Inphi: Accelerating In The High-Speed Lane

Market Setup

In May 2017, Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) reported 16% QoQ and 73% YoY revenue growth from continuing operations for 1Q2017. Its quarterly EPS of $0.44 was in line with consensus. Nonetheless, management guided down 6%-14% for the second quarter on signs of demand softness in China. As a result Inphi's share price has retreated as much as 15%.

Investment Thesis

1. The sector demand for high-speed semiconductor optical components is fundamentally intact - the market overreacted to the temporary pause in China

1.1. China Optical Rollout Cycle – The company’s outlook remains positive and I believe the current softness in demand is temporary for the following reasons: Takeaways from the OFC conference highlight that China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) will increase investment in transport networks this year even as it plans to reduce overall capital expenditures. In one example, Jeffrey Gao, Huawei’s president of Transmission Product Line, estimates that FY2017 coherent optical port shipments to China’s network operators would increase 30%-plus YoY despite the Q1 slowdown. This should benefit Inphi given its competitive edge in coherent technology and existing relationships in Asia. Fundamentally, the 2Q2017 volume decline in China was driven by two main factors – network providers’ inventory accumulation (particularly at Huawei and ZTE) and the pause in Phase 12 of China’s provincial metro optical rollouts. Phase 12 extends the national backbone which connected the four largest cities in China. There are positive indications going forward on both factors:

1.1.1. Inventory Work-Down at Huawei – Based on latest discussions, the inventory work-down is likely to complete midway through 2H2017 resulting in an acceleration in orders later in the year specifically for Inphi’s long-haul and metro deployment products. Inphi estimates the inventory burn period at Huawei to have an approximately $25M impact to revenue in 2Q2017. A third of that amount is expected to be recovered in 3Q2017. In terms of product lines, 100G DCO demand will likely recover earlier in the second half of the year, considering Huawei is accelerating shipments of 100G DCOs.

1.1.2. China Backbone and Metro Interconnect Ramp – There are three factors that support acceleration of revenue growth in 2H2017: a) renewal of Phase 12 buildout efforts in the second half of 2017, b) commencement of Phase 13 in 4Q2017/1Q2018, and c) 3Q2017 network maintenance orders from existing customers.

1.2. North America Optical Upgrade Cycle – Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) have announced intentions for 100G-200G and 200G-400G long-haul metro deployments, respectively. This will likely increase demand for CFP2 ACO transceivers and amplifiers. Inphi’s well received CFP2-ACO product sampling indicated growth potential in this category. Inphi also is positioned to benefit from data center PAM4 adoption, driven by growing speed and bandwidth requirements.

2. Inphi is a high-quality player with a first-mover advantage and a broad product portfolio

2.1. High potential to cross-sell given the breadth Inphi's product portfolio and its capabilities to innovate – Inphi’s ability to offer silicon photonics, linear TIA and coherent DSP sets it apart from the competition. This broad product lineup allows bundling opportunities, not available to other players. For example, Inphi can cross-sell its linear TIA and linear driver to customers adopting its PAM4 solutions growing revenue and share of wallet in the process.

2.2. The shift from limiting to linear likely to benefit Inphi – Inphi’s investment in linear technology for its drivers is beginning to pay off. Linear drivers allow for higher modulation than limiting drivers, accelerating Inphi’s market share gain in the long-haul and metro markets. The shift is starting to take place in the data center market with the transition to 100G and 400G. Inphi will be able to capitalize on its leadership in linear to capture additional DCI market share.

2.3. Positive outlook on ColorZ adoption and production capacity expansion – ColorZ is the industry’s only 100G PAM4 sub-80km QSFP28 solution for data center interconnect delivering up to 4Tb/s of bandwidth over a single fiber. ColorZ was ahead of plan in 1Q2017 with a revenue of approximately $6M projected double to $12M in the second quarter. After Microsoft began ColorZ deployment, a second large data center player initiated deployment validation. A third and a fourth customer also have expressed interest and could ramp early next year.

2.3.1. The second generation of ColorZ is under development – A 400G sub-80km DCI interconnect solution is currently under development and Inphi plans a release date in 2019. Even though Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are likely to introduce competing solutions in that timeframe, Inphi will benefit from its market leadership and existing relationships.

2.3.2. Capacity Constraint Alleviation – Inphi has worked to resolve a ColorZ capacity constraint with a key manufacturing partner. The company also has added testing capacity to remove a bottleneck and has plans for additional test capacity in the second half of the year as demand picks up.

