absolute terms of course we continue to invest for growth and we have already referenced several examples of this.

Hardly before I hand over to Adrian, I’m changing text slightly. We remain a highly cash generative business; but the slide shows we converted underlying EBITDA to cash at the rate of 93% consistent with prior year. So I think if you step back as you can see the financial characteristics of our business remains very strong in these. With which I’ll pass this to -.

Adrian Blair

Thanks. Thank you Paul, and good morning all of you. I said that when we spoke back in March there were five big things that we need to do to be successful in 2017. First get more momentum back into our U.K. business. Secondly continue to develop our international market. Activate second and third tier cities around the world. Scale up our pilots with branded restaurants and integrate the businesses that we bought over last year.

Let me talk to you a bit about what we’ve done in each of those areas in the last few months. So first up, momentum in the U.K., just to remind you and put this in context, we’re talking here about £6.1 billion delivered food market about half of which is online at the moment. And as Paul said, we actually saw sequentially higher growth in Q2 than we had in Q1. That was really delivered by a couple of savings.

The first is superb execution on the part of Graham Corfield and his team in the U.K. So, Paul mentioned our engagement with restaurants and with the partnerships that we’ve done to build that. A great physical manifestation of it is the number of restaurants who actually have branded just the signage on their outlet; so we’ve got 9,000 restaurants now in the U.K. with branded signs.

And also we are particularly pleased about in the first half with the number of restaurants branding their vehicles and their drivers with Just Eat. So we estimate one out of every five orders in the U.K. is now delivered in a branded Just Eat vehicle and that’s up from virtually zero a year ago. So, a superb execution on both sales and marketing.

Second, we have really seen the brands developed and evolve in the way that we hoped when we re-launched it in the backend of last year. And a couple of examples of what happened there. One is, we’ve got half of main brands like EE, Coke and Amazon now featuring us in their marketing activity. The image we see there with the Just Eat bike branded in an EE ad. And the result of this is we are not only seeing more customers, but they’re ordering more frequently and you can see our frequency numbers there for the first half of each of the last few year; we’ve got more customers ordering more frequently than ever before.

Fourth, I mentioned the momentum that we are seeing in top placements around the world and the U.K. is no exception for that. We’ve seen great momentum in our top placement business, which is growing faster than the underlying orders and there is still so much more that we can see there in the absolute revenue area.

Next up, our international business. So, Paul mentioned the outstanding growth that we’ve seen in Spain and Italy, the potential of both markets. We mentioned the outstanding performance of Brazil and the above expectation growth that we’ve delivered in SkipTheDishes. But there is actually more and I wanted to talk about a couple of our smaller markets, which are also developing in the start of the portfolio.

The first up Denmark, our team in Denmark led by Carsten Boldt is in the process of delivering its 16th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth, which is an outstanding track record in a market that continues to be very profitable.

I remember saying to Amada, our Country Manager in Ireland when she began that we wanted to turn Ireland into another Denmark. With a slightly smaller population, we thought it would be great if it one day gets to gain it scale. And I’m delighted to let you know that in the first half of 2017 we purchased more orders in Ireland than in all of Denmark and Norway combined. And that business in Ireland continues to grow by more than 30% year-on-year. You can see here an image of the Dublin bikes, which was a sponsorship deal we announced just a few days ago and this shows how we’ve evolved really from a start-up a few years ago to a household name brand in Ireland, we took over from Coke as the headline sponsors until 2020, and I hope you agree with me that those bikes look fantastic and I hope you will use them in Dublin over the next years.

Moving on to second tier city activation, why do we care about this? Well, our biggest competitor everywhere remains and telephone and there are millions of people who still order takeaway on the phone who live in small-to-medium sized cities around the world. What we often find when we by businesses is that they’ve been less aggressive in this regards than we would have been, so they generally start with the bigger cities and not gone so far into the hinterland as just these would have done. And that’s why the particular issue in Australia and France which are obviously businesses that we bought over the last few years.

So, in the course of this year we’re in the processes of launching a comprehensive city activation campaign in both of these markets. We rapidly scaled our restaurant base in small and medium sized cities and we’ve activated and branded up those restaurants in those cities on a scale that we have never done before in these markets. And as a result, we’re seeing significant growth in outlying areas of both France and Australia.

Next, we said that we would scale up the pilots that we are doing with branded restaurants. If you just think about just these for a second what we really are, we are effectively largest home for restaurant discovery in all of the markets where we operate. So it’s no surprise that a lot of the biggest branded restaurant groups around the world want to be part of that marketplace and wants to be visible when people are deciding what to eat.

We’ve been working over the last few months with several of these leading groups and we’re learning a lot, we’re learning that – you know Paul mentioned we aim to grow our customer base by these partnerships, we aim to drive greater frequency into our core business and of course these partnerships need to work for both sides, so they need to work for the brands as well. And what we are finding is that in some cases all of those assumptions are playing out and in others less so and we expect to learn a lot more over the coming months about – as we continue these pilots about what we are – as we scale up.

Next, integrating the businesses that we bought over the last few years. It’s worth reminding you probably that the businesses that we bought have rocked into that in 2016 and famously within the Mexico have been fully integrated, so those platforms no longer exists and that’s really part of Just Eat.

We are preparing to consolidate our Australian platform into the Just Eat platform as well, and that work is well underway, there is a team in Sydney and London and fully engaged enough as we speak. We expect Switzerland and France to follow in due course. And I’m very impressed in Winnipeg recently by the delivery systems that our Skip team has developed and we are looking to incorporate elements of that into the Just Eat platform as well.

So overall, strong progress in the five areas I mentioned and we’re going to continue to be busy with all of them in the second half and with that I’ll hands back to Paul.

Paul Harrison

Thanks Adrian. Looking at the summary, building on Adrian’s place. This slide sets out our focus for the balance of this year. Clearly we are going to retain the laser focus on the U.K., building on that momentum we talked about in the first half. We are going to continue to drive our international business with a particular focus on our Australian agenda. And as Adrian just outlined, we’ll continue to diversify our national order bases by city activation. We’ll develop these early-stage relationship with restaurant partners with early pilots and we’ll continue to share the best learnings we can for acquired businesses.

So we’ll turn now to guidance, as I hope we’ve made clear, we are in a strong position both operationally and financially. Revenues for the first half supported by the outperformance of our acquired business, notably SkipTheDishes in Canada were ahead of our original expectation. Reflecting this more positive outlook for the Group, we are raising our revenue guidance this full year 2017 for £500 million to – to between £500 million and £515 million of revenue up from £480 million to £495 million.

And in line with our strategy and hopefully as we explained we intent to reinvest this revenue outperformance back into the business including further building on the momentum we see in SkipTheDishes and the increased collaboration with certain selected branded restaurants notably in the U.K. Notwithstanding this investment and due to the strength of the underlying business, we reiterate today our previous guidance for full year 2017 EBITDA of between £157 million and £163 million.

With that, we’ll move to your questions. We’ll start certainly in the room and if we have time we’ll go to the people that have dialed in, but perhaps you’d kindly when you get the microphone say your name and your institution, thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] of JPMorgan. Two questions, one is on the [indiscernible] areas, you also highlight the different areas, so could you – Canada we hear a very soft performance, but you see now is the right time to increase the investments in there, why is that and some of us in the U.K. why is that you are now spending here?

And the second question is on Australia, just how do you see, yes, probably in the next six months to the next 12 months, do we expect an uptick in the orders, maybe in the second half or early next quarter?

Paul Harrison

Markus, let me kick off with that and I’m sure Adrian may have some comments regarding this, but I think let’s talk firstly to the investments. We are seeing, as I mentioned, an outperformance in terms of our expectations, you know we expect to revenues in Canadian dollar rise near the order C$40 million, we were getting C$26 million the first half and we’re seeing Skip launch successfully into new cities.

In the initial phase of that investment, that is loss-making activity and therefore takes performance investment. What I will say to is though, when you look at the cities where Skip is seen for some time, I think about Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, they are making us some good profits in those cities, so we are so convinced that this is a strategy that we should be supporting and doubling down on that was part of our investment.

If you think about the dinning chain, I think it’s fair to say there are offensive and defensive reasons for doing this. Offensive because our hypothesis is this will bring new business to our platform, but also those customers will place new orders that become new customers if you like for our independent restaurants as they win as well. Now that’s a hypothesis in testing these to prove out whether both of that works, both constituents win that’s important.