2.4. Differentiated Low-Power Coherent DCI Solution – Inphi acquired ClariPhy to add coherent technology to its product portfolio and the acquisition is starting to have more and more meaningful impact. ClariPhy is sampling its new ASIC targeting metro customers in the second quarter and will release long-haul and DCI products in 2018. Given the competitive advantages of this low-power solution, ClariPhy may exceed the expectations of $40M-$45M in 2017 and $75M-$80M in 2018.

Company

Overview - Inphi provides high-speed analog semiconductor solutions to the long-haul, data center interconnect and intra-data center communications markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. It sells directly to OEMs (primarily in the networking market) and indirectly to OEMs through module manufacturers, sub-system providers and original design manufacturers (“ODMs”). Inphi divested its memory business in August 2016 and through the acquisitions of Cortina (high-speed interconnect and optical transport) and ClariPhy (ultra-high-speed systems on a chip), focused on data movement interconnect. Inphi operates a fabless business model and competes with large international semiconductor companies as well as specialized analog signal processing companies. Ford Tamer, CEO, John Edmunds, CFO, and Loi Nguyen, Founder and SVP, lead a team of executives with years of experience in the fiber optics industry. Products – The company has one of the most comprehensive solutions platforms across the three optical market segments – long-haul, metro and data centers. Broadly, products categories include differential and transimpedance amplifiers, demultiplexers, differential encoders, modulator drivers and logic gates. The current product lineup delivers speeds up to 100 Gbps with next-gen products intended for speeds up to 400 Gbps. 2.1. Long-Haul and Metro – This category spans long-distance transimpedance amplifiers and modulator drivers, OTN processors and Coherent DSP, including Inphi’s bestselling product. Sales of the transimpedance amplifier with product number IN3250TA-SO2D comprised 25%, 18% and 22% of total revenue in 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively. 2.2. Between Data Centers – ColorZ is Inphi’s flagship product for communication between data centers. 2.3. Inside Data Centers – Inphi’s products enabling connections inside data centers include short-distance transimpedance amplifiers and modulator drivers, physical layer devices (PHY/SerDes) and pulse amplitude modulators (PAM4) enabling 400G deployments inside data centers. Revenue Streams – Cortina contributes approximately $80M of revenue per year (approximately 22% of projected total revenue) and ClariPhy is expected to contribute approximately $40-$50M (approximately 12% of projected total revenue) in 2017 and $65-$75M (approximately 15% of projected total revenue) in 2018. Margins – Non-GAAP 1Q2017 gross margins declined to 71.3% from 74.9% a year ago due to significant increase in packaged linear drivers, which have lower margin relative to other products. ClariPhy sales, particularly those incorporating coherent DSP, are associated with margins in the 80%-plus and are expected to ramp up in the second half of the year, likely resulting in margin expansion. Revenue Geographic Segmentation – About 40% of Inphi’s revenue is generated in Asia. Exposure to China has grown with Huawei and Cisco accounting for 30% of total revenue. Last year the Chinese networking market grew by 27% YoY with 80% of that gain benefiting Huawei and H3C.

Figure 1 was developed based on an analysis of Inphi's financial disclosures in its latest 10-K report.

Risks

There are market dynamics and product portfolio risks associated with the investment thesis. These potential risks require further data points to validate and include:

Ciena’s entry into the merchant optical chip through partnerships and licenses benefiting Inphi’s competitors (Lumentum, Oclaro and NeoPhotonics) before the first half of 2019. Limited or slow adoption of ColorZ for data center interconnect. Failure to address capacity constraints with manufacturing and testing partners. Further delay in Phase 12 of China’s provincial optical network extension rollout. Limited or slow adoption of ClariPhy coherent DSP products.

Valuation – The valuation is based on an equal weighting of the bull, base and bear blended FY17/FY18 EPS at 25x, 24x and 24x P/E, respectively. The selected 25x-24x P/E multiples are at the higher end of the range for industry peer multiples, is reflective of Inphi’s EPS CAGR for the FY15-FY18 four-year period, market leadership, and overall growth expectations. The bull case assumes gross margins in line with historical actuals, which I believe is conservative given the margin expansion option of the ClariPhy product portfolio. The base case assumes a 200bps gross margin reduction relative to actuals in 2017/2018. The bear case assumes a 360bps and 100bps gross margin contraction YoY in 2017 and 2018.

Exhibits

The model was developed based on an analysis of Inphi's financial statements and disclosures, including the management discussion during Inphi's Corporate Presentation at 45th Annual JPM Global TMT Conference in May 2017.