But at the same time we funded those chains, not all of those chains, we are playing a part in the delivery service, to be clear we don’t have delivery drivers working with third-party, clearly it’s obviously supervised delivery. I mean in the early stages that brings investment in it as well. So [indiscernible] only defensive aspects and this is relatively clear.

We face [indiscernible] very strong competition, that competition is dynamic, the names change over time and I [indiscernible] chef a competitor, but we’ve seen them coming for this market and we’ve seen, you’ve all seen the relationship that we are building with McDonald. We want to be absolutely sure, especially now that our customers have nowhere else that they need to go to order that food other than the Just Eat platform. So it is important that we will be selective, saying, in a thoughtful and careful manner to explore whether those hypothesis I mentioned [fruitful is mature].

And I think in Australia, it is right, [indiscernible]. And I think we should be little cautious because I think that affects, it’s a year having a same, I’m not myself expecting a big uptick in order growth in the next six months. We’d be delighted if at the end of this process we saw the Australian business on the Just Eat platforms with better city activation of broadest order base, Adrian might comment on that in a moment, I’m with a reconsolidation around the Menulog brands, but it just make – that is a big agenda and I just expressed, once again I reiterate my caution around 2017. Happy with how we are getting on with it, but there is a lot to do.

Adrian Blair

[indiscernible] it is platform which was not designed to operate it on scale, but we intend to take it to and so the first thing is first, we need to address that, we need to get it right and then growth will follow. But also I think the exciting thing about this platform consolidation is the greater velocity it will enable our technology teams to deliver mobility because the moment our technology side diversifies between several different platform and obviously as we consolidate in a way that I mention, first Australia subsequently France and Switzerland, all of that efforts will then be focused on the core, which is quite exciting [ph].

And then I should mention as well the city activation, the potential in cities where many won’t get to start because it’s very, very small, I think the places like Pert, Adelaide the potential there is very interesting to us and we’re still in a relatively early in that processes of intensively activating the cities.

Joe Barnet-Lamb

Hi there, it’s Joe Barnet-Lamb from Credit Suisse. A couple of follow-ups [indiscernible]. In established markets, you may expecting to get still a profit growth significantly slower than revenue, is that just as mainly the investment or [indiscernible]? And secondly, given the [indiscernible] and if they continue to move money [indiscernible] or something that you will look to alter [indiscernible]?

Paul Harrison

Okay, established markets I think, six of our markets benefitted from the rebranding of Just Eat during this period forward than when we started the segment, so there is clearly cost associated with those new brands. And then I think as Adrian referred to, city activation program in France for example which where the results are good, these are spending frankly really half of our revenues in this period on marketing. So that is the right investment to make to drive a broader order base in France, but it is also a reason [indiscernible] you are quite right to point to the EBITDA slow down ex-Skip.

Adrian Blair

And just on your point about the defensive and loss-making potentially same relationships. The nice thing is that the deals that are most attractive to our customers which is what we are really interested in, working with partners that our customers want to order from, that also increased the aftermath. So, it’s low volume partnerships which will tend to have worse economics than high volumes ones. And obviously with low volumes it’s not [indiscernible] defensively anyway, so those two factors actually support [indiscernible].

Paul Harrison

You know your question which clearly goes beyond 2017, isn’t it, and sort of what does the future look like then? I think we are just saying that these are really aggressively pilots for selective restraints. We are already learning that some of those branded chains are resonating on this fashion, but some are not and we are going to fine-tune that over the coming months and when we concluded that we will give you a fuller update. So, you are always going to, pardon me saying, instead of half-year stage and I’m not going to talk really a great deal about the following full year, but I think particularly with regard to this [indiscernible], we need a few more months really under our belt.

Sivia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Good morning, Sivia Cuneo from Deutsche Bank. Just two questions from me. First, on developing markets, the EBITDA loss improved significantly just £1 billion if you confirm break-even percent you have expected in the second half of this year and then Italy will follow in 2019 or maybe earlier. And will be margin improvement coming from developing markets be enough to offset the slowdown in the U.K. margin so that at the Group level you will still deliver about 300 basis points improvement?

Adrian Blair

We will continue to see margin improvements in developing markets and yet it remains our view that, saying, we’re moving to cost of the growth for this year and it will be most probably the year after. Frankly the challenge in [indiscernible] as the fact has always been, let’s not forget the theme to explore the possibility of doubling down on your investment, that’s very much what we are doing in Brazil, but nonetheless that is our intent to-date is the margin improvement in intended to continue in the developing segment.

In overall terms our margin, you’ve seen a sequential improvement in the U.K. margin H2 2016 over – in H1 2017 compared to H2 2016, and for the full year 2017 we still expect a modest improvement in U.K. margins year-over-year, so to be very clear, these investments that we are placing so far as the compliance of the U.K. have been funded by the momentum that we see in the U.K.

Richard Stuber - Numis

Hi, Richard Stuber from Numis. Two questions please. First, maybe for the few months with Skip issues and we’ve seen there the delivery processes, alluded that you made the – this other markets possibly where you could use that, wondering if you can give any more color on the delivery aspects?

And the second question is on, is there any color you can give on the pressures which you invest on your partners are facing, given the feed cost inflation and labor cost inflations, pricings have increased churns in your investment partners? Thank you.

Paul Harrison

Yes, I can help with both of those. So with SkipTheDishes and we – it’s worth remembering that we always followed a mix model with regard to delivery. We’ve had our own delivery business in Denmark for a long time. We work with partners across most of our markets. And the learnings in SkipTheDishes are applicable to both partners and ourselves in Denmark where we can do it ourselves. So, as I said, we plan to incorporate elements of that into our technology and processes given how effective that’s proving to be in Canada.

Second thing you mentioned, churn and economic pressure on our restaurants, so I’m sure our churn is no, in percentage terms in the U.K. for example we’ve seen certainly few of the restaurants churning that we did in the equivalent period last year. And of course we are continuing to sign up many [indiscernible] and grow our restaurant base overall.

But I think that really speaks to a whole set about these restaurant services that are providing, because we see our role very clearly as being a champion of the independent restaurant sector, you were going to get I think on the way out the takeaway colony report, which talks about the impact of the takeaway sector on the U.K. overall and some of what Just Eat is doing to drive that like setting up the British takeaway campaign. So these things are all part of what we want to do to help restaurants grow at the top line and bottom line.

Adrian Blair

Go ahead John.

Paul Harrison

No, no, we’ll go to Andrea after John King.

John King - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks, this is John King at Merrill Lynch. First one I see with just maybe around the outlets in the U.K., just a clarification really, if you not doing the logistics, what are the kinds of things that kind of cost you are carrying as far as [indiscernible] versus one-off basis is very nature. The second one was, I think in the last 12 months you got a really nice increase in the blended commission rate and dividend [ph] pipe from skipping that, but even excluding that, it feels like U.K. is going up, just maybe talk about generally is that something you think can [indiscernible] same rate does that slow down at all or how do you see that?

And then Adrian, you spoke to the order increase per customers, which I think is a pretty nice time to share that going just on the U.K. I guess, where is that coming from, are they ordering from some of the restaurants that you are adding perhaps under those you are bringing on with these partnerships, or just give us a little bit of a feel as to on how you are wanting to do that? Thanks.

Paul Harrison

Thanks John, so we’ll double up on the answer to that, I think firstly on commission rates. I think your question is how will they trend? I think to be very clear, we have no plans to increase commission rates in any of that markets, but of course as restaurants churn, new restaurants come in, they come in typically at the 14% life, if the pricing is [indiscernible] back in 2016, so that will continue to tick up with 13.1% as a Group average at the moment.

I think the – on the partnership with the chain services, an element of marketing cost, clearly a co-marketing activity that pertains to it. But in some instances, in certain of these partners, but not all, there is the question of showing in the early economics of the delivery equation with the third-party delivery company, we are working out to sort of show the economics of that, recognizing that it will increase driver efficiency measured in drops per hour that eventually those economics improved. But in the early days without that kind of the – there’s probably [indiscernible] then there’s loss making then it has some speedy delivery relationship.

And your question about frequency and what’s driving that? So with our business, there’s no silver bullet. It’s hundreds of little things that go into making us sort of successfully. I mentioned some of those things as I was presenting like DT [ph] and the proportion, all these are now being delivered in branded vehicles which is certainly we are very proud of. I could speak to the platform reliability, as we said, the greater diversity of restaurants on the platform. I spoke a bit about our banded [indiscernible] that’s actually leading people to order more diverse range of cuisines. You know we saw dessert and chicken and some of our fastest growing cuisine types and not the core staples of the pizza, Chinese, Indians. So we’ve seen all kinds of factors. And I think when you take the whole package together, it’s that that’s making our product better and getting people to use it more often. Andrea?

Andrea Ferraz - Morgan Stanley

Thank you. Two questions from me please. The first one, if I can sort of dive in a little bit more in Australia, my understand if the order growth fell to close to 12% in the second quarter, and if you’ve been doing well on the expansion, then if what is driving actually the sort of very low growth in the core cities? And related to that, what are the changes – what are the specific changes in the platform that you think makes people order more frequently or you might be able to sort of new customers?

And then the second question and I’ll keep to two, since I’m expanding a little bit more. On – it was recently mentioned that the government is going to try to eliminate the credit card fees on platforms such as yours. I understand that right now you’re taking 50p from the restaurant and most of them are just approaching that back to consumer, if they’re no longer able to do that, are you going to sort of offset that impact? Thank you.

Paul Harrison

Your first one Andrea about Australia, the thing above all that I think has been holding it back. It is operating on a legacy platform. And I’ve been very clear that that’s something we’re working on right now. That’s getting that piece of work done will increase reliability, it will also improve the underlying consumer feature set.

So even if I think about the mobile apps, for example, significant improvements once that flips on to the Just Eat app, plus it’s worth remembering the city activation work that I’m talking about is still relatively in its infancy. I mean, we’ve been very pleased so far by how it’s gone. But remember, how long we’ve been operating in some of these markets like the U.K., Denmark almost 10 years of consecutive double-digit revenue growth. And this is a long game, since it’s certainly away, you work on city activation for six months and then you’re thinking of the risk, it is something we need to continue to do and the momentum will build as we do it.

Adrian Blair

Certainly, Andrea, the advantage of seeing a two side of marketplace, where the rest of free delivery is our ability to achieve national scale. So you look at sort of cities like Newcastle, New South Wales, and [indiscernible] just the demographics activating those cities, recognizing that these central post codes of cities like Sydney and Melbourne truly is the case, France and Paris are going to be very competitive as well as naturally the two side of place to place. So we should play to spend and that improves this national diversification of our order base.

But you referred to the payment services directed to in your second question there, which is you rightly said applies to credit cost. This has been none of this will be 2015 and then being working on it. As you say, not because it very directly affects us in the sense of how just the restaurant business isn’t a quote by few of this legislations, but their practice quite often, most often passing our charge on these potentially and we’re working with them to help and reposition their services as a means of compensating for that potentially lots of revenue. So that we’re doing some AB testing in four cities actually in the U.K. for the moment, working on distant services that they can provide their customers that would ensure that they comply with the payment service authority.

We’re not going to say much more about test at the moment, but I think the critical thing is actually your question, our fee to the restaurants remains the calculative value that we deliver irrespective of the usage by restaurant partner.

Rob Joyce - Goldman Sachs

I’m Rob Joyce, Goldman Sachs. And couple from me. Firstly just on SkipTheDishes, are you able to say what you expect the losses to be in 2017, and what you kind of originally budgeted for? And the second one is just on the branded chains? So completely recognizing it’s pretty early stages, but is that a scenario you can envisage where this isn’t a headwind since sort of long-term margin expectations in the U.K. has been better than expectations?

Paul Harrison

Rob, to that second question, that would certainly be premature conclusion. I think that’s what – we’ve got some very clear success hypothesis that we’ll revisit with the benefit of bit of time. We do this in a very controlled fashion. There are more restaurant chains that are coming to us who want to work – we want to work with. So we’re saying no to chains that we don’t think that’s in that platform. So it would definitely be premature and of course we’re mindful of these types in the boarder business. And to be clear, we step back from this, this kind of our business is still going to represent less than 10% of our business is really the scenario we can say. So we should keep a contact I think around it. Look, as to Skip, I think we said on the original C$40 million prognosis for the top brand we expected about C$7 million. And I’m not really too precise, we think that number to be more in the C$10 million for the success in the [indiscernible].

Rob Joyce

Thanks very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, it’s [Kevin Donley from Librium], three questions from myself. Just going back to branded chains, I know it’s early stages again, but could you just give the detail or some general comment on our both differential between the branded and the independent orders in the U.K.? Secondly on the city activation, could you just give us some idea of data points you look out for entering into new cities and how far down the scale you’d be willing to go?

And thirdly, you did talked about using the platform to gain data on to drive customer insights. Do you think the platform is where it needs to be to get that data? And if so, is the investment need in the platform to operate it?

Paul Harrison

And we’ll double up on this. I think on last 13 investment is ongoing in the platform to do that. One thing we observed taking into a market, we’ve got uniquely 11 years of deep domain knowledge that goes to how you run a restaurant in a more of actually in the U.K. And we can bring that knowledge that insight to bare and now increasingly doing so in benefit of our restaurants.

I have a small example and very briefly in Ireland not long ago and one of the small local chains in Dublin that had four outlets, [indiscernible] that they were opening a sixth outlet in a particular post code. Our sponsors wanted letters from the bases as their restaurants frankly run the data but we were doing it. We went back and of course we had the knowledge where those orders were coming from by street, by – very detailed analysis and as a result of that, we persuaded them. But actually if you open a new restaurant where you intend, you will cannibalize two of other outlets, but if you’re opening in a different area, you’ll cost and they change their mind.

So there as the example of the difference we can make, we’ve got very deep domain knowledge and increasingly through Orderpads through our territory manages we got, we’re bringing that to bare, but Pete is absolutely right, there’s much more we can do there I think.

[indiscernible] I told about being very selective with chains, there’s no point to go to the extreme in just these, putting out machine and start a restaurant on its platform, that isn’t where our existing 9 million plus customers for example in the U.K. transact. So you can imagine that we also – the average order value is going to be sort of broadly similar to the core. And I think to the activation data points what you...

Adrian Blair

Let me tell you a bit about the activation and how we think about it. So, I think about it in terms of three Cs, coverage, conversion and customers, so to what extend do we have all of the restaurants we want to have in a city. As we add restaurants, the conversion rates of our platform improves and so that’s the key metric at a city level. And how many customers are there in our ordering take away in that city and how many of them have we don’t.

And you mentioned data and the platform, we are using data more and more to get more sophisticated about how we’ve used at the outstation, so if I think it’s how we source restaurant lease, how we score restaurant moves to decide so that most people who wanted to dine, these are areas which have come on enormously in the last year and continuing to learn.

One of the nice things about Just Eat is, we are quite humble, we got very open mind, we always want to learn from others. And every time we buy a business, we look at what do they do best and not just in one way transfer of knowledge and as we got to know SkipTheDishes, prcing for example, we’ve learned more and more and more about how to do these things, so lots to do still.

Clearly the final, on that average revenue per order, quite extensive stating delivery, of course the average revenue towards the order that will go out compared to the restaurants. Further questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi good morning, it’s James [indiscernible]. I have two questions for me please. So currently you’ve got 1,900 restaurants that are making savings with your group offers. Can you talk about how that’s going, what are the most popular and which ones drive the most savings? Obviously, the 1,900 there is a lot of upside still to go, are there any barriers to the restaurants you know trying to make those savings, the awareness or inability to take them?

And secondly, mobile orders are now at 75% or 83% in the U.K., can you split that between mobile web and mobile app and how that splits, and how that split on economics of change as you put updates through and whether part of that increase in average order value is a mix shift to mobile? Thanks.

Adrian Blair

I’ll take from the restaurant services, which ones resonate the work, I remember these are quite new, James, the one that’s been in place the longest has been in place since June 2016, June 2015 is the Booker deal. And it’s that deal, so it’s – most of the savings are going to achieve [indiscernible] applying as it goes to the major cost of sales line for restaurants. Other than the impediments to more restaurants taking up the service, no they are not frankly what we are developing the body of case studies will show case the benefits of the services to our restaurant partners, so really pleased with this kind of early take up and a lot more to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Mobile?

Adrian Blair

Yes, currently the app percentage is 46 – so that is out of the 75 you mentioned going by the way. And just one thing to add on restaurant services is, we’ve been quite thoughtful about one of the most important parts of the restaurants P&L since then, and obviously a huge part of their cost in food, and so the deal that we’ve done with Booker is absolutely essential to both partnerships and that’s what we are looking to replicate the environment more mature market.

Paul Harrison

Okay, I think it looks like no further hands up, just to wrap up. Thank you very much for coming, today is a busy day for many of you. Thank you very much for you questions and we will available for any more over the coming minutes, thanks very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for listening to the Just Eat H1 results presentation, you may now disconnect and have a lovely rest of your day.